APC: No aide of Osinbajo sacked

… Says the media should provide the names

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted the allegations that 35 aides of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo have been sacked by the Presidency

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who gave the party’s reaction on Thursday, said the allegations were a “media creation”.

He challenged those alleging that the Vice President’s aides were sacked to provide names of those whose employments were terminated.

According to him, nobody has been sacked in the office of the Vice President.

As part of the face-off between the office of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, it has been reported in various media that the Presidency had sacked 35 sides of the Vice President.

But Onilu insisted: “The media or anybody alleging the sack of the Vice President’s aides should mention one name of those sacked.”

He emphasized that there was no such thing as the story was the creation of the media.

But according to reports the aides were relieved of their duties following the removal of some government agencies from the Vice President.



