Editorial
Dealing decisively with menace of sex-for-grades
T
he recent BBC expose on lecturers of the University of Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu and Dr. Samuel Ladipo, sexually harassing a ‘student’ has once again highlighted in forceful relief the threat of this scourge in higher institutions.
In one of the viral videos released by the broadcasting organisation following its investigation into sex escapades in the university, Dr. Igbeneghu was seen propositioning a BBC undercover reporter who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker. He had invited the teenager to his office a number of times before delving into discussions of a very sexual nature with her.
“Do you know that you are a very beautiful girl?” Igbeneghu asked. He continued: “Do you know that I am a pastor and I’m in my fifties. What will shock you is that even at my age now, if I want a girl of your age – a 17-year-old, all I need is to sweet tongue her and put some money in her hand and I’ll get her.”
The lecturer also made reference to the school’s guest house which was cynically christened ‘cold room’ where lecturers take young students for activities of a sexual nature. “Do you want me to kiss you? Switch off the light, lock the door and I will kiss you for a minute. That’s what they do in cold room,” Igbeneghu told the young lady.
The school authorities have since suspended both lecturers pending the outcome of investigation. The case of Igbeneghu is even more pathetic because he is a pastor of a well-known church. The church has also relieved him of his pastoral duties in the meantime. These are commendable steps.
However, it is worrisome that lecturers who are supposed to nurture and protect young and vulnerable female students have turned round to be their worst nightmares and predators. It is clear from the videos that what has come to the fore is just a tip of the iceberg. It will not be exaggerating to surmise that many lecturers are active participants in the cold room business.
It will also be stating the obvious to note that many students have had to spend extra years for refusal to accede to the amorous advances of lecturers in the past. Yet these are men who – by virtue of their high education – should know better. Men who should be able to exercise control and restraint, after all education is not just about learning; it is also about character. Unfortunately the latter aspect is seriously diminished in the conduct of these purveyors of sex-for-grades in universities.
There’s no doubt that some lazy female students deliberately go out of their way to entrap lecturers to award them unmerited grades, and this was a talking point in the latest BBC investigation. The case of Prof. Richard Akindele at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) underlines this aspect of the problem. The student not only sent suggestive WhatsApp chats to Prof. Akindele, she went as far as sending photos of her private part to the lecturer who has since being sacked from the employ of OAU after a panel found him guilty. He was equally found guilty by a court of law and jailed two years.
While we believe that such students should be held to account in some way, we however insist that the balance of the power relations between lecturers and students is so heavily tipped in favour of the former such that a much higher sense of responsibility is naturally expected from them. Unfortunately, some of these people have failed this test abysmally. It is bothersome that lecturers who should know the overall implication of lowering academic standards – and sex-for-grades is one manifestation – are caught in this shameless conundrum.
“Destroying any nation does not require the use of atomic bomb or the use of long range missiles. It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examination by students.”
This quote at the entrance of a university in Uganda aptly captures the dangers of cheating in higher institutions of learning and the earlier this is realised and tackled decisively, the better for our country.
We insist that the law must be followed to its logical conclusion in the UNILAG cases. Igbenegbu and Ladipo should not be shielded from having their day in court. We also emphasise the need for managements of higher institutions to do more to fish out bad eggs among their teaching staff and exclude them from the system.
In this regard we want to commend the management of the University of Ibadan for inaugurating a committee in the aftermath of the BBC investigation to probe claims of sexual misconduct in the institution.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, said among other things: “…In order to ensure that the university is proactive in preventing incidents of sexual misconducts, and be assured that the University of Ibadan is a safe space for staff and students, members of the university community are hereby notified that an ad-hoc committee has just been inaugurated by the vice-chancellor to, among others, investigate claims of sexual misconducts.”
We recommend this course of action to all higher institutions.
Editorial
End torture chambers now
I
t sounds incredulous, but disheartening and shocking, in this time, age and global development, to hear the atrocities being committed in Nigeria in the name of religion.
The gory tales emanating from torture chambers disguised as Islamic rehabilitation or correctional centres beat the imagination.
In less than a month, more than 1,000 Nigerians have been freed from such horror houses in the three states of Kaduna, Katsina and Kwara.
In September, about 500 people, mostly men and boys as young as five years old, were rescued from a building in the city of Kaduna.
The state police command said the victims were allegedly sexually abused and tortured.
The state Police Commissioner, Ali Janga, described the centre as a “house of torture and a place of human slavery”.
One of the victims, Bello Hamza, said: “I have spent three months here with chains on my legs.
“This is supposed to be an Islamic centre, but trying to run away from here attracts severe punishment; they tie people and hang them to the ceiling for that.”
In October, three other houses of horror were discovered and raided in Kaduna.
In one of the centres, about 147 victims were rescued after the security operatives, along with government officials, raided an illegal facility popularly known as Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre.
Among the victims were 22 females, including four foreigners. The remaining were 125 males.
Also on October 22, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) raided two torture homes in Zaria in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The NSCDC said three persons died at one of the centres because of the unbearable condition of the home. At the centres, 11 inmates, men and children, whose ages range from 11 to 40, were rescued.
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, said some of the inmates were chained for eight years.
“They have been under torture. They were all in chains. We have to call a welder to remove the chains in their legs. Some of them have been in chains for eight years. They just removed the chains this afternoon,” she added.
Also, over 300 children and youths were rescued by the police from a mud house referred to as “reformation centre” at Sabon Gari area of Daura, Katsina State. The victims in the 40-year-old centre were also subjected to abuse, sexual assaults and serious tortures.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isa, said some of the victims, aged between 7 and 40 years old, were found in chains while others were handcuffed.
The victims had suffered health complications having being subjected to poor sanitation.
“This is something that has been the tradition in this side of the North. In a small room, you put over 300 people, and you say you are rehabilitating them. This is nothing like rehabilitation,” Isa added.
The Emir of Daura, Faruk Faruk, expressed shock at the discovery.
A few hours later, a Special Team from the Inspector General of Police raided another torture centre at Kofar Marusa area of Katsina State.
Keeping people in torture houses camouflaging as Quranic centres is not new or limited to a section of the country. In 2008, a similar discovery was made at an Islamic Teaching centre named Anakunmullahi Islamic Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.
At the centre, inmates purportedly taken there for Islamic instructions were subjected to horrendous and traumatic torture by their supposed teachers.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who condemned the torture of Nigerians at the centres, commanded the police for raiding the centres.
A disturbing dimension into the case is that anybody, including family members, for whatever reason, no matter how flimsy, can be taken to any of the centres and be locked up for life.
For instance, disagreement within the family probably over sharing of property can earn anyone eternal damnation in the hell called correctional centre.
One of the victims, Abdullahi Ishola (30), from Osun State, rescued from one of the Kaduna torture chambers disclosed he was taken there by a family member.
Ishola is a National Diploma holder in Mass Communications from Ire Polytechnic in Osun State.
He said: “A family member just took me there and all of a sudden I found myself in chains. I was chained in the leg and hands and ever since then, I have been under unbearable inhuman treatment. I was beaten regularly and denied foods for several days.”
From tales of the victims, torture and sexual abuse are common to all the so-called reformation centres.
It is high time religious leaders across the country rose not only to condemn the practice but to put an immediate stop to the abuse of Nigerians in the name of religion.
We also call on government at all levels to protect the dignity of Nigerians in their own country.
It is not enough to discover and rescue innocent Nigerians from the torture centres, it is important that the operators are duly punished. We believe that diligent prosecution of operators of the torture centres and their collaborators will serve as deterrent to others. The action of the operators is a sin against humanity.
Editorial
Executive, legislative parley on 2020 Budget
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari, last week, presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly. The proposal, which is in the sum of N10.330 trillion, represents an 11 per cent increase when compared to the 2019 appropriation of N9.12 trillion. The proposal had a revenue projection of N8.155 trillion and a deficit of N2.18 trillion, which is 1.52 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The key assumptions are the benchmark price of $57 per barrel of crude oil; daily oil production of 2.18 million barrels per day (mbpd) and an exchange rate of N305 to $1. The real GDP is expected to grow at 2.93 per cent, while inflation rate is projected at 10.81 per cent during the period covered by the proposal.
The budget was presented in accordance with the provisions of Section 81 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999. As prescribed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the budget presentation was preceded by the passage of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2020/2022 by the National Assembly.
This is the fifth budget of the Buhari administration and the first in his second tenure.
We appreciate the apparent zeal of the administration to kick-start the budget process early in order to return to the January-December budget cycle. We have also observed the convivial atmosphere surrounding the process, which signals a new dawn in the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of the Federal Government in Nigeria. What used to be a cat and mouse game has become a steamy romance of two hitherto strange bedfellows.
In previous years, it was an open secret that the executive and the legislature were often at daggers drawn and both parties usually looked forward to budget presentation days with trepidation. We recall that throughout the life of the Eighth National Assembly, there was no love lost between the executive and the legislature because of the cracks that existed in the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party.
Today, both the executive and legislative have not only declared their willingness to work together, they have indeed displayed that spirit of collaboration given the speed at which the parliament commenced debates on the general principles of the money bill, preparatory to the defence of the specific allocations by the Heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the central government.
In order to avoid one of the pitfalls of the past where budget passage is delayed due to the absence of ministers, as well as heads of parastatals and agencies, President Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of international travels by all cabinet members and heads of government agencies so as to enable them to personally lead the process of budget defence at the National Assembly.
The suspension of such travels will enable these officials of the executive arm to provide the required information on the budget and ensure the timely passage of the 2020 Appropriation Bill. Furthermore, all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their schedules of budget defence.
For once in a long while, both the Presidency and the National Assembly are on the same page and vibrating at the same frequency.
However, we want to sound a note of warning to members of the National Assembly not to abdicate their constitutional responsibilities in the budget process. They must realise that by presenting the budget to them at a relatively early date, the ball is now in the court of the legislature. Already, economists, financial experts and even members of the National Assembly have expressed discomfort at some of the proposals for the various sectors. There is need for the parliament to deploy all the expertise available to it to ensure that the rough edges in the budget are smoothened.
Nigerians expect a speedy passage of the budget, but they also expect that the lawmakers would do due diligence on the document presented to them to avoid the lapses of the past years.
Successive budgets in Nigeria have been found to contain frivolous expenditure items, which some unknown bureaucrats usually insert into the document.
Some of these may include several durable items such as computers, photocopiers and other office furniture, which had been purchased the previous year. It might also come in the form of proposals for the purchase of kitchen utensils and cutleries or generators and cars, which were also purchased last year.
These are grand seeds of corruption sown on a fertile ground. They would germinate and manifest as budget paddings as soon as the budget is passed and signed into law. The lawmakers must therefore endeavour to scrutinise the proposal before them thoroughly and with good conscience, knowing that they have a social contract with the people.
The budget is a serious document that points towards the direction the economy would take in the next one year. It is a fiscal compass that should guide us on reviving the economy, attracting investments, creating jobs and uplifting the standard of living of the average Nigeria. Unless this document achieves these basic goals, all the ceremonies surrounding it and the smooth relationship between the executive and the legislature would have been in vain and of no benefit to Nigerians.
Editorial
Making age-grade football exploits count
Football at youth or grassroots level is always for developmental purposes. The same goes for football competitions at all levels in schools. Nigerian football has achieved more successes at the youth level than the senior cadre over the years, but it is disturbing to note that this has not translated into good results at the senior level.
We recall that the golden generation witnessed in the country’s football in 1994 was not due to transition of players from one cadre of age grade football to the other, but was largely due to the continuity the then manager, Clemens Westerhof, enjoyed at the time, along with his trusted ‘army’ who, overtime, achieved cohesion and developed to be world-class stars. There are many examples to draw from collectively and individually.
While some of the players made mistakes about their desperation to sign for big clubs, we note that the major problem of transition in the country’s football is administrative. For example, players in some of the teams that did not make it at African stage were never recognised to move up the ladder in the national teams. The U-20 team coached by Emmanuel Amuneke lost to Sudan over two legs and many of the players were forgotten because they did not make it to the FIFA World Cup. This has to change.
It is important to remind the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and all administrators of football in the country that the objective of the world body, FIFA, in age grade football, is to promote development at all levels and to help the affiliated countries to consciously groom stars from one cadre to the order. It is not about winning at all times.
At the weekend, the FIFA U-17 World Cup started in Brazil with Nigeria as one of the 24 countries competing for honours. In this cadre of football, Nigeria remains the best in the world with five wins recorded in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, and 2015.
But sad enough, the string of successes has not added value to the country’s senior national team, the Super Eagles. So far, the Eagles are yet to play in the quarterfinal of the World Cup. The country’s best has been second round qualification. The U-20 team, on three occasions, had won the silver medal at the global level, while the Olympics team, which is the U-23 cadre, won gold in 1996, silver in 2008 and a bronze in 2016.
Against Hungary in the FIFA U-17 opener last Saturday, the Eaglets were far from convincing. The defence was bad, but the movement on the ball and the skills exhibited by the players were commendable. From 2-1 down, the team went ahead to win 4-2, but it was not a champions’ or favourite team’s display by Nigeria. Coach Manu Garba will have to work extra hard to make the team better in subsequent games. More importantly, a sub, Akinwunmi Amao, was amazing in the encounter. His touches, passes and contribution in the game helped the team to win. His runs were like that of legendary Barcelona star, Lionel Messi. The authorities should take note of Amao and others who show promise, no matter the results posted by this team in Brazil.
Incidentally, the Higher Institution Football League in Nigeria ended on the day the FIFA World Cup started. UNICAL won 5-4 on penalties against University of Makurdi after fulltime score stood at 1-1. However, it was sad that top national coaches and chieftains of NFF were not at the venue to watch the final. It was sad that the competition that ran for over five months was not monitored by the football authorities. In the past, it was the higher institutions that produced players for U-20 teams. We recall players like Andrew Uwe, Adeolu Adekola, Nosa Osadolor and Victor Ezekwezeli came to limelight from higher institution football.
We are also aware that the Principals Cup football Competition is going on in some states, especially Lagos and Delta, but this tournament that could produce legit U-17 players is not on the radar of NFF and its coaches. The late Stephen Keshi and Henry Nwosu (MON) are some of the players discovered at secondary school level.
There should be a deliberate need to search for talents at schools and grassroots level. It was happening in the past, but now lost. The on-going FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil is not a must win for the Eaglets, but what is important is to get the best players from the competition to form the nucleus of the next U-20 team. The transition must work here, just as it has been working without issues abroad.
Manchester United’s David De Gea and Nigeria’s David Ajiboye were in opposite directions at the final of the U-17 World Cup in 2007. Nigeria won the title, but De Gea and other players in Spain’s fold are now world-class but, where is Ajiboye and others?
Going forward, we charge the football authorities to be up and doing to ensure the good results recorded at age grade levels are also replicated in the senior team. That is the desire of FIFA and it is what obtains in Europe and other parts of the world. It should be the norm also in Nigeria.
Editorial
Hate speech, hounding of journalists
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, recently announced that the Federal Government has approved the review of the National Broadcasting Code and extant related laws to increase fines from N500,000 to N5,000,000 for breaches relating to hate speech, inciting comments and indecency.
He said that a willful repeat of infractions on three occasions after an initial levy would attract suspension of broadcast license.
He also said that the government has approved an upgrade of breach of divisive political remarks to “Class A” offence in the Broadcasting Code.
Ordinarily, the latest pronouncement of the government would not have been an issue. It is within its rights to proclaim laws governing the country. It is part of the responsibilities any government is saddled with. But we are concerned because hate speech, indecency and such other attachments to the pronouncement are as ambiguous as the issue of gross misconduct as enshrined in section 188 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
We are all witnesses to the fact that gross misconduct is as defined by the House. In Enugu State, under former Governor Sullivan Chime for instance, his then deputy, Sunday Onyebuchi was removed from office for gross misconduct. Part of the gross misconduct was that he was rearing chicken in the government house. Although Onyebuchi has gone to court and obtained victory over his removal, the harm was done and he was impeached. Many governors and deputies have paid the price for such ambiguous provisions.
The 1999 Constitution did not make provision for hate speech. That phrase -hate speech – has been the creation of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, towards speeches considered adversarial to it or government officials. There is no known definition of hate speech in Nigeria’s ground norm, known as the constitution.
Second, we are aware that the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression to Nigerians. It did not preclude what is now marketed as hate speech by the Federal Government.
Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution states: “The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.”
In section 39. (1), it states: “Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.”
It added: “(2) Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (1) of this section, every person shall be entitled to own, establish and operate any medium for the dissemination of information, ideas and opinions.”
That is where it get fuzzy for the Federal Government. We do not understand the push to muzzle the media by unnecessary restrictions and ambiguous laws that are alien to the constitution.
We are worried that such postures adopted by the administration are impacting so much on journalism and journalists in the country. All over the country, journalists are being hounded by different levels of government for reports that ordinarily at worst, should be taken to court for libel or defamation.
Rather than take the civil approach of addressing grievances with journalism, the government is taking criminal approach to address issues with journalists.
In Cross River State, for instance, the image of a journalist, Jalingo Agba, handcuffed like a violent armed robber or kidnapper for a story against the Ben Ayade government evokes serious sadness in a democratic setting.
Agba has been in detention for over three months now, ostensibly because of a ‘hate speech’ against Ayade.
What of Jones Abiri, a Bayelsa based journalist, who was held for over two years by the Department of State Services (DSS)? Even when he was granted bail by the courts, he was rearrested and detained for several months. He was only released on Friday.
In Delta State, the police dragged two journalists, the Managing Editor of BIGPEN Online newspaper, Joe Ogbodu, and another journalist in Delta State, Prince Amour Udemude, to court over a story on former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia, and one Sam Ogrih.
Fisayo Soyombo, a journalist, who exposed the rot in the prisons and the police with a three-part series of investigations is currently in hiding because security agents are after him.
The story is the same all over the country, with journalists being chased about by irate government officials.
Let us state here that we do not support irresponsible journalism or criminality in the form of reporting. But we also know that there are adequate laws in the country to deal with such. Whether it is defamation, libel or now the outdated sedition, there are enough laws that define what they are.
The laws against infringements by journalists do not give room for ego-filled government officials to extract their pound of flesh by any means. They are clearly defined.
We are more miffed that a government that came in on the card of massive propaganda, vitriolic attacks on its predecessors and even disinformation is now sounding tough on hate speech.
One of the core ingredients of a virile democracy is free speech, no matter how hurtful. The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is bashed everyday by the media. Other than verbal attacks at such media organisations, he has not resorted to self-help, using state institutions.
We, therefore, believe that the government should leave the media to do its job and stop chasing shadows with unnecessary pronouncements and hounding of journalists. No government anywhere has survived by fighting the media.
Editorial
Tinubu and ABUAD’s recognition of service
The Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti’s letter intimating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of that institution’s decision to confer on him an honorary doctorate degree and giving reasons for finding him worthy of the honour was unequivocal. It was also very insightful. The motivation for the award was even more eloquently put when the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, spoke on the issue. Elucidating on the rationale for the choice of the former Lagos governor and APC National Leader, Prof. Olarinde said Asiwaju Tinubu was not selected on the basis of his soaring political credentials because ABUAD is not a political entity.
“We didn’t consider Senator Bola Tinubu owing to his political career. He was only found worthy because of his immense contributions to humanity and his various selfless services that surpass that of anybody in Nigeria,” she said, adding also that Asiwaju Tinubu had “helped thousands to rediscover lost destinies, given hope to the hopeless and provided a compass for those wandering in the wilderness of difficulties and uncertainties”.
That statement encapsulated virtually all that the All Progressives Congress National Leader represented and continues to represent in Nigeria today and even beyond the country. To appreciate the critical point made by ABUAD in according Asiwaju Tinubu this honour, it is pertinent to wonder why a person like the Jagaban would give up a blossoming, still rising and secure career in the lucrative oil industry, from which he resigned as treasurer of Mobil oil, to chart a new course in the slippery, unpredictable terrain of Nigerian politics?
There was absolutely no guarantee that he would achieve any meaningful success in his unpredictable chosen path when he made the plunge into the stormy waters of politics back in the late 1980s during military President, General Ibrahim Babangida’s, tortuous political transition programme. Surely, not many people would summon the courage to take such a risk leaving the known for the unknown, the certain for the hazy, but Asiwaju did.
What then was Asiwaju’s motivation in taking this decision? Could it be the acquisition of wealth? But he already had that aplenty as a top manager of the funds of an oil multinational that was certainly richer than many states in the country at the time. And with money comes a certain degree of power even for the affluent person who is not in politics. But then, the ABUAD award goes to the very defining essence of Tinubu’s politics. His has been an exemplary politics of selfless service to his fellow human beings, particularly the downtrodden, either when he was in office as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 or for the past 12 years that he has been a private citizen, even though a very public political personality.
On many occasions Tinubu has stuck out his neck and made daring sacrifices to make his society better. Whether as a pro-democracy activist, where he emerged one of the leading lights who worked towards the termination of military rule in the land, as a two-term governor of Lagos State during which he revolutionalized Internally-generated Revenue after the illegal seizure of the state allocation by the Obasanjo regime as well as laid the foundation for the ongoing radical modernization of Lagos or as a resilient opposition figure who helped, along with a few others, to build a coalition APC into a formidable political machine that ousted an incumbent at the centre for the first time in Nigeria’s history, Asiwaju’s efforts and politics have always been geared towards the common good. His trajectory speaks to courage and commitment to justice and excellence.
There seems to be a meeting of minds between Asiwaju Tinubu and ABUAD founder and Chancellor Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) in the pursuit of excellence and the beauty of engraving indelible names in the sands of time. Created about a decade ago, ABUAD is today a first class citadel of knowledge and a beacon of excellence for research as well as moral and capacity-building. The achievements of the university within those 10 years are quite impressive. This should not be surprising because Aare Babalola, a prodigious legal luminary, is noted for excellence, just like Asiwaju.
The authorities of ABUAD were certainly stating the undeniable fact when they stressed Tinubu’s indelible contributions to changing lives and turning destinies around. While a great majority of the affluent in most societies have a tendency to hoard their wealth, a substantial portion of Asiwaju’s fortune goes to succor the poor and disadvantaged. It is virtually impossible for those in need to come to him with a need and not have that challenge addressed to a considerable degree. Tinubu’s residence in Ikoyi is undoubtedly the busiest in that high-brow area of Lagos hosting an endless stream of people from all classes of society but most particularly the less privileged. The ABUAD recognition will no doubt encourage more endowed Nigerians to emulate Tinubu’s lifestyle of giving.
Tinubu and Aare Babalola have mutual respect and admiration for each other. The ABUAD founder described Asiwaju as a man of ideas. Ideas rule the world, he told the APC National Leader last Monday in Ado-Ekiti. “It is not about the number of degrees one acquires; it is if you have the power of ideas, the power to turn dream into reality. Nations become big based on ideas that turn things around,” he added, while extending an invitation to Asiwaju to come and spend quality time, “of up to a week,” at the university to explore its facilities as some leaders across Africa and beyond had done. Tinubu himself was fulsome in his admiration of Aare Babalola. Impressed by what Aare had done with ABUAD within the little time, he likened the accomplishment to “what one person with a great idea and stoutness of heart can do”.
But this piece is about the investiture ceremony to which I must return. It was one unique and interesting event organised as part of activities for ABUAD’s 10th year anniversary and 7th Convocation. Asiwaju was gifted a doctorate degree in Public Administration (honoris causa). He was not alone. Other awardees were the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, and an entrepreneur and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Green Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe. It was an illustrious quartet.
Equally distinguished is the array of personalities who graced the occasion. Four governors namely- Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto -, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former APC Interim Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, former Minister of State for Defence, Chief Ademola Seriki, and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Senate and Mutawale of Borno, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, among many others, attended the event. The host-governor, which is the governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Governor’s Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was part of President Buhari’s delegation to the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia. He was represented by his deputy, Chief Egbeyemi.
It was, however, an emotional moment for Asiwaju when after the investiture the Sultan of Sokoto who was chosen to speak on behalf of the awardees in turn chose the former Lagos governor to speak for them and in fact led him to the podium.
And Asiwaju rose to the occasion. Speaking extempore, he thanked ABUAD and the founder of the school, Aare Babalola, for finding the four of them worthy of the honorary degrees. Commending the university for doing the right things in the right way and Aare Babalola for the vision and determination to establish the university, he said ABUAD’s record had been exemplary within its 10 years of existence.
He urged his fellow awardees to do all within their capacities so that they hand over a steady helm and a vibrant and strengthened nation to the young ones. For Asiwaju, education is everything. He left behind some quotable quotes: “Education is the light of a nation and ignorance its darkness. Only with that light can we hope to see where we are and to discover the path we must go to realise our greatness as a nation development.
“…To educate a generation is to secure the future. Thus, it is indeed my honor to be here with you for this university stands as a shining beacon, casting the light of education upon our nation and its people. ABUAD thus serves as a vital piston in the machinery of national progress. Our young people deserve and require quality education that will unlock their utmost potentials. This will engender critical thinking and build their capacities for self and national development.”
I can go on and on. While I was ruminating on that ceremony, the statement of ABUAD acting Vice Chancellor on the significance of the honorary degree again raced through my mind. The beauty of ABUAD awards, she said, is that they are awarded to persons who are deserving of such honors, having excelled in character and useful application of such intellect and excellence.
Rahman, former Editor, Thisday on Saturday and Sunday Newspapers, is Media Adviser to Asiwaju Tinubu
Editorial
Criminalising electricity estimated billing
For decades, Nigerians have been under a heavy yoke brought upon them by the inefficiency and epileptic power supply to homes, offices, schools, markets and manufacturing concerns.
The defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) and its successor company, Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), were notorious for their poor service delivery. Their trademark was power outage and estimated billings due to the absence of a proper metering system.
Like a typical monopoly, NEPA operated with so much arrogance and disdain towards its customers. Its officials never bothered about the feelings of the public because they felt Nigerians had no choice.
Then came the Power Sector Reform Act, which saw the unbundling of the sector and the privatisation of electricity generating companies (GENCOs) as well as the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), presumably to put things right.
Years after the privatisation of these firms, it has become obvious that nothing has changed. The services of these private firms have remained poor and bills have even become crazier.
It is in this light that the recent effort by the House of Representatives to criminalise the estimated billing system operated by the electricity distribution companies has become imperative. A bill to amend the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act 2005 to prohibit and criminalise estimated billing by electricity distribution companies, as well as provide for compulsory installation of pre-paid meters to consumers, is currently under consideration at the lower chamber of the National Assembly. The bill was first introduced in the Eighth Assembly and passed, but was not assented to before that legislative session elapsed.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who led a debate on the bill, described the estimated billing system operated by the electricity distribution companies as the biggest fraud ever in Nigeria.
Gbajabiamila argued that the estimated billing system is not supported by any scientific or arithmetic calculation, but was borne out of arbitrary allocation of figures.
We cannot agree less with him because how else would a customer be billed for a period in which there was no power supply to his home. It is doubtful if there is any other country in the world where citizens would be paying bills for electricity not delivered to them. It is akin to paying for light while living in darkness. This is sheer fraud and must stop.
There have been several attempts to get the DISCOs to install pre-paid meters for electricity consumers, but sadly these efforts have been largely frustrated by operators in the power sector.
First was the excuse that meters were not produced locally and have to be imported at a huge cost. The DISCOs made sure that the cost of procuring these meters was borne by electricity consumers and even, at that, they created an artificial scarcity around it.
Even when the World Bank came to the rescue, the DISCOs created meter rackets, run by some unscrupulous officials whose goal was to rip poor customers off. The general experience is that the DISCOs are usually not interested in installing these pre-paid meters because they prefer the arbitrary billing system, which enables them get huge sums of money for electricity not supplied.
We recall that there have been several protests by consumers of electricity across Nigeria over the vexed issue of estimated billing. Some of these protests have largely been peaceful, while many degenerated into violence. As it stands now, the marketers who work with these DISCOs and whose responsibility it is to share estimated bills every month are at great risk.
We insist that instituting an appropriate modern metering system should be compulsory and the DISCOs, who ultimately would claim the equipment, should bear the cost.
Nigerians are running out of patience over this issue and it is only a matter of time before the clashes between the agents of the electricity distribution companies and their embattled clients would begin to record fatalities.
We urge the House of Representatives to expedite action on the legislation criminalising the estimated billing system.
It is also our hope that the Senate would follow in the footsteps of the lower chamber, just as we urge President Muhammadu Buhari not to withhold his assent from this bill this time.
We are convinced that abolishing the fraudulent billing system and prescribing appropriate sanctions for defaulters would compel the DISCOs to be alive to their responsibilities. When they are aware that they can only collect revenues on the exact power they supply to their customers, they would be more willing to invest, not only on procuring and installing pre-paid meters, but would also work hard to improve on electricity supply.
Editorial
Police Affairs Ministry returns
The return of the Police Affairs Ministry, after about five years of its suspension in the face of precarious security situation in the country, must translate to improved internal security and redress the fears of Nigerians and foreign residents alike that the nation does not take security of lives and property with levity.
Coming years after the ministry was merged with that of the Interior in 2015 in an action informed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s preference for a lean cabinet, Nigerians must reap the benefits of its re-introduction to tackle burgeoning security issues in the country, exacerbated by pervasive unemployment, kidnapping, crass criminality and sundry internal security issues.
Daily, road transportation, especially via the Lagos-Benin Expressway, Ibadan-Akure Road, Akure-Abuja Road, Abuja-Kaduna and several others in the South-East and North-West has become a nightmare. Travelling on such roads has become very perilous as vehicles come under attacks from kidnappers or robbers forcing motorists to a standstill while victims await intervention of security agencies. The nation’s food security is also threatened as millions of farmers are either in internally displaced persons’ camps and in other areas find it extremely difficult to ply their trade as criminally-minded herdsmen ravage their farmlands.
Also, the recent report by the police that over 4,700 people have been mauled in various parts of the country in the past six months gives the impression that the nation is in a state of war. The fact is that as long as the current level of insecurity remains, foreign direct investment (FDI) will be scanty even as the competence of the security agencies in the country comes under serious question.
By way of hindsight, the Police Affairs Ministry was created by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 with Major General David Jemibewon (rtd) as pioneer minister. He was succeeded by Stephen Akiga, while the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua named Dr. Yakubu Lame for the position in 2007. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan retained the ministry, appointing Adamu Waziri for the position in 2010, while Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd) was the last to hold the position till 2015 when Jonathan lost the election.
While the re-introduction of the ministry by President Buhari at this period was informed by the need to properly address security of lives and property, with proactive intelligence gathering to nip crimes in the bud before they escalate the concomitant lessons of history calls for caution. It is on record that the existence of this ministry prior to 2015 did not automatically translate to reduction in criminality, as scores of Nigerians, including the then Justice Minister, Chief Bola Ige (SAN), Chief Sunday Afolabi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman, Chief Aminasori Dikibo and many others were either felled by bullets or died in mysterious circumstances, even as the police failed to successfully investigate and prosecute their killers.
Another issue of interest is that unlike the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC), which were created by the Nigerian Constitution pursuant to Section 214 and Part 1 of the third Schedule respectively, the legality of the police affairs ministry has come under debate over time, as some consider it duplicitous, without prejudice to the president’s executive power to make all executive appointments.
Indeed, the absence of a clear legal framework for the Police Affairs Ministry, other than the collection and management of police budget in the face of the attendant bureaucratic bottlenecks on the activities of the police formed the basis for the recommendation of the Civil Society Panel on Police Reforms for the scraping of the ministry in 2012, because it merely constituted job for the boys.
To further drive home the fears, it has been observed that through the years, inadequate articulation of the mission of the Nigeria Police Force, insufficient legal framework, non-specification of functions, improper performance appraisal mechanism, duplication of police duties by other agencies, and, recently, the existence of such organisations and the peace corps, weak oversight and corruption have continued to be the Force’s albatross.
Equally ridiculous is the current legal lacuna over the duties of the Nigeria Police Force as against that of the Police Service Commission over whose constitutional responsibility it is to handle police recruitment, a development that informed the current recourse to the law court for interpretations of the affected section of the constitution.
In the face of all these task before government and the new Police Affairs Minister, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, we call for proper articulation of the constitutional duties of NPF, overhaul of operational structures, re-organisation of its duties, procurement of modern equipment and ensuring that its leadership are well-grounded on contemporary policing strategies to facilitate their work. Adequate attention must also be paid to stronger local intelligence and networking with other security agencies locally and internally to decimate the criminal elements in the country.
Editorial
Domestic football gasping for breath
I
t is very impressive to know that there are some players making the country proud in their respective clubs. Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Samuel Kalu, Kenneth Omeruo, Henry Onyekuru are some of those hitting the headlines for the right reasons. We are particularly excited that many of these players are young and good enough to be in the national team in the next two World Cups but we make bold to stress that national team will require a quality tactician to bring out the best in these promising players.
On October 13 in Singapore, the youthful players brought their form to the fore against Brazil in a friendly encounter. Nigeria scored first and the Samba team struggled to level score. To record 1-1 draw with the best football nation in the world is important and a big boost to the players and the country’s football in general.
We believe the Coordinator of the Super Eagles, Patrick Pascal, was spot on when his said: “The average age of this team is about 22 or 23, these are very young players. In the past, we don’t usually have such young players in the team, this is a great development for the country which means the future is bright.”
Sad enough, female football that has been giving the country a good image on the continent is fast degenerating into another level. Many of the teams are on same level with Super Falcons and the nine titles won in 11 events are no longer enough to measure the country’s pedigree because the administration of female football from the secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) affected the country’s national team such that the coach, Thomas Denneby, dumped the team in anger. The administrative lapses also led to the team’s ouster from the football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was Cote d’ Ivoire that edged Nigeria out after their 1-1 draw in Nigeria was enough to send Falcons out on away goals rule.
Overall, it is sad that the domestic football that should be the standard to measure the development of the game in Nigeria is in shambles.
Nigeria’s home-based senior team travelled to Togo for the CHAN qualifiers only to lose 4-1 under the tutelage of Coach Imama Amakapabo and in the return leg only at the weekend, the team only won 2-0 to crash out of the CHAN finals billed for Cameroon. In between the two-leg tie, the same team went to Senegal for WAFU Cup competition. At the tournament, the home-based team again lost 2-1 to Togo and also lost on penalties to Cape Verde.
We are aware that the ouster from CHAN is a huge disappointment to many fans of the game in Nigeria especially because the domestic football league, the Nigeria Premier Football League is yet to start.
The Vice President of NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, was emphatic about this while expressing disappointment and promising a probe into the ouster. He said: “Truth is, we had no business losing the tie. I was not in Togo to see what really happened, but the Togo team I watched doesn’t have what it takes to beat Nigeria. It is very unfortunate that we are out, I am very upset. We are going to take the lessons and positives from there. I saw about three or four players in the team that can fight toe-to-toe with their foreign-based counterparts. We will evaluate what has happened and wait for the report of the technical committee before taking an action.”
We can confirm that the preparation of the Nigerian team was poor especially because the players were obviously picked perhaps due to their popularity and not their current form. The league was not in session and it was funny players not involved in competitive games were invited to camp. We learnt that the Togolese team that edged Nigeria out has been in camp for over four months. It is obvious the team was not good while the technical ability of the Amakapabo technical crew is suspect. We believe the NFF and the League Management Company have been disappointing with the domestic league. The best way to evaluate the standard of football in a country is the domestic league and that is why the country is experiencing a boom of sort with the players abroad who are very promising to make the country proud in future.
The domestic league requires an emergency. A November 3 date has been fixed for kick off but there are measures that should be taken to ensure a good welfare package for the players in league, create an enabling environment and also ensure good facilities at respective stadia.
Getting the league back on television and getting a sponsor would be great because some of the players could be sourced courtesy of games seen on the TV.
We insist that the NFF must not be carried away with the exploits of Eagles’ stars in their clubs or the team itself. The federation should work towards lifting the domestic game especially through top-notch overall administration of the game.
Editorial
Fuelling insecurity in Zamfara
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State may have ventured into an area that is dreaded by many. Two weeks ago, a committee he set up to look into the insecurity and banditry that have become the lot of the state in the past 10 years submitted its report.
The report was as damning as it could be, indicting top military officers and traditional rulers as being responsible for the banditry in the state.
The committee, set up in July this year, had a former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar, as the chairman.
At the end, Abubakar and his committee recommended the dismissal of some military officers and dethroning of the culpable traditional rulers.
Abubakar said “five emirs, 33 district heads and several village heads were confirmed to be complicit in the banditry activities, which has lasted for about a decade.”
He went on to say that some 10 military, police officers and civilians were “supporting the bandits, who have killed hundreds of innocent persons, burnt villages, destroyed farmlands, foodstuff and livestock.”
Matawalle said he would implement the report accordingly, without fear or favour. He stated that those he cannot punish because of constitutional limitations, he would hand over to the Federal Government for proper punishments.
Although the governor has not started implementing the report, we see the setting up of the committee and the submission of its report as first steps in the right direction. We believe that the governor might have started a process that would eventually put an end to the banditry in the state.
We are not oblivious of the fact that the landscape of Nigeria is littered with thousands of such reports of committees set up on different issues by different levels of governments, which did not see the light of the day.
But we are particularly happy with this report because of the history of Zamfara in the recent past. The immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, spent his eight-year tenure, lamenting on his powerlessness in the face of the daunting security challenges. He even vowed to drop his tag as the chief security officer of the state, owing to his inability to have a control of the security apparatus in the state.
Yari, during his tenure, made a show of his inability to control security agents in the state.
That is where the approach taken by Matawalle is commendable. At least, now, he can understand the bearing of the insecurity in his state. He would also be able to know who the real suspects are and those that are culpable.
Another important aspect of the inquest launched by the governor is that many of the traditional rulers, military officers and policemen found culpable now know that they have been found out and have no hiding place.
We do not expect the governor to depose the Emirs and monarchs indicted in the report with military fiat. He should allow them to answer to the charges, with those found guilty treated appropriately.
That becomes very important now considering that we are at a time governors, the military and even the Federal Government appear to be allowing criminals all over the country some rooms through dubious negotiations, resort to false theories and a subtle surrender to the whims of those who have held the country hostage for some time.
Recently, the Nigerian Army delved into the unfathomable by talking of spiritual warfare against insurgents. So many other governors in the North are engaged in negotiations with bandits, something akin to giving them a golden handshake for their crimes.
We know that nothing stops Matawalle from dumping the report, especially when powerful figures are indicted. There is also the possibility that some powerful figures might also intervene or interfere with the report. But we believe very strongly that the submission of the report is a necessary step in getting to the root of the security situation in the state.
We also believe that such actions from other governors in the area might put a stop to the banditry that has taken over the North-West region of the country.
At least, if not for anything, there is a fear now in the air in Zamfara among the traditional rulers, the army, police and even prominent civilians on the indictment list. We are not sure anybody would be willing to cooperate with the bandits openly or through subtle support.
We are however to point out that we do not expect the governor to relax or dump the report. Rather, he should follow up on the recommendations of the committee with a view to sorting out the knotty issues in the security of the state.
Matawalle has done well with the setting up of the committee. The committee has also done well with the recommendations. What is now left is for the governor to implement the recommendations and set an example that no matter how hidden a crime might be, the state is big and proactive enough to catch up with any offender.
It is only when he musters enough political will to implement the recommendations that his job would be complete. That is as far as the innocent are not punished.
Editorial
Nigeria and N25.7trn debt
T
he Debt Management Office (DMO), last week, declared that the Federal Government and 36 states of the federation incurred N25.7 trillion debt as at end of June 2019.
Nigeria’s total domestic (N15,628,758.66) and foreign debt (N6,750,907.61) was put at N22.38 trillion by the DMO at the end of June 2018.
This means that the country’s debt increased by N3.32 trillion in one year.
According to debt figures released by the DMO, the country’s total foreign debt stood at N8.32 trillion ($27.16 billion) while domestic debt was put at N17.38 trillion. Out of the total debt, the Federal Government alone owed N20.42 trillion, while the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are owing N5.28 trillion.
DMO stated that the debt which rose by N3.32 trillion in one year was accounted for largely by domestic debt which grew by over N1.65 trillion, while external debt also increased by over N1.57 trillion during the same period.
In the 2019 budget of the Federal Government, N2.254 trillion was set aside for debt servicing. As at June 2019, about N1.109 trillion had been spent on servicing debt.
In the N10.33 trillion 2020 Budget recently submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, N2.45 trillion is for debt servicing.
While a section of the citizenry sees nothing wrong with the accumulating debt currently put at over N25.7 trillion, others are, however, worried that the rate at which the federal and state governments are burrowing into various credit facilities, the future of the country is consciously being mortgaged.
The fear being expressed is evident on the fact that considering the huge sum borrowed so far, there is actually no corresponding infrastructural development to measure up with it. This actually calls for concern as the Federal Government, especially under the current administration, has often make noise about borrowing to develop infrastructure.
With major roads across the country in their unprecedented worse state, and nothing to write about electricity supply as well as other public institutions begging for attention, one is left with no choice to really question the specific areas the funds so far borrowed has been channelled into.
Though the IMF welcomed the move by Nigeria to embark on more borrowing, it stressed that such funds be used for infrastructure and social spending even as it urged the country to broaden her tax base.
During its meeting in September, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that the rising public debt was one of the factors hindering the nation’s growth prospects.
Today, most states are heavily indebted to banks and foreign institutions.
Despite the semblance of a robust economy under Buhari administration, the decision to deliberately pile up debts under the guise of infrastructure development and economic stimulation is already creating an enormous milieu of uncertainty.
While Nigerians actually believed that things were beginning to look up for the country especially with the rising foreign reserves, decelerating inflation and curtailed widespread corruption, the rising debt is casting doubt on the nation’s future.
The future of the country is obviously at stake if nothing is done urgently to cut down the rising debt profile, which the administration and a few others find very convenient to defend based on the simple fact that prevailing economic indices still allows for such projection.
Part of the feeble defence for this long-term entrapment remains the passionate attachment to sustainability even as the Federal Government has adopted a new debt management strategy, which has the objective of reducing the ratio of domestic debt in the portfolio, while the ratio of external debt increases – with a target of 60 per cent domestic and 40 per cent external.
In spite of this defence and plans to raise funds through issuance of Eurobonds, the fact remains that accumulating huge debt within a period of four years calls to mind this administration’s right to question the credibility of its predecessor, which only had a liability of N7 trillion accumulated in four years.
For an administration that came into power under the slogan of prudence and other cost cutting projections, it is indeed alarming that the sovereignty and future of the country is gradually being mortgaged by those who should know better.
While it is good enough to criticise former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration for borrowing to pay salaries, the indiscriminate approach in the current dispensation as regards borrowing to fund infrastructure which are not even there, is also becoming worrisome.
Even while the dust raised by the current debt profile is yet to settle, the Federal Government still seeks more loans from both the World Bank and any other institution willing to offer.
While not ruling out borrowing to develop the economy, we, however, advise that caution should be applied and such development spread over time instead of piling up debts to get everything done at once.
Rather than rush to do everything just to get the credit, institutions should be built to ensure that whoever takes over from the government of today continues from where it stops.
We also believe it is time the government put into use whatever has been recovered from corrupt public office holders.
We call on the state and federal governments to be cautious in their quest for more loans.
