Cancer can be treated, cured – Temiye

For some time now, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State, Dr. Oluwayemi Cecelia Ogun, has been in the eye of the storm based on allegations from some of her traducers. The allegations include misappropriation of the hospital funds and a retirement mess. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI writes on the bickering within the tertiary institution

Dr. Adeyemi Ogun is alleged to have refused to vacate her office as the CMD despite clocking the mandatory retirement age of 60 years since September 23, 2019.

She was also accused of diverting millions of naira meant for other purposes into her private use.

The allegations in details said that the process of her appointment as a Medical Director of the Neuropsychiatric hospital Yaba in 2017, was twisted to her favour owing to her affinity with the immediate past Minister of Health, Dr Isaac Adewole, who disregarded the rules as advertised, which prescribed the eligibility criteria of not being above the age of 55 years as at the time of applying for the position of Medical Director.

That is as opposed to the regular standard practice obtainable for the appointment of medical directors across board for other Federal Medical Institutions in Nigeria.

An investigation by New Telegraph showed that some of her colleagues are embittered and have grown louder in their voices.

They also allowed their curiosity to be aroused more when the CMD clocked 60-years on September 23. They expected her to leave but she did not. Hence, the allegation that she has refused to proceed on terminal leave as expected by them.

This, New Telegraph gathered, generated bad blood amongst her colleagues, who were of the view that the intention to elongate her elapsed tenure was despicable. They therefore resolved to making the hospital ungovernable and unconducive for her.

The CMD has not had any peace of mind since allegations have been raised against her; petitions to different agencies have been flying against her. On several occasions, she has been invited by the Criminal Investigation Division,(CID) Alagbon, and anti-graft agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), ICPC, among others for questioning and self defence on allegations leveled against her.

A petition was written against her by the Joint Health Sector Union for gross abuse of office and corruption.

In the petition, she was accused by staff members of outsourcing the account department without going through the necessary procedures, which is strongly against the Financial regulation of the establishment.

It was pointed out that in 2018, she singlehandedly bought a vehicle worth N40million with funds meant for another purpose despite having two functional official vehicles.

Also in the petition, she was accused of having sacked all hospital contractors and suppliers, awarded contracts to her relatives at exorbitant prices far above the amount previous contractors charged.

The Director of Administration, Mr. Adeyinka Antwi and Head of Account, Mr. Bamidele Adeyemi, were also fingered in the allegations. While Antwi was accused of taking side with the CMD and neglect of his true oversight functions to the hospital, Adeyemi was accused of owning a private company where he directs contracts to himself.

He was also accused of colluding with the CMD in misappropriating funds and directing contracts to themselves.

If the allegations were to be true, it is an act that is in defiance to the Public Service Rules (PSR) 0202810 of Chapter two (2) in relations to retirement, which states, “The Compulsory retirement age for all grades in the service shall be 60 years or 35 years of Pensionable service whichever is earlier, and no officer shall be allowed to remain in service after attaining the retirement age of 60 years.”

However, the Director of Administration, Head of Account and the CMD, debunked all allegations levelled against them.

Antwi rather described the allegations as baseless and mischievous in nature.

“Ordinary, I’m not supposed to speak with you because I’m a public servant. But one thing I can tell is that, the allegations are malicious, borne out of greed, hatred, out of the fact that they have something to cover up. No substance in them. We are entity of government; certainly, the panel of enquiry will be set up where the truth will be revealed,” he said.

Adeyemi explained that it was against civil service rules for any civil servant to own a registered company while in service.

“I don’t have one. I am not a director of any company and the issue of giving contracts to myself would not have arose,” he said.

He explained that since he came on board as acting head of account, there was no hand over note from his predecessor because his predecessor was under EFCC custody.

He rather got direction from the former acting CMD to take charge of the account department. And when he came onboard, he said he set up a unit that never existed for control purposes because prior to that time, one person would initiate a transaction, process it, and pay the transaction.

“This led to restructuring and units were created and people were put in charge of those units to run the units as required,” he said.

He explained that all the processes fall within the 2007 Procurement Acts under which procurement could be made. The CMD is the accounting officer of the hospital, responsible to the government for the affairs of the hospital, while he as the head of account is the sub accounting officer and his responsibility in that regard relates to the financial matters of the hospital but the medical director is the accounting officer of the hospital affairs.

“The government acts has stipulated the limits of what the medical director can approve as per her office and in such situation, she has the authority to approve any amount that has met the requirement,” he said.

Mr. Adeyemi explained that the requirement gives room for competitive bidding that gives opportunity to more than one person to show interest in a work to be done but if it is beyond her limit, there would be need to have the hospital tenders board committee, who has the power to approve up to certain limit- up to the tune of N250 million.

“So far, in this hospital, we have not had any transaction up to N100 million ever. So, you would agree with me that transactions now will fall under the authority of the MD of the Tender board’s committee,” he said.

But if the transaction is above the hospital’s Tender Board Committee, he said that it then goes to the Ministry of Health’s Tender Board Committee, and if the limit is beyond the ministry’s

Tender Board, he added that it goes to the Federal Executive Council, which holds meeting every Wednesday.

That is the highest body of government that can approve any expenditure and so far, it hasn’t got to that stage.

“As I said earlier, we have never gotten a single transaction that is up to a N100million. So, the need to go to the ministry or FEC has not arisen,” he said.

Adeyemi explained further that so far, there has been no contract that has passed through their payment system that has not had more than one organisation or institution bidding for it.

On why they have not had contracts of more than N100 million, Adeyemi, the hospital’s maximum appropriation that they budget for was N37million as at 2017 for the hospital overhead- meaning that, that is the fund to run the hospital throughout the year.

“That is apart from what we generate internally,” he said.

However, he said that the overhead appropriation was increased in 2018 by N5million based on complaints from various CMDs, coming to a total of N42million and their capital proposal was increased to N134million but by the time they got the approved budget, their overhead remained at N42million that was proposed, a ceiling given to them by the ministry while their capital dropped to N94million for six projects.

He said: “Out of the N37million that was appropriated, only N22million was released to the hospital for overhead in 2017. While in 2018, out of the N42million overhead, N23illion was released and this is a hospital with annex. NEPA bill alone consumes N5milliom both here (Yaba) and Oshodi annex. So far, for this year, we have only got five releases for overhead of about N3.5million each.”

He added that as a matter of fact, most of the figures appropriated are not released.

On the IGR of the hospital, Adeyemi said the hospital generates about 75-80 per cent of its revenue from drugs, which is used to restock drug and there is a committee who oversees to it, to ensure that the hospital does not go out of drugs as government does not fund drugs; while the rest revolves around laboratory services which is equally important for the diagnoses and treatment of patients.

The bone of contention, according to Adeyemi, was when he was appointed. But he suspected that it started when he was invited by EFCC, Abuja to come along with certain documents. Hence, he was forced to log to the system where he discovered some anomalies against his predecessor in the past.

He said he was asked to come along with the name of staff, file numbers and account numbers.

“I discovered transaction being paid into companies accounts but has like tax is being paid but when you probe further, you look at the bank and account number. Note that government TSA policies started September 2015, and we are talking about transaction that occurred 2016 and tax is being paid to commercial banks. So many shenanigans were discovered, hence, I had no option but to take the report along to EFCC and they affirmed that they already had all the reports but want to see if I would shield him. They said they are acting on intelligence that what was being done before, we are continuing it,” he said.

Certainly, the relationship between Adeyemi and his predecessor became soured. As such, he changed the team working with him because he believed he wouldn’t have their cooperation working with him, thence, there became no love lost between them again.

However, the CMD debunked all the allegations, that they were borne out of hatred and fear of who she is- ‘Margret Thatcher.’ She told New Telegraph that what she is after is the image of the hospital. She said she is going through EFCC. She said she has received all sorts of threats and blackmail calls. “Some fictious people claiming to be members of EFCC even called me to ask for N2million.

“Some fictitious journalists and people, claiming to be members of ICPC even called me to ask for N2million to kill the case. By the time we found out, the sim card was a fresh sim card and I was the only one the card has ever called,” she said

The CMD said that all the trouble she is facing is borne out of the facts that they never wanted her there-as the CMD.

“The fact is that there was a corrupt system and they never wanted me there because they know my antecedent as no nonsense person. Again, because I’m a woman.”

She said she had no affinity with the former Minister of Health but due process saw her through. She explained that there was an interview conducted in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Health where she came first and was appointed as the CMD.

On the issue of retirement, she explained that her appointment was a presidential one, which means that it was a tenured appointment, where she is bound to finish that tenure.

“I had retired according to a circular by the Head of Service in 2010 that stated that if you want to take up a tenured appointment, and you know you will be 60 before expiration, you retire. And this I did in 2017 when I took up the appointment. And according to the civil service rule, once you retire, you can finish your tenure but presidential appointment is presidential appointment which even overrides that. But I had gone ahead to retire at the inception of my appointment, so I can finish my tenure,” she said.

