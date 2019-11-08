BBNaija’s Tacha back on Instagram

Queen Joy Dominion is a United Stated-based Nigerian singer and song writer. She was a member of the defunct music group, Njen. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Warri-born musician talks about her career, challenges, love and her expectations. She also talks about her singles Africa Magic and I Choose Me

Tell us about your background…

I am a singer and song writer. I am from Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. I grew up in the United States (US), where I have spent most of my life. And then, I moved back to Nigeria in 2017. Then I started my music career as a solo artist. I was in a music group called Njen. It was a group compromising my elder sister, Naomi, and I.

At what point did music come in…

I actually studied Accountancy a bit, but now I am studying Sound Engineering. I am still in school trying to perfect it.

Why didn’t you study music from the onset?

My wanted me to be a lawyer; my mum has always supported my career from the beginning. I had to stop studying accounting further because I realised that it is not my passion at all. So, I am studying sound engineering, which is related to music.

Where?

At Los Angeles, USA

How long have you been into music?

Actually, I started as a dancer. I started dancing at the age of two years. I was dancer up till I was 17 years old. And I was doing my song writing as well, but I never really took music as a career until later because I was very shy. I wrote my first song at the age of five.

So what really inspired you to writing songs?

Back then, my sister and I used to love the music groups, Destiny Child and TLC. We were doing Pop music then as little kids trying to be like them.

The first song I wrote was titled ‘Crazy Boy’. It is a very horrible song looking back now, although back then it was like the best song…

So, thereafter, what happened?

We matured, of course. We started singing gospel music. We were doing pop gospel. I was about 16 years old then.

What genre of music do you do now?

More of inspirational music. I sing, basically, about life; anything I am feeling at the moment I sing about it.

So, you have not restricted yourself to a particular genre of music?

No. I sing anything that comes, but I do more of acoustic music, that is with guitar and vocals. I do music that means something; I won’t do a song that doesn’t mean anything to me.

You released a single recently…

Yes, I dropped a single titled “African Magic”. Before that, I dropped a single titled “I Choose Me”.

“African Magic” was released in September 6, 2019, while “I Choose Me” was released in July.

What inspired I Choose Me?

I Choose Me is a very simple piece, it has only a guitar and vocal. I actually wrote the song when I was feeling very sad because of the pressure I face, day by day, being a woman, a Nigerian woman, and also in the industry. A lot of people want to tell you what to do; they try to turn you into what they want you to be. So, I had to say no, I choose to be me, I choose myself in spite of what anyone has to say. That was the inspiration behind the song.

What about African Magic?

It is a song basically about our history as Africans. I called it “African Magic” because no matter how much suffering we have been through, we always find a way to make ourselves happy, to shine. We always find our way to come. So I called it “African Magic”. In the song. I talk about slavery, I talk about the problems we face day to day in the lives of the average Nigerian. I also note that we still have this African magic and that it is our time to rise up and shine. We need to realise who we are.

So, what kind of music do you do now?

Neo-soul music…

Neo-soul?

Yes. It is like Asa kind of music.

Why neo-soul?

For me, it is the music with the most depth…

You don’t like reggae music?

Reggae is beautiful also. Actually, I sing reggae too but it doesn’t actually come natural for me

Who is your favourite Nigerian musician?

My favourite Nigerian musician is Asa

Why?

Because I can relate to her lyrics. Her lyrical content is amazing. I like the fact that she very talented, she sings, she plays guitar, and she also composes. For me, she is an all round musician.

What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry today, especially in terms of the new generation of musicians?

I think there is so much from the market. Everyone is trying to do the same thing because that is what is selling, that is what is thriving. Even as I am, a lot of producers would advise me to this. They would tell me, “this is what sells; this is what works”. It takes bravery to stick to what you want. You have to know that you need patience because you are not going to make it as fast as you want if you stick to this kind of music. You just have to believe in it because there is a market for it. I think alternative music – that is what they call it nowadays – is really taking over.

What is your opinion about love?

As a woman, it is actually very had to find love when you have a certain level of success because some men automatically assume that you are going to be arrogant…

