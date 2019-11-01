Court orders interim forfeiture of Benue APC chieftain’s property

A

Federal High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, presided over by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, yesterday ordered the interim forfeiture of a property belonging to one Jonathan Terlumun Akputu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zonal Head, Public Affairs Department of the commission, Nwanyimma Okeanu, in a statement said the order was made sequel to a motion ex-parte filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office, through its counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua.

The motion prayed the court to among other things “grant an interim order forfeiting to the Federal Government the four bedroom duplex building known and described as Plot No. 1, Chief Akputu Close, Judges Quarters, Makurdi, in the schedule here in.”

It also prayed “for an order directing the publication of a notice in a national newspaper and EFCC website inviting all persons/bodies who may have interest in the said property to show cause within 14 days from the date of publication why it should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Moving the application, Chia-Yakua told the court that the property described was the subject-matter of investigation found in the possession of Akputu and was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt practices and money laundering.

“That in whose possession the property was found is under investigation for criminal misappropriation of depositors’ money, corruption by a banker, misappropriation and money laundering.

“That there is need to preserve the property pending the making of a final forfeiture order in this matter.”

EFCC said any transaction on the property by Jonathan Terlumun Akputu or his heirs, solicitors, agents by way of disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale and alienation or otherwise of the said property may render any subsequent final forfeiture order made by the court nugatory.”

The applicant in the affidavit further stated that the investigation leading to the identification of the property commenced following receipt of intelligence report and a petition from A. J. Ogbo Esq and Adolzy Management Consultant against the respondents.

The matter was adjourned to November 20, 2019 for further mention.

Like this: Like Loading...