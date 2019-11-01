Buhari arrives Makkah for Lesser Hajj

P

resident Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday evening, arrived Makkah, Saudi Arabia, at the end of the three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII), held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The President was received by His Royal Highness, Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy-Governor of Makkah Region and other government officials at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, at about 7.05p.m. (local time).

While in Makkah, President Buhari, alongside some members of his entourage, will perform the Lesser Hajj and also observe the Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Before leaving Riyadh today, the President had met behind closed doors with Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The President had, also on Wednesday, met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz where the two leaders expressed their determination for deeper partnership, especially in the areas of oil and gas for the development of both countries.

“Nigerian leader and the Saudi monarch reviewed aspects of cooperation between both countries and agreed to advance cooperation in the areas of oil and gas, given the similarities of both countries as big producers of the commodity.

“In this regard, King Salman assured President Buhari of the willingness of Saudi Arabia to invest in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, thereby strengthening the strategic partnership between the Saudi Energy company, Aramco and the NNPC.

“Both leaders also discussed the current regional and global security situation, and President Buhari expressed his desire for a quick and peaceful resolution on contentious issues in the region,” Garba Shehu, President’s spokesman said in a statement after the meeting.

Buhari also met with U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin in Riyadh on Wednesday where they had positive discussions on investments in Nigeria under the new United States International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC), which provides $60 billion for investments in developing nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the meetings were held on the sidelines of the FII Summit, which ended yesterday in Riyadh.

Buhari will, on Saturday November 2, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit, and is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17.

