Another fuel tanker crashes in Onitsha

kenya Amaka was just nine years old when she was brought to Lagos State by her aunt, Patricia.

When Patricia was taking Amaka away from her village, she promised their relatives that the first thing she would do immediately they got to Lagos, was to enrol the girl in school.

But less than two years after she arrived Lagos with her aunt, Amaka had gone through unimaginable suffering in the hands of Patricia, who had earlier promised to give her the best of everything.

Amaka said: “If I had known my aunt would be mean to me, I wouldn’t have followed her to Lagos.”

Amaka’s gift from Lagos was bruises and scars on her body, caused by Patricia’s constant flogging over every imagined offence.

She added: “My aunt used to beat me over anything and everything. I would have stayed with my parents and siblings in the village. I regret coming to Lagos with her. I want to go back to my parents. She doesn’t beat her children the way she beats me. I don’t want to go to school again; I want to go back to my village because all she does is to beat me. I will continue my education when I get to the village.

“Anytime aunt beats me, the husband would tell her to stop but she wouldn’t. I’m learning hairdressing. My parents have six children, but I’m the only one suffering because I came to Lagos. My aunt told me I was 11 years old because I don’t know my age. She accuses me of stealing from her, but I have never stolen. She would use iron sponge to beat me. After beating me, I would be bleeding. I want to go back home.”

According to neighbours, Patricia used to force the girl to trek far distances, while her children take public transport.

One of the neighbours, who identified himself as Kazeem, said: “Anytime Patricia, her husband and children want to go out, Amaka would be made to trek. Many times, the girl had been beaten amid accusations that she stole her money or other flimsy reasons.

“Whenever she starts beating the girl, neighbours would intervene. She would stop, and then later continue. She used to starve the girl. If neighbours give the girl money to buy food to eat, she would reject, fearful of what would happen to her if her aunt finds out.”

Patricia explained that she only beats Amaka whenever she errs. She denied maltreating Amaka.

“She’s my niece because her father and mine are from the same father, but different mothers. I can’t maltreat her, especially since I have my own children. I was surprised when I was confronted that I used to maltreat Amaka. I won’t say I don’t beat her; I do, but only when she does something wrong.

“When she came she didn’t know her age, so I looked at her and thought she looked about 10 years or 11, so I gave her 11 years. I believe the only reason she wants to go back home was because it has been long she left the village. She wants to go back to see her parents again. But it’s not because I’m maltreating her! I told her I would send her back anytime I see anybody going to her mother’s village in Ebonyi State,” Patricia said.

Amaka’s ordeal in the hands of her aunt would have continued unabated, but for the intervention of neighbours, who alerted Mrs. Favour Benson, founder of Jashabel Touch-A-Heart Foundation, a human rights organisation.

When Benson got involved in the matter, she handed the girl over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). NAPTIP later united Amaka with her family.

Benson, while condemning the treatment meted out on the girl, said Amaka would have continued to suffer, if not for timely intervention from neighbours and her foundation.

She added: “Amaka had bruises all over her body when we met her; but now she has been reunited with her parents.”

Amaka’s story is similar to those of many children, taken from the comfort of their parents in different villages and brought to cities.

Over the years, cases of children who are being abused by their guardians, who are mostly their relatives, are now on the increase. Indeed, some of these children often end up losing their lives and always have bruises and scars on their bodies. Many of these children are subjected to untold horrors in the hands of their madams.

They are made to tackle domestic chores too much for their ages. And while their age mates are in school, including their mistress’ children, they are at home, washing plates and doing laundries of children. Some of these madam’s children’s are older than them. They are sometimes sexually abused by their mistress’ son or husband.

Children being ill-treated are becoming alarming as no day passes without such reports hitting the pages of national dailies.

Sometimes, these cases are taken to courts and the wicked relative or guardian prosecuted and sentenced, but these legal moves have not checked the escalating crime against children.

Our correspondent investigation showed that most of these children are given out to mistresses or relatives as house helps following their parents losing financial power and becoming unable to feed too many mouths or send every one of their children to school.

A good number are compelled to hawk for their madams, while their age mates are in classrooms learning.

The most heartrending are guardians, who are related to such children, subjecting them to horrific experiences.

Ironically, when these aunts and uncles go to pick the children, they make promises of treating them like little princes and princesses. Most never fulfil these promises.

There is also the case of 35-year-old Monsurat Olusanya, who was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for maltreating her four-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu.

Monsurat was accused of torturing the girl after she mistakenly poured a pot of soup. Monsurat was further accused of using a knife, which she heated in fire, to inflict injuries on Fathia.

Speaking on the matter, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that Monsurat also bit the four-year-old Fathia on her stomach and lips.

“The suspect subjected the little girl to torture after accusing her of pouring away a pot of soup,” Oyeyemi said.

Monsurat was arrested after a member of the Community Development Association (CDA) at Toluwalase community at Owode, Ijako on October 18, 2019, went to Sango Police Station to report Monsurat’s terrible maltreatment of her niece.

The complainant claimed that the girl was on the verge of being sent to an early grave if appropriate steps were not taken to save her from the wicked aunt.

The PPRO said: “It was on the strength of the report, that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango Police Station, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the wicked aunt was promptly arrested and whisked to their station.

“During interrogation, Mon surat admitted being responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim, but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her. She claimed that it was the devil that made her to torture the little girl. We have taken the girl to hospital. We have also contacted her biological parents to come and take her.”

Miss Chinyere Obi, another 11-year-old housemaid, was repeatedly brutalised by her aunt, Mrs. Anyakaora.

A woman, Mrs. Nzelibe Onyedika, sighted Chinyere and was appalled by the injuries on her body.

Onyedika further noticed that one of the injuries on the girl’s hand appeared to have become infested as maggots were noticed. This was at No. 12m Dominic Street, Ijegun, Navy town, Lagos.

Onyedika quickly contacted a human rights group. Onyedika said she was able to get the contact of Chinyere’s mistress’ house from her and directed the rights activists there.

By the time the rights activists got there, Anyakaora had bolted. The activists arrested her husband.

Onyedika said: “I am appealing to parents to be careful of who they give their children out to, because most of the people they give their children to are daughters of Jezebel. Government should take drastic steps to curtail the trend of pandemic which most of the underage children are going through on a daily basis. The little girl has been living under torture, hard work, and poor feeding condition”

A neighbour of the Anyakaoras said that she used to see the girl going on errands in the rain and sun.

She added: “It was when we saw the maggots festering in her fingers that some of us had to intervene in the community. I am appealing to parents to stop giving their daughters to aunts and uncles who always lie that they would give them heaven on earth. Mothers should be guided.”

In Cross River State, three orphaned girls were recently rescued by the Child Protection Agency following harsh treatment from their grandmother, who blamed them after she contracted the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) disease.

The girls, aged three, five and 13, had lost their parents. The three sisters suffered streaks of torture from their granny who often invited their uncle to beat them. There were scars on their backs.

When the oldest among the trio was questioned, she defended her siblings, refuting claims that they were witches.

She said: “We feed on meagre daily meal, which often comes after an intense hard labour. Our education was also stopped.”

Another girl, Balikis (six), whose parents were medically unstable, was brought to Lagos State by her father’s twin sister. The woman later handed Balikis to their younger sister to care for, who ended up maltreating her.

The aunt used to beat her on a daily basis on slightest provocation, leaving injuries and welts on her body. When the matter finally got to the police, the aunt was not around, while police arrested the husband.

Some neighbours advised the police to rescue Balikis. When the police went to the victim’s school, Praise Nursery and Primary School, the management said they had invited Balikis’ guardian to come and see them all to no avail.

“It was because of the consistent scars we saw on the girl’s body that we invited her guardians. Balikis looks malnourished. When her aunt came, she promised to take better care of her. But the beating continued. When the beating was becoming unbearable, we had no option than to stop her from coming to school because of the bruises on her body,” the management said.

Another woman, Nkeiruka Ngwu, was arrested for dousing her 10-year-old maid with hot water and beating her with hot iron.

Nkeiruka, a 36-year-old mother of four, living at Ikeja, brought Chioma Samuel to Lagos from Umuoju, Ngwu, Abia State following the death of her father. After promising Chioma a good life, Nkeiruka made her life a living hell.

Nkeiruka became police guest after she used a heated iron on her.

According to reports, on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, the suspect allegedly used a heated iron to burn the victim’s hands and legs. Nkeiruka also allegedly poured hot water on Chioma, scalding her skin.

Nkeiruka’s trouble started when Chioma took her children to school, along with her. Other mothers, who came to drop their children, noticed Chioma’s appalling injuries.

While Nkeiruka took her children to their respective classes, the mothers subjected Chioma to a series of questions about her injuries. They then waited for Nkeiruka to come out.

Nkeiruka was about to drive off when she was confronted by these women who almost mobbed her. The matter was reported the police

Similarly, the reproductive organs of 12-year-old Faith Nwanja were damaged after she was tortured and mutilated by her employer, Mrs. Nkechi Bartholomew, for being too stubborn. The torture left her with damaged organs and in need of plastic surgery.

This was disclosed by the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. It was revealed that Bartholomew, a childless woman and seamstress, adopted Nwanja and took her to Onitsha, Anambra State, when she was eight years old. There, the abuse began.

The maid’s private part and reproductive organs were damaged after being tortured by her madam in Onitsha. During the course of the child’s stay, Bartholomew allegedly inserted sticks inside her private parts as punishment and over time it caused serious damage to the reproductive system.

The preteen has shocking scars and injuries all over her body, indicating the extent of torture she suffered. She has also lost one of her hands as a result of the torture.

Head of Department, Child Development of the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Godwin Igwe, said the girl was battered, dehumanised and subjected to degrading treatment by Bartholomew.

Igwe added that the child had been undergoing medical examination by team of expert gynaecologists, a team of orthopaedic doctors, a team of expert gynaecologists because of serious harm inflicted on her reproductive system, her hand, her ear, her teeth, all over.

He said: “The woman inflicted injuries on all parts of her body.”

Preliminary medical reports show that the child will undergo a series of plastic surgery because of part of the ear that has been chopped off, the head that has been mutilated, and the mouth that has been mutilated.

Narrating her ordeal, Faith said her madam always tortures her with sticks, hot iron, stones, and other dangerous weapons for being stubborn. She also said the woman kept her from going to school, fed her only once a day, and told her that even if she kills her, she would go free.

An Islamic cleric, Sheik Suleiman Adigun, spoke with our correspondent on Islam’s perspectives on child molestation and abuse.

He said: “As parents, we have to take our house helps like our own blood.”

The cleric, who quoted from Quran, added: “To this world and the hereafter. And they ask you Prophet Muhammed about orphans. Say, ‘Improvement for them is best. And if you mix your affairs with theirs – they are your brothers. And Allah knows the corrupter from the amender. And if Allah had willed, He could have put you in difficulty. Indeed, Allah is exalted in Might and Wise’.

“We should treat them like our own blood, even if they are housemaids and give them what our own children are eating and cloth them with what we give to our children. We shouldn’t discriminate against them.

“We should also be just with them, because we don’t know what the housemaid would become in future; they could be of help to our own children. That was why we have to take good care of them and stop the discrimination.”

Corroborating Adigun’s caution, an evangelist, Mrs. Olayemi Olatuyi, of Christ Apostolic Church, Vineyard of Christ Beloved, Mowe, Ogun State, said that the Holy Bible “condemns it ill treatment of children and maids in strong terms”.

She said: “The Holy Bible says that we should love our neighbours as ourselves; this also applies to housemaids staying with us and the orphans. We should treat them equally.”

Olatuyi noted that whenever she was going to church, she always sees a little boy taking care of an elderly man who is sick.

According to her, the boy doesn’t go to school.

She said that the most annoying point was that the man’s wife deliberately went to their village to bring the boy with the intention of looking after the sick man. She added that the sick man’s children were all in higher institutions.

She added: “Any time I see the boy sleeping on a mat, I become unhappy. They are destroying the life and future of the boy gradually. It is now six weeks that school had resume, but the boy had not gone to school. He is always at home. The innocent boy didn’t know that his wife is wasting. His parents are in the village, thinking he is in school.

“I want to urge parents to give birth to the number of children they can train. Pastors in churches should see it as a duty and preach on the issue in any gathering they find themselves. Even in our women weekly programme, I always advise my fellow women to limit the number of children they want to have. I want to urge parents to emulate the wealthy people who always have between two and three children. Those of us who are pastors’ wives should go out and educate women on the number of children to have. If we have limited children, we wouldn’t allow our sisters and cousins to take custody of our children. I want those who have their sisters’ children staying with them to learn from Esther’s story, who later turned out to be Queen after going through a lot in the hands of her master.”

Doctor, Akin Gabriel, a Clinical Psychologist at Psychiatric Hospital, Gbobi, Yaba, said there were major reasons why aunties and guardians were maltreating their housemaids were economic, insecurity, financial and marital problems.

He said on economic and financial aspects such aunties and guardians could be aggressive when they couldn’t meet what they wanted.

Instead of believing in themselves, they either transferred the pain to their housemaids.

According to him, some, who have been waiting on God for the fruit of the womb, may become aggressive when they don’t get what they want on time.

He said: “As a result of that, they become insecure and aggressive. On a slightest provocation, they would descend on whoever that is within their reach without minding the consequences.

“Another aspect of insecurity is that some of the housemaids always outshine their aunties and guardian’s children in academics, such people would not be secure, and they would do everything within their reach to frustrate such person.”

