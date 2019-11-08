Arkila: Why influx of vulnerable children in Bauchi is worrisome

Mrs. Hassan Arkila is the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Agency (BASOVCA). In this interview with ALI GARBA in Bauchi, she speaks on her passion for the vulnerable, orphans and the need for everyone to support them

How did you receive the news of your appointment and what do you have to offer for the Agency?

Yes, the news of my appointment, when it came to me, was a thing of joy and I accepted with a gratitude, knowing full well that even before this appointment came, I have been living a life of charity to my people especially with children, women, youth and the vulnerable. I have been in Gombe. People of Gombe would speak about me better because I have been there since my youth. I got married when I was just 20 years old and I spent about 22 years in Gombe before coming back as a Caretaker Chairperson of Bogoro Local Government. So, people of Gombe from when I reported to this office gave this testimony about me on how I lived my life there in Gombe. Any Almajiri boy I see moving like that, any vulnerable I see moving anyhow, any orphan I see moving unattended to with wretched clothes on the body, I don’t tolerate it; I don’t accept, I don’t let go of it. Even if I am driving, I would have to park, call the person, measure the size of dress. Since I deal with second hand (Okirika) clothes, it is either by rushing them to my shop to go and pick some clothes to replace what they are wearing. If at all it is shoe, may be bad shoes, damaged shoes, I measure, I pick for them instead of giving them money. Almajiri, being who they are, if you give them money, they will end up spending it. So, I measure, I attach them to the nearest shop with another man and measure, then buy the shoe, give it to that particular person before they go their way.

You talked of passion. Is this something that motivated you or it is inherent?

Honestly, it is just something inherent in me because I did not grow up as an orphan. I did not grow up as a vulnerable but anytime then, I told my mother of blessed memory (she died last two years,); even in the village where I grew up Dasham Yelwa, that is in Bogoro Local Government. In the bushes like that, if I see a pastor or Alarama, Malam moving with bad shoes or are not looking presentable, I would tell my mother, ‘mummy if I became somebody, I will like to help these kind of people. They have not been attended to. It is like they are working but they are not being paid for what they are doing.’

In fact, a lady came to me and gave a testimony which I have even forgotten about then; 25years ago, when I was a student of Bakas Bauchi for helping a Fulani man, who was very sick at the Specialist Hospital, now Teaching Hospital Bauchi, when I emptied my pocket to help the man to buy drugs with my last transport money. It marvelled her and she said all that I had, I give it to that man who was in pains. I did not know I did that 25 years ago. I have done millions of this kind of assistance to people because they are the ones giving the testimony now. It is the feedback that is making us think that I did this and that is since childhood it is inbuilt in me.

Since you came to BASOVCA, what have you seen so far?

What I have seen so far, the management are trying their best and they very cooperative but what I noticed is we still have to do more because of the passion I came with. I came with serious passion in making sure to completely or dramatically change the lives of this vulnerable and the orphans because when I came, they had workers. But some of their attention that really needed to be given to this children, we need to do more. Secondly, in the area of health, there is something that they were using. It is called health ticket. When I came, this health tickets are exhausted; they were no longer working in the facility. These health tickets are being distributed in the 323 wards in Bauchi State, across the 20 LGAs of Bauchi State. Every General Hospital has this health ticket. It is the only means of identifying this vulnerable and orphans that are coming from BASOVCA and they should be attended too freely. So, I have come to improve on it.

We have education, where we are dealing presently with this issue. When I came, they were having 3,000 students across 29 LGAs. To me, that is not enough. We have to do more. How do I have to do it? Will check the pocket to know what we have here in the agency and then, do it so that they would be hand-in-hand considering the pocket. Truly, we want to improve the enrollment from 3,000. We will now make it up to 5,000. It is not going to be everybody. Let’s say 100 per local government or 200 per LGA. That means, we have thousands in every local government, who are vulnerable and orphans.

We have area of shelter. We have some people, who are coming from other places; issue of Boko Haram, kidnapping have brought them to Bauchi. We have millions of influx in Bauchi whereby it increased the number of orphans and vulnerable. Some came, they don’t have father, they don’t have mother. So, if they are from Bauchi State, we make sure that they have the immediate intervention by hiring a house for them to stay to relieve them from the pains pending when they will be fixed or join their families.

Households strengthening is one of the thematic areas where we need to give attention. You meet the house that has 7 – 10 orphans for example. If you give health ticket to 1-3 members in the family, to us, you have not touched the family. If we really want to impact on that family, we will go to the entire households, target the caregiver; that person that is taking care of that particular family. To us, we give him training by providing skills acquisition to them, train them in some basic skills and they become experts in tailoring, making pomades, name them.

What are the number of boys and girls you have on campus and which case you found more traumatising?

Here, we don’t deal with camps. I want to let the public know that it is not every camp that is related to this agency called BASOVCA, Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency. Children are anybody below the age of 18 years. So, we are only responsible for a child between the age of zero to 18 years. Anybody above that is no longer a child and so is not supposed to be a beneficiary to what ever this agency is doing. So, I know there are many in the camps. Our own are not in the camps but we have households. May be, your own neighbour may have vulnerable. You may have orphans because they are not in camps; they are in their houses but we are able to capture them house to house. Those who are aware of it and bring them from LGAs, where we have focal persons and they are the workers of LGA. We are now confined in the LGA to give us focal persons, who are now registering this our people. In fact, based on what we have now, we have over 800,000 orphans and vulnerable. Not that they are still vulnerable and orphans; some of them have been taken care of. Some have grown beyond that age now but they have benefited.

How do you feel when you see children and women suffering as a result of crisis?

I feel bad and sometimes, I even weep. It is very very terrible and bad because I know they are going through pains. Sometimes, if you see somebody suffering, if you see somebody going through trauma, try as much as possible to put yourself in that person’s shoe. If you are the one now, how would you feel. So, it is very bad because they, the most vulnerable women suffer it and children whenever this kind of thing happened.

What should be done?

What should be done? We should try and involve more women into political appointments. We should involve women in advocacy; make sure women are complete actors in peace building. So many things happened but men always keep women aside. It is women that come out en mass to cry out and solicit for peace. I am telling you where there is serious crisis, where women would be allow to come and speak in one voice, before you know it, a lot of changes would take place and peace would be restored in that particular place. But women are most often kept aside but they are key actors in making sure that peace exists. So, women should be allowed to participate in politics and consider appointing the in key positions areas, so that they would make sure they provide lasting solution to peace in Nigeria and the world in general.

Like this: Like Loading...