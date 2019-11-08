Alleged N2.1bn fraud: Maina wheeled to court, to remain in prison custody

Former chairman of the dissolved Police Pension Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina who is standing trial before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over allegations of fraud will have to remain in prison custody pending the ruling on his bail application.

This was just as the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang yesterday said that the ruling on the bail application was not ready.

He, however, held that the date for the delivery of the ruling will be communicated to parties before the close of work yesterday.

In a related development, the authority of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) yesterday asked the court for a week to come out with a detailed report on the health status of the defendant.

Maina was, however, wheeled to court yesterday for continuation of his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the alleged fraud and money laundering.

Following his absence in court on Tuesday on ill-health reason, the court had ordered the Deputy Comptroller General of the NCS in charge of Welfare and Medical to conduct a thorough examination of Maina, to ascertain his health status and report to the court.

At the resumed trial yesterday, prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar informed the court that the enrol order of the court was forwarded to the Deputy Comptroller, Medical and Welfare of the Prison, Mr. H. B Kori on November 6, 2019.

Abubakar said Kori, in a letter dated November 6 and served on the prosecution yesterday, requested for one week to comply with the order of the court, so as to carry out a comprehensive medical examination on Maina to ascertain his state of health and to know if he (Maina) is medically fit to stand his trial.

The prosecution counsel then said Kori’s appeal was reasonable and urged the court to grant the request and to adjourn the case to November 21 for continuation of trial.

With agreement of counsel in the matter, Justice Abang adjourned the matter to November 21 and 22 for continuation of trial.

Justice Abang had told counsel that ruling on Maina’s bail application, which was earlier slated to be delivered yesterday was not ready, because of the work load of the court, but that the court will fix a date for the ruling before the close of work.

The former pension boss was brought to court in a wheel chair, a development that gave Justice Abang concern.

“I noticed that the accused was in court in a wheel chair, I didn’t order him to come on a wheel chair. I’m deeply touched when I saw him this morning,” he said.

Earlier, Justice Abang had accused journalists of bias against the report.

The judge accused some senior lawyers in the defence of Maina.

Justice Abang had created a scene on a day he ordered his registrar to inform Maina to stop staring at him when he (Abang) was writing a ruling.

The registrar, while passing the message, pointedly told the embarrassed Maina to look at those who brought him to court and not the Judge.

However, at yesterday’s proceeding, Justice Abang accused journalists of not reflecting the kind gestures of his court in their reports, adding that, “Some of them serve their personal interest, rather than national interest.”

He said when the court allowed Maina to sit down during trial and the day he was allowed to take his drugs in the open court, the press refused to mention all these kind gestures of the court in their report.

“Lead counsel to Maina, my friend and colleague in school, Ahmed Raji (SAN) walked out on the court during the proceedings of October 30, the press did not report that, even when Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN) threatened the court, while arguing for adjournment, the press did not mention any of these.

“The press is biased. On account of all these, I come to the conclusion that the press is unfair to the court.”

