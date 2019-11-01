Business
Dairy: Agric minister inaugurates milk centre in Kano
I
n line with the Federal Government’s bid to develop the country’s local dairy sector, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has commissioned a mini milk collection centre in Tassa Village in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State.
Speaking at the occasion, Nanono explained that the centre would alleviate the plight of milk sellers and improve their business in milk production.
According to him, the Federal Government is planning to establish additional centres in other states of the federation in order to further improve the economic wellbeing of the people.
Additional milk collection centres would be established in Gujungu and Ringim in Jigawa State so as to get fresh and hygienic milk for consumption.
In a related development, the agric minister also visited Gezawa Commodity Exchange Market to identify the provision of quarantine and produce inspectors as one of the major problems facing the export market.
“We have a situation where exportable commodities cannot be exported because of adulteration and misuse of fertilizer.
“We are thinking of having quarantine in Dawanau international grains market, which is the biggest grain market in African because about 75 per cent of export commodities pass through the market.
“The ultimate goal is to unlock the vast potential of agriculture value chains through partnerships and synergy with the like-minded enterprises, organizations and institutions throughout the world.
“It will mutually create wealth, generate local employment and contribute significantly to the economic growth of Nigeria and its GDP, this will further contribute to the foreign exchange earning of Nigeria,” he added.
In his remarks, the Project Manager, Gedzawa Community Market Limited, Bichang Binfa, said that the market was a private sector initiative positioned to provide a cost-effective platform for buyers and sellers of agro commodities to transact in a seamless way, without having to know each other or related to the trading partners and yet be guaranteed of quality, quantity, payment and service delivery.
Business
Tomato paste: Call for total import ban heightens
In addition to Federal Government having a huge plan to boost local production of tomatoes and create employment opportunities in the country, Nigerian farmers have added their voice by calling for a complete ban on tomato paste importation. Taiwo Hassan reports
T
here is no doubt the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated in all honesty that agriculture is one way out to resuscitate the country’s ailing economy.
With this perception in the heart of the administration, President Buhari has been intensifying efforts to ensure that the country’s agricultural commodities are re-positioned to attain ultimate growth and development.
However, one of the commodities, tomato, has been in the heart of the regime to see that Nigeria achieves self-sufficiency by stopping importation of tomato paste, which has been very detrimental to Nigerian farmers’ business and the economy in general.
Farmers’ stance
According to reports, it is noted that vegetable farmers in Gashua, Yobe State, have appealed to President Buhari to ban importation of tomato paste to protect local farmers.
Particularly, it is reported that the farmers made the call in separate interviews recently, stating the plights they are facing in the country’s tomato sector.
They said the influx of foreign tinned tomatoes in Nigerian markets had not been favorable to farmers and the few local tomato paste companies in the country.
Malam Musa Maitumature, a tomato farmer, was quoted to have said importation of tomatoes had stalled improvement in local cultivation.
“The problem of vegetable farming starts with preservation and storage of the products and nobody is working towards developing the local content because of the importation of tomatoes,” he said.
Ali Katuzu, another farmer, said over 50 per cent of their harvest was lost to poor storage, adding that they were often forced to cut and dry the tomatoes for lack of storage facilities.
Ali urged the government to initiate a public private partnership approach that will enable the establishment of tomato factories to harness the rich potential in the state.
In his contribution, Habu Sani, also a farmer, said they cultivated the vegetables through irrigation on wetlands, saying they could meet the needs of the entire North East, but for the challenges of preservation, transportation, and processing.
“For the local products to grow, the government must ban the importation of foreign tomatoes, just like it did in the case of rice.
“The local tomatoes cannot compete with the processed foreign products; the products have to be banned for the local industry to grow,” he said.
On his part, Karimu Hassan said vegetables produced on Gashua, Nguru, Dagona and Geidam wetlands could feed the entire North East, just as another farmer, Manu Ibrahim, said he had abandoned vegetable cultivation because it was not attractive.
“We are operating at a loss because there are no storage facilities to preserve the products, so they get rotten within a short period of time.
“It is either you sell it at a giveaway price, or dry it locally, which does not attract much price.
“Government has to ban the importation of foreign tomatoes for the development of local production,” he said.
However, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Niger State chapter, has called on the Federal Government to salvage the tomato paste industry by putting the right structure in place before moving on its decision to ban its importation.
Speaking with journalist in Minna, Niger State, recently, the state chairman, AFAN, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, stated that importation of tomato paste into Nigeria diminished the economic potential of the country.
“I am in support of the planned ban on importation of tomato paste into the country by the federal government. This is because the importation is not growing our economy in terms of local and foreign trade.
“You also find out that some of these importers import all kinds of substandard tomato pastes that can be hazardous to the public,” he said.
FG’s readiness
The Federal Government had explained that it was ready to finally ban on importation of tomato paste at the end of this year to pave way for the development of local market and also encourage massive local production of the commodity.
Besides, there have been series of tomato policy implementations introduced by the Federal Government in the past to ensure that the country achieves sustainable tomato processing in Nigeria.
With the pronouncement, it can be said that Nigeria is finally ready to stop the importation of tomato paste this year following the assurance given by government.
Indeed, the Federal Government’s move is cheering news for local tomato processing firms that have been groaning on the multiplier effects of tomato paste imports on their multi-billion naira investments.
Sadly, the Federal Government, had in August 2017, announced the approval of new tomato policy designed to achieve sustainable tomato processing in Nigeria, but the implementation of the new tariff regime did not stem the huge tomato paste importation into the country.
This left members of the organised private sector and local operators to express pessimism over Federal Government’s blue print on new tomato policy that was meant for development of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and large companies.
The implementation of the new tomato policy has been slow, prompting the Federal Government to go back to the drawing board to fine tune ways to solve the challenges in the comatose sector and protect local companies.
Waste
Statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that about $22 billion is being spent on tomato paste importation annually into Nigeria directly or indirectly through various means, saying that this has had monumental effect on the country’s fragile economy.
Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had weighed in his support for leading local operators- Dangote Group of Industries, Erisco Foods Limited, Savannah Integrated Farms, that they have the capacity to reduce tomato paste importation by 80 per cent.
Osinbajo explained that the current administration was concerned with the spate of events in the tomato industry, saying that all eyes were on the country’s leading tomato industries to fully fill the gap in reducing the sudden rise in tomato paste importation.
According to him, it is regrettable that the country spent huge foreign exchange in the region of $1 billion to import tomato paste from China, India and the United States, and over $25 billion on food imports annually into the country.
Last line
As Nigerian farmers wait anxiously for further directive from government to affirm its position on the end of the year ban of tomato paste, others are jittery that policy summersault could set in at the end of the day amid different agricultural policies.
Business
NSE tasks stakeholders on data
T
he Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has stressed the need for stakeholders to rethink the importance of data to remain competitive in business.
Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, while speaking at the 7th edition of the Nigerian Capital Market Information Security Forum (NCMISF), said data was at the core of the forth industrial revolution, and that the wave could usher in great opportunities when harnessed appropriately.
“We now have the internet of things and everyone is getting connected. Extracting these opportunities, refining and transforming prospects with high efficiency into real products is not easy, yet with innovation it can be accomplished.
Onyema, who was represented by Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, NSE, noted that to realise this objective, a new way of thinking, and indeed rethinking the central importance of data and the individual in businesses was fundamental to riding on the crest of the new wave.
“Our ethics and reputation are important to us, hence we must protect our data, including those entrusted to our care relating to natural persons. Respecting data privacy rule is the reason for our gathering today.
“We are not only set to safeguard the rights of natural persons to data privacy, we are also poised to ensure that Nigerian businesses remain competitive in international trade through the safe-guards afforded by a just and equitable legal regulatory framework on data protection and which is in tune with best practice.
“Our theme this year centers on protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation gives an insight into the National Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) aspiration towards securing the processes that Nigerian organizations use for collecting, processing and storing information related to their clients, the Data Subject. It is also applicable to Nigerians residing outside Nigeria. The requirements of the regulation are challenging. However the Nigerian capital market cannot be left behind in this regard.
“Today, the exchange on through the auspices of this 7th NCMISF is leading the drive for compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in the Nigerian capital market. We have a capital market that is data-driven and responsive to the needs of the public, therefore, upholding compliance is key for us. We are set to raise the bar in compliance, I, thereby encourage us to open our minds to other possibilities on the horizon; the transformational power arising from “the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.
Business
FG: Capital market germane to growth
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has described the capital market as very crucial to the growth and development of the country.
Ahmed stated this in a keynote address at the Investing and Capital Market conference held in Abuja, yesterday.
“We want a vision for a future Nigeria where the majority of Nigerians have been sustainably lifted out of poverty, and have access to fundamental services including education, health care, water supply and sanitation. A future where all are financially included, with affordable access to financial products and services. A future where we have left no one behind.
“Our capital market is crucial to actualizing this future and to achieving the sustained, inclusive and equitable socio-economic growth that this government aims to achieve,” she said.
The minister said the capital market allowed for the mobilisation of long-term savings for investment as well as efficient pricing of financial instruments.
She further said the market had provided a necessary platform through which the business sector and government have been able to source for capital to expand their operations and provide public goods and services for the citizens.
“Therefore, we recognise the importance of maintaining a competitive, resilient and innovative capital market through, in part, the development of appropriate policies, and a strong regulatory and enabling environment, and continued implementation of the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan (2015 to 2025), aimed at positioning the Nigerian capital market for accelerated development of the national economy.
“The Federal Government of Nigeria, particularly the Federal Ministry of Finance, reiterates its commitment towards building lasting, endurable, and increasingly more innovative capital market. I, therefore, look forward to today’s deliberations and to your continued support in achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth and prosperity,” she added.
In her remarks, Acting Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said lack of good corporate governance had created a lot of issues in the corporate world, adding that such issues were some of the reasons people are avoiding the capital market.
Uduk said the capital market community had resolved that the issues that led to the 2008/2009 crisis are not allowed to continue.
She said: “That is why we have different corporate governance codes in place to ensure good corporate governance. SEC set the pace in 2003 with a code and renewed it in 2011. When we saw there were still gaps, we reviewed it in 2014 and came up with a scorecard.
“In pursuance of our goals of ensuring that the market we regulate is sound, we went ahead to do a lot of trainings with International Finance Corporation, IFC.
“The scorecard is a direct compliance with the code. Even though at the moment we are still doing a pilot, there is now a lot of compliance in terms of submissions. From January 2020, we will go to these companies to ascertain the veracity of their submissions.”
The Acting DG said SEC codes were mandatory because they are now in its Rules and Regulations, adding that it was now compulsory for companies to adhere to and there are provisions to punish violators.
“All hands need to be on deck to ensure we succeed on this one. Even operators know the disadvantage of not complying. When the market is down, they do not earn much. So they have decided to ensure that the right thing is done.
“We are hoping that since this is the only market we have, we all have to do the right thing in the interest of everyone,” she added.
Business
Oando posts 26% growth in profit
O
ando Plc, Nigeria’s indigenous energy group listed on both the Nigerian and Johannesburg stock exchange, has announced unaudited results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019 with 26 per cent growth in profit after tax.
According to a statement from the group, profit after tax increased to N13.1 billion compared to N10.4 billion reported in September 2018, accounting for an increase of 26 per cent.
The group posted 18 per cent turnover decrease to N413.8 billion compared to N505.1 billion YTD in September 2018.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, production increased by eight per cent at 43,045boe/day, compared with 40,039boe/day in the same period of 2018. This was driven by an 11 per cent increase in natural gas production (from 120,047mcf/day YTD September 2018 to 133,415mcf/day YTD September 2019) and an eight per cent increase in crude oil production (from 16,850bbls/day YTD September 2018 to 18,147bbls/day YTD September 2019).
Commenting on the results, Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, said: “In the period under review, we made substantial progress on our top priority of operational growth and recorded an eight per cent increase in hydrocarbon production. In conjunction with our partners, we successfully completed an ambitious six well drilling programme, the results of which have been positive, and are particularly excited about the discovery of a significant gas and condensate find at a field in OML 61 of our joint venture.
“This has had a major impact on our reserves and consequently future cash flows. Production has since commenced in October on the completed wells, and the gas will largely be channelled to feed the nation’s power sector through our Joint Venture Okpai Power plant, Nigeria’s first independent power plant. In addition, we achieved an eight per cent reduction in our debt levels, while growing free cash flows. Over the last quarter of the year, our focus will be on the completion of our drilling programme as well as “tie-in” of the new discoveries.
“Over the course of the year, we, in conjunction with our JV partners, have aggressively ramped up our drilling program towards increasing oil revenue and meeting our gas obligations. As at September 2019, we have successfully completed a side track at OML 56, shoring up net production by ~1,500bbls/day, whilst also drilling and completing five wells across three rig lines at our joint venture operations on OMLs 60-63.
“In September 2019, Oando Plc announced that the NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture (“JV”) (of which Oando Energy Resources [OER] holds a 20 per cent working interest) had made a significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields in OML 61, onshore Niger Delta. Preliminary evaluation indicates that the find amounts to about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences.
“The well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates. The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by the Joint Venture aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as immediate time to market opportunities. The JV started gas and condensate production from the Obiafu-41 discovery just three weeks after completion and the gas from this discovery will largely be channelled to the domestic market in order to feed the power sector. The full impact of this discovery will be determined and communicated to the market on conclusion of the next annual independent reserves and resources evaluation.”
Business
MTN cancels $300m stake sale in Mascom Wireless Botswana
South African telecoms major MTN Group Ltd has ditched a plan to sell its 53% stake in Mascom Wireless Botswana, which was supposed to net the company $300 million.
Africa’s largest mobile operator by subscribers said in a quarterly update on Thursday that certain conditions related to the transaction had not been met, which led to the company’s decision.
Chief Financial Officer Ralph Mupita said on a call with reporters that the bid for MTN’s stake in the business had been unsolicited, and it was for now no longer being held for sale, reports Reuters.
“In the longer term, if somebody came with a very attractive offer for the business, we’ll apply our minds then,” he said.
A 15 billion rand ($1.00 billion) divestment plan is making “steady process”, Mupita said, adding that the company was in advanced discussions around the disposal of a 49% holdings in ATC Ghana and ATC Uganda, which it values at 7 billion rand and 8 billion rand, respectively.
MTN is reviewing a raft of investments under a three-year plan that includes shedding loss-making e-commerce assets and exiting countries where it has no prospect of reaching the top-two spots in terms of market share.
It is aimed at slimming the company down and honing its focus on high-growth markets on the continent and in the Middle East after clashes with regulators in Nigeria, Uganda and elsewhere crimped growth.
It said on Thursday its service revenue for the nine-months to Sept. 30 rose by 9.6% year-on-year, buoyed by strong performances from its Nigeria and Ghana operations.
However, in its home market South Africa, where a sluggish economy, high unemployment and rising living costs have hurt consumer finances, service revenue over the period was flat.
ICT / e-World
China to launch 5G services Friday
China’s three state telecoms on Thursday announced the roll-out 5G mobile phone services, marking a key step in Beijing’s ambitions to become a technology superpower at a time when it remains locked in trade tensions with Washington.
China Mobile’s, China Unicom and China Telecom’s said on their websites and online stores that 5G plans, which start from as low as 128 yuan a month, will be available from Friday, allowing Chinese consumers nationwide to use the ultra-fast mobile internet service, reports Reuters.
Beijing had originally said it would launch the ultra-fast mobile internet service, which promises to support new features such as autonomous driving, early next year. But it accelerated its plans as tensions with the United States, especially over its boycott of telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, heated up.
“China will have the largest commercial operating 5G network in the world on Friday, and the scale of its network and the price of its 5G services will have a pivotal impact throughout the supply chain,” Bernstein said in a report this week.
Authorities have said that they plan to install over 50,000 5G base stations across 50 Chinese cities in the country by the end of this year, and that big cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou, are already covered by the 5G network.
Chinese companies from Xiaomi to Huawei have also unveiled new products in anticipation of the 5G roll out, with Huawei saying that it anticipates to start seeing a revenue uplift from the sector next year.
Smartphone marker Xiaomi said earlier this month that it plans to launch more than 10 5G phones next year and that there was a fear in the industry that consumers would stop buying 4G models.
Business
Toshiba sues former employee of US unit, citing fraud
Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it filed a lawsuit against a former employee of a U.S. unit for conspiring with a contractor and defrauding the Japanese industrial conglomerate.
Toshiba said in a statement its internal assessment had found evidence that a former facility manager at Houston-based Toshiba International directed work to a construction contractor at inflated prices and received kickbacks.
Toshiba is still investigating the scale of damages from the fraudulent transactions, which started no later than 2011, as well as whether any other employees were involved in the fraud, reports Reuters.
Toshiba is recovering from accounting scandals that eventually led to the bankruptcy of U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse and the sale of its prized memory chip unit.
Business
Export: Baffling revelation on N500bn stimulation fund
Revelations by the hierarchy of Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) show that exporters are not pushing enough to get the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N500 billion export stimulation funds for their businesses as the intervention fund is sitting idly in NEXIM’s coffers. Taiwo Hassan reports
D
ata from the Office of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says it all that the contribution of non-oil export sector to the country’s gross domestic product has been meagre and nothing to write home about since 2015.
The NBS in its report revealed that the year-on-year decline in non-oil export contribution to the GDP indicates that there is sluggishness in the economy, and that there is an urgent need for deliberate actions that will promote non-oil export as panacea towards a resurgent economy.
Non-oil export since 2015 has been declining, indicating that government is not doing enough in the aspect of improving that aspect of the economy.
NBS report shows that the contribution of non-oil exports to total export in 2015 was 12.1 per cent, falling to 4.0 per cent in 2016, 4.6 per cent in 2017 and 2.70 per cent in 2018.
However, the starting point to increasing non-oil export is improving the productive capacity in the real sector, particularly the manufacturing sector.
One of the banes hindering effective non-oil export has been the issue of funding, which exporters have said is the missing link in their export businesses.
In order to right the wrong, the CBN around 2017 voted about N500 billion export stimulation funds for exporters willing to galvanise their activities.
The apex bank’s N500 billion intervention funds was put in care of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank to manage on behalf of the CBN at a single digit interest rate.
Since then, there have been varied complaints over the fund said to be idling away in the vault.
NEXIM’s position
Speaking on the intervention fund in Lagos recently, the bank’s Executive Director, Business Development, Stella Okoteteh, explained that it was not true that the management of NEXIM bank was reluctant in disbursing the fund to genuine exporters or sitting on the fund.
She said the onus is rather on exporters to come forward and apply for the fund on the bank’s online platform and get the payment.
Okoteteh rubbished the insinuation being peddled in the media that the bank had placed stringent conditions for accessing the export facility.
According to her, the conditions for applying for the intervention fund are easy and direct.
She charged genuine exporters to come forward for the loan rather than complaining since the money is meant for them to boost their export businesses.
Her words: “We have been able to support manufacturers across the six geo-political zones of the country, in purchasing equipment, working capital and discounting some of their pre-shipment and post shipment invoices. The bank is well-positioned to actually avail over N500 billion export stimulation funds to exporters.
“This is a CBN intervention fund we are currently managing, and the funds are sitting there. We are getting applications for it and I want to appeal to you (exporters) that NEXIM bank is awake and we are waiting for you to come forward to access this export facility to boost your businesses. I know opportunities all have shelf life but presently we have more than enough funds to support our export business in Nigeria and what we want is for us to clean up our books and come up with bankable businesses that the bank can work with. I can assure you that our turnaround time is less than 60 or 90 days and you get the facility. For trade finance facility, we have a less than 30 working days turnaround and it is working and we have quite a few beneficiaries that have actually drawn down from our facilities.”
Terms and conditions
However, a visit to NEXIM’s website under its fees and processing timelines section showed that for any prospective exporter to access the N500 billion export facility, some conditions are expected to be met,
Apart from the processing fees, upon submission of an application, the client pays a N50,000.00 non-refundable application fee, cost of facility. The bank’s financing schemes are availed either directly to beneficiary clients or as inter-bank facilities.
Also below are the banks indicative fee structure, based on risk based pricing in respect of the products and services.
Interbank facilities, re-discounting & refinancing facility (RRF), three per cent to participating banks (PBs), which are allowed a maximum spread of three per cent per annum; subject to an “all-in’’ rate of a maximum of six per cent, export stimulation fund (ESF); three per cent per annum to PBs with the banks allowed a maximum all in interest rate of 7.5 per cent for short term facility and a maximum all-in interest of nine per cent for medium to long term facility, stocking facility; This facility is MPR linked and is currently available at between 14 per cent per annum to the PBs allowed a maximum spread of three per cent per annum, direct lending facility: This facility is MPR linked and is currently available at between 14 per cent to 17 per cent interest rate per annum and a maximum of one per cent as up front management fee.
Mass rejections of applicants
Commenting so far on the issue, members of the organised private sector said many applicants, who applied for the facility, were yet to access the funds over stringent conditions by NEXIM, and that this is adversely affecting the country’s non-oil export sector.
The private sector noted that many exporters that applied for the funds after the completion of their application forms were facing difficulties in accessing the loan from NEXIM. They are complaining that the terms and conditions for the credit facility as listed by NEXIM bank were stalling the prompt release of the funds to them.
An exporter and member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group, Babafemi Osinubi, told this newspaper that his members were worried with the state of the fund, saying that it remains unclear as the conditions were too stringent for businesses to thrive in the country’s export market.
He said: “It is not by reading it on the pages of newspapers that NEXIM said that they have N500 billion for Nigerian exporters, how is the money going to be accessed and what are the conditions getting it promptly? What we need now is the platform when you go online, fill the document and submit it without interface with any of the NEXIM staff and you get it out rightly.”
Last line
Following the NEXIM’s update on the export facility, there is an urgent need for both parties to sort out their differences for the sake of the country’s non- oil export as the continued impasse could stall Federal Government’s N5 trillion target expected from the non-oil export market.
Business
Experts: How Nigeria can benefit from $4.8trn digital economy
I
nformation and communications technology (ICT) experts in the country have advised government to focus more on investments in ICT infrastructure and removal of right of way impediments for service providers.
This, they said, would pave the way for the country to benefit from the booming digital economy, which is set to hit $4.8 trillion by 2023.
The industry experts, who spoke at the Mobile and Disruptive Technology Forum (MoDiTECH) organised by TechEconomy.ng in Lagos recently, noted that the country had gained immensely from mobile revolution, but must invest in infrastructure to gain more from the digital economy.
Specifically, in a keynote presentation titled: ‘Social and Global Impact: Engaging for Growth,’ the Founder/Vice-Chairman of CWG Plc, Mr. Austin Okere, recalled that in 2018, the mobile ecosystem contributed more than $500 billion to the funding of the public sector through general taxation, globally.
According to him, Nigeria, which is among the three smart phone super-powers to emerge by 2025, stands to benefit from the smart phone ubiquity across the world that enables consumer engagement in numerous use cases
He, however said, slowing unique subscriber growth, regulatory intervention and intense competition continue to put pressure on operators’ traditional mobile revenue.
“Over a fifth of the world’s markets will have launched 5G by 2020, spending combined $244 billion on networks in the process. In 2018, mobile technologies and services generated 4.6 per cent of GDP globally, a contribution that amounted to $3.9 trillion of economic value added.
“The mobile ecosystem also supported almost 32 million jobs (directly and indirectly) and made a substantial contribution to the funding of the public sector, with more than $500 billion raised through general taxation. By 2023, mobile’s contribution will reach $4.8 trillion (4.8% of GDP) as countries around the globe increasingly benefit from the improvements in productivity and efficiency brought about by increased take-up of mobile services.
“Further ahead, 5G technologies are expected to contribute $2.2 trillion to the global economy over the next 15 years, with key sectors such as manufacturing, utilities and professional/financial services benefiting the most from the new technology.
“The mobile ecosystem directly employs almost 32 million people globally; 14 million directly and 17 million through related industries,” he said.
To this end, Okere called on state governments to invest in digital economy especially by removing excess taxation on RoW, adding that over the next few years, as the enablers of mobile internet adoption such as infrastructure, affordability, consumer readiness and content/services, continue to improve, millions of people will start using the mobile internet for the first time, and will add value to the nation’s economy.
He added that “mobile is a powerful tool for achieving the UN’s SDGs, since 2015, impact has increased across all 17 SDGs. 5G is an inevitable network evolution, and will create significant opportunities if the right conditions are in place.”
The Managing Director of Rack Centre and Chairman of MoDiTECH 2019, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, aligned with Okere, stressing that content consumption through the mobile channels, is rising hence mobile is a key driver, with more people watching video on their devices for longer and more frequently.
Speaking on the theme, “The Power of Digital Services,” Coker highlighted the history of the Internet and interconnectivity and how it has brought progress to the way businesses and other important economic activities are done in Africa.
He stressed the importance of digitisation on the African continent, adding that “what it means for us in Africa is to leverage the lots of benefits we can get.”
Earlier, the Editor, TechEconomy.ng and convener of the event, Peter Oluka, said the event was organised “to discuss, brainstorm, learn and review the overall impact of new digital technologies that are disrupting many industries.”
Business
NCC licenses 20 new Internet service providers
●19 firms exit business
A
midst challenges that have seen many operators quit the business, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed 20 new internet service providers (ISPs) this year.
The new service providers were licensed between January and October to bring the total number of operators in the segment to 120.
ISPs play critical roles in providing last mile connectivity to people across cities, rural communities and underserved communities. They are key to achieving the country’s target of deepening broadband penetration.
However, there had been a slide in the number of active ISPs present in the market and the scope of services they offer, a situation that has raised serious concerns among industry stakeholders and the regulator.
With this, the number of ISPs in the country, which was at one time over 170, has shrunk to 120, despite the licensing of new players.
Last year for instance, this paper’s checks showed that 27 new companies were licensed as ISPs, while 20 have been licensed so far this year. However, the exit of old players continues to take toll on the number of active service providers.
The newly licensed companies to provide internet service include Last Mile Unique Integrated Services Limited, Ciudad Infrastructure Limited, Torrent Wireless Limited, Fastfeet Limited, Tripple Logic Telecommunications Limited, Gutti Global Solutions Limited, Telequip & Digital Limited, Vobiss Gridworx Nigeria Limited, Brainshare Technologies and Services Nigeria Limited, Tech-Systems Limited, MM Telcom Global Limited, Access Solutions Limited, Mobile AD Limited, and Internetsional Technologies Limited.
Others are Paychex International Marketing Limited, Arif Investment Nigeria Limited, Unique El-Mao Nigeria Limited, Megamore Wireless Broadband Limited, CITCC Nigeria Limited, Tecpoint Global Solution Limited, Cloud Exchange West Africa Limited, and Butterfly Telecommunications Network Limited.
Low rate of licence renewal continues to affect the Internet service segment of the country’s telecommunications sector. Investigations revealed that out of 20 ISPs whose licences expired this year, only one renewed it, while 19 others have exited the business.
To address the issue, NCC recently had a meeting with the ISPs in Lagos where it expressed concern over their inability to meet their licensing obligations and poor rate of licence renewal.
Speaking at a meeting, which was aimed at addressing issues confronting the licensees, NCC’s Director of Licensing and Authorisation, Ms Funlola Akiode, said the Commission was disturbed by non-compliance with rules by some of the operators, hence the need for the meeting.
Akiode added that the Commission also observed that the licensees were not complying with obligations such as approved Individual Consumer Code of Practice (ICCP), Type approval of equipment, submission of statistical data and informing the Commission on their change of address.
“Another important concern is in the area of licence renewal. We also observed the issue of delay in licence renewal by licensees whose licences have expired or about to expire. They erroneously relied on the aspect of the licence document which states that their licence would be automatically renewed. I wish to reiterate that renewal of expired licence is not automatic but subject to fulfilment of obligations such as being up to date in payment of AOL, development and publication of approved Individual Consumer Code of Practice, updated type approval of telecoms equipment, payment of spectrum and numbering where applicable etc,” she said.
According to her, while the commission is also aware of some of the challenges confronting the licensees, it has been working assiduously to address them.
Noting that the regulator would always consider sanction as the last resort, Akiode urged the licensees to take advantage of the forum to seek clarifications with respect any issue regarding their licence obligations and renewal processes and procedures.
“Let me therefore assure you that the commission is open to hear from you on the operation and challenges in your business and would take your recommendations on-board with a view to implementing ideas that would positively impact the industry,” she noted.
The ISPs over the years have come under serious pressures from mobile network operators (MNOs), who are regarded as the big players but are also playing in the ISP space as their Universal Access Service Licence (UASL) also permits them to do so.
The intense competition coupled with other operational challenges such as increasing capital and operational expenditure have been cited as the bane of ISPs in the country.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
A money-making Police Command
-
Business24 hours ago
NCC licenses 20 new Internet service providers
-
News8 hours ago
Buhari arrives Mecca for Umrah
-
News23 hours ago
Benue killings: ‘We won’t drop case against Miyetti Allah’
-
News23 hours ago
Defamation against Ortom, Mark: Benue PDP threatens legal action against group
-
Business24 hours ago
Border closure: Rice importers’ loss, farmers, millers’ gain
-
News24 hours ago
Saving Amaka from amputation, jaws of death
-
News23 hours ago
Oshiomhole: I won’t reply Sagay openly