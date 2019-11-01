Metro and Crime
Another fuel tanker crashes in Onitsha

nother tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol yesterday fell into a ditch by Chipex Petroleum Station around Upper Iweka axis within Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.
The Executive Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Media, Mr Emeka Obinwa, confirmed the incident in Awka.
Two incidents of tanker accident which later caught fire were recorded in Onitsha on October 16 and 18, respectively.
Obinwa, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said at press time that PMS was spilling out from yesterday’s tanker.
The governor’s aide, however, said the highly inflammable substance was yet to catch fire.
He said: “As we speak, there is no fire at the scene. Firefighters are seriously working at the scene, pouring water to the tanker to prevent outbreak of fire.”
Also, the police issued a statement advising residents to steer clear of the area in order to prevent any disaster.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said in the statement that the police patrol teams had cordoned off the area.
He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, had visited the scene where the tanker crashed into a gutter owing to brake failure for an on-the-spot-assessment.
Mohammed said the tanker, which was coming from Benin, was heading to Enugu with the product before the accident yesterday afternoon.
Bizarre story of adults’ inhumanity to children
Taiwo Jimoh

kenya Amaka was just nine years old when she was brought to Lagos State by her aunt, Patricia.
When Patricia was taking Amaka away from her village, she promised their relatives that the first thing she would do immediately they got to Lagos, was to enrol the girl in school.
But less than two years after she arrived Lagos with her aunt, Amaka had gone through unimaginable suffering in the hands of Patricia, who had earlier promised to give her the best of everything.
Amaka said: “If I had known my aunt would be mean to me, I wouldn’t have followed her to Lagos.”
Amaka’s gift from Lagos was bruises and scars on her body, caused by Patricia’s constant flogging over every imagined offence.
She added: “My aunt used to beat me over anything and everything. I would have stayed with my parents and siblings in the village. I regret coming to Lagos with her. I want to go back to my parents. She doesn’t beat her children the way she beats me. I don’t want to go to school again; I want to go back to my village because all she does is to beat me. I will continue my education when I get to the village.
“Anytime aunt beats me, the husband would tell her to stop but she wouldn’t. I’m learning hairdressing. My parents have six children, but I’m the only one suffering because I came to Lagos. My aunt told me I was 11 years old because I don’t know my age. She accuses me of stealing from her, but I have never stolen. She would use iron sponge to beat me. After beating me, I would be bleeding. I want to go back home.”
According to neighbours, Patricia used to force the girl to trek far distances, while her children take public transport.
One of the neighbours, who identified himself as Kazeem, said: “Anytime Patricia, her husband and children want to go out, Amaka would be made to trek. Many times, the girl had been beaten amid accusations that she stole her money or other flimsy reasons.
“Whenever she starts beating the girl, neighbours would intervene. She would stop, and then later continue. She used to starve the girl. If neighbours give the girl money to buy food to eat, she would reject, fearful of what would happen to her if her aunt finds out.”
Patricia explained that she only beats Amaka whenever she errs. She denied maltreating Amaka.
“She’s my niece because her father and mine are from the same father, but different mothers. I can’t maltreat her, especially since I have my own children. I was surprised when I was confronted that I used to maltreat Amaka. I won’t say I don’t beat her; I do, but only when she does something wrong.
“When she came she didn’t know her age, so I looked at her and thought she looked about 10 years or 11, so I gave her 11 years. I believe the only reason she wants to go back home was because it has been long she left the village. She wants to go back to see her parents again. But it’s not because I’m maltreating her! I told her I would send her back anytime I see anybody going to her mother’s village in Ebonyi State,” Patricia said.
Amaka’s ordeal in the hands of her aunt would have continued unabated, but for the intervention of neighbours, who alerted Mrs. Favour Benson, founder of Jashabel Touch-A-Heart Foundation, a human rights organisation.
When Benson got involved in the matter, she handed the girl over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). NAPTIP later united Amaka with her family.
Benson, while condemning the treatment meted out on the girl, said Amaka would have continued to suffer, if not for timely intervention from neighbours and her foundation.
She added: “Amaka had bruises all over her body when we met her; but now she has been reunited with her parents.”
Amaka’s story is similar to those of many children, taken from the comfort of their parents in different villages and brought to cities.
Over the years, cases of children who are being abused by their guardians, who are mostly their relatives, are now on the increase. Indeed, some of these children often end up losing their lives and always have bruises and scars on their bodies. Many of these children are subjected to untold horrors in the hands of their madams.
They are made to tackle domestic chores too much for their ages. And while their age mates are in school, including their mistress’ children, they are at home, washing plates and doing laundries of children. Some of these madam’s children’s are older than them. They are sometimes sexually abused by their mistress’ son or husband.
Children being ill-treated are becoming alarming as no day passes without such reports hitting the pages of national dailies.
Sometimes, these cases are taken to courts and the wicked relative or guardian prosecuted and sentenced, but these legal moves have not checked the escalating crime against children.
Our correspondent investigation showed that most of these children are given out to mistresses or relatives as house helps following their parents losing financial power and becoming unable to feed too many mouths or send every one of their children to school.
A good number are compelled to hawk for their madams, while their age mates are in classrooms learning.
The most heartrending are guardians, who are related to such children, subjecting them to horrific experiences.
Ironically, when these aunts and uncles go to pick the children, they make promises of treating them like little princes and princesses. Most never fulfil these promises.
There is also the case of 35-year-old Monsurat Olusanya, who was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for maltreating her four-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu.
Monsurat was accused of torturing the girl after she mistakenly poured a pot of soup. Monsurat was further accused of using a knife, which she heated in fire, to inflict injuries on Fathia.
Speaking on the matter, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that Monsurat also bit the four-year-old Fathia on her stomach and lips.
“The suspect subjected the little girl to torture after accusing her of pouring away a pot of soup,” Oyeyemi said.
Monsurat was arrested after a member of the Community Development Association (CDA) at Toluwalase community at Owode, Ijako on October 18, 2019, went to Sango Police Station to report Monsurat’s terrible maltreatment of her niece.
The complainant claimed that the girl was on the verge of being sent to an early grave if appropriate steps were not taken to save her from the wicked aunt.
The PPRO said: “It was on the strength of the report, that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango Police Station, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the wicked aunt was promptly arrested and whisked to their station.
“During interrogation, Mon surat admitted being responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim, but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her. She claimed that it was the devil that made her to torture the little girl. We have taken the girl to hospital. We have also contacted her biological parents to come and take her.”
Miss Chinyere Obi, another 11-year-old housemaid, was repeatedly brutalised by her aunt, Mrs. Anyakaora.
A woman, Mrs. Nzelibe Onyedika, sighted Chinyere and was appalled by the injuries on her body.
Onyedika further noticed that one of the injuries on the girl’s hand appeared to have become infested as maggots were noticed. This was at No. 12m Dominic Street, Ijegun, Navy town, Lagos.
Onyedika quickly contacted a human rights group. Onyedika said she was able to get the contact of Chinyere’s mistress’ house from her and directed the rights activists there.
By the time the rights activists got there, Anyakaora had bolted. The activists arrested her husband.
Onyedika said: “I am appealing to parents to be careful of who they give their children out to, because most of the people they give their children to are daughters of Jezebel. Government should take drastic steps to curtail the trend of pandemic which most of the underage children are going through on a daily basis. The little girl has been living under torture, hard work, and poor feeding condition”
A neighbour of the Anyakaoras said that she used to see the girl going on errands in the rain and sun.
She added: “It was when we saw the maggots festering in her fingers that some of us had to intervene in the community. I am appealing to parents to stop giving their daughters to aunts and uncles who always lie that they would give them heaven on earth. Mothers should be guided.”
In Cross River State, three orphaned girls were recently rescued by the Child Protection Agency following harsh treatment from their grandmother, who blamed them after she contracted the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) disease.
The girls, aged three, five and 13, had lost their parents. The three sisters suffered streaks of torture from their granny who often invited their uncle to beat them. There were scars on their backs.
When the oldest among the trio was questioned, she defended her siblings, refuting claims that they were witches.
She said: “We feed on meagre daily meal, which often comes after an intense hard labour. Our education was also stopped.”
Another girl, Balikis (six), whose parents were medically unstable, was brought to Lagos State by her father’s twin sister. The woman later handed Balikis to their younger sister to care for, who ended up maltreating her.
The aunt used to beat her on a daily basis on slightest provocation, leaving injuries and welts on her body. When the matter finally got to the police, the aunt was not around, while police arrested the husband.
Some neighbours advised the police to rescue Balikis. When the police went to the victim’s school, Praise Nursery and Primary School, the management said they had invited Balikis’ guardian to come and see them all to no avail.
“It was because of the consistent scars we saw on the girl’s body that we invited her guardians. Balikis looks malnourished. When her aunt came, she promised to take better care of her. But the beating continued. When the beating was becoming unbearable, we had no option than to stop her from coming to school because of the bruises on her body,” the management said.
Another woman, Nkeiruka Ngwu, was arrested for dousing her 10-year-old maid with hot water and beating her with hot iron.
Nkeiruka, a 36-year-old mother of four, living at Ikeja, brought Chioma Samuel to Lagos from Umuoju, Ngwu, Abia State following the death of her father. After promising Chioma a good life, Nkeiruka made her life a living hell.
Nkeiruka became police guest after she used a heated iron on her.
According to reports, on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, the suspect allegedly used a heated iron to burn the victim’s hands and legs. Nkeiruka also allegedly poured hot water on Chioma, scalding her skin.
Nkeiruka’s trouble started when Chioma took her children to school, along with her. Other mothers, who came to drop their children, noticed Chioma’s appalling injuries.
While Nkeiruka took her children to their respective classes, the mothers subjected Chioma to a series of questions about her injuries. They then waited for Nkeiruka to come out.
Nkeiruka was about to drive off when she was confronted by these women who almost mobbed her. The matter was reported the police
Similarly, the reproductive organs of 12-year-old Faith Nwanja were damaged after she was tortured and mutilated by her employer, Mrs. Nkechi Bartholomew, for being too stubborn. The torture left her with damaged organs and in need of plastic surgery.
This was disclosed by the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. It was revealed that Bartholomew, a childless woman and seamstress, adopted Nwanja and took her to Onitsha, Anambra State, when she was eight years old. There, the abuse began.
The maid’s private part and reproductive organs were damaged after being tortured by her madam in Onitsha. During the course of the child’s stay, Bartholomew allegedly inserted sticks inside her private parts as punishment and over time it caused serious damage to the reproductive system.
The preteen has shocking scars and injuries all over her body, indicating the extent of torture she suffered. She has also lost one of her hands as a result of the torture.
Head of Department, Child Development of the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Godwin Igwe, said the girl was battered, dehumanised and subjected to degrading treatment by Bartholomew.
Igwe added that the child had been undergoing medical examination by team of expert gynaecologists, a team of orthopaedic doctors, a team of expert gynaecologists because of serious harm inflicted on her reproductive system, her hand, her ear, her teeth, all over.
He said: “The woman inflicted injuries on all parts of her body.”
Preliminary medical reports show that the child will undergo a series of plastic surgery because of part of the ear that has been chopped off, the head that has been mutilated, and the mouth that has been mutilated.
Narrating her ordeal, Faith said her madam always tortures her with sticks, hot iron, stones, and other dangerous weapons for being stubborn. She also said the woman kept her from going to school, fed her only once a day, and told her that even if she kills her, she would go free.
An Islamic cleric, Sheik Suleiman Adigun, spoke with our correspondent on Islam’s perspectives on child molestation and abuse.
He said: “As parents, we have to take our house helps like our own blood.”
The cleric, who quoted from Quran, added: “To this world and the hereafter. And they ask you Prophet Muhammed about orphans. Say, ‘Improvement for them is best. And if you mix your affairs with theirs – they are your brothers. And Allah knows the corrupter from the amender. And if Allah had willed, He could have put you in difficulty. Indeed, Allah is exalted in Might and Wise’.
“We should treat them like our own blood, even if they are housemaids and give them what our own children are eating and cloth them with what we give to our children. We shouldn’t discriminate against them.
“We should also be just with them, because we don’t know what the housemaid would become in future; they could be of help to our own children. That was why we have to take good care of them and stop the discrimination.”
Corroborating Adigun’s caution, an evangelist, Mrs. Olayemi Olatuyi, of Christ Apostolic Church, Vineyard of Christ Beloved, Mowe, Ogun State, said that the Holy Bible “condemns it ill treatment of children and maids in strong terms”.
She said: “The Holy Bible says that we should love our neighbours as ourselves; this also applies to housemaids staying with us and the orphans. We should treat them equally.”
Olatuyi noted that whenever she was going to church, she always sees a little boy taking care of an elderly man who is sick.
According to her, the boy doesn’t go to school.
She said that the most annoying point was that the man’s wife deliberately went to their village to bring the boy with the intention of looking after the sick man. She added that the sick man’s children were all in higher institutions.
She added: “Any time I see the boy sleeping on a mat, I become unhappy. They are destroying the life and future of the boy gradually. It is now six weeks that school had resume, but the boy had not gone to school. He is always at home. The innocent boy didn’t know that his wife is wasting. His parents are in the village, thinking he is in school.
“I want to urge parents to give birth to the number of children they can train. Pastors in churches should see it as a duty and preach on the issue in any gathering they find themselves. Even in our women weekly programme, I always advise my fellow women to limit the number of children they want to have. I want to urge parents to emulate the wealthy people who always have between two and three children. Those of us who are pastors’ wives should go out and educate women on the number of children to have. If we have limited children, we wouldn’t allow our sisters and cousins to take custody of our children. I want those who have their sisters’ children staying with them to learn from Esther’s story, who later turned out to be Queen after going through a lot in the hands of her master.”
Doctor, Akin Gabriel, a Clinical Psychologist at Psychiatric Hospital, Gbobi, Yaba, said there were major reasons why aunties and guardians were maltreating their housemaids were economic, insecurity, financial and marital problems.
He said on economic and financial aspects such aunties and guardians could be aggressive when they couldn’t meet what they wanted.
Instead of believing in themselves, they either transferred the pain to their housemaids.
According to him, some, who have been waiting on God for the fruit of the womb, may become aggressive when they don’t get what they want on time.
He said: “As a result of that, they become insecure and aggressive. On a slightest provocation, they would descend on whoever that is within their reach without minding the consequences.
“Another aspect of insecurity is that some of the housemaids always outshine their aunties and guardian’s children in academics, such people would not be secure, and they would do everything within their reach to frustrate such person.”
Six-year-old girl dies after bandits attack parents’ car

six-year-old girl, Uchechukwu Onyibor, has died following injuries sustained three days after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked her and her parents at Eke in Udi Local Government Area, of Enugu State.
Eke is the hometown of Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who buried his wife last Saturday.
Uchechukwu died Tuesday night from gunshot wounds she sustained during the attack. She was attacked alongside with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Onyibor.
Her mother, who also sustained a head injury, was said to be on danger list, while the condition of her father, a banker with a new generation bank, could not be ascertained.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the report.
He said: “I have just received the report that the girl is dead. It is unfortunate. But I can assure you that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will soon be arrested.”
Uchechukwu and her parents were on their way to their Oma Eke country home when the suspected herdsmen rushed out of the bush and attacked them.
A community source had earlier told journalists that the banker was driving his car to his country home when the gunmen attacked him.
The source said: “On sighting the gunmen, he was said to have attempted to escape, but the gunmen shot him in the process, but we thank God he survived as people from the neighbourhood immediately rushed him and other family members to undisclosed hospital for treatment.”
The source disclosed that several other victims had been attacked on the same location the gunmen attacked the banker. The PPRO also confirmed the incidents describing the attacks as unfortunate.
Amaraizu, however, said the identity of the gunmen was not yet known as to warrant attributing the incident to Fulani herdsmen.
He added: “We don’t know the identity of the gunmen yet.
“We have commenced investigation. We are investigating to know what happened. We are going to bring the perpetrators to book.”
Exposed streetlight cables kills six in Kano

t least, six people have been electrocuted by the open cables of the streetlights in Kano State.
The Director-General (DG), Kano Metropolitan Agency, Dr. Abdullahi Rahamat, blamed the victims’ death on the vandalism of the streetlight cables.
Rahamat the agency had commenced the repairs of all the about 15,000 streetlights to curtail criminal activities been carried out in the dark alley.
The DG, who denied that his agency had a hand in the death of a thief tampering with streetlight around Sharada, said some vigilantes arrested two persons stealing the cables and diesel and handed them over to Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
He said: “We cannot confirm if the person died in the hands of the NSCDC personnel or the vigilante who arrested him, but all we understand was that we were told that a thief was arrested stealing our cables and he later died.”
Rahamat explained that when he assumed office only 30 per cent of the streetlights were working while all others had fallen down.
He said the agency took survey of the streetlights and had fully rehabilitated over 10,000.
However, in order to cut cost and saved money for the state, the DG said the agency was considering turning the streetlights to solar energy.
He said: “It is not sustainable to have generators operating the streetlights, while government is looking for money to carry out its free and compulsory education programme. So if we cut these costs, I believed there would be money for government to do its policy.”
Sierra Leonean defiles 12-year-old daughter in Ekiti

olice have arrested a 52-year-old Sierra Leonean, Davies Noel, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.
The girl revealed the deeds of his father to her school teacher in the class during a lesson on sex education.
The school management thereafter contacted the Chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ekiti State chapter, Mrs. Seyi Ojo, who ensured the apprehension of the suspect.
The suspect was handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.
During interrogation, Noel, an engineer, who claimed to be an official of the ICT Department, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, said he did the act out of foolishness and pleaded for forgiveness.
He said his wife got to know about it sometime ago but it was settled within the family.
The young girl had earlier on revealed that the issue started some years ago, when her father told her about how special she meant to him and started caressing her breast.
She said it went on like that for some months before he began to have sex with her.
At the moment, the girl, who was bleeding, has been taken to the hospital for further examination.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed Davis’ arrest in a statement yesterday.
He said: “The operatives of Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a rape suspect Davies Noel, 52 years old who had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter of 12 years for over three (years. The suspect was arrested on the 29th of October, 2019.
“However, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusive investigation.”
Lagos car dealers allege corruption in NCS
Akeem Nafiu
Car dealers in Lagos State have alleged that collection of Customs Duties on imported cars by officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is fraught with corruption.
The car dealers made the allegation Thursday while addressing a press conference to call for the immediate opening of their business premises which were ‘illegally’ locked by officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) since September 30.
President of the Lagos State Auto-mobile Dealers and Friends Association, Morgan Onyebuchi, told newsmen that the closure of their business premises have brought untold hardship to members.
He revealed that the present closure makes it the third time that Customs would be sealing up their business premises in 2019 under the guise of looking for smuggled cars.
He denied allegations by the NCS that he and his people are engaged in cars smuggling saying all members import cars through the port and no car or truck will pass through the ports without customs clearing procedures.
“We have suffered series of harassment and extortion from the from the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). Our business have been grounded since September 30 and our members are really suffering.
“Allegations that we are into smuggling of cars are unfounded because our cars are duly cleared by the Nigerian Customs, we pay duties on them. No vehicle can leave the port without being cleared, they sign their release to us,” he said.
In his submissions, Chairman of the Lekki Branch of the Association, Adebayo Adenihun-Shallom, alleged that customs officers at the port where imported vehicles are cleared were involved in sharp practices and asked government to probe their activities
Dog sworn into her new job at state’s attorney’s office in Chicago
It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state’s attorney’s office in Chicago.
The newly sworn-in worker is a Labrador retriever named Hatty. The 2-year-old will work on a 9-to-5 human schedule. But she’s being asked to work like a dog, to just do what comes naturally to most dogs: show affection, reports The Associated Press.
Her job is to ease the strain of criminal proceedings on young children and those with mental-health issues who have been victims of assault. She’ll handle up to 200 cases annually.
Hatty is the office’s first emotion-support dog and was trained partly by inmates.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx presided over Tuesday’s swearing-in. Hatty stood on her hind legs over a table and placed her paw across a law book as an oath was administered.
Ganduje sets up Commission to investigate Missing persons
* Pushes for death penalty for kidnapping
Muhammad Kabir, Kano
The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated a 16-man Commission of Inquiry, under the Chairmanship of Retired Justice Wada Umar Rano to unravel the circumstances surrounding missing persons in Kano and the recent recovery of nine children of the state, dubbed the ‘Kano 9’.
The Commission of Inquiry, who were administered their oath of office by the State Solicitor General, Barrister Amina Yusuf Yargaya at the State Government House Ante-Chamber, are to undertake all necessary legal steps in uncovering how children/persons are been stolen from Kano and provide solutions.
Governor Ganduje said he has since directed the State Ministry of Justice to amend the relevant provisions that provide punishment of kidnappers to now make it carry a death penalty.
The governor, who announced this while inaugurating the Commission, also said that each one of the Kano 9 would be given free education up to university level; and those who no longer have parents, government would now take them as their own children.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Commission, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Adeolu Adeyemo said the church and Christ are against kidnapping, abduction and any means of forcing one to follow Christianity.
Court remands school driver for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl
A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, on Thursday ordered that a school driver, Michael Mowete, 35, who allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.
The police charged Mowete, who resides at Block 2, Flat 2, Godmon Estate, Okota, with two counts of indecent and unlawful assault and defilement.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe, ordered that Mowete be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service in Ikoyi, pending when the case would be filed at the special and sexual offences court, Ikeja.
She adjourned until November 20 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 27, about 3.30p.m., between the minor’s school and her mother’s shop.
He alleged that the defendant, a school driver in the school of the toddler defiled her before dropping her at her mother’s shop.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
‘Atilogwu 1’ not targeted at any group, individual in S’East -Army
Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, on Thursday said the next military operation, ‘Atilogwu Udo 1’, which is scheduled to kick off on Friday, in the South East geo-political zone and which replaces ‘Operation Python Dance 3’, was not targeted at any group or individual in the region.
Buratai stated this in Enugu at a two-day Civil-Media-Military Relations Summit organised for journalists, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the zone with the theme ‘Galvanising citizens support for Military operations in Nigeria through the Media’ which held at 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.
Proscribed separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had recently claimed the exercise, which replaces the Exercise Egwu Eke’ was targeted at its members.
Egwu Eke (Python Dance) which held for three editions in the past witnessed clashes between the Army and IPOB members.
In the 2017 edition, the military invaded the Umuahia hometown of the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
IPOB claimed many persons were killed in that invasion, an allegation the military continues to deny.
Kanu and his parents disappeared after attack and were not seen for some time. Kanu later surfaced in 2018 in Europe.
He recently announced the death of his mother in a Germany hospital, blaming her death on the injuries and trauma she received during the invasion.
The whereabouts of his father still remains unknown till date.
