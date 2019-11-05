Metro and Crime
B’Haram scare: Police beef up security around Ondo banks
Police yesterday said they had deployed 24 hours security surveillance in different parts of Ondo State.
The deployment, announced by state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, followed alleged plan by members of Boko Haram to attack banks in some communities across the state.
Joseph said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and his counterpart in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to increase men drafted to keep surveillance especially on banks across the state.
The PPRO added that the command had fortified all the banks and had taken adequate measures to sustain the existing peace in the state.
He said: “People should go about their lawful and legitimate duties unmolested. We have taken adequate steps towards addressing any security threat or challenge. The general public should disregard the rumours of attack because we are on ground and there is no reason for anybody to fear.
“Our men have been put on red alert to forestall any possible breakdown of law and other. We are working in collaboration with other sister security forces to ensure that lives and property are secured. People should also be security conscious at all times and endeavour to report any strange movement of individuals or persons to the nearest police station or post.
“We have continuously been advising the general public to always give adequate and useful information that would help curb crime and criminality in the society because the job of effective crime detection, control and prevention is for all and sundry not to the police alone.”
Joseph also hinted that the 24-hour patrol, which had commenced, would continue during and after the ‘Ember months.’
The PPRO added that all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state had been told to personally lead patrol and supervised their men posted to various beats and points likely to be criminal hideouts.
He said: “The commissioner of police has given order and directives to all the DPOs to be in charge in their jurisdictions and areas of coverage. So the security situation in the state is now on its highest expectation.
“Even the commissioner of police in the state also goes round to ensure his men are doing the needful, so there is no fear anywhere in the state and that is why I am calling on the law-abiding citizens to go out and carry out their normal duties without any recourse to be apprehensive.”
Meanwhile, in Akure, the state capital, banks opened their doors to customers but most of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were not dispensing money, thereby forcing people to enter banks to withdraw money.
Metro and Crime
400 victims rescued from Ibadan detention centre
Police yesterday rescued about 400 inmates at an illegal correctional centre at Oloore Mosque in Ibadan, Oyo State.
This came on the heels of a report by an Islamic cleric, Mallam Ali Temitope Abdussalam, that some people were operating detention camps in the name of rehabilitation centres in Ibadan.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, led the raid on Oloore Mosque at the Ojoo axis. The police also arrested the owner of the centre and his accomplices.
Olukolu said a 17-year-old victim, who escaped from the centre in another part of Ibadan, hinted the police of the development.
According to him, the victims said some of them had been held there for many years.
He said: “The young man said they were being maltreated; they were not being well-fed; they were being treated like slaves and they were engaged in forced labour, while deaths of some of them were not reported to anybody.
“On the basis of that information, the police decided to check it out. We got to Owode, Apata. By the time we got there, they have evacuated that facility. But from the surroundings, we knew that there were people in that place earlier than the time we arrived.
“However, the young man informed the police that there is another detention facility and that is where we are now at Oloore, Ojoo area of Ibadan.
“Actually, when the police got here, we discovered that young men and young women are being kept in captivity in a dungeon-like situation. As a matter of fact, man’s inhumanity to man is being manifested in this environment. And we are not happy about the situation.
“So, we got across to the state government and state government officials are around. They are here with a view of ensuring that some of these young men that are kept against their will are liberated and allowed to be in a position where they can talk to themselves and take care of themselves.
“Definitely, this area will be secured and the police will be able to do further investigation, further search and anyone at all, who is found culpable will definitely be arrested, investigated and prosecuted diligently to serve as a warning to others, who may want to operate such houses that serve as illegal detention centres.”
Metro and Crime
Prepare for flood, NIHSA warns Edo, Delta, others
Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) yesterday advised five states to be on red alert against flooding.
The NIHSA Director-General (DG), Mr. Clement Onyeaso, gave the advice while briefing journalists in Abuja.
According to him, the affected states are Edo, Delta, Anambra, Rivers and Bayelsa.
Onyeaso said the river flooding which occurred in Adamawa, Taraba, Benue and Kogi states would still find its way through these states before emptying into the ocean.
He advised the states to identify the communities bordering River Niger and make adequate plans for timely evacuation of people to safe and higher grounds in the event of flooding.
The DG said that the cause of the current flooding in the country was as result of release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.
He said: “After several weeks of denials, the Cameroonian authorities responsible for the operation confirmed to NIHSA that it released water from the dam.
“In any case, it should be noted that this year is an exceptional year in terms of rainfall in the sub-region because it continued to rain up to the usual periods.”
Onyeaso, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the current development of non-disclosure of information on operation of Lagdo Dam by the Cameroonian authorities was contrary to the spirit and letter of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two countries in 2015.
He said: “The MOU was signed after the 2012 devastated flooding incidents in Nigeria, which was caused by the release of excess water from this Cameroonian dam.
“Among other requirements on the MOU is that Cameroonian authorities should give adequate and prior notice to Nigeria before the release of excess water downstream of the dam.
“The non-existence of a dam within the Nigerian portion of the Benue sub-basin makes Nigeria vulnerable in the event of sudden or unannounced released of water from the Lagdo Dam.”
The DG said that the Cameroonian authorities went ahead on October 10 to release water from Lagdo Dam without notifying the Nigerian government.
Onyeaso said that as at yesterday, the flood level on River Benue measured at Markurdi was 11.28 metres as against 9.01 metres on November 4, 2012.
According to him, the corresponding flood levels downstream of the confluence of the two rivers in Lokoja are 10.97 metres as of yesterday and 8.04 metres occurred on November 04, 2012.
He said: “Year 2012 is taken as the reference year considering the magnitude of flood that occurred that year.”
“As you can see from the above figures, the flood level in each hydrological station as at today (yesterday) is far above the corresponding value in 2012.”
Onyeaso said that both Kainji and Jebba dams on River Niger still had excess water downstream, adding that this had invariably contributed to the rising level of River Niger in Lokoja.
NIHSA, according to him, is the most active, responsible and visible agency of the government at the upstream sector in the prediction and issuance of early warning flood alerts in the country.
Metro and Crime
LASU student robbed, deflowered us –Victims
An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday heard how two Muslim students (name withheld) of the Lagos State University (LASU) were allegedly robbed and raped at gunpoint by a fellow student.
The students, who were both wearing “hijab” (an Islamic garment which covers the body leaving the eyes uncovered), told the court that they both lost their virginity during the attack.
The victims, who are students of the Art and Education Faculties of the institution, testified as witnesses in the trial of a fellow student of LASU, Afeez Ogunbowale, for alleged armed robbery and rape.
Ogunbowale was arraigned on a five-count charge of armed robbery and rape.
While being led in evidence by Mrs. O. A. Bajulaiye-Bishi, the prosecution counsel, the students, who were roommates, said that they were 200 Level students when the alleged rape and armed robbery occurred on April 18, 2018 at the Okokomaiko area of Lagos.
The witnesses told the court that that about 3a.m., the light of a torch was flashed into their apartment, and immediately, five men, including Ogunbowale, armed with a gun and machetes forced themselves into their apartment.
The first witness (Victim A), aged 23, told the court that “they took three phones, a gold chain, earpiece, power bank and N1,200. Three of the men left, leaving the defendant and one other person who I cannot identify.
“The defendant told the other guy ‘I want to sleep with these girls’. The defendant went to the toilet with my roommate while the second man tried to rape me.
“The second man could not penetrate me because I had an asthmatic attack and the second man left me to swap places with the defendant.
“The defendant came and had sex with me while I had the asthmatic attack and my roommate was screaming and pleading for him to leave me alone and he said in pidgin English ‘if she wan die, make she die’.
“The other three men came back into the apartment and saw the chaos. They told the two other men that this was not what they came to do and they assisted in looking for my inhaler. My inhaler was found and they all left my apartment.”
The victim said she was a virgin until the defendant raped her.
Victim B, aged 20, in her evidence, said the defendant took her to the toilet and pointed a gun at her head.
She said: “That day I was still a virgin and it was difficult for him to penetrate into me. He said to me ‘you never do am before.’
“He took me to a chair and raped and the second man left my roommate and exchanged places with him and raped me as well.
“After we had reported the incident to authorities, we were examined and counselled. We had to go there over a long period of time but we had to cut that short because of our exams.
“We could not even take some of our medications because of our school examination.”
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo (Mrs) ordered that Ogunbowale continue to enjoy the bail earlier granted him by Justice Yetunde Adesanya before the case was transferred to her court.
The judge also warned the defendant that neither him nor his friends should threaten the witnesses otherwise his bail would be revoked.
She said: “The defence counsel Mr Bisi Salau who is from the chambers of Mr Lanre Ogunlesi, a reputable Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has undertaken to drop his qualifying certificates to ensure the defendant comes to court.
“This case is adjourned till November 25 for further hearing.”
Metro and Crime
Oyo’s IGR rises from N1.2bn to N2.7bn in Oct., Makinde
From the average N1.2billion, Oyo State was generating on a monthly basis, its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month of October has risen to about N2.7 biillion, the state has disclosed.
Making the disclosure on Monday in Ibadan was the Chairman, Oyo State Internal Revenue Service (OYIRS), Aremo John Adeleke.
He revealed tha the immediate past administration had been declaring N1.2 billion, noting that the sudden rise was as a result of the positive and relentless efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to block all leakages and ensure a continuous rise of the IGR to help the state depend less on federal allocation to run its affairs.
Aremo Adeleke, who spoke during a visit of a group under the aegis of “Friends of Seyi Makinde” at the State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, emphasised that the government was also deploying creative means to expand the state tax net to capture both the formal and informal sector.
He said: “Many people in the state are voluntarily contributing revenue and paying their taxes to the state coffers owing to their trust in the Governor Seyi Makinde led governance. We are bringing about a revolution in revenue generation activities of Oyo State. Oyo State today has moved beyond the miasma of revenue of between N1.2 billion and N1.3 billion per month in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
“I am happy to inform you that last month, our IGR was N2.7 billion and we intend to keep on in this trajectory. We are going to follow the trajectory of steady growth until within our first year; we are able to double Oyo state revenue from where we met it. That is our goal.”
Metro and Crime
Oyo police uncover illegal correctional centre in Ibadan, rescue 400 inmates
Following a report by an Islamic cleric, Mallam Ali Temitope Abdussalam, that some persons were operating detention camps in the name of rehabilitation centers, the Oyo State Police Command on Monday swooped on an illegal correctional centre in Ibadan and rescued about 400 inmates.
Leading the team was the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu who effected release of the detainees at Oloore Mosque around Ojoo axis of the state. The owner of the centre and his accomplices were equally whisked away by the police.
According to Olukolu a 17-year-old escapee from the holding facility in another part of Ibadan hinted the police about the development, adding that on arrival at the mosque situated in Ojoo area of Ibadan, the victims who recounted the experience said some of them had been held hostage for years.
Olukolu said: “The young man said they were being maltreated; they were not being well-fed; they were being treated like slaves and they were engaged in forced labour, while deaths of some of them were not reported to anybody.
“On the basis of that information, the police decided to check it out. We got to Owode, Apata. By the time we got there, they had evacuated that facility. But from the surroundings, we knew that there were people in that place earlier than the time we arrived.
“However, the young man informed the police that there is another detention facility and that is where we are now at Oloore, Ojoo area of Ibadan.”
Metro and Crime
How we lost our virginity after being raped by LASU student, victims tell court
An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Monday heard how two Muslim students (names withheld) of the Lagos State University (LASU) were allegedly robbed and raped at gunpoint by a fellow student.
The students, who were both wearing niqabs (Islamic garment which covers the body leaving the eyes uncovered), revealed to the court that they both lost their virginities during the attack.
They victims, who are students of the Art and Education Faculty of the institution, testified as witnesses in the trial of a fellow student of LASU, Afeez Ogunbowale, over an alleged armed robbery and rape.
Ogunbowale was docked on a five-count charge of armed robbery and rape.
While led in evidence by Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi, the prosecuting counsel, the students who were roommates, said that they were 200 level students when the alleged rape and armed robbery occurred in April 18, 2018 at the Okokomaiko area of Lagos.
The witnesses told the court that that at around 3am, the light of a torch was flashed into their apartment, and immediately, five men, including Ogunbowale, armed with a gun and machetes forced themselves into their room.
The first witness (victim A), aged 23, told the court that “they took three phones, a gold chain, earpiece, power bank and N1, 200. Three of the men left, leaving the defendant and one other person who I cannot identify.”
Metro and Crime
Three children dead as building collapses in Ebonyi
……Mother, surviving son hospitalized
Three kids at the weekend died in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of
Ebonyi State when a dilapidated building in the community collapsed.
The names of the children were given simply as Mmesoma, 11,
Onyinyechi, 5, and John, 3. They were all children of a man identified simply as “Okereke” in the area. The tragedy occurred on Friday night.
It was learnt that before the building collapsed, Okereke’s wife, Elizabeth, had expressed fear over the physical condition of the house which our correspondent gathered was a thatch building and pleaded with her husband to work towards relocating the family immediately.
“But the family could not afford fund to make alternative arrangements for relocation as a result of hardship,” a source said.
The deceased were removed from the building by neighbors and have been
buried while their mother and her only surviving son were still receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital as at the time of filing this report.
Metro and Crime
EFCC docks 26 year-old internet fraudster in Benue
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal office on Monday arraigned a 26-year-old suspected internet fraudster, James Kuve Sughter before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon sitting at the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State.
James Kuve was docked on a two-count charge bordering on fraud and possession of documents containing false pretence.
He was arrested following intelligence report received by the commission about some fraudulent activities involving him.
According to a statement by the Zonal Head, Public Affairs Department at the Commission, Nwanyimma Okeanu, the suspect had between January and October 2018, in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of the court, ‘dishonesty made use of an electronic unique identification of another person to obtain the sum of N534,971 from one Asiwaju Dada and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22(2)(b) (iv) of the same Act”.
According to the statement, when the case came up, the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.
However, prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua asked that a trial date be set and that the suspect be remanded in prison custody.
Metro and Crime
Traditional rancour in Ekiti: Community battles APC Chairman over candidate
* Allegations false – Omotosho
The selection of a monarch in Imesi Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State is brewing tension between the people of the community and the state Chairman of the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is coming as the indigenes of Imesi Ekiti community are pointing accusing fingers on the state Chairman of the APC Hon. Paul Omotosho for the tension.
They are accusing the chairman of partiality and favouritism in the monarchical choice of the community.
The town alleged that, Omotosho, an indigene of the town, had wanted his preferred candidate, who is a member of the ruling party to occupy the vacant stool.
They made the allegations on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti by the Head, Agunsoye Ruling House, Prince Adu Fasunlade and its Secretary, Prince Sesan Aladesanmi.
They stressed that Omotosho was using his influence in government to sabotage the selection processes, noting that the efforts of the kingmakers to install a new monarch were being frustrated by his ‘antics’.
They accused the APC Chairman of working in cahoots with some top hierarchy of the APC-led government to impose his annointed candidate on the Agunsoye Ruling House against the family’s preferred choice.
“It is quite ironic that a political appointee of Governor Kayode Fayemi, who had publicly vowed not to get involved in nor support subversion of time-tested traditional process, has been functioning in this manner.
“Omotosho has been excercising high level of undue political influence to thwart the traditional process of the new Onimesi’s selection and installation. His known goal is to force his preferred candidate, a member of the APC on the Agunsoye family and Imesi Ekiti community at large.
“And we are disappointed that the Imesi kingmakers, with a full formed quorum, have neither met with nor interviewed a single candidate on the list of Ifa Oracle profiled and verified candidates forwarded to them. This delay are not unrelated the politicization of the selection and installation process.
“Hence, the Agunsoye Ruling House in Imesi Ekiti has no choice other than to seek redress in the court of law against the Imesi kingmakers; the rule of law must be observed by all parties including the state government,” they said.
However, reacting to the allegations, Omotosho, who is also a Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Fayemi, said the claims were mere fabrications and cheap blackmail that lack content of validity.
The APC Chairman warned against mischief makers to stop spreading falsehood capable of disrupting the peaceful ambience in the community.
Metro and Crime
Govt has neglected us, Plateau community cries out.
Shonong Community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State has decried government’s indifference to the return of their displaced kinsmen, since the attack on the community last year.
The President of a socio-cultural group known as Shonong Development Association (SDA) in Plateau State, Da Davou Jambol made the allegation while speaking at the funeral of the Gwom Shonong, Da Timothy Kavei Dalyop – the traditional ruler of the Shonong Community.
Jambol also expressed his worry over government’s inability to create an environment conducive for the natives to return and rebuild their ruined ancestral homes to continue their livelihood.
He recalled how the community had been attacked more than four times since 2012 with the people still making efforts at rebuilding their homes until the worse attack in June last year in the community and other parts of the communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and parts of Jos South LGAs that claimed over 200 lives, displaced over 3000 and hundreds of houses and farmlands were destroyed.
Jambol said after the last year’s attack, both federal and state governments made some promises to rebuild and return them but nothing has been done or heard from the governments, despite frantic efforts by the community leaders, especially the late traditional ruler, for the government to provide security for the people to return.
Da Jambol explained that because of the eagerness of their people to return home, the community, in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation, known as NINCHI Group Community Housing, sponsored by World Bank Assisted Community Social Development Project and Plateau Community and Social Development Agency, built four blocks of houses for the people to return and stay there temporarily, before building their houses.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
JUST IN: One dead, many injured in Ondo-Akure auto crash
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
LASU student robbed, deflowered us –Victims
-
Sports15 hours ago
Everton midfielder, Gomes, ‘to make full recovery’ after successful ankle surgery
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Three children dead as building collapses in Ebonyi
-
Business8 hours ago
Norway floods Nigerian with N8.07bn fish heads
-
News17 hours ago
Kano APC Chair fails to make Ganduje’s commissioner’s list
-
News7 hours ago
How we fought insurgency during my tenure – Ihejirika
-
News15 hours ago
Plan to establish cattle colonies, a mistake, says Obasanjo