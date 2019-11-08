Bishop Zuga gifts King of Ejule new Lincoln Navigator SUV

Assistant Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Agege, Lagos, Lynda Dike, narrated her ordeal in the hands of killer herdsmen in this interview with DANIEL ATORI

Can you narrate your experience with the threats received from kidnappers?

Well, my experience has been worse than nightmares. I had been sent several death threats by persons suspected to be Islamic extremists connected to the Agege Hausa community since my crusade against Islamic leaders in my area who wanted our church moved from that location.

When you say Islamic extremists, can you be specific on who amongst them asked you to move?

The leaders of the Agege Hausa community of course, they gave our church an ultimatum to take down the loudspeakers we use in preaching the gospel, that it was affecting them in the area.

Did you oblige them or refused to remove the loudspeakers?

Yes, we obliged them and did exactly what they requested. But they later approached us to move the church from the area which we refused and it brought about animosity.

So, what did you do?

Well, we had earlier moved from another location because of same reason. Being a woman and an Assistant Pastor in the church, I became a target.

With your claim of threats and the fact that they are based in Lagos, how do you juxtapose the Islamic extremists and killer herdsmen?

The herdsmen have been emboldened of late and undertaking incursions in areas they dare not go before. Before now, they use to remain in and around the Northern part of Nigeria, but most recently, there are pockets of them spread across Nigeria and attacking vulnerable Christians and Christian leaders.

But the attacks have been on all, irrespective of their religion and tribes, what do you make of this?

Kidnappings of Christian leaders by these deadly herdsmen have more than doubled in the past few years, I am telling you what I know because I lost my brother.

Can you tell how your brother was killed?

My younger brother, Gordon Ihekaozor was killed on the 3rd of May 2019 in our family home in Lagos, while he was trying to stop persons suspected to be killer herdsmen who had come looking for me from gaining entrance into our home. Days before my brother was killed, I was sent death threats through calls and even text messages and even after they killed him.

How did you know they are Fulanis and did you report to the Police or any relevant authority?

They are Fulanis; they spoke in deep Northern Nigerian accent. They still called and taunted me and I took these messages which were written in Arabic language to the police and they dismissed it as unserious, they saw it as a prank by unscrupulous elements who wanted to sow a seed of discord. I became terrified for my life and the safety of my child and I had no choice but to flee Nigeria.

After you reported to the Police, was any arrest or invitation made?

Not a single person was invited and in fact, nobody has been arrested for the killing of my brother, Gordon Ihekaozor, till this day, and even as his killers roam the streets freely.

But, how can you be so sure, they were herdsmen?

Few weeks before my brother was killed, one of the Pastors in my church, Pastor Akomolafe Emmanuel was kidnaped by herdsmen, and he was only released when his family quickly paid ransom after they were warned never to involve the police authorities or the press.

So, how did Pastor Akomolafe regain his freedom?

I will answer your question, but let me finish. This is the case in Nigeria now. Many kidnappings and killings of Christians are never brought to the press or authorities for fear of their loved ones being killed by the kidnappers. Pastor Akomolafe was lucky and is only alive by the grace of God and the sheer greed of his captors whom he says are Fulani herdsmen that told him that they released him because they see him as cash cow and that they’ll plan to abduct him again in the nearest future for money.

But he was released, and not killed…?

He’s just among the lucky few ones that were kidnapped and released. But that was not the case for a Pastor`s wife who was kidnapped and killed in Kaduna recently even after payment of ransom was made. These Fulani herdsmen claim that they have been ordered to kidnap and kill Christians and use payment of ransom to further propagate Islam and build more Islamic schools.

Do you think these killer herdsmen attacking innocent Nigerians are in all parts of the country?

Yes, they are everywhere. These people have been spreading their tentacles across Nigeria. They are everywhere now, killing Christians in the East, West and South. The kidnap of five redeemed church pastors in Ijebu Ode recently lays credence to that, and yet we heard about it because it got to the media. There are so many silent pain and misery of untold stories of kidnappings and killings of Christians who are intimidated into keeping silent, otherwise the herdsmen would return for the grieving families of victims.

What is your call on the Government and relevant agencies?

There is the need for the government, both federal and states to tackle this issue of kidnapping, killings and threats. They should take drastic approach towards handling the menace of killer Fulani herdsmen. I had to leave Nigeria because of the persistent threats to my life. Many Christians are being attacked and persecuted that are not publicised.

