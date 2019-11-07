Politics
Bayelsa Guber: Lokpobri asks supporters to vote APC, insist his case in court valid
Former Minister of State for Agriculture and governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Senator Heineken Lokpobri has asked his supporters to vote for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon in the forthcoming election.
Lokpobri, who spoke to the media Thursday at the private office of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja, however, said his case against the APC governorship primaries was still valid.
The former minister, who is aggrieved over the APC governorship primaries in Bayelsa State and has gone to court to challenge the outcome, said he would remain in APC that gave him a platform to serve as a minister.
Speaking in the company of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Governorship Campaign Council and Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru and the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, Lokpobiri said he has no reason to work against his party, the APC.
Addressing the media, he said: “The reason why I am here is to pay a courtesy call on the National Chairman having been spoken to by him and I have a great respect for him and the president.
“l am a very strong member of APC and I came today to formally tell our Chairman and to speak to Nigerians and particularly the electorate in Bayelsa that all of them should vote for APC regardless of what will happen in the matter that is fixed for judgment on November 14. No matter what happens as the case may be I will now remember I worked for the success of the party which is more important than anybody’s personal interest.”
Appeal Court upholds Sen. Jev’s election, dismisses Akume’s petition
*Sacks Benue Assembly Deputy Speaker
The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State Friday upheld the election of Barr. Emmanuel Orker Jev as the duly elected senator representing Benue North West senatorial district on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The court dismissed the appeal filed by former governor of the state, Senator George Akume of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the declaration of Barr. Jev by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner.
The same court also affirmed the decision of the National/State House of Assembly Election Tribunal, sacking the state’s Assembly Deputy Speaker, Christopher Adaji (Ohimini/PDP).
Honourable Justice O. A. Otisi, who delivered the lead judgment in the Jev/Akume case, said there was no merit in the appeal.
The jurist agreed with the Tribunal that the evidence of the appellant’s witnesses does not show how the alleged non-compliance has affected the outcome of the February 23, 2019 Benue North West Senatorial District election.
Justice Otisi also agreed with the position of Senator Jev’s lawyers that the law has been settled that non-use of Smart Card Reader (SCR) machine cannot render an election invalid.
On ground two of Akume’s petition, which forms the basis of the appeal, the Appellate Court agreed that Tribunal was right to have struck it out.
Kogi, Bayelsa elections: Group blocks INEC office, demands voting for IDPs
A Coalition of Civil Society groups has blocked the main gate of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters in Abuja, demanding electoral inclusiveness for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in both Kogi and Bayelsa states during next weekend’s gubernatorial elections.
The group also tasked the Commission to allay the palpable fears of citizens about their safety in these two states during and after the elections. This even as they demanded that the process of the elections be made transparent without any compromise for any party or individuals.
In the petition the group presented to INEC, the leaders of the groups, Deji Adeyanju and Raphael Adebayo, urged: “The Commission to stay true to its promise that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) will not be disenfranchised during elections in Nigeria. To engender inclusiveness in the electoral process, it is important that the IDPs in Kogi and Bayelsa States are allowed to vote in the forthcoming governorship elections. “
Kalu: Standing tall in victory
The affirmation of the February 23 senatorial election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) yesterday by the Appeal Court, has reiterated the electoral pedigree of the Senate Chief Whip, writes WALE ELEGBEDE
The wild jubilation and excitement that permeated the nooks and crannies of Abia North senatorial district yesterday wasn’t a surprise and the reason was clear; the electorate in the senatorial district voted their choice in Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as their representatives in the February 23 National Assembly election and that was the person affirmed by the Court Appeal.
In a unanimous landmark ruling yesterday at the Court of Appeal Court, Owerri Division, the presiding judge, Justice R. A. Adah, dismissed the ruling of the lower tribunal that ordered a supplementary election in eight wards in Arochukwu Local Government Area and several polling units in Ohafia and Isukwuato LGAs, following the petition brought by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, Mao Ohuabunwa.
Kalu , a former governor of Abia State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23 National Assembly poll in Abia North Senatorial District, was declared winner of the election after polling 30,203 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Ohuabunwa, who garnered 20,801 votes.
In the breakdown of the election result, the Returning Officer for the senatorial district , Dr. Charles Anumudu, said that the former governor won in four out of the five local government areas (LGAs) in Abia North.
For political analysts, the outcome of the election authenticated the means, reach, influence and political dexterity of Kalu. Aside from edging out the incumbent lawmaker, Ohuabunwa, he was also able to bring his personality to bear in marketing the APC to not only the people of his senatorial district but the southeast at large. Through his sway, the APC in Abia north senatorial zone also produced two members of House of Representatives and some state House of Assembly members during the last general elections.
Little wonder, then, when Ohuabunwa who lost to the hurricane personality of Kalu in the election decided to appeal the outcome of the poll at the National Assembly Tribunal, he got little or no sympathy even from his core supporters. However, since it is his right within the purview of law , he went ahead to test the Kalu’s victory .
Not uptight in any way about the challenge against his mandate, Kalu moved on with service to the people of his district and the country. In the process, he was deemed fit for not only the Senate Chief Whip, he also became a principal officer in the 9th National Assembly.
But from the blues, the three-man National and State Assembly election petitions tribunal sitting in Umuahia , Abia State, and led by Justice Cornelius Akintayo, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days in eight wards in Arochukwu Local Government Area and several polling units in Ohafia and Isukwuato LGAs where votes were cancelled during senatorial election in Abia North senatorial district .
Responding to the tribunal ruling, Kalu, in his effervescent nature, told a delegation of APC from Abia State who visited him in Abuja that he is not losing sleep over the verdict of the tribunal.
The senate Chief Whip said: “If we do that election 20 times, Buhari, our president , our senatorial district – my seat and the governorship candidate seat is intact, we will always win it. It is a fundamental error that they may have to call for a supplementary election in some units.
“If not that it is a fight for my fundamental human rights, we will call for an election next week, if INEC will agree.
“But because the constitution gives us the right to appeal, we have already contacted our lawyers and the lawyers are already preparing our appeal to go to the appellate court,” he said.
Expectedly, as a stickler to the dictates of the rule of law, Kalu appealed the rulings of the lower tribunal and still went ahead performing his supersonic humanistic interventions to his constituents and Nigerians at large.
The maxim , truth is constant and cannot be suppressed for long, clearly becomes apt in the Abia North issue. Delivering ruling yesterday as the final arbiter in the case, the Appellate court in Owerri upheld the February 23 election of Kalu , holding that the lower tribunal erred on several counts.
In the judgment, the presiding judge, Justice R. A. Adah observed that the grounds upon which the lower tribunal predicated its reliefs to the petitioner were not tenable in law.
Justice Adah noted that the lower tribunal granted the petitioner’s reliefs he did not ask for which was unacceptable in law.
Another line of question mark from the appellate court was that the petitioner, Ohuabunwa, literally dumped its avalanche of documents on the lower tribunal without calling witnesses to tie the document to their case.
The Appellate Court further insisted that the lower court erred by allowing the dumping of documents on the lower tribunal.
The court maintains that in law, the petitioner must establish proof by bringing witnesses who would tie documents to the substance of the case.
In the light of the clear breaches, the Appeal Court, therefore, had no choice than to nullify the judgment of the lower tribunal while upholding the election of Kalu.
In his reaction to the appellate court ruling, the apparently elated Kalu, said he has nothing to say but to give all thanks and glory to God Almighty.
Speaking through his Twitter handle @OUKtweets, the former governor also thanked members of the APC, just as he appreciated the support of many Nigerians and the perseverance of his supporters throughout his legal battle.
The senator said: “We emerged victorious at the appeal court today. I have nothing to say, other than to give God all the glory & to thank all our supporters for their perseverance throughout this journey. The mandate of the people has once again been reassured.”
“No doubt, the disputation about Kalu’s victory in Abia North has been laid to rest. But one thing was salient while the contestation was ongoing, the people of the senatorial district stood firmly behind the bearer of their mandate and this is a sign of better days ahead for the people and the district.”
Fundamentals of inequality in Nigeria should be addressed – Wahab
The Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jimoh Wahab, speaks in this interview on the alarming state of inequality in the country, the Y2020 budget, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
OXFAM recently released a report where Nigeria and India were found at the bottom of 175 countries surveyed concerning Goal 10 of the SDGs, can you help us understand why a country that produces the richest man in Africa and also has the highest number of extremely poor people on earth?
You see, Goal 10 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) harps on the reduction of inequalities, bridging the gap between the poor and the rich but by Oxfam assessment report, the level of inequality in Nigeria is still alarming, situating this on the fact that amongst the rated richest Africans according to Forbes, Nigeria takes the lead with the richest man and woman in Africa. Well it is very difficult to understand how imperialism works, you claimed that somebody is the richest man in Africa, citing Dangote and Alakija, richness is measured by the people that you have impacted positively and I think that is the argument of labour, that if you have 200 million and there is no human to turn it over, if you keep it somewhere in the bush, it would not increase, it needs the contribution of labour to increase the volume of that wealth, so if there are some people that have claimed that some people are rich. I don’t know the yardstick of their measurement. In the human living index, richness is measured by the totality of the people within a confined area but because we don’t know how imperialism works we take it for granted. Imperialism came in to cripple our people deliberately, few people will be empowered and disempowered.
But is like this gap will continue to widen with the Nigerian economic structure or what do you think?
That is what imperialist want; they just need a few people around you that they can negotiate and relate with to the extent that we don’t know the volume and quantity of oil that is being taken from our shore, it’s only what they declared and any government that is not interested in knowing the quantities and volumes of crude oil that is being taken from our shore may not be interested in the development of the people.
That is the fundamental that is affecting us, I am not expecting the 200 million Nigerians to be as rich as Dangote but a minimum condition for us to live, so the problem is highly protracted, it is far away from what we are seeing at the surface but we must address the fundamental issues. There is nowhere in Nigeria that the UNESCO standard is met in the nation’s budget for education and that is what UNESCO and other teaching unions are shouting about.
You won’t be surprised that we are churning out graduates that cannot even demonstrate that they are university graduates, there are so many we are producing in the institutions that cannot even fit in to the system.
So with this level of inequality starring us in the face and equally fueling insecurity, don’t you think it is time for us to begin to rethink our economic structure to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor like what obtains in those Scandinavian countries?
In the Scandinavian countries you highlighted like Sweden,Norway, Finland, Denmark in the entire Scandinavian axis, what they do is to moderate their economy by redistributing wealth, by introducing neo-welfarist programme that the tax being paid by the rich in conjunction with government funds augment for the needs of the poor, so there won’t be absolute poor and I think they relied on the principle which Aristotle have postulated in his book -The Politics; saying “virtue lies between two extremes; the extreme of undue luxury and the extreme of self torture”. What Aristotle is pointing at is that the quality of lives, the quality and good of human being that you want to see lies between the two extremes, the highest rich and the poor of the poor at the base. The virtue that man should be respected is to be retained. That is what the Scandinavians have been maintaining, it is not only the Scandinavians, if you go through the Balkan’s region now the Eastern Europe, though they are not as rich as the Scandinavians but they also demonstrate a welfarist agenda, depending on the quantity and the volume of money in their possession. Over 60 per cent of Nigerians are still illiterates, yes, even in government schools, people don’t even have access to basic educational needs in the 21st century, you feel like committing suicide when you see things that are happening around us and you can do but nothing to help the situation.So, these are the predicament Africa continent has. Every 25 minutes Malaria still kills an average Africans on the continent.
Looking at the 2020 budget, a whopping sum of 125bn is appropriated for the National Assembly and 45bn for education, how do we bridge the gap?
The margin will be too much, I don’t know what is in the omnibus, so I can’t really criticise that. I don’t know because when you consider the fact that the state universities, colleges of education are not captured, but they generate money from the university and it is not taking from them.
On the budget, I don’t know what is input for the entire National Assembly, 306, in all. It depends on what is in the budget, I am not holding brief for anybody, budget is not just figures. the break downs, the omnibus is what you see people pick on social media and that is why I have been saying it is not addressing the question, it doesn’t stop the National Assembly to itemize the constituency projects for every 306, vis-a-vis projects that are attached. Unlike me now, I want Fadaini Obade road in my area, an abandoned World Bank project that has been there since 1998 to be tarred only that project is almost 25 billion, I am not saying the Governor is not taking action,it is not my duty but I should be the advocate of the people there, to advocate that it enters the budget and for the Governor to do it. I can tell the people there I facilitated it, I am not saying you should give me the contract, it may even be in the executive’s budget but it would be under works and it would be on the record that I facilitated it.
CACOL backs call for probe of allocations to states, LGAs
The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has backed the call for the Federal Government to probe states and local governments their local councils’ for not just their allocations accruable from Federal Government but also other sources like their internally generated revenue (IGR) extracted from taxes, rates and usage of its properties and cognate holdings.
CACOL in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Debo Adeniran, said the probe is primarily necessary to be carried out by the Federal Government as they all hold these fiscal functions on behalf of the people and not just on behalf of selves.
The statement reads in part: “In lending our voice to the general calls of Nigerians in groups and as individuals, for proper accountability and probity to be fostered in the country, we hereby call on the Federal Government through the office of the Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and other relevant anti-corruption agencies, to spring into action and probe how the allocations to all the 36 states and 772 local governments, including those local council areas created for ease of administration, were managed so far by those levers of government.
“This would go a long way in recovering much of the public funds and federal allocations that have been whimsically and carelessly siphoned by at those levels. This becomes germane when we consider how the states’ governments have shortchanged many of the local governments in their allocations by diverting such into their private pockets while on occasions, they both collaborate to loot such resources to the detriment of the general public and the society at large, which should naturally profit from those resources.
“As much as CACOL backs the calls for financial autonomy of the local governments without any let or hindrance, we must note that both the 1979 and 1999 Constitutions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the United Nations Convention and African Union Charter Against Corruption, etc., clearly confer such oversight powers on the Federal Government and its agencies. This is so even if the polity is to restructure today for greater effectiveness and accountability.
“Without such leverage, the other tiers of government become a lord of the manor and consequently deny the people, in whose custody the sovereignty must rest, the benefits of government. This is why in other climes, the local councils as the nearest authority to the grassroots, usually provide those salient services like housing/council flats, primary health care, neighbourhood roads, good drainage system, interconnectivity within the areas, etc., which makes governance more impactful to all and sundry. The National Assembly is, on the other hand, empowered and mandated to perform similar oversight on the finances of the Federal Government towards discouraging incidences of impunity and conspiracy at mismanaging the collective resources.”
The group also added that: “Without any equivocation, it is very clear that the drafters of our Constitution and Presidential Model of governance, could not have wanted a ‘jungle Republic’ where anything goes as many of our office holders behave at different stage of governance today. For the entire country to be sanitised and ridden of corruption, the searchlight must be beamed on these other levers such that the kind of recklessness and official irresponsibility that led to a situation where a councillor was collecting higher salary and emoluments than a University Professor in our clime during this same dispensation in the past, would not rear its ugly head again.
“We are seriously convinced that if much of the wastage and mismanagement that afflict our state governments and their local councils are checkmated, governance would take on a more relieving nature and make life more abundant for our people.”
18 parties sign peace accord in Kogi
Eighteen political parties featuring in the November 16, governorship election in Kogi State has signed Peace Accord to ensure peaceful conduct of the poll.
The accord was signed under the auspices of National Peace Committee (NPC) at the end of a dialogue with stakeholders on peaceful conduct of the election yesterday in Lokoja.
Speaking at the event, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi State, Prof. James Apam, expressed concern over possible outbreak of violence during the election.
“Our major challenge is that of violence and that is why Kogi is termed as ‘Bayelsa of the North’ and the only way to remove the tag is by holding peaceful election.
“The people should resolve for peace. The issue of security lies with the people. That is also our challenge to the stakeholders that there is no way the police can provide 100 per cent security to the people.
“You should conduct yourselves in an orderly manner. We want you to help our efforts to pay off. That is our appeal to you this morning. Our partners have committed so much to this cause,” Apam said.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Busari, said that election was not a war. “You don’t need to kill anybody to get into office. We appeal to political actors to play the game according to the rules and avoid anything that will result in violence,” he said.
Busari said the police had provided level playing ground to all the political parties and their candidates right from their campaigns and that they would continue all through the election.
Also speaking, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, said the traditional institution in the state was concerned about possibility of violence during the election.
Oshiomhole slams Dickson over airport project
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has slammed the governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Serieke Dickson on the allegation that the Federal Government has refused to license the state airport for operation.
Oshiomhole, who spoke yesterday in Abuja said the airport constructed by the Bayelsa State governor has entered into Guinness Book as the most expensive airport in the whole world and that it is a fraud.
Oshiomhole who said that the Bayelsa State governor would account for his wrong deeds to Bayelsa people, said beyond the high cost of the airport, it was substandardly built as it is being flooded after rain.
It would be recalled that Governor Dickson at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign ground finale on Wednesday in Yenogoa, capital of Bayelsa State, had accused the ruling APC of playing politics with the licensing of the airport.
But responding to Dickson’s statement yesterday in Abuja, the National Chairman of APC, said the facility is of low quality that even the governor cannot fly on it.
Oshiomhole speaking further on the airport that he said cost over N100 billion said, “I think the media should not just take statement from people’s mouth. You know the fact that Bayelsa airport has been flooded. Is it Buhari that flooded the airport? Because the runway is below the ground level. They ought to have carried out proper survey. So, the runway is flooded with water because it was not built properly.
“Now, if President Buhari was to stop it, what stopped the governor by himself, flying his private flight to do a testing flight on the airport? He himself doesn’t fly there. We challenge Dickson to use his own plane to test run and land on that airport. We challenge Dickson to prove that when the airport was flooded, that the flood was caused by Buhari. We challenge him to show the kind of control tower he has built.
“Truth is, we challenge, whether it was Buhari who asked him to inflate the contract because there are different versions of the actual cost. That contract, I put it to my dear friend and brother, Dickson that it has entered Guiness book as the most expensive runway ever built anywhere in the world.
“Even the one they built from the river, from the sea, it didn’t cost half of that. So, it is an endless project. He shouldn’t throw blame. But you the media should also interrogate when these people make all these unsubstantiated allegations.
“So, the truth is, he is in trouble. He cannot tell his people why he will spend close to N100billion for a facility such as that. Yet, he himself cannot land on it. You people should not allow merchant of half-truth to get away with blue murder. Dickson must account for that money not because of election but he owes his people.”
Bello promises completion of Kabba/Ilorin road
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday promised to ensure the completion of Kabba – Ayetoro Gbede – Islanlu – Egbe – Ilorin road to allow free flow of motorists plying the road.
Governor Bello who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the November 16 gubernatorial election, yesterday took his is campaign train to the ancient city of Isanlu, the headquarters of Yagba East Local Government Area to seek for re-election.
Bello whose promise came along with a caveat, urged the people of Kogi West Senatorial District to return Senator Smart Adeyemi back to the Senate to enable him push for the completion of the road, since he (Adeyemi) during the previous administration, facilitated the rehabilitation of the road which was abandoned.
While assuring that he would not fail the people of the state but to transform the state for the betterment of all, Governor Bello noted that the completion of Ajaokuta steel complex would go a long way in creating jobs for the people of the state, commending the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in that direction.
“We are going to execute developmental projects that will impact positively in the lives of the people if we are given the mandate. We will also focus on youth employment and job creation to secure the future of our youth,” he said.
Bello further urged the people of Kogi West to let their support for APC translate into massive votes for the party and Senator Smart Adeyemi on November 16.
Kogi: Court orders INEC to include SDP candidate in guber poll
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to include the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti and his running mate, Adams Khalid in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.
Akpoti had approached the court to challenge the excluding of her party from the said election.
Delivering judgement in the matter, the trial judge, Justice Folashade Ogunbiyi-Giwa, held that the INEC was wrong to have disqualified candidate of the SDP.
The court further held that INEC has no power to disqualify any candidate for an election, as it is the exclusive reserve of a competent court of law.
According to the judge, the provisions of sections 31(1) and 83 of the Electoral Act, which holds that INEC cannot disqualify or reject candidate nominated by a political party for an election, is aimed at ensuring that it does not lie within the executive realms of INEC to determine who participate in an election.
Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa also ordered INEC to include the names of the governorship and deputy governorship candidate of the SDP as well as the party’s logo on the ballot in the governorship poll in Kogi State.
Brass declares support for APC candidate, Lyon
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has promised to develop adequate waterways security in a bid to boost the tourism potentials of coastal communities in Brass Local Government Council of the State.
The APC governorship also promised to design sustainable women and youth development and empowerment programmes aimed at reducing the rising wave of poverty, unemployment and crime in the state, if he is elected as governor in the forthcoming November 16 election.
Lyon made these promises yesterday during the APC governorship campaign rally in Okpoama Town, the country home of former governor and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.
He said the people of the area have no reason to experience poverty and underdevelopment, if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government made the right investment with crude oil gas proceeds that accrued to the state in the past eight years.
Addressing the large crowd of elders, women and youths that received him at the Okpo Square in Okpoama, Lyon accused the PDP of stock piling public funds in Government House with the intention to buy votes on the day of the election because they have lost the trust of the people.
The APC candidate who expressed disappointment with the lack of access road to Brass, potable water and the devastating problem of insecurity, promised to engage traditional rulers, technocrats and other well-meaning Bayelsans to change the face of the oil and gas rich Brass Island.
