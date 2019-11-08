Arts & Entertainments
Did TBoss apologise to Davido over Instagram post?
Even though she didn’t mention his name, it looks like TBoss is sorry for her previous comments about Davido.
We would like to ask you guys if you think TBoss’ latest post is an apology to Davido over her Instagram post a few days ago.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, where she shared an apology post. Even though she didn’t mention any names, she apologised for being one-sided during her Instagram post.
“I made a mistake last week. I wasn’t properly informed about the whole situation, apparently, I was only fed a distorted version of the story thereby making a misinformed conclusion and for that, I apologise. I apologise for those who were involved as it came off as if I was taking shots at you which I promise wasn’t the case at all. Once again I was wrong and I am sorry,” she wrote.
If this post has to do anything with what she said a few days ago when she called out Davido for parading the ladies who accused him falsely, then we hope the singer allows sleeping dogs to lie.
It would be recalled that a few days ago, social media was thrown into a frenzy when two young ladies accused Davido of impregnating one of them. A few hours after they released the video, they came out to apologise saying it was all a joke…this was before Davido vowed to deal with them.
Arts & Entertainments
I became a dancer at 2 – Dominion
Queen Joy Dominion is a United Stated-based Nigerian singer and song writer. She was a member of the defunct music group, Njen. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Warri-born musician talks about her career, challenges, love and her expectations. She also talks about her singles Africa Magic and I Choose Me
Tell us about your background…
I am a singer and song writer. I am from Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. I grew up in the United States (US), where I have spent most of my life. And then, I moved back to Nigeria in 2017. Then I started my music career as a solo artist. I was in a music group called Njen. It was a group compromising my elder sister, Naomi, and I.
At what point did music come in…
I actually studied Accountancy a bit, but now I am studying Sound Engineering. I am still in school trying to perfect it.
Why didn’t you study music from the onset?
My wanted me to be a lawyer; my mum has always supported my career from the beginning. I had to stop studying accounting further because I realised that it is not my passion at all. So, I am studying sound engineering, which is related to music.
Where?
At Los Angeles, USA
How long have you been into music?
Actually, I started as a dancer. I started dancing at the age of two years. I was dancer up till I was 17 years old. And I was doing my song writing as well, but I never really took music as a career until later because I was very shy. I wrote my first song at the age of five.
So what really inspired you to writing songs?
Back then, my sister and I used to love the music groups, Destiny Child and TLC. We were doing Pop music then as little kids trying to be like them.
The first song I wrote was titled ‘Crazy Boy’. It is a very horrible song looking back now, although back then it was like the best song…
So, thereafter, what happened?
We matured, of course. We started singing gospel music. We were doing pop gospel. I was about 16 years old then.
What genre of music do you do now?
More of inspirational music. I sing, basically, about life; anything I am feeling at the moment I sing about it.
So, you have not restricted yourself to a particular genre of music?
No. I sing anything that comes, but I do more of acoustic music, that is with guitar and vocals. I do music that means something; I won’t do a song that doesn’t mean anything to me.
You released a single recently…
Yes, I dropped a single titled “African Magic”. Before that, I dropped a single titled “I Choose Me”.
“African Magic” was released in September 6, 2019, while “I Choose Me” was released in July.
What inspired I Choose Me?
I Choose Me is a very simple piece, it has only a guitar and vocal. I actually wrote the song when I was feeling very sad because of the pressure I face, day by day, being a woman, a Nigerian woman, and also in the industry. A lot of people want to tell you what to do; they try to turn you into what they want you to be. So, I had to say no, I choose to be me, I choose myself in spite of what anyone has to say. That was the inspiration behind the song.
What about African Magic?
It is a song basically about our history as Africans. I called it “African Magic” because no matter how much suffering we have been through, we always find a way to make ourselves happy, to shine. We always find our way to come. So I called it “African Magic”. In the song. I talk about slavery, I talk about the problems we face day to day in the lives of the average Nigerian. I also note that we still have this African magic and that it is our time to rise up and shine. We need to realise who we are.
So, what kind of music do you do now?
Neo-soul music…
Neo-soul?
Yes. It is like Asa kind of music.
Why neo-soul?
For me, it is the music with the most depth…
You don’t like reggae music?
Reggae is beautiful also. Actually, I sing reggae too but it doesn’t actually come natural for me
Who is your favourite Nigerian musician?
My favourite Nigerian musician is Asa
Why?
Because I can relate to her lyrics. Her lyrical content is amazing. I like the fact that she very talented, she sings, she plays guitar, and she also composes. For me, she is an all round musician.
What is your opinion about the Nigerian music industry today, especially in terms of the new generation of musicians?
I think there is so much from the market. Everyone is trying to do the same thing because that is what is selling, that is what is thriving. Even as I am, a lot of producers would advise me to this. They would tell me, “this is what sells; this is what works”. It takes bravery to stick to what you want. You have to know that you need patience because you are not going to make it as fast as you want if you stick to this kind of music. You just have to believe in it because there is a market for it. I think alternative music – that is what they call it nowadays – is really taking over.
What is your opinion about love?
As a woman, it is actually very had to find love when you have a certain level of success because some men automatically assume that you are going to be arrogant…
Arts & Entertainments
How Miss Rivers won Most Beautiful Deaf Girl Nigeria Pageant
It was celebration galor as 21 years old Miss Rivers State, Maria Okese, emerged winner of the maiden edition of Most Beautiful Deaf Girl in Nigeria (MBDGN) pageant. She will represent Nigeria at the 2020 Miss Deaf World in Prague, Czech Republic.
She emerged winner among the 14 contestants across 13 states including, Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Ogun, Anambra, Edo, Benue, Rivers, Ogun, and Kwara, which was held last Friday at the Standard Bearers School Lekki, Lagos.
Odedina Rebecca of Lagos and Ogun State, emerged first runner-up while Anambra’s Columba Chinazo won the second runner-up.
The event was an inspiring spectacle of glitz, glamour, finesse and fun, with a splash of music and dance.
The MBDGN pageantry, according is beyond show of beauty and brain, as it is a platform canvassing inclusion for the deaf in the society – classrooms, playground, work places or social places.
The CEO of Empathy Driven Women International Initiative (EDWIN), Mrs. Uri Ngozichukwuka, has, no doubt, given them a voice to be heard always.
“When it comes to the issue of disability inclusion, the Nigeria entertainment industry – for all its creative firepower, visibility and growing influence in the nation’s profile and social-economic fortunes – is still light-years behind the rest of the society,” she said.
She noted that in Nigeria and many parts of Africa the notion of disability inclusion is novel.
“The entertainment industry is supposed to be the vanguard – to set the pace when it comes to enhancing access to the production and consumption of creative content by People with Disabilities (PWDs).”
She added that to further drive home her call, she listed creating awareness, advocacy, spatial justice and affirmative action as balm for the entertainment and beauty industries to correct the anomaly.
Although all the contestants were active and dexterous in their various talent exhibitions, only one was chosen. Okese, a professional photographer and art enthusiast, stole the hearts of the judges with her soothing objectives for the deaf.
Okese said she will create awareness on the issues of raising the standard of education for deaf children, motivate especially those deaf in Rivers State to contribute to the society despite their disabilities.
For her and the other girls, it was thanks to Dr. Tolu Oke-Igaire, Nigeria’s foremost clinical relationship and marriage counsellor and CEO MBDGN.
Although impaired, she expressed herself in tears, laughter, and gesticulations. It was vividly written all over her.
Although deaf, the contestants gave the most beautiful, transparent and innocent expressions smothered with spotless smiles.
Arts & Entertainments
BBNaija’s Tacha back on Instagram
Fans of former BBNaija Housemate, Tacha, have reason to celebrate following her return to Instagram on Wednesday, barely one week of going “Missing In Action”.
The reality TV star’s Instagram page was reactivated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The post on her page indicates that she only started using the page on Wednesday.
Tacha will be in Rivers state soon for what she themed a ‘Home Coming’.
It would be recalled that about a week ago, it was observed that the former BBNaija housemate’s Instagram page had been deactivated.
It is not clear if she actually deactivated the account herself or it was done by the social media platform.
The reality TV star left her almost one million Instagram followers in shock after she deactivated her page on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. [Instagram/symply_tacha]
As usual, no prior notice was given before the action.
Her fans and followers have been left puzzled as to the reason behind their favourite super star’s decision to go MIA.
Arts & Entertainments
DJ Cuppy expresses excitement as she meets Naira Marley
Nigerian billionaire daughter, singer and disc jockey, Florence Otedola, recently met with singer Naira Marley and thereafter declared herself a ‘Marlian’.
Naira Marley is obviously growing a huge and powerful fan base despite the criticisms directed at him. Joining the Marlians family; as his fans are fondly called, is the Nigerian billionaire daughter, singer and disc jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, who recently met with Naira Marley and went on to declare herself a ‘Marlian’.
DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself meeting up with Marley.
In the video, the two can be seen hugging amidst star struck smiles and then DJ Cuppy is overheard declaring herself a Marian.
It would recalled that the news of how Naira Marley used his social media platform to heavily shade organisers of the Headies Award show, stating that his legwork is bigger than the award show, was rife.
Judging from his recent performance in Abuja, his statement seems have left many people wondering if that may be true after all. His friend and fellow singer, Zlatan, was recently in Abuja for a show and Marley showed up to support.
Arts & Entertainments
Lagos Fringe Festival 2019 set for November
P
articipants from Senegal, UK, South Africa, Canada, Brazil, Ghana, Portugal and Nigeria are expected in the 2019 edition of Lagos Fringe International Festival.
The six-day festival, organised in partnership with Multichoice Nigeria, British Council Nigeria, Freedom Park and the Alliance Francaise, is scheduled to take place on 19-24 November 2019 at various venues across the city of Lagos.
The second edition of the multidisciplinary open access arts festival is scheduled to take place in two separate venues; the first venue will be the Alliance Francaise/Mike Adenuga Centre which will present a programme curated with the idea to celebrate Women in the Arts and Creative Transitions for the Performing arts culture in Lagos. The programme will include an official festival launch ceremony, live shows and plays, panel discussions, playwriting classes, screening of short films and documentary films that were selected from local and international film makers. “The film screenings and performances at this venue will be free to the public for 19 and 20 November 2019. All non-English films will have subtitles. The second venue will be Freedom Park – segmented into 15 mini venues which will present a very exciting programme that includes seminars and conference on topics regarding Arts & Health with Julian Caddy CEO Brighton Fringe, Rea Mokone; a representative from our partner Vrystaat Arts Festival South Africa and the British Council. The discussions will tackle practices which bring together the skills of both Arts & Health professionals. The venue will also be a home to film screenings and performances in music, spoken word, games, talent shows, alternative music concert, comedy and plays from 21 to 24 November 2019.”
The Festival Director, Kenneth Uphopho who is also a founding member of the Guild of Theatre Directors noted that “since last year, the participants and show producers at the Lagos Fringe Festival have consistently brought together a wide variety of eye catching plays and bold new works that remove barriers between actor and audience, creatively using space and intimate storytelling to intensify the audience experience. The events are always presented in repurposed spaces and not necessarily focused on the conventional. Lagos Fringe Festival productions are timely and relevant, whether free or ticketed, inspiring a sense of community/ownership, engaging conversation, and prompting audiences to reflect on the stories long after they have left the venues”
The 2019 Lagos Fringe Festival will also be presenting awards to deserving members of the creative industry who have distinguished themselves as advocates in their respective fields. The members of the Lagos Fringe Advisory Board are the Jury which will review all the shortlisted candidates– that are in-competition and announce the winners of the Lagos Fringe Awards at the Official Launch Ceremony.
There is also a cash prize to be won at the Lagos Fringe CentreStage Open Mic talent show. The goal of the prize is to raise awareness for the festival and inspire standards for young aspiring local performers.
The Fringe Producer, Brenda Fashugba said: “We are revolutionizing the creative industry with the introduction of the Lagos Fringe CentreStage talent show. From our early days of developing the theatre festival till now, our objectives have been reinforced on the development of capacity and education for the young and aspiring creative. We encourage collaboration and co creation among artistes, professional and amateurs. We are focused on fostering a community of daring creatives that will lead the world in innovation in the arts and consistently create breathtaking experiences across all genres.”
Lagos Fringe is an initiative of the Performing Arts Workshop & Studios (PAWSTUDIOS), a media and productions company based in Lagos, run by Kenneth & Brenda.sss
Arts & Entertainments
Seed Yams of Our Land: Onuzulike explores conditions of young people
A
solo art exhibition by Nigerian ceramic artist, poet and art historian, Ozioma Onuzulike, which ended recently at the Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA) Lagos, Nigeria, brings to the fore the precarious conditions young people grow up. But he did so in a unique way, using yam as symbols.
Curated and organised by CCA’s curator, Iheanyi Onwuegbucha, the exhibition is titled ‘Seed Yams of Our Land’.
No doubt, for someone from the South Eastern part of Nigeria, the installations will look familiar because yam barns are a common sight in many rural areas in that part of the country. While to a neutral visitor the patterns created by the yams and the way they are displayed is both intimidated and engaging.
Ozioma, it seems, paid close attention to the techniques and patterns in which the real yams are tied in the barn as he repeats this in creating lines of ceramic yams and yam seedlings forged from the clay dug up in Nsukka-a popular university town in Eastern Nigeria.
Anyone looking at the long rows of yams hanging on the wall, or suspended on metal frames to create barns might think that they are real yams from a distance, but, on closer examination the glassy and hollow surface reveals the truth.
Yam plays a central role in the Igbo tradition, and it even has its own festival that is celebrated by descents of the Igbo society in Nigeria and in the diaspora.
Ozioma takes the powerful crop and uses it to make statements that are social, political, economic and to an extent spiritual. This two-year project takes its roots from the one question, what does the future hold for the seed yams (Youth) of our land?
With this timely showing he metaphorically explores yam and the yam barn in dimensions that have never been imagined.
In the Bible man was molded by God from clay, Ozioma takes this symbol literally as his basic material and explores the violent studio processes of pounding, cutting, crushing, firing as fitting metaphors for the human conditions in Africa today.
He draws the attention of the audience to the consequences on the ‘seed yams’ (the youth) of things like unwholesome politics, hunger, unemployment, banditry and armed conflicts in Africa.
Yams are everywhere, in heaps that are familiar with the way they are sold in the marketplace, arranged in rows on the walls and on beams.
Some of the yams look like they have been attacked by insects, while another set take the shape of bowls, each ‘gathering’ telling its own story.
For example in the installation ‘Yam Fields’ made up of ceramic yams in wooden enclosures and x-rays installations that are placed under light.
Like all the yams displayed at the exhibition there are cuts on the body of each one symbolic of the scars of war, deprivation, destruction and the challenges faced by the African every day. The x-ray part of the installation tells something jarring yet hopeful- A broken bone joined together by metal to assist with the healing process.
This, perhaps, hint of Ozioma’s optimism that amidst of all the fracture caused by conflicts, politics, unemployment and banditry, there is still hope that peace will come to heal all the broken parts.
Ozioma who is also a poet used the exhibition to launch his latest collections of poems which address the same themes as the exhibition.
Ozioma teaches both the artist and viewer one powerful lesson amidst the many things he talks about in his new body of work. Anything consumed by the mouth can inspire the brain.
Onuzulike was born 1972 in Achi, Enugu State, Nigeria. He holds BA (First Class Honours, 1996), MFA (2001) and Ph.D. (2007) from the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he has taught Ceramics, Art History and Art Criticism since 2003, rising to the rank of Professor in 2014.
A notable scholar of African ceramics art history, Onuzulike, has, however, remained committed to his studio, producing a large body of work in utilitarian ceramics and in mixed media sculptures and installations. His works have been shown in numerous group exhibitions and in nine solo shows between 1995 and 2018 in Nigeria, Italy and the USA.
Onuzulike also follows on the artist-poet tradition established at the Nsukka art department by Uche Okeke, Chike Aniakor, Obiora Udechukwu, Olu Oguibe and others, often drawing concrete images for his poetry from his own studio forms and work processes. His first published poetry collection, Snails of Umbertide and other Poems (Umbertide, Italy: Civitella Ranieri Centre), resulted from his first major artist residency in 2003. His current volume, Seed Yams of Our Land (Lagos: Centre for Contemporary Art) was first written in 1998 during his national service under the Nigerian National Youth Service Corps. Reinforced with images of works drawn from his studio project based on terracotta yams, the poems playfully but powerfully critique the precarious, yet hopeful, conditions in which Nigeria’s young people (her metaphorical seed yams) are perennially grown.
Arts & Entertainments
This Lovesong for my wasteland
Title: LOVESONG FOR MY WASTE LAND
Author: Remi Raji
Publisher: Bookcraft
Year of Publication: 2005
Pages: 78
Reviewer: Oladipo Kehinde
P
oetry is the oldest genres and advance form of composition. This offering “Lovesong for my waste land “is where poetry intersect drama. The Poet uses action with purgation of emotion in the prologue. The thematic preoccupation of the poet literary motif hinges on the concept of land and its symbolic and metaphoric importance to the people. There is a story in our history. The Poet has been to the market place of thought. It is pertinent we borrow a leaf from his poetic messages. “The land is for us to Plough; not to Plunder”, a poem by Niyi Osundare and “This Earth My Brother” a novel by Kofi Awoonor are in corollary with Lovesong for my Waste Land. The Poet poetic lines ride the wings of the clouds and beat the drum of peace. Truth will always challenges the tongue of lies. It is not normal when abnormality becomes the order of the day. Wanton waste of our natural resource is the paradox for the love song. The country consumes what it does not produce and produces what it does not consume. There is more than meets the eyes with these poetic lines. The Poet urges the people to fight for their collective request. Changes can only come when the people know that they are part of the system. We have to dialogue to put an end to the labyrinth of violence. We have to dialogue to correct some mistakes of the past.
The land has witness The Years of the Elephant – when music was made out of the skulls of men. When two elephants fight the grass suffer it. Those who say the truth become the palace soup. The Year of the Wolf-all that was saved became food for phantoms and bandits. The Year of the Dog- Everybody barked after the band and now party of bandits. The Year of the Hyena- The Hyena claimed all our limbs except for those who spoke with their legs. The way in and out of the forest is identical. The Poet writes in “In The Beginning of Season”: what does the farmer think/ when to sleep, how to harvest or what to plant? / There is a land where thirst runs through the river/ p 15.
This river belongs to us. It is our collective inheritance. But this river of oil is our bane of disintegration. The laughter and smile that meet peoples face is fake. The land is famished. The Poet buttresses in “We have Ore but invent Nothing”: We have rain but hate to plant/ We have the heat and the glory of the rainbow/ But we kill our own suns with hurtful glee/ The earth swoons in the farmers hands/ But all we do is rape the land/All we know is maim the mind/All we plant are epitaphs for the dead/p19
It is those who work that the earth support. The rain brings food to the earth. In the Year of the Elephant- People work like elephant and eat like ant. The upland sun nourishes the plants yet the farmer gaze at the sun from the window of his heart. Our can we sing the songs of victory when our voice is stolen? How can we protest when bags of rice tame our hungry mouth? What can we make out of it when we sing the national anthem in fear? The Poet put across in “Why would I Think of Love in Times of War”: why would I talk of tenderness when the argument in the rafters can start a fire? / Why would I peddle laughter in a paroxysm of pain? P22. We are living in a country where everybody is a talking solution. Nobody wants to take action. Action they say speaks louder than words. Enough of false rhetoric. Let leaders lead. We have paragon of failed promises. If you were the solution would you tell us the answer without excluding the question mark? We are tired of lies. In “Ten Monarchs, Ten Seasons” the Poet writes: Believe the lies and query the truth/ or strangle the truth and embrace the lie/ Your life shall be long/ We have not reached the threshold/ But the crossroads are multiplying daily/ Ten Monarchs, Ten Seasons/ p27. Change can only come to the land when we collectively take away power from those misusing it during the election.
The state of the country is that of Victorian sensibility: a country not strong enough to divide and too weak to be united. We are not motivated to learn from the past. This is not the land our fore father’s envision. This is not the dream of the land. Tears from the eyes of the young and old; terror terrorizing the peace and unity of the land. When will this land become a bride again?
In “There Can be no argument on where I Stand” the Poet asks these salient thought provoking questions—Who stole the secrets of oil from the rack of Forcados? / Who at night decimated the harvest of Kano’s pyramids/ And started the ululation and the curse in the morning? / Who burnt the trees of wealth: rubber, cocoa, kola and palm / Which sprawled the land and crossed many rivers? / Who bled the bellies of caves and aborted earth? / p28. This collection of poems is an overflow of powerful recollection of the past. The land is kind enough to tell her stories of rape and wanton waste of her resources- LOVESONG FOR MY WASTE LAND.
Arts & Entertainments
Cleric celebrates birthday with book launch
D
espite the heavy downpour, friends, colleagues, church members and associates gathered in their large numbers to attend the launch of a book by Prophetess Ngozi Edemba aka Female Oracle of God at The Bible Guest House, Palm Groove Estate, Lagos.
The launch coincided with Edemba’s birthday celebration and unveiling of her ministry, Vessels of Transformation (Mount of Remembrance).
In his welcome address, Bishop Elijah Adepoju said the book is a must read for individuals who want to impart their ministry and lives positively.
Also, in his remark, Ace broadcaster, Yinka Kenny, said that as an individual, when you keep doing what you love to do, your work will speak for you. Whatever you have done over the years, someday that work will speak for you positively and you will receive favour and honour.
Talking about the book, Ahmed Qasim Adeniyi, it would help people who want to go into the ministry and serve as a guide to them.
Nollywood artiste and producer, Ifeoma Okeke, commended the author on her birthday saying it is an awesome rainy day. Happy birthday to my friend who has been with me all these years despite all the challenges we have faced.
She disclosed that she has known the celebrant for more than two decades and has really helped a lot of people through her foundation. She urged the author to write more books that will touch the lives of people positively.
Elated Edemba thanked the audience for attending the event despite the rain. She also commended her husband and her children for supporting her through the course of writing the book, noting that before now, she had tried writing a book but she could not because it wasn’t the right time for her to do so. According to her, initially, she didn’t know how to commence writing the book but she prayed and was directed to put all her messages in an inspiration, and that sometimes, when she goes to preach at crusades, people do tell her that they want to be like her in the things she does. She added she has put all her messages together into a motivational book for people to read and be inspired when they want to go into ministry.
“A lot of people do write messages but they don’t know where the scriptures are found, so the book helps them find solutions to their problems while preaching.”
She is optimistic that next year, she would write another stimulating book.
“It was the Holy Spirit that ministered to me and I wrote them down and when I speak to people, there is great implantation,” she said.
Arts & Entertainments
Ellen DeGeneres to receive Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres will be honored by the legacy of another very funny woman when she receives the Carol Burnett Award at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association tapped DeGeneres as the award’s second winner — the first being its trailblazing namesake, who accepted the prize in 2018, reports abcnews.
In a statement, the organisation called DeGeneres a “pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.” The HFPA adds the trophy will honor DeGeneres as, “an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform.”
DeGeneres made history with a groundbreaking 1997 episode of her sitcom “Ellen” in which her TV character — and DeGeneres herself — declared that she’s gay. The episode attracted 46 million viewers and earned DeGeneres an Emmy.
When her sitcom ended, DeGeneres pivoted to talk TV. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently in its 17th season, earning some 63 Daytime Emmy Awards, a record 11 of which are for Outstanding Daytime Talk Show.
Ellen will accept the Carol Burnett Award at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Arts & Entertainments
Oscars disqualify Nigerian film ‘Lion Heart’ over English dialogue
*Ava DuVernay, Genevieve, others react
The Oscars Award Academy has disqualified Nigeria’s ‘Lionheart’ from the Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Academy dropped the Genevieve Nnaji directorial debut, for having too much English dialogue.
The Academy’s criteria for best international feature film category states that it awards film’s made outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue.
This drop by the Oscars has reduced the number of films competing for the award to 92 from what had been a record 93 entries.
The disqualification also drops the number of female directors in this year’s race to 28, which is still a category record.
NAN reports that it was the first film ever submitted to the Oscars by Nigeria.
‘Lionheart’, in which Nnaji also stars, is partially in the Igbo language. But it is mostly in English, which seemed to violate the category’s criterion.
The film had not been vetted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee in advance of the October 7 announcement of qualifying films.
It was, however, recently viewed and determined not to qualify in a category that until this year was known as Best Foreign Language Film.
The Academy announced the disqualification of ‘Lionheart’ to voters in the category in an email on Monday.
The film was scheduled to screen for Academy voters in the international category on Wednesday in a double bill with the Honduran entry, ‘Blood, Passion, and Coffee’.
Following the announcement, several film enthusiasts went on social media to share their thoughts, including award-winning director, Ava DuVernay.
DuVernay, who empathised with Nigeria wrote, “To @TheAcademy, You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Best International Feature because its in English.
“But English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language?”
Responding to DuVernay, Genevieve Nnaji, who directed ‘Lion Heart’ said, “Thank you so much @ava. I am the director of Lionheart. This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians.
“This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us #OneNigeria. @TheAcademy.”
@Comemare said, “This category is for films that are in predominantly other languages, not English. Since your film is mostly in English, it can compete in all the other major categories, along with other English language films from Australia, Canada, Ireland, UK, etc. No one excluded your film.”
@Samirasawlani said, “Lionheart was today disqualified from the Oscar’s Best Intl Film because it is mostly in English.
“Nigeria was colonised by the Brits. English is an official language in the country. You really can’t win with this lot. Quite literally cannot win.”
@TravRicardson wrote, “I definitely feel you, this category was just changed from Best Foreign Language Film to the very vague Best International Feature Film. Seems like they are going to the foreign language requirement.
“I guess they don’t take into account countries that speak English. It’s dumb!”
@Royalmusings said, “The category is for non-English language movies. Canada has had French-language films nominated. Had the movie been in Hausa or Yoruba. It would have been accepted.”
Trending
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Explosion: Man, wife, five children’s death horrifying, say neighbours
-
Sports13 hours ago
I want to leave, Granit Xhaka tells Arsenal
-
News17 hours ago
Oil bloc: Mass sack looms as more IOCs mull exit
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
UNIBEN student, seven others killed in Edo cult war
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Evans: Court admits police statement of gang members in evidence
-
Health13 hours ago
Family of cockroaches found living inside man’s ear
-
Sports17 hours ago
Europa League: United, Celtic, Sevilla qualify for last-32
-
Faith6 hours ago
Bishop Zuga gifts King of Ejule new Lincoln Navigator SUV