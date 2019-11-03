Christianity
Church shelters victims of wildfire
As fires continue to rage across vast swathes of California, firefighters have been struggling to bring the flames under control. Now, with thousands being evacuated from their homes, many faith communities are being called upon to help.
The most recent blaze to break out is the “Hillside Fire,” which has been spreading across the northern part of San Bernadino. The largest is the Kincade fire, which has burnt a staggering 76,825 acres. It is now 45% contained.
Thankfully, despite ominous footage of flames encroaching on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library yesterday, the building has now been secured –in part, thanks to a heard of goats.
The grazing animals were hired earlier this year to clear flammable brush from the land surrounding the complex, allowing a break in the fire and giving firefighters the vital time required to reach the location and extinguish the flames. An innovative fire prevention measure!
But in the cases of many thousands who have been forced to flee their homes, it has been the church that has stepped up to help.
One of the faith communities at the heart of relief efforts is New Life Christian Fellowship in the city of Petaluma, Sonoma County. Petaluma has become an epicenter for evacuation centers, with 1,500 evacuees occupying the city’s shelters.
An inmate firefighter from Oak Glen Conservation Camp near Yucaipa, California sets a backfire during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California. The National Weather Service issued a rare extreme red flag warning for Southern California for gusts that could be the strongest in more than a decade, exceeding 80 mph, as the fast-moving brush fire threatens the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby residential neighborhoods.
The congregation has been mobilising volunteers to provide emergency shelter and supplies for victims of the fires. They have also been utilizing the services of the World Central Kitchen, a mobile meal service founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.
“We opened our shelter at 5:15 am on Sunday, and in 2 1/2 hours we had received 475 guests of the more than 200,000 people that had been mandatorily evacuated from the towns around us,” Pastor Ron Hunt from New Life told Faithwire.
From Sunday through Thursday morning we housed, fed, and supported them until all of them were able to return to their homes…and thankfully, none of their homes perished in the fires…even though some of the fires are still burning.”
Christianity
Hold on to the faith, Senior Apostle Morakinyo urges C&S members
- As Mother Esther Ajayi bags Agent of Restoration award
The minister in charge of the Sacred C&S Church Worldwide (Christ Church, One Ago Model Parish, Agege), Senior Superintendent Apostle D.O Morakinyo has charged members of the C&S church to cling to the faith.
He gave the counsel at the just concluded 49th adult harvest and Thanksgiving of the chch themed ‘Harvest if Restoration of Glory’.
His words: “Let me remind you my brethren to grow richly in the word of God; live in the word, let us hold on to our faith in Christ Jesus, till the time when the trumpet shall sound. May we all be counted worthy for the crown of glory I. Jesus name. Amen”
This was as the convener of Celebrate the Comforter and internationally acclaimed evangelist, Rev Mother Esther Ajayi, was honoured with the award of C&S Agent of Restoration, at the all-inclusive thanksgiving.
Special Apostle Akin Owolabi, who concurred the recognition, explained that the award was in recognition of Mother Esther’s role in restoring the glory of C&S Church Worldwide and her philanthropy and ambassadorial role which speak eloquently about the C&S church.
Speaking about the harvest proper, Snr Supt Apostle Morakinyo expressed gratitude to God “for his unending and unfailing love that he has showered on us.”
His said: “I acknowledge his supremacy and sovereignty in our lives because without him our existence wouldn’t have been possible. Father, we return all the glory to you.”
Morakinyo also noted that the entire council of elders and committees of the church is full of gratitude to all bands. choir, brigade, evangelical committee and all parishioners for their support in various ways.
“It is imperative that on behalf of the entire elders in council and church committee, I express my profound gratitude especially to 2019 Adult Harvest Committee members under the leadership of the Light of Christ and Queen Esther Bands,” Morakinyo added.
Also welcoming the Special Guest, Rev. Mother Ajayi, the President of Light of Christ and. Queen Esther Band, Superintendent Apostle Oladele Oladunjoye, said that the Band were very grateful to welcome the royal vessel, as the preacher at the event.
He commended Rev Mother Esther’s evangelical zeal, leadership gift, describing her as a fountain of spiritual Bliss, adding that her Biblical knowledge encourage the model parish to invite Mother Ester so that the parishioners could drink from her wealth of knowledge.
Delivering her message, Mother Esther enjoined the parishioners to show good example as true followers of Jesus Christ.
She expressed gratitude for honour done to her stressing that the ward would make do more by the grace if God.
She also encouraged all C&S members worldwide to be good ambassadors as that is the best way to win more souls to Christ.
Christianity
Ogbansiegbe to govt: Use religious leaders for national cohesion
The Archbishop of Christian Fellowship Group International and African Representative, Episcopal College of Bishops International, John Donaldson Ogbansiegbe, is a man of varied Competencies. Also a Barrister and writer, the clerics strongly believes that religious leaders wields awesome sphere of influence that ought be utilised to achieve national cohesion, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU
Recently you launched 10 of your latest books on the same day. Could you tell us a bit about your passion for writing?
I discovered that God endowed me, amongst other things, with the gift of writing, and I value the grace so much. As far as this grace remains in me, the divine inspiration will continue to come upon me, and the passion for writing will continue to burn with greater fire.
Writing is the ability to put pen to paper and express one’s. thoughts and ideas in physical tangibility. It is a medium of creating awareness for something, disseminating information to others. Good information leads to positive formation while wrong information leads to deformation. On this premises, one may say that writing and literature are effective educational tools, which stand the acid test of time, from one generation to another. It is a means of impacting knowledge from one person to another. Authentic and true knowledge encapsulates the power of liberation, power of development, power of self discovery, innovation, creativity, power to construct and to deconstruct, and to reconstruct, power to form and reform, power to critically examine alternatives, and the power to articulate one’s real and social needs. The opposite which is ignorance carries its own powers, but in the negative direction; that is power to deform, power to alienate, to retrogress, enslave, mobilize and demobilize. Power to oppress, to mention but a few. You cannot appreciate treasure or preserve anything, when you don’t have value for it. When you value anything, you admire desire and covet it. When it comes to you, you cherish, treasure value, and appreciate it.
I have always admired writers and literature works. I admire great writers like; Charles C.H. Spurgeons, who was the greatest preacher and writer of his time; writers like Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, and Pastor Professor E.O. Adeboye. I prayed, desired, and coveted the gift and grace for writing. God answered my prayers and gave me the grace.
The grace has continued to increase and blossom on daily basis, with Holy Ghost inspirations, mysteriously with such degree of inexplicable profusion, that I see myself prolifically writing books and expressing these ideas which God gives me, articulately on paper. I have written a total of 73 books, and 50 Christian tracts. Out of this 73 books, there are five Law books with law court and university level relevance, as well as 68 Christian literature books. This is simply the grace of God in action. And I humbly give God the whole glory. The word of God settles in puzzle by establishing the fact that every true wisdom and knowledge comes from God.
You are based in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State which is predominantly inhabited by business people. Tell us how much patronage your books attract from the inhabitants?
Yes, I am based in Aba, but I have churches in different parts of the country, Africa and beyond. Presently, the religious departments of five universities in Africa notably, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Benin Republic and South Africa, are using my books as part of their academic curriculum. Many theological institutions in Nigeria are also using my books. I also travel a lot outside Aba and outside Nigeria for evangelistic outreaches.
Through such mediums books are being circulated global. Though Aba is a town dominated by business people, the educated ones among them patronise my books and encourage me tremdiously. The greatest patronage and encouragement comes from my church members, partners as well as my spiritual sons and daughters in Aba and different parts of Nigeria. It is my vision to positively influence the Christendom worldwide through my book writings.
Briefly tell us about the focus of some of your latest books?
One of the law books titled “The Christian and The Will” is a Christian book with a legal background where many legal principles were discussed and dissected in relation to the day to day problem of who inherits whose properties after death. I wrote on this topic because I discovered that this problem has destroyed and devastated many families to the point of two blood brithera shedded. their own blood in the bid to possess and dispossess themselves of certain properties. It is a book of legal and spiritual insight into one’s posterity.
“Where is The buried Body of Jesus Christ?” is a.law Court drama, featuring three fundamental apostles of Jesus together with Mary Magdalene who were arrested and charged to court for the criminal offence of stealing the buried of Jesus Christ, then a state property of the Roman Empire. The contention was that Jesus of Nazareth never resurrected but that his buried body was stolen by his disciples. Arguments by the contending lawyers in the court room was very hot. The lawyers for defense and prosecution made their various submissions.
But after the Holy Ghost overwhelmingly convincing submission of the defense counsel in favour of the three fundamental apostles being; peter, James and john. The judge ruled his judgment in favour of the apostles to the effective that the resurrection of Jesus Christ of Nazareth is a living fact and reality, beyond human contradiction and that since Jesus Christ of Nazareth evidentially responds to stimuli at the mention of his name, with miracles, signs and wonders. It remains convincing material evidence before any court of competent jurisdiction and a judicial precedence which must be followed by any judge of any generation who may retry the same case. that Jesus Christ of Nazarate is alive forever more. Time and space will face me to talk more about other books.
How are you able to combine your schedules as a paator and lawyer and atill find time to write books?
This is majorly the work of God’s grace upon me. The word of God in Zachariah 4:4 declares “It is not by power nor by might but by my spirit saith the lord.” Pastorial work and legal practice are actually belong to the arts. When you grow and get very busy in them, the naturally seize your time for any other thing with an air of great jealousy. So you need great determination and passionate commitment to writing, in other to succeed in writing. I make more use of the nights. Though it encroaches into my sleeping time, yet l finds time to sleep and the Lord has remained my strength, sustaining me.
What are your view on the quest for Igbo presidency and the agitation for Biafran State?
God will surely have his way. They are all subject to the supreme will of God. That I know for sure.
Do you see any challenges that might hinder the Igbo presidency in 2023 and how can they be surmounted?
Palpable fears have been expressed regarding the actualisation of Igbo presidency in the Nigerian state. Prominent of these is the willingness and readiness of the major political parties to zone the presidential candidates to the South-East. You know that presidential election is one of the most contentions and sensitive elections in Nigeria. It involves a lot of political horse trading, political alignment and re-alignment. Again, the Nigeria/Biafra Civil War created a mutual suspicion among the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria. Consequently, the fear of the possibility of a formidable political romance and partnership to the level of working for the presidency of a perceived enemy is still strongly felt among the people. Majority of south easterners view Igbo presidency as practically impossible. Their reasons is not unconnected to the events of the civil war and pattern of political appointment by previous government in Nigeria. lgbo presidency can only be actualized if the political cum psychological bias emanating from the effects of the Nigeria civil war can be removed from the fabrics of the various tribal gladiators that participated in the civil war.
Are you worried that Nigerians are more divided now than ever?
Of course, if you look back to the era of the struggle for independence, our nationalist exhibited a commendable level of patriotism., Things turned the other way round after the Nigerian civil war, politicians became self-centered in their conduct of affairs. And when people don’t feel the impact of governance, they take solace in clamoring for division of the country, resource control, confederation. As a man of God, I believe in the power, potency and efficiency of prayers and that God on our side, every impossibility shall become possible, Nigeria shall be re-united again and these worries shall be over.
What is your advice to the citizenry regarding the sick political and economic state of the nation?
Though am not a politician or affiliated to any political party. Am of the school of thought that is present federal government needs to do more. Most Nigerians are still confused as to the bearing and direction of some of these economic policies because of lack of proper sensitisation.
I therefore, advise the citizens to exercise more patience in view of the fact that the second tenure of this regime is still it’s preamble.
As we p ray on, God can do any miracle for Nigeria at any time and we may see a radical and positive turn-around in our national economy.
I also advise that there should be a supervising check on the power sector for effective service delivery, and in this spirit adopt the proffered suggestions of professor pat utomi on fixing the energy sector.
How can religious bodies help in nation building or regeneration?
Man is full of untapped resources, which if tapped can transform him to a master of his own destiny. If man’s creative acumen is well informed and developed, he can always make earnest efforts to fulfill limitless possibilities.
Since man is a dynamic and spiritual being by virtue of having the soul and the spirit which came from the breath of God, every man naturally yearns for something to worship. This is why someone can boldly say without contradiction, that man is a religious being. Even the person that does not go to church has something to worship. This factual position gives the religious bodies, a greater edge in influence, and control of the citizens more than any government of the day.
Upon these premises, the religious bodies can be used as a vital tool of sensitisation of the citizenry to achieve the desured national cohesion. Till today, different parts of the world, religious bodies have continued to shape and influence ideas, concepts, policies, programmes and operations of their secular political leadership, in different remarkable respects. Even in our Nigerian political setting, it is obvious, and glaringly clear, that religious bodies have also gone very far in permeating public morality and the political culture of our nation.
Christianity
Daughters’ anniversary: A celebration of spirituality and beauty
It was a mild Saturday at Bogije on the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State. The ride through the ever busy Lekki-Epe Express remained suffocating as the stream of traffic maneuvered through the pothole infested road, and constantly unsettled commuters
At a modest worship arena not far from Oba Elemoro Shopping Complex, Bogije, the scenario was rather joyous. The Daughters of Divine Love were resplendent in their simple blue and yellow splashed on white background uniform (ASHO EBI).
It was the sixth anniversary of the predominant women fellowship fondly called Daughters, Being a fellowship of Pentecostal worshippers, the women mostly young mothers, danced and rejoiced as they gave all praise to God for His faithfulness in their individual lives.
While some wore light make-up on their pretty faces. a good number of them didn’t bother at all but they had the hair nicely fixed.
“We are celebrating God’s faithfulness in the lives of Daughter’s of Divine Love and His wonderful miracles in the ministry, Pastor Isaiah Humbly,” the fellowship’s founder explained.
He added: “Daughters started in Lagos, in year 2013 and with four sisters namely
“Since inception, God has been faithful in our lives. We have also recorded amazing miracles by His special grace,” pastor Humble said.
One of the spectacular miracles, he related was the case of a sister to one of the members who was falsely accused of murder and confined in Kirikir Maximum prison for 10 years.
“After the case was brought to our fellowship and we prayed, asking God to intervene. The real murderer submitted herself to the police and our member’s regained her freedom, Pastor Humble related.
He said that God had made possible that any barren woman who steps into the fellowship of Daughters must carry her own baby. “We have a factory (fellowship) where God give any woman her own baby no matter the case that has defied doctors,” the cleric said.
These were just a little out of the wonderful works of God. the pastor explained. According to him, the women are also growing in knowledge of God and becoming spiritual giant. “Many of the cane just as they are. I have a habit if not looking down on anyone that comes my way.
“I welcome them as they are and see things as they see things. That way I an able to understand the women and with the grace God has given, I am able to teach them right way to grow in the Lord and please God the father,” Pastor Humble added.
He explained that quite a good number of the women have grown to a point that the go out to minister in other ministries.
He continued: “I want to use this opportunity to thank sisters Goodness, Glory, Florence, Victoria, Kate and others who stood out. I see their support; they are meant to serve and thus service they continue in. I know that globally their voices will be heard.”
The Chairman at the event, Apostle Obioma Anyanwu who is a regular visitor to the daughters’ fellowship observed that Pastor Humble has actually been raising spiritual giants out of ordinary woman.
He encouraged the women to continue faithfully in the fellowship of the Daughters, pointing out that theirs is a ministry of intercession.
The Apostle said: “You are not really inferior as the cultural clime you find yourselves in want you to believe. You are indeed a power house.
“You actually belong to a ministry where you can affect the fates and destinies of your family members for good. Therefore, I encourage you to stand in the gap for your families,
“And that erring husband that gives you marital issues will realize that you are an important instrument of God who must not be taken for granted.”
He however, charged the women to utilize their spiritual gifts positively, pointing out that God’s glory and honour must be their watch word.
Invariably. Pastor Humble explained that the vision. of the fellowship was to build women.
Christianity
The necessity of tithe and offering (2)
We started this message last week. Expectedly, there has been many reactions pouring in from different quarters. Many people have acknowledged their shot comings, and ignorance on this very subject. While a few have I will not join issues, or go into debate with anyone who seem not to fully understand the principle of TITHE AND OFFERING to the Lord.
I will not join issues, or debate, not for want of points or reasons, but because the word of God is yes and Amen. They are not debatable. Tithe and offering is a commandment from God. They are the word of God, and should not be debated.
Let me also, state here very clearly, that I for one as a person, faced with a choice, I will let people come to worship with us in the church, and go home without giving tithe and offering. But that will be contrary to the word of God. And it is not an option.
Let me also add that tithe and offering you are giving in the church is for the advancement of the work of God in the church. The church is the house of God, and whatever you give there is for God. In any case, God created you, He owns you. He also owns whatever you think you have.[ psalm 24v1] [ Mathew 11v27][ Luke 15v31][ 1corrintians 3v21-23]
God gave us all things, He has put them in our hands. Through tithe and offering, God have delivered many people from calamities, dangers, sicknesses, diseases, among other dangerous plans of the enemy. If you want to be free from danger and pains, you must not disobey God. Hebrews chapter 10v31 say ‘’ It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God’’
If you come under the attack of the enemy, the devil, if you fall into the hands man, you will run to God for deliverance. But if you fall into hands of God, or incur the wrath of God. who will deliver you?
If you don’t pay your tithe, you are at the risk of loosing that which you have. You are at the risk of falling sick. You are at the risk of falling victim to robbers. You are at the risk of falling into the hands of the living God.
Tithe, and offering, is like other teachings, and commandments of God, including, coming to church for worship, living right, e.t.c. They must be obeyed. And as you obey, you must be blessed.[ Deuteronomy 28V1-13].
Christianity
Engaging the power of praise for supernatural turnarounds
Welcome to November! I believe everyone of us has secured our total health covenant certificate in the course of the month of October, 2019 and just like my own encounter that turned forty years last month, I pray that each of us will keep telling the story of our own diverse encounters this season for life in Jesus name! This week, we shall focus on: Engaging The Power Of Praise For Supernatural Turnarounds!
We discover from scripture that every child of God is ordained to experience supernatural turnaround. That is one of the blessings that accompany salvation. Among others, this heritage is established on the platform of praise. As it is written, Who is like unto thee, O Lord, among the gods? who is like thee, glorious in holiness, fearful in praises, doing wonders (Exodus 15:11). This helps us to recognise that praise is the medium through which our turnaround is enforced. Interestingly, we saw from scriptures that every man and woman who experienced a turnaround just simply became so by divine presence. That was the secret behind all men and women of exploits in scriptures (Psalm 22:3).
Unquestionably, divine presence will always make the difference in the journey of life. For instance, when Israel went out of Egypt, God was in the midst of them, the sea saw them and fled (Psalm 114:3-7). Also, when the three Hebrew men were sentenced to the fiery furnace for refusing to worship a golden image God showed up as the Consuming Fire to destroy the effect of the fire and make it a cold room for the Hebrew men (Daniel 3:19-30). Furthermore, Daniel who was thrown in the lion’s den experienced divine presence, and as such God …sent his angel, and hath shut the lions’ mouths, forasmuch as before him innocency was found in me; and also before thee, O king, have I done no hurt (Daniel 6:22).
Moreover, we saw from scriptures that, …God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him (Acts 10:38; Mark 16:20). That means even Jesus portrayed the splendour of divine presence while on earth and as believers, we are to depict same to the world. This implies that we are to operate at the same level of command as Christ. Unfortunately, many people who take divine presence for granted don’t know what they are losing and nothing will ever be a substitute for it. Hence, it is time to carry His presence as that will make a difference anytime and anywhere. When we do, what troubles others, will tremble at our instance.
In conclusion, to experience supernatural turnarounds through praise, you need grace which can only be accessed when you are born again. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me of my sins. Cleanse me with Your precious Blood. Today, I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour. Thank You, Jesus, for saving me! Now, I know I am born again!
Christianity
Seek the grace of clear vision
Many people are struggling in one profession or the other against their destiny. If a person does not discover his or her destiny in life, that person will live a stagnated, retrogressive and frustrated life. The Bible speaking in the book of Joel 2:2-8 describes the operational style of the end-time army thus: “A day of darkness, of gloominess; a day of cloud and of thick darkness as the morning g spread upon the mountains, a great people and a strong; there hath not been ever the like; neither shall be any more after it even the years of many generations.
“A fire devoureth before them; and behind them a flame burneth; the land is as the Garden of Eden before them, and behind them a desolate wilderness, yea, and nothing shall escape them. The appearance of them is as the appearance of horses, and as horsemen so shall they run. Like the noise of chariots on the tops of the mountains shall they leap, like the noise of the flame of fire that devoureth the stubbles, as a strong people set in battle array. Before their faces, the people shall be much pained, all faces shall gather blackness.
“They shall run like mighty men, they shall climb the walls like men of war; and they shall march everyone on their way, and they shall not break ranks; neither shall one trust another. They shall walk everyone in his path; and when they fall upon the sword, they shall not be wounded.”
If you take a constructive and analytical view of this army in their operation and organization, you shall see the vision in action. It is all about visionary arrangement. “Neither shall one trust another; they shall walk everyone in their path. Many people are driven by ambition rather than vision. They lose focus with the result of an altered or delayed destiny. A whole lot of others live by imitation. They imitate their mates, they compare themselves with others. They also use the successes of others to measure themselves. If you don’t live for something you can never become something. Be single-eyed, also be focused and concentrated.
Always pray for the grace of clear vision before you embark on any venture. Do not call men trees; wrong entrance leads to wrong direction. Wrong direction lead to wrong destiny and every wrong destiny is consummated in wrong destiny.
In view of the above fact, the scripture records: “And he took the blind man by the hand, and led him out of the town; and when he had spit on his eyes, and put his hands upon him, he asked him if he saw ought. And he looked up and said; I see men as trees, walking.
You need clarity of sight and focus in order to actualize your destiny.
Christianity
You can inherit peace (2)
When the world gives prosperity as a form of financial security, he gives what is called mammon, the spirit of prosperity from the word. No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and mammon (Matthew 6:24). It is because when the world gives peace as a form of financial security, one must cut corners to be wealthy, be involved in rituals, corruption, kidnapping, stealing, cheating or armed robbery. One may be involved in forging papers for fraud. There is no way a good Christian or born-again why the scriptures say that you cannot serve mammon and serve God prosperity. Jesus Christ does not give that type of peace or financial security. The Lord Jesus Christ is both the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6) and the Lord, Owner of Peace (2 Thess. 3:16). When you trust Him, he will give you PEACE by all means. Now the Lord of Peace Himself give you peace by all means (2 Thess. 3:16). The Scripture also said that I have told you these things so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you with have tribulation. But take courage, I have overcome the world (John 16:33). The world has no Peace but tribulation, and can’t give what it does not have.
The lord Jesus does not have tribulation so He can’t give you what He does not have. He has only peace. Remember, the thief cometh not, but for to steal and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life (peace), and that they might have it more abundantly (John 10:10). The scripture say that you can never see the devil except he is coming to cause confusion – to steal, to kill or to destroy. There is no peace in his dictionary or vocabulary. Only Jesus Christ is the author and Finisher of our peace.
How then do we get this peace from the Author, the Prince and the Lord of Peace? This peace He gives is stress-free, contentment, relaxation, fearlessness, feeling of calmness, sense of balance, and harmony, psychological and emotional healing, no tension, restoration of confidence, self-esteem. It also involves high level of encouragement and courage, self-concept of ability, peaceful environment, social responsibility, valuation of peace and right attitude of living. It will give you sense of security and courage in the presence of the enemies. Above all, it gives victory.
In the first place, the Lord Jesus said that in Him, you have peace, but in the world you will have tribulations/confusion. You appreciate the Lord Jesus as Prince and Lord of Peace, and very willing to impart this peace to you freely. Peace, like unity, is like a Big Glass Flask that can break, needed two hands to carry it. Be conscious that the Lord Jesus paid for the PEACE with His blood and life – so you do everything to maintain it. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with every one (Romans 12:18).Peace is a Spirit. Spirit of peace or gift of the Spirit of Peace or gift of the Spirit. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace…(Gelatines 5:22).
When the Spirit of Peace from God comes into your life, you will just discover, without your effort, the destination of Peace from Jesus Christ inherited from him will just suddenly or gradually manifest.
Christianity
My encounter with witches (2)
Men of God usually started their prophetic career through hardship as explained in Psalm 119:67
“Before I was afflicted I went astray: but now have I kept thy word”.
Satanic people soon begin to dangles baits through which the genuine spiritual power would be replaced by their counterfeit “demonic power”. From the last edition of this paper, I have started to write some of my encounters with witches especially in the early days of my prophetic ministry, you may consider the followings.
•Abesan Estate Iyana Ipaja
We rented an uncompleted bungalow to start a revival in 1991 at opposite Jakande Estate Abesan. The small village that is separated from the estate by a wide tarred road that goes to the sewage center of the estate was full of poor people who could not complete their houses. There was a very big tree in front of the house which we rented. We noticed at night that thousands of birds live on the tree. As we tried to pray our head swelled up. I went to the village head to report that the tree needs to be cut because it harbors evil power that tormented the village people. The Baale advised me to find alternative accommodation because nobody can cut the tree. His father brought Mallam from Senegal but they had to go back because they were severely warned by some powers not to come near the tree. The day that followed my meeting with the Baale about fifty women led by Baale’s Sister came to warn me about my intentions. In the evening of that day I bought kegs of petrol and plenty of firewood that I arranged around the tree. I set fire on it and all the birds flew off. The following day, over hundred women came to put all the curses they can remember on me. Someone told me in the evening of that day that some Hausas who can cut the tree are under the Iyana Ipaja Bridge. I contacted them and the tree was felled overnight. The women threatened my landlady who refunded the rent that I paid begging me to leave her house. The entire community made a big feast and since then they have prospered. This story can be confirmed by anyone, who wishes to do so at opposite Abesan Estate Iyana Ipaja Lagos
•One of the most famous witch doctor in Nigeria visited me with a very fat woman which he claimed was pregnant for almost a year requesting me to pray for her. At that time I was known to possess the ability to deliver stubborn pregnancies that were overage. God told me the woman was not pregnant and after the man left I called in a nurse who confirmed to me that she was not pregnant. I therefore sent her away. The witchdoctor came back to ask about her and I told him she has gone home. The man now introduced himself properly to me. He told me that he was responsible for all the successful churches and hospitals in Akure and its environment. He simply gave them a juju called AWORO (puller of crowd). He was ready to do it for me, I decided then to let him know about God. I told him all his problems and that of his close relations. I told him that he come to test me in order to have the opportunity to defile me. I also told him that his major problem which has to do with one of his children can be resolved if he fasted and prayed in the church for three (3) days which he did and gave glory to God.
v There was a time I was tormented by a certain cat for almost one year. The cat was seen only by me even when I was in the midst of people. One day, as I was driving towards Alagbaka in Akure, Ondo State. God told me to go back home and lock myself up because He wanted to give victory. I was inside the room when the cat came physically to the outside door of the room. One of the boys staying with me whose name was Tosin tried to drive the cat but it refused to live. The boy now fetched a pestle from the kitchen and used it to kill the cat. That was the end to the menace. I no longer saw the strange cat from that day
Christianity
Methodist minister under fire for presiding over same sex marriage
A Methodist minister at Northern Virginia’s George Mason University, the Rev. Drew Ensz, could face punishment for officiating the same-sex marriage of two parishioners, the latest chapter in an ongoing debate within the United Methodist Church over how inclusive to be of gay unions and LGBTQ clergy.
“I know Drew well enough to know that he made a pastoral decision for a couple that he was in a pastoral relationship with,” Beth Givens, a Richmond-area reverend, told NBC 4 Washington. “I think he did it faithfully, and he did it out of his heart of love for the people he knows and the people that he serves.”
A spokesperson for Bishop Sharma D. Lewis, the UMC leader who oversees Ensz’ congregation, said Lewis was “prayerfully reviewing this situation
“She has met with those involved and is evaluating all relevant information,” the spokesperson, Terri L. Biggins, said. “Now is a time for prayer, reflection and deeply respectful dialogue among all in The United Methodist Church.
Ensz’ fate is uncertain, because the United Methodist Church, America’s second-largest Protestant denomination, is deeply divided over whether to allow same-sex marriages and gay clergy. In February, the UMC held an extraordinary session and voted to uphold its ban on both, even as its U.S. congregations increasingly move toward LGBTQ inclusion.
That’s why Lewis has a decision to make: punish Ensz’ violation of the church’s recently reinforced gay marriage ban or follow the lead of those in progressive parts of the country who have for years ignored church law on human sexuality and welcomed LGBTQ clergy, members and marriages.
Conservative Southeast Jurisdiction, Sharma has to balance these factors as she decides what to do about Ensz, according to LGBTQ Methodist advocate J.J. Warren. Warren said his hope is that, as the church’s first black female leader, Sharma “would be on the side of the oppressed, and continue to advocate especially for the LGBTQ community.”
But, Warren added, “no one really knows” what her decision will ultimately be.
•Courtesy BCN
Christianity
When the one you love breaks your heart
About three weeks ago, my wife Carol and I were gisting and laughing as we were getting ourselves prepared that morning for the day’s work. We were talking about how much our marriage and love life has grown.
I told her that I know that she will never divorce me neither will I ever divorce her. That is certainly certain. But I said that in case she divorces me today I will recover within three days. I will bounce back and move on with my life.
Carol was shocked at hearing these words. She said “Ehn? Is that how much you love me?” I then reminded her of how I have repeatedly said that I will like to die before her because if she dies before me, her loss will be so much for me to bear. I told her that that alone should make her know that I love her deeply.
I told her that if she should decide to divorce me, it means that she is not worthy of my love. Why then should I kill myself over a woman who has no respect for my priceless commodity known as love? It was after this explanation that she realized what I meant.
I can see from the Bible that prophet Samuel loved Saul so much. God used him to discover Saul when Saul was a no body and God used him to anoint him to be the first King of Israel. He therefore had that spiritual and emotional attachment to Saul. When Saul therefore kept misbehaving and refused to mature into the requirements of his new office as king, God spiritually removed him from the throne even though he physically remained there many years.
Prophet Samuel was very sad over this. 1 Samuel 16:1 explains it this way “And the Lord said unto Samuel. How long will you mourn for Saul, seeing I have rejected him from reigning over Israel?” In that same verse, God told Samuel to move on with his life and work by saying, “Fill your horn with oil and go, I will send you to Jesse the Bethlehemite: for I have provided a king among his sons”. From this we can see that there is a time to mourn and a time to stop mourning over any tragedy, heart break or loss.
Why am I writing this article? It is because for some time now, I have been reading about boys and girls who killed themselves because they were jilted. In two separate cases, the jilted men killed other members of the family of the jilter. In another case, a woman whose husband turned his back on her ran mad. It is not worth it. If your fiancé or finacee, wife or husband should jilt you, it simply means that that person is not worthy of your love. He or she is too small for the quality and quantity of love that you carry. When you reason this way, God will enable you through divine appointment come in contact with a man or woman who is worthy of the marriage and family love you carry. Love you.
Trending
-
News15 hours ago
LG polls: Kebbi APC rejects results, alleges irregularities
-
Politics13 hours ago
Akpabio’s action in NDDC an insult to Buhari, Niger Delta people –Asari Dokubo
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
2019 Eloy conference, awards holds this November
-
News15 hours ago
We’re with Kanu’s family over wife’s death –Community leaders
-
Politics14 hours ago
I’m still Kogi’s deputy governor, says Achuba
-
News12 hours ago
Border closure: We stand to lose over N3trn –Northern textile traders
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
Gibraltar boss, Olu Okeowo, adds another feather to his cap
-
Christianity16 hours ago
The necessity of tithe and offering (2)