Chic bridal hairstyles

‘Nigeria is not really a democracy at the moment’

Mrs. Chinyere Okorocha has been an expert in Intellectual Property Law for 28 years. She is the current Vice Chairperson of Nigerian Bar Association Women’s Forum. She told FLORA ONWUDIWE that the reason the association was formed was because women were seen as minority. Of course, there was also the issue of gender inequality and other related matters that affect women in the society.

Could you say a few things about yourself and your journey into the Law profession? Why did I become a lawyer?

Actually, I became a lawyer because I wasn’t good in Mathematics, and secondly because my father was a lawyer. You know they say that your parents will influence you, whether consciously or unconsciously. The fact that my father was a lawyer played a huge role, even though, he never pup pressure on me. I didn’t really like Mathematics in school, so I felt I should do something in the Arts, something I was familiar with and that was Law.

Why did you choose to specialise in Intellectual Property Law?

When I started my career some 28 years ago, the law firm where I did my Law Office attachment, done when you are still a Law student, used to be called Bentley, Edu and Co and that firm specialised in Intellectual Property Law. So, when I went to that firm with everybody strolling in to do Litigation and General Practice, I had the opportunity of working with someone who was a specialist in Intellectual Property Law and it sparked my interest. Intellectual property is the leading property of the mind, things that you use your intellect to create.

It could be the name of a product or you design a solution to a problem or even as a copyright which relates to actors, singers and artistes. I find it very interesting when I am driving on the road to work and I see billboards of maybe Pepsi or Coca Cola and I know that it is a registered trademark in Nigeria or I pick up a piece of medicine to drink, it has a name and it is solving a problem. I have headache and I pick up Emzor or Paracetamol that can make me well, so I find it very interesting. So, in every area of life intellectual property is there.

The cars we drive, the names of the cars have something to do with intellectual property. All areas of life are products of Intellectual property. So, I fell in love with that area of Law.

And I decided it was something that I really wanted to know a little bit more about.

You are the Vice Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association Women’s Forum. What are the issues affecting women in the society that the body is making a case for?

The Nigerian Bar Association Women’s Forum was just set up, inaugurated in September; very recently. I was called upon by the President of the NBA, Mr. Paul Usoro SAN, to be the Vice Chairperson of the Women’s Forum.

Why was it necessary to have a women’s forum. In the world today, there are a lot of gender issues, gender inequality etc. There are issues that are peculiar to Nigerian women lawyers. If you go to the various areas of leadership, women are always in the minority.

There are issues to do with harassment both in the office and even in the Legal profession. In fact, at the recent NBA annual conference that held in Lagos, we had one session on sexual harassment in the workplace; the place was jam packed. People were discussing the issues, issues of intimidation, issues of discrimination, so there are peculiar issues. So, the Women’s Forum tends to focus on the solution to those types of problems, as well as personal development of women, mentorship. You find out that there are a lot of young lawyers, female lawyers, sometimes they don’t know how to dress, they don’t know how to ensure career progression, so the best way to go about it is polishing up their skills in the workplace. We therefore run programmes that will address those issues that are peculiar to female practitioners.

As an expert in Intellectual Property Law, does it mean you don’t veer into other areas of law?

A c t u – ally, as a lawyer, you can choose to be a Barrister or Solicitor. Barristers are the ones who actually go to court while solicitors deal more with commercial law. In Nigeria we have what we call a fuse bar; so once you go through the Bar school in your profession successfully, you are a Barrister and solicitor, and you can go to court or you can decide to be a commercial practitioner. Earlier on in my career, I did a lot of litigation; I went to court and handled all manner of cases.

But along the line, the more senior you get, the more you are able to choose what you like and what you don’t like. I didn’t particularly like going to court because they will alw a y s delay your cases, The Judge might not sit; you prepare your case, and the Judge will either not seat because there is no electricity in the court or he travelled or something. I did not like the unnecessary delays in the court, so Intellectual property law was a way of me pursuing a passion as well as being able to still remain a lawyer which I love. Intellectual Property Law is under Commercial Law.

It has been said that many law graduates are half-baked and not properly grounded; how do you respond to this?

I have long been an advocate that something needs to be done about the Curriculum in the University today, and I am saying this generally as an employer of labour.

When young graduates come to me with particular reference, when they come for interviews, and you give them written essays or to tell them to write about topical issues, honestly, I always find them wanting. If I give them law related questions, a lot of the time, they fall short. So, I have always been an advocate of the fact that we need to tweak the curriculum in our universities for the students studying law to have law practical base, so that by the time they go through that formal education there some skills they would pick up. I am a treasurer and a council member of one of the sessions of the NBA, that is a session on Business Law, known as NCL. Under the NCL, one of the things we try to do is develop what we call a Young Lawyers Committee.

The committee basically looks into issues affecting young lawyers and looks for capacity gaps that we, the older lawyers, can help them fill. So over the course of the year we run various programmes, training programmes, for them. We try and involve them in day to day practice. We look for those gaps in real life and see how to bridge them. But I think a wider conversation would be to have universities look at how their curriculum can be tweaked to ensure that when a student comes out as undergraduate, there is something there that can form a foundation which you can now build a good career on.

Fees at the Nigerian Law School are high and this has made it difficult for students to attend Law School and be called to bar; how you can make a case for them?

The truth of the matter is that in other to provide quality education in any country, it requires a lot of money, resources. If you were to go to a university abroad and see what they have in place for students you would marvel; so I think that I would defend the high fees. I think that it is a direct reflection of the economy but sustaining a certain level of quality of teaching in the country comes with a huge capital outlay and we’re trying to make the quality of our own law school commensurate with what is obtainable elsewhere. My advice to those who want to go to school but can’t afford it? It is a tough one, it is tough but I think I would not be an advocate of reduction of fees. I will not because I think it will have a direct impact on the quality of education that we want to achieve. But there has to be a way to mitigate it, I don’t know. And young law students who are unable to attend Law School because of high fees, what happens to them Y o u must go through the Law School before you are q u a l i – fied to be a practitioner.

A lot of lawyers aspire to be Senior Advocates of Nigeria, what are the selection processes?

M a n y years ago, it was felt that a special acveloping colade or recognition should be given to those who have excelled in the act of advocacy, by handling very difficult cases. And one school of thought also feels that just as you have SANs who are Barristers, who actually handle cases in court, there should be a parallel accolade given to senior Commercial Lawyers, who are also doing some groundbreaking issues of law and setting precedents and standards. I choose not to get into that argument, but I give respect where respect is due because to be a SAN in Nigeria is not a little thing.

You know there is a lot of hierarchy in law, so we give them the respect due to them. But I wouldn’t mind that they also have discussion which also recognises senior commercial lawyers who have excelled in various specific areas of the law; let there be also some sort of recognition for them too.

Many court orders have not been obeyed by government, is this in the interest of Nigerian democracy?

The bedrock of any society is obeying the Rule of Law. And it is very sad that a lot of the time when you go through the rigours of getting your case through in court and coming out successful, sometimes the rulings are thwarted. I think that it is really part of the process of a society t h a t i s developing.

You know that the law in Nigeria as it is today developed from what we called Common Law. Common Law is basically the law that was started by the British when they colonized us many years ago and so their own society has evolved to a stage where the Rule of Law is obeyed.

But in Nigeria we are not yet there. So these are some of the issues that we raised, that we discussed at the NBA annual conference; there was a whole session where we dealt with the issues which revealed to us that the Rule of Law is not respected. Somehow, I feel that in Nigeria, even though they say we are in democracy, we are not really a democracy, because anybody who is in government almost always has the final say. But as lawyers there will be discussions that we will continue to engage in and we will continue to fight for the Rule of Law to stand. If a judgement has been made against you, there is a process in place for you to go and seek redress, you have the Court of Appeal, you also have the Supreme Court where you can seek redress.

The Judiciary which is the last hope of the common man has been hijacked; where do you think the common man can get justice in this country?

There will always be an opportunity for the common man to get justice. It then means justice delayed is not justice denied. My advice would be that you should continue to stand up for what is right, you continue to advocate for what is right; it is important for the common man. Sometimes, when you are going on a journey alone it can be a very lonely place but if you pull together and have one voice, there will be more of an opportunityfor you to be heard. I really believe that if we form a group, that is involved in advocacy in other to stand for what is right; we will go a long way in ensuring that.

Ii is said you can’t talk about IP law without talking about Chinyere Okorocha. You have put in 28 years in this aspect of Law and what you profess is that the original owners of any creative work need to be legally conscious whenever people infringe on their property.

What has the IP group done to make it known to the common man who is ignorant of the cause you are championing. In terms of being an expert in IP law, there are also other experts in Nigeria who are involved in Intellectual Property law. I wouldn’t want to call it novel aspect of the law, in fact, it is well known on the list of the allocation of the courts in the specific practice areas IP law has been recognized. And there are certain courts in Nigeria that specialize in dealing with the commercial issues that arise from intellectual property infringement.

For about Seven years, I was the chairperson of the IP community of NBA session of Business Law. One of the things we tried to do at that time was to run various programmes and had yearly programme sensitizing people on importance of IP Law. Yes it is true, a lot of people don’t know how to go about it, they don’t even know it exists, they don’t know that the property of the mind can be perfected. So, for the seven years period I held that office, we ran sensitisation programmes.

We partnered with the government, partnered with the USA, UN and various organisations to try and sensitise people. We also had programme with the Nigerian Copyright Commission, the trademark and design registry in Abuja, which is where one aspect of the IP trademarks are registered, and at the end of the day, I think we made a lasting impact. And it is maybe two or three years ago I handed over to someone else. So behind-the-scenes we are working, I am also part of the discussion to create IP policy for Nigeria.

You know in the international circle they value IP more than we do in Nigeria; creativity is the bedrock of any society, if people stop creating, then they die. In a society like Nigeria, the focus is on oil and anything that has nothing to do with the oil industry does not get the recognition it deserves.

I am also involved in a bill before the National Assembly to update the IP Law particularly the trademark act. Unfortunately, our laws are very archaic and outdated, our trademark act is a replica of maybe 1939 act of the UK. Throughout my career I was among the people advocating for a change and improvement in our laws that allow us to practice IP in line with the international best practices. I think it is an ongoing thing, the little I have done has made some impact; we are hopeful that in the future we will be able to say that we have made a very robust IP policy for the country which is publicised and the public is sensitised and everybody knows what their rights are.

You said parents usually influence their children in choosing careers.

Did your father make any input in your choice of career? Just the other day in my house, I was going through some clothes and I found his wig and gown, and it brought tears to my eyes.

My father, Eugene Aligweke, is late and I found his wig and gown. When my elder brother was sorting out some of my dad’s things, he thought that since I am the only lawyer in father’s family I should have the wig and gown.

He gave them to me and you know that is what lawyers wear in court. So, I found them in my house the other day and it brought tears to my eyes. I loved my father and I know he loved me too. He had a great influence in my life, he was such an upright man, and he believed in honesty. He had integrity. We didn’t have money when we were growing up but we had love, we had the fear of God, and those were the types of value we had growing up. In everything you do tell the truth, know your are valuable, know you can make a difference; these were the traits, that I think I took from him in this journey called life.

So, yes he was a huge influence to me. When I was a young lawyer, learning to become a lawyer in law school and even when I started work, I always referred to him to seek his opinions and he was always happy to provide them.

