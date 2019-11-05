Metro and Crime
Core TV boss reiterates continued empowerment, support for less privileged
The Chairman, Core Media Group and Lead Visioner of Jandor Foundation and , Mr. Olajide Adediran has reiterated his Foundation’s continued and unwavering philanthropic gestures to the less privileged.
Speaking during the Surulere Empowerment Programme for trade unions and groups by his foundation at the Eagle Club, Surulere, Lagos, Adeniran said the philanthropic gesture is to empower the less privileged and alleviate poverty in the society.
He said nothing less is expected of a man who had threaded the path and has had first-hand experience of poverty while growing up before God’s unquestionable transformation manifested.
Narrating his story, he said: “It is a must for me to do more good works for the needy. Adediran, that people see today as being blessed with surplus was once faced with a situation of having to solicit help to pay his school fees as an undergraduate, but with the help of one God’s sent, it has become history today.
“Does someone like me now have any excuse whatsoever, not to offer help to the needy where I can?”
The Jandor Foundation boss, who is not ashamed of his humble beginning, therefore appreciated God for enabling him and his Foundation to fill in the gap for the less privileged.
Like other places in Lagos State touched by Jandor Foundation since the inception of these good work, Surulere is not an exception at all, as trade unions and groups got support reliefs.
Among artisans and trade unions that benefited from the recent Jandor Foundation empowerment were vulcanizers, barbers, hair dressers and fashion designers among others.
Metro and Crime
CAN laments slow pace of work on Badagry Expressway
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried the slow pace of work on the Agbara – Seme section of the Lagos – Badagry Expressway, describing the condition of the road as “pathetic”.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 46 km Agbara-Seme border expressway was awarded to CGC Construction Ltd.
The contractor had so far constructed about five km of drainage from Age Mowo to Mowo since it moved to site in November last year.
CAN Coordinator in Badagry, Pastor Sunday Hunyinbo, told NAN on Tuesday that foreign missionaries visiting Badagry for the first time had tales of sorrow to tell on the state of the road.
“Recently, we had some visitors from Texas, U.S.A., who came to Badagry to conduct Leadership Programmes for Ministers of God here.
“When they came, if you hear the tales of sorrow from their mouth on what they experienced before reaching Badagry, you will pity them.
“They were shouting, your roads are bad. It was a show of shame to us,” he said.
Hunyinbo urged the government to show some understanding with the motorists and commuters by completing the project on schedule.
“The deplorable state of the road is affecting everybody including students.
“I heard of a student who failed his WAEC because he got to the examination hall one hour late.
“The student left home 4.00 a.m. but spent six hours on the road, he got to examination hall one hour behind schedule.
“This is our tragedy in Badagry. Can we blame God because He created us in this place?
“People are sick and tired because of what they passed through on the road daily,” he said.
Hunyinbo said the palliatives put in place by the contractor handling the project had been swept away by flood.
“All those potholes are back again. People’s cars are getting damaged; tyres are falling off the road, and engines getting spoilt.
“Now, we are back to square one. Residents are really suffering here in Badagry,” he said.
Hunyinbo noted that the slow pace of the project was an indication that there was no political will on the part of government to complete the work on time.
“I believe that if the government is sincere in doing anything, nobody can stop it; the moment government embarks on it, everybody will know that it is doing it,” the CAN official said.
He appealed to the government to release adequate fund to ensure speedy completion of the project.
“I believe this project should not take more than six months to complete; one thing is to award contract, another thing is to release fund for the execution of the project.
“We see the contractor handling this project at their site yard daily, though they agree that the contract was awarded, but how do they work without fund? This is a serious issue,” the CAN coordinator said.
Metro and Crime
Monarch abandons palace, flees community as irate youths burn houses, vehicles in Edo
The Duke (Enogie) of Ogan community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH George Igbinovia, has abandoned his palace and fled his community following mayhem that engulfed the area.
Irate youths of the community had wanted to lynch the top chief over a feud between members of the same family.
About nine buildings and vehicles were razed in the wake of the mayhem that trailed the community on Saturday last week.
Hundreds of residents of the community have also fled the troubled area and are yet to return to their homes.
New Telegraph learnt that the youths had chased away the Monarch after soldiers invited to the community by the Enogie and his sons shot one Agharuwa Pulley dead.
The youths, according to eye witness accounts, had mobilised to the Enogie’s palace to demand for money realised from the burrow pit in the community when one of his sons drove in with armed soldiers.
The soldiers were said to have shot sporadically into the air during which a bullet hit Agharuwa who died on the spot.
Source close to the community said the crisis erupted over struggle to control the burrow pit between eldest son of the Enogie and his step brothers.
But HRH Igbinovia told newsmen that his eldest son instigated the community against him over money realised from the burrow pit.
He explained that: “They have driven me away; it is only these clothes on body that I have left. My son said I am old.”
On his part, the eldest son, Prince Daniel Igbinovia, denied the allegation stressing that the boy was killed by soldiers brought by his step brothers.
Metro and Crime
Women groups storm Kano Assembly, seek intervention for kidnapped Kids
A team of 20 representatives of women groups on Tuesday converged at the Kano State House of Assembly seeking for legislative intervention over the recent abduction and recovery of nine indigenous children.
The women groups, under the Coalition of Ulama and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), called on the Assembly to constitute its independent committee to probe the development.
The leader of the delegation, Amira Halima Shitu-Abdulwahab, said the appeal was aimed at identifying any lacuna in the existing laws that permit criminals to be perpetuating such wicked crimes against humanity.
She advised that “on discovering any lacuna, the Assembly should hasten in making necessary amendment or coming up with new laws to arrest the situation once and for all, the death penalty suggested by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is apt in this regard”.
The groups also called on the Assembly to follow up on the progress of the Kano State Commission of Inquiry on the matter and ensure that the state government does the right thing regarding whatever recommendations that will come out of the commission’s report.
The leader also said as part of their recent meeting, the group further recommended that the legislature should fast track the living condition of the kids and ensure government makes all the policy that the governor make on the issue.
“We are also calling on the Assembly to pass a resolution urging the state government to render all necessary support to the security agencies in the state in a manner will facilitate for the recovery of the remaining stolen children.
“The House should also look into the possible way of closing all houses that are found to be harbouring any kidnapper and their landlords be interrogated.
“And also the Assembly should instruct the state government to withdraw the representation of other Igbo community and that of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as we do not see the rationale behind their inclusion in a matter that strictly concern Kano,” she said.
Responding, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, commended the groups on the matured manner they choose to handle the issue.
According to him, the issue of kidnapping children from Kano state to other southern states and change their religion is worrisome that needs serious attention from all quarters.
Garba-Gafasa added that the assembly would address the issue with the aim to curbing such criminal acts in the state.
The Speaker, however, urged the group to initiate bills that would promote the interest of women and children in the state, assuring them of quick passage into law.
He further assured the group that the assembly would monitor the activities of the committee set up by the governor as members of the legislature are part of it, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Metro and Crime
B’Haram scare: Police beef up security around Ondo banks
Police yesterday said they had deployed 24 hours security surveillance in different parts of Ondo State.
The deployment, announced by state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, followed alleged plan by members of Boko Haram to attack banks in some communities across the state.
Joseph said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and his counterpart in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to increase men drafted to keep surveillance especially on banks across the state.
The PPRO added that the command had fortified all the banks and had taken adequate measures to sustain the existing peace in the state.
He said: “People should go about their lawful and legitimate duties unmolested. We have taken adequate steps towards addressing any security threat or challenge. The general public should disregard the rumours of attack because we are on ground and there is no reason for anybody to fear.
“Our men have been put on red alert to forestall any possible breakdown of law and other. We are working in collaboration with other sister security forces to ensure that lives and property are secured. People should also be security conscious at all times and endeavour to report any strange movement of individuals or persons to the nearest police station or post.
“We have continuously been advising the general public to always give adequate and useful information that would help curb crime and criminality in the society because the job of effective crime detection, control and prevention is for all and sundry not to the police alone.”
Joseph also hinted that the 24-hour patrol, which had commenced, would continue during and after the ‘Ember months.’
The PPRO added that all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state had been told to personally lead patrol and supervised their men posted to various beats and points likely to be criminal hideouts.
He said: “The commissioner of police has given order and directives to all the DPOs to be in charge in their jurisdictions and areas of coverage. So the security situation in the state is now on its highest expectation.
“Even the commissioner of police in the state also goes round to ensure his men are doing the needful, so there is no fear anywhere in the state and that is why I am calling on the law-abiding citizens to go out and carry out their normal duties without any recourse to be apprehensive.”
Meanwhile, in Akure, the state capital, banks opened their doors to customers but most of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were not dispensing money, thereby forcing people to enter banks to withdraw money.
Metro and Crime
400 victims rescued from Ibadan detention centre
Police yesterday rescued about 400 inmates at an illegal correctional centre at Oloore Mosque in Ibadan, Oyo State.
This came on the heels of a report by an Islamic cleric, Mallam Ali Temitope Abdussalam, that some people were operating detention camps in the name of rehabilitation centres in Ibadan.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, led the raid on Oloore Mosque at the Ojoo axis. The police also arrested the owner of the centre and his accomplices.
Olukolu said a 17-year-old victim, who escaped from the centre in another part of Ibadan, hinted the police of the development.
According to him, the victims said some of them had been held there for many years.
He said: “The young man said they were being maltreated; they were not being well-fed; they were being treated like slaves and they were engaged in forced labour, while deaths of some of them were not reported to anybody.
“On the basis of that information, the police decided to check it out. We got to Owode, Apata. By the time we got there, they have evacuated that facility. But from the surroundings, we knew that there were people in that place earlier than the time we arrived.
“However, the young man informed the police that there is another detention facility and that is where we are now at Oloore, Ojoo area of Ibadan.
“Actually, when the police got here, we discovered that young men and young women are being kept in captivity in a dungeon-like situation. As a matter of fact, man’s inhumanity to man is being manifested in this environment. And we are not happy about the situation.
“So, we got across to the state government and state government officials are around. They are here with a view of ensuring that some of these young men that are kept against their will are liberated and allowed to be in a position where they can talk to themselves and take care of themselves.
“Definitely, this area will be secured and the police will be able to do further investigation, further search and anyone at all, who is found culpable will definitely be arrested, investigated and prosecuted diligently to serve as a warning to others, who may want to operate such houses that serve as illegal detention centres.”
Metro and Crime
Prepare for flood, NIHSA warns Edo, Delta, others
Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) yesterday advised five states to be on red alert against flooding.
The NIHSA Director-General (DG), Mr. Clement Onyeaso, gave the advice while briefing journalists in Abuja.
According to him, the affected states are Edo, Delta, Anambra, Rivers and Bayelsa.
Onyeaso said the river flooding which occurred in Adamawa, Taraba, Benue and Kogi states would still find its way through these states before emptying into the ocean.
He advised the states to identify the communities bordering River Niger and make adequate plans for timely evacuation of people to safe and higher grounds in the event of flooding.
The DG said that the cause of the current flooding in the country was as result of release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.
He said: “After several weeks of denials, the Cameroonian authorities responsible for the operation confirmed to NIHSA that it released water from the dam.
“In any case, it should be noted that this year is an exceptional year in terms of rainfall in the sub-region because it continued to rain up to the usual periods.”
Onyeaso, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the current development of non-disclosure of information on operation of Lagdo Dam by the Cameroonian authorities was contrary to the spirit and letter of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two countries in 2015.
He said: “The MOU was signed after the 2012 devastated flooding incidents in Nigeria, which was caused by the release of excess water from this Cameroonian dam.
“Among other requirements on the MOU is that Cameroonian authorities should give adequate and prior notice to Nigeria before the release of excess water downstream of the dam.
“The non-existence of a dam within the Nigerian portion of the Benue sub-basin makes Nigeria vulnerable in the event of sudden or unannounced released of water from the Lagdo Dam.”
The DG said that the Cameroonian authorities went ahead on October 10 to release water from Lagdo Dam without notifying the Nigerian government.
Onyeaso said that as at yesterday, the flood level on River Benue measured at Markurdi was 11.28 metres as against 9.01 metres on November 4, 2012.
According to him, the corresponding flood levels downstream of the confluence of the two rivers in Lokoja are 10.97 metres as of yesterday and 8.04 metres occurred on November 04, 2012.
He said: “Year 2012 is taken as the reference year considering the magnitude of flood that occurred that year.”
“As you can see from the above figures, the flood level in each hydrological station as at today (yesterday) is far above the corresponding value in 2012.”
Onyeaso said that both Kainji and Jebba dams on River Niger still had excess water downstream, adding that this had invariably contributed to the rising level of River Niger in Lokoja.
NIHSA, according to him, is the most active, responsible and visible agency of the government at the upstream sector in the prediction and issuance of early warning flood alerts in the country.
Metro and Crime
LASU student robbed, deflowered us –Victims
An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday heard how two Muslim students (name withheld) of the Lagos State University (LASU) were allegedly robbed and raped at gunpoint by a fellow student.
The students, who were both wearing “hijab” (an Islamic garment which covers the body leaving the eyes uncovered), told the court that they both lost their virginity during the attack.
The victims, who are students of the Art and Education Faculties of the institution, testified as witnesses in the trial of a fellow student of LASU, Afeez Ogunbowale, for alleged armed robbery and rape.
Ogunbowale was arraigned on a five-count charge of armed robbery and rape.
While being led in evidence by Mrs. O. A. Bajulaiye-Bishi, the prosecution counsel, the students, who were roommates, said that they were 200 Level students when the alleged rape and armed robbery occurred on April 18, 2018 at the Okokomaiko area of Lagos.
The witnesses told the court that that about 3a.m., the light of a torch was flashed into their apartment, and immediately, five men, including Ogunbowale, armed with a gun and machetes forced themselves into their apartment.
The first witness (Victim A), aged 23, told the court that “they took three phones, a gold chain, earpiece, power bank and N1,200. Three of the men left, leaving the defendant and one other person who I cannot identify.
“The defendant told the other guy ‘I want to sleep with these girls’. The defendant went to the toilet with my roommate while the second man tried to rape me.
“The second man could not penetrate me because I had an asthmatic attack and the second man left me to swap places with the defendant.
“The defendant came and had sex with me while I had the asthmatic attack and my roommate was screaming and pleading for him to leave me alone and he said in pidgin English ‘if she wan die, make she die’.
“The other three men came back into the apartment and saw the chaos. They told the two other men that this was not what they came to do and they assisted in looking for my inhaler. My inhaler was found and they all left my apartment.”
The victim said she was a virgin until the defendant raped her.
Victim B, aged 20, in her evidence, said the defendant took her to the toilet and pointed a gun at her head.
She said: “That day I was still a virgin and it was difficult for him to penetrate into me. He said to me ‘you never do am before.’
“He took me to a chair and raped and the second man left my roommate and exchanged places with him and raped me as well.
“After we had reported the incident to authorities, we were examined and counselled. We had to go there over a long period of time but we had to cut that short because of our exams.
“We could not even take some of our medications because of our school examination.”
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo (Mrs) ordered that Ogunbowale continue to enjoy the bail earlier granted him by Justice Yetunde Adesanya before the case was transferred to her court.
The judge also warned the defendant that neither him nor his friends should threaten the witnesses otherwise his bail would be revoked.
She said: “The defence counsel Mr Bisi Salau who is from the chambers of Mr Lanre Ogunlesi, a reputable Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has undertaken to drop his qualifying certificates to ensure the defendant comes to court.
“This case is adjourned till November 25 for further hearing.”
Metro and Crime
Oyo’s IGR rises from N1.2bn to N2.7bn in Oct., Makinde
From the average N1.2billion, Oyo State was generating on a monthly basis, its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month of October has risen to about N2.7 biillion, the state has disclosed.
Making the disclosure on Monday in Ibadan was the Chairman, Oyo State Internal Revenue Service (OYIRS), Aremo John Adeleke.
He revealed tha the immediate past administration had been declaring N1.2 billion, noting that the sudden rise was as a result of the positive and relentless efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to block all leakages and ensure a continuous rise of the IGR to help the state depend less on federal allocation to run its affairs.
Aremo Adeleke, who spoke during a visit of a group under the aegis of “Friends of Seyi Makinde” at the State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, emphasised that the government was also deploying creative means to expand the state tax net to capture both the formal and informal sector.
He said: “Many people in the state are voluntarily contributing revenue and paying their taxes to the state coffers owing to their trust in the Governor Seyi Makinde led governance. We are bringing about a revolution in revenue generation activities of Oyo State. Oyo State today has moved beyond the miasma of revenue of between N1.2 billion and N1.3 billion per month in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
“I am happy to inform you that last month, our IGR was N2.7 billion and we intend to keep on in this trajectory. We are going to follow the trajectory of steady growth until within our first year; we are able to double Oyo state revenue from where we met it. That is our goal.”
Metro and Crime
Oyo police uncover illegal correctional centre in Ibadan, rescue 400 inmates
Following a report by an Islamic cleric, Mallam Ali Temitope Abdussalam, that some persons were operating detention camps in the name of rehabilitation centers, the Oyo State Police Command on Monday swooped on an illegal correctional centre in Ibadan and rescued about 400 inmates.
Leading the team was the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu who effected release of the detainees at Oloore Mosque around Ojoo axis of the state. The owner of the centre and his accomplices were equally whisked away by the police.
According to Olukolu a 17-year-old escapee from the holding facility in another part of Ibadan hinted the police about the development, adding that on arrival at the mosque situated in Ojoo area of Ibadan, the victims who recounted the experience said some of them had been held hostage for years.
Olukolu said: “The young man said they were being maltreated; they were not being well-fed; they were being treated like slaves and they were engaged in forced labour, while deaths of some of them were not reported to anybody.
“On the basis of that information, the police decided to check it out. We got to Owode, Apata. By the time we got there, they had evacuated that facility. But from the surroundings, we knew that there were people in that place earlier than the time we arrived.
“However, the young man informed the police that there is another detention facility and that is where we are now at Oloore, Ojoo area of Ibadan.”
Metro and Crime
How we lost our virginity after being raped by LASU student, victims tell court
An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Monday heard how two Muslim students (names withheld) of the Lagos State University (LASU) were allegedly robbed and raped at gunpoint by a fellow student.
The students, who were both wearing niqabs (Islamic garment which covers the body leaving the eyes uncovered), revealed to the court that they both lost their virginities during the attack.
They victims, who are students of the Art and Education Faculty of the institution, testified as witnesses in the trial of a fellow student of LASU, Afeez Ogunbowale, over an alleged armed robbery and rape.
Ogunbowale was docked on a five-count charge of armed robbery and rape.
While led in evidence by Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi, the prosecuting counsel, the students who were roommates, said that they were 200 level students when the alleged rape and armed robbery occurred in April 18, 2018 at the Okokomaiko area of Lagos.
The witnesses told the court that that at around 3am, the light of a torch was flashed into their apartment, and immediately, five men, including Ogunbowale, armed with a gun and machetes forced themselves into their room.
The first witness (victim A), aged 23, told the court that “they took three phones, a gold chain, earpiece, power bank and N1, 200. Three of the men left, leaving the defendant and one other person who I cannot identify.”
Trending
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
LASU student robbed, deflowered us –Victims
-
Business14 hours ago
Norway floods Nigerian with N8.07bn fish heads
-
Sports21 hours ago
Everton midfielder, Gomes, ‘to make full recovery’ after successful ankle surgery
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Three children dead as building collapses in Ebonyi
-
News14 hours ago
How we fought insurgency during my tenure – Ihejirika
-
News21 hours ago
Plan to establish cattle colonies, a mistake, says Obasanjo
-
News23 hours ago
Kano APC Chair fails to make Ganduje’s commissioner’s list
-
News4 hours ago
UPDATE: Firefighters battle building fire on Lagos island