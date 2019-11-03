Bayern part company with coach following 5-1 defeat at Frankfurt

Bayern Munich have parted company with manager Niko Kovac.

The decision follows Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, which was the German champions’ second in 10 Bundesliga games this season.

Kovac leaves with Bayern fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, reports the BBC.

The 48-year-old former Croatia midfielder had been in charge since July 2018 and led Bayern to a league-and-cup double last season.

Kovac won 45 of his 65 games in charge of Bayern but Saturday’s defeat was the club’s heaviest in the Bundesliga in 10 years.

Bayern said in a statement the decision had come as “result of a mutual discussion with Niko Kovac on Sunday.”

Chief Executive Officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, said: “The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action.

“We had an open and serious discussion with Niko this Sunday based on that and came to the mutual decision that Niko is no longer head coach of FC Bayern.

“We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, particularly for last season’s double win.”

Kovac was also quoted in the statement on the club’s website as saying he thought it “was the correct decision for the club at this time”.

“The results and the way we’ve played lately have led me to this decision,” he said. “My brother Robert and I would like to thank FC Bayern for these past 18 months. During that time our team won the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the very best.”

Assistant coach Hansi Flick will take charge of Bayern in the Champions League against Olympiakos on Wednesday (17.55 GMT) and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (17.30).

