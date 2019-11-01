Army launches Ayem Akpatuma II to tackle insecurity in Niger

T

he Nigerian Army yesterday launched exercise Ayem Akpatuma II, as part of on-going efforts to curb perennial insecurity caused by bandits, cattle rustling and other criminals in Niger State.

The exercise, an annual event sponsored by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, commenced yesterday in many formations across the North-Central geo-political zones of the country.

While flagging off the exercise in Minna, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Mechanised Division of Nigeria Army, Major-General Faruk Yahaya said: “Niger State is bearing the brunt of the spill over effects of security situation due to the common border it shares with some neighbouring states.

“Many of the bandits fleeing the epicentre of these military operations seek sanctuary in the numerous forest reserves traversing the borders of Niger State with the neighbouring states.

“The situation has led to an upsurge in banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, targeted assassinations and other vices in this hitherto peaceful environment.”

He also disclosed that exercise Ayem Akpatuma 11 was a joint and multi-agency exercise designed to check these threats.

“The exercise will encompass civil-military cooperation activities as well as a field training exercise that will last till December, 2019. Exercise Ayem Akpatuma 11 will be conducted in line with the new Super Camp concept recently adopted in the Nigerian Army.

“In line with this concept, troops taking part in the exercise are concentrated in a Super Camp at Koton-koro from where they will project combat force to other patrol/forward operating bases in response to security threats across the entire state,” Yahaya said.

He, however, commended the state government for its unrelenting support both materially and morally to the officers and men of 31 Artillery Brigade in Niger State in furtherance of the fight against bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, said the bandits find sanctuary in the forest reserves in the state, adding that local government areas such as Mariga, Shiroro, Rafi and Munya were at the receiving end of banditry in the state.

Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, promised that the state government would extend necessary support to military in the on going efforts at halting the menace.

