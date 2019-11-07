Demolition: Different strokes for different folks

Recent demolition of ‘illegal structures’ in Enugu’s metropolis, has thrown up a cacophony of voices. The authorities termed it “enforcement of town planning regulation by the Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA”.

Though the ECTDA has always enforced compliance to the master plan of the Coal City state, the agency, which used to be Ministry of Capital Territory was reconstituted about three weeks ago and modified to be an agency under the Office of the Governor, with an Executive Chairman appointed in the person of Dr. Josef Onoh.

The new agency hit the ground running as it rolled out the bulldozers and begun massive demolition of ‘illegal structures and attachments’ along major roads and streets of Enugu. Expectedly, the exercise has raised a mountain of hews and cries from affected persons and other critics in the state.

Areas most affected by the development control include New Haven, GRA, Independence Layout, among other areas. While Abakpa, a sprawling suburban area with dense population will be the next.

Owners of some of the affected premises complained that they were not given enough notice before the execution of the enforcement.

Others said that their business premises were within the confines of allocated premises which did not intrude into any road for any congestion and wondered why they were affected.

But the agency appears unperturbed as it announced that the ongoing demolition was part of efforts to renew and correct defaced Enugu urban development plan.

It went ahead to announce that it has marked no fewer than 264 buildings for demolition. The demolition will occur along Timber Market, Abakpa Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

However, affected residents have appealed to the authorities to rescind the decision, saying the exercise if carried out, would disrupt the livelihood of more than one million persons.

Chairman of ECTDA, Onoh, who announced the next move of the agency during a routine tour of the affected locations, also cited environmental infractions as reason for the demolition.

The structures to go in Abakpa area included residential buildings and shops erected without compliance with the master plan of the area.

Onoh said that the demolition had become inevitable due to the urgent need to abet nuisance in the area by restoring the original master plan of the locality.

The chairman also sealed a petrol station, housing a gas plant and a mechanic workshop along Nike Lake Resort Road, Abakpa, noting that the petrol station was capable of causing explosion.

Also, the Special Adviser on Information to the Governor, Mr Steve Oruruo, said that the demolition was done pursuant to the Enugu State 2009 Law No. 5 as amended.

Oruruo said that arriving at the decision to demolish the illegal structures was a difficult one for the government as the governor recognised the pains of the people. He, however, said that the general benefit of the demolition outweighed its collateral damage, saying the move was to attract sanity and in line with the state government’s urban renewal mission.

On the pleas by the affected traders for government to allow the structures, Oruruo said: “Doing that will amount to allowing and compensating illegality. There should be adequate penalty for nonconformists who defy environmental laws and block waterways.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Building Materials Association, Abakpa Nike, Mr Amarachi Ugwu, has appealed to the state government to rescind the decision of demolition of structures.

Ugwu said that the demolition of the marked structures would affect the source of livelihood of over one million people including the traders and their dependents. He said that they were ready to dialogue with the state government on the best possible ways to maintain sanity along that route, which had become the major road leading to Northern Nigeria from the South East.

However, some residents of the city hailed the enforcement, pointing at the traffic congestion and degradation caused by some of the removed illegal makeshift structures.

But rights groups and other spirited individuals have joined in the fray. For instance, in a press statement entitled, “Need to give Human Face to Ongoing Demolition of Shops and Clampdown on Petty Traders in Enugu”, Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network (CRRAN) called on the state government to halt the clampdown and first map out a policy to first assist the masses and not to force them out of making a living for themselves and their families.

The statement signed by Olu Omotayo, Esq., and made available to journalists in Enugu insisted that the ongoing demolition of shops and some buildings and the clampdown on petty traders in Enugu have to be given a human face particularly due to the economic situation of the country.

“The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority has since last week embarked on this exercise with brutal force exhibited by thugs employed to assist the agency in this exercise.

“We learnt from some of the affected citizens interviewed that no notice was issued to them before the clampdown. Some petty traders affected complained bitterly of how their wares/goods were carted away by these thugs to the office of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority.

“In a developing democracy like ours, the interest of the masses must always be foremost in any government policies and actions. We agree that the government has the right to make the city beautiful like other cities in advanced countries but it should be noted that there is no social security here like in developed societies.

“We submit that the ongoing exercise mainly affects the masses and the downtrodden in the society. These people have no other means of livelihood. They have dependents and children to send to school and take care of socially and medically.

“Government should build markets where these people can be trading. Markets are phased out in some places in Enugu and no other functional alternatives are put in place. Examples of these are Orie market in Emene and Goat market in Artisan. You cannot be beautifying the city and be crushing the human elements; the resultant effect will be upsurge in crime rate. Rome was not built in a day,” the rights group posited.

But Chairman of the ECTDA, Onoh said that those complaining about the demolition were the ones that want to turn the state capital into a slum city. He said it was a continuation of enforcement of town planning regulation, which he noted will be carried out in all parts of the capital Territory to sanitize the city.

