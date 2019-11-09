Bayelsa, Kogi polls: Ituen predicts tough race for PDP, Melaye

With just one week to the governorship election in Kogi State, the candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Abdurazaq Baba Emeje, told MUHAMMAD BASHIR of his plans to transform the state if elected on November 16. Excerpts…

What are your chances next Saturday?

The chances are clear, we have been on ground, and everything will go well by God’s grace. We have talked with our people on progress-oriented governance and we have agreed to move the state forward by making sure that the election is organised in a very fair, credible and responsive manner, where the people must be given the opportunity to cast their votes properly.

The security agencies in the elections must do their own part because if the elections must bring out the best winner, the security agents must do the needful. We have worked and they too must do their part as agreed by the constitution, so that our electoral act would take charge of everything as it’s expected to be.

The records are there for everyone to see in Kogi State; we have all it takes to win this election, the people are tired and they want a new governor in me. I have all it takes to take Kogi out of the doldrums we have found ourselves now. We have the best chance to run Kogi for the good of our people, we are talking about providing basic amenities for the people, the people need clean water, free and compulsory education.

Our people want the best, we would give them good life that they deserve as it’s expected to be. The people should enjoy their God-given wealth and the only way to get that done is when the right man is given the opportunity to be governor. In all ramifications, I am the best man for the job and sure my people are ready to vote me as their governor.

What would you do differently if elected?

The people will see a much more secured state where lives and properties will be in good hands with all sincerity. As the governor of the people, we shall make the people enjoy what good governance brings. And such are at the instances of good roads, quality health care facilities and services, free and compulsory education for our children from primary down to university level.

We would make the people step into greater life, greater life in quality services delivery also in areas like housing for the people, constant electricity power supply, youth and women development, sports and infrastructural development. The people will see something different from what they have ever seen since Kogi was created out of the old Kwara and Benue states. We shall provide employments and empowerments to youths and women notwithstanding the small revenue generated in the state. We shall raise the bar to create our investment with a solid participation of the foreign business world.

The major issue in the state are said to be absence of human and physical development, do you have the capacity to rewrite history?

As a people of capacity we have a blueprint called Restoration Agenda that will take care of the issues of human and physical development and I am very sure that the people will benefit greatly from that package.

It is designed to uplift the people and bring the state back on track. Our people will enter a contract with government that will help us provide services to them on a data facility as it is done across the world.

Moreover, it is very important to note that human capital capacity development will be one of our major power boxes for the development of Kogi State.

There are fears that the election would be greeted with violence, how can you assuage the people’s fears? As for me and my party, we are not interested in causing any trouble in this election and after.

Power belongs to God Almighty and nobody can take power if not given by God. He gives power and also takes it away to a better person and I am very sure that power is going to be given to me and the people would see the best of good and quality leadership in a grand style.

We are expecting to see peaceful elections and that can only happen when the right things are done. As for violence in elections, we have seen all these happen in other states across Nigeria in recent times.

We don’t wish it to happen in Kogi. Our people are not ready to witness whatsoever the enemies of our state are planning. We are known to be peaceful but it is clear that some people in the state are planning to make the elections staggered so that they can rig it in their favour. Many believe that the major contenders in the coming election are APC and PDP. Can your party spring a surprise? My party is the third force so far as we are concerned, and there’s nothing anyone can do about this.

I don’t even know what these two parties are fighting themselves for. It’s a simple case here. If you want the people to vote your party into power, while in power you have to do the needful so that the people will come all out to cast their votes for you. There are no people who will enjoy good life from an administration and still vote them out of power, no matter what the opposition party tells them. But if we look at it from another angle, it can happen.

We have seen so far that the UDP will rise into the first point of call. The UDP will do the people good, and that means the party can win the elections if only INEC and the security officials will allow the polls to be free and fair on November 16. What will determine a true election is when the votes of the people are allowed to count, and when the people are allowed to vote without the thugs disturbing them as we have seen before. Specifically, what are your programs for the state? Our program for the state is titled as the Restoration Agenda, an agenda that will play the ball of reconciliation of the policies and politics of good governance.

Quality and good governance is what should provide a solid leadership for the people. Our blueprint is to restore Kogi to its pride, the state is ready to be rolled into action as soon as we take over governance after the election. Our agenda comes with a full package of road constructions across the 21 local government areas, healthcare facilities and services, free and compulsory education, infrastructural development, youths and women employment and empowerment, sports and social development, foreign investment and human capital capacity development, and security of lives and property.

Many people have expressed lack of confidence in the leadership of INEC and the police.

Are you one of them?

It will be a shame if the leadership of INEC allow themselves to be used by any of the money-carrying political party contesting this election. It will be a shame to the police too, should they allow themselves to play the role of aiding the PDP or the APC to rig this election. I believe INEC will do the right thing by allowing our people to vote and also allow their votes to count.

We don’t want to be in a situation where results would be written and read at the collation centers across the state as seen during the 2019 general elections. At least for the first time in Nigeria the elections should be conducted in the best way.

The world is watching us on this because it’s high time we stopped all the nonsense of election malpractice in Nigeria. Let us show the world that we are ready to do the needful.

We have everything it takes to move our nation forward and we must get to work so that we can all enjoy good lives.

For the now, I have good respect for the leadership of INEC.

What are your expectations?

For sure we are looking up to having a great election where voters will be allowed to cast their votes and letting the votes counts. Honestly I will tell you that I am expecting our people’s votes to count so that I can enter as the new governor. The people are ready to vote a new personality and political party to takeover Kogi State and for sure it’s the UDP that the people want.

We held our campaigns across all the villages and towns and we saw the hunger in the eyes of the people for proper and befitting governance. The people will vote me as governor using the UDP and that is one major reason why the votes must count. Let us see how INEC, police, the ruling APC and the major opposition party, PDP, would use their machineries to rig as usual.

What’s your advice to the electorate?

I have said this times without number; we can only make a difference as a people if the needful is done.

We have to come all out and vote for the UDP, the political party with the sun, house and hoe as its logo.

Let’s do our state proud by voting for me so we can see a brighter Kogi.

Don’t sell your votes. Collect the money it’s yours, but vote for UDP.

This will make us provide the good life that our people need.

