Awolowo’s grandson, Ajimobi’s daughter top list of Osinbajo’s sacked aides

Details emanating from the Presidency have revealed the true identity of 35 aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo allegedly sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

New Telegraph investigations indicate that one of the grandsons of late Premier of Western Nigeria (Jide Awolowo) and the daughter of immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, are among those sacked by the President.

A competent Presidency source who made the list available to our correspondent explained that all the affected aides were appointed in August last year.

While Awolowo’s grandson served as Special Assistant (Oil & Gas), Ajimobi’s daughter – Jibola Ajayi – was appointed as Special Assistant, Legal to the President in the Vice President’s office.

According to the presidency source, some of the affected aides who were deployed to ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) were rejected by the heads of the organisations who insisted that they had enough manpower.

He said: “One of them explained how a cabinet minister rejected him, noting that he had under his employ, aides with his similar experience.”

Also on the list of Osinbajo’s aides sacked are Lanre Osinbona, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on ICT; Imeh Okon, SSA on Infrastructure; Jide Awolowo, SA, Oil & Gas; Gambo Manzo, SA Political and Edobor Iyamu, SSA, Niger Delta.

Others are Jibola Ajayi – SA Legal; Lanre Osinbona – SSA ICT; Imeh Okon – SSA Infrastructure; Lilian Idiaghe – SA Research, Legal and Compliance; Arukino Umukoro – SA Niger Delta; and Bala Liman Mohammed – SSA Economy.

The list also include Dolapo Bright – SSA Agro Allied Value Chain; Toyosi Onaolapo – SA Community engagement; Bisi Ogungbemi – SA Political Matters; Edirin Akemu –SSA Industry, Trade & Investment; Akin Soetan – STA Economic Matters; Aondaver Kuttuh – Technical Assistant Rule of Law; Ife Adebayo – SA Innovation; Yussuf Ali – SA Power Regulations; Tola Asekun – SSA National boundary commission; Morakinyo Beckley – SA Off Grid Power; Yosola Akinbi –SSA NEC; Tochi Nwachukwu – SA Power Privatisation; Bode Gbore – SSA Political; Abdulrahman Baffa Yola – SA Political; Kolade Sofola – SA Infrastructure and Ebi Awosika – STA Community Engagement.

The list also include Muyiwa Abiodun – SSA Power; Forri Samson Banu – SA Entrepreneurship; Bege Bala – SA BPE; Feyishayo Aina – SA Community Engagement; Halima Bawa – SA Community Engagement; Nkechi Chukwueke –SA Community engagement and Ilsa Essien – SA, Media.

Further investigations revealed that letters relieving the aides of their appointments were distributed to the affected aides through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

A competent presidency source had earlier confirmed to New Telegraph that most of the aides had foreknowledge of the planned sack before the visit of Abba Kyari to London where he took the Deep Offshore Amendment Act 2019 for the president’s assent.

The source privy to the development said that the aides were surprised to understand that President Buhari had given approval for their disengagement, having been told that Vice President Osinbajo had intervened in the matter.

“This matter has been on, but the vice president was on it, with the hope that it would be addressed without causing friction.

“Everyone inside here is taken aback. Most of the aides were first transferred to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to work with the new ministers, but there were no vacancies. In fact, they returned,” the source noted.

Speaking further, the source said that President Buhari may not have been aware of the development since the vice president is still waiting for the return of Mr. President to resolve the issue.

The Presidential Villa access tags of the affected aides have been retrieved from them by the security officials.

On resumption of work on Wednesday, they were approached at the gate by security personnel who consequently seized their tags upon confirming their identities among the names of the sacked aides apparently made available to them.

President Buhari, who is on a 15-day private visit to the United Kingdom, is expected back home on November 17.

