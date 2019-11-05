AFCON U-23: Nwakali focused on picking Olympics ticket

A head of their opening game against the Elephants of Ivory Coast, Nigeria’s U-23 stand-in captain, Kelechi Nwakali, has declared that the team’s main aim in Egypt is to pick the 2020 Olympics ticket, whilst also not ruling out winning the tournament, AOIFootball.com reports.

The Huesca of Spain midfielder told AOIFootball.com that the level of opposition in their group meant they must work very hard but remains confident in the ability of the squad in Egypt.

“The objective for us is to pick the Olympics ticket to Tokyo next year; although we won’t rule out the chance to win the trophy again, the ticket remains our main aim going into the competition.

“As a team, we are all prepared to defend the colours of the country in Egypt and I believe with togetherness and hard work we will come out tops. We have a difficult group in Ivory Coast, Zambia, and South Africa but if we play as a unit, we can scale the hurdle,” Nwakali said.

The Olympics Eagles begin their quest for the Tokyo 2020 ticket on Saturday when they face Ivory Coast at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo before also facing Zambia and South Africa in Group B with the two top teams progressing to the semifinals.

