Opinions
Does staring at a woman’s breast elongate a man’s life?
O
ver the years, medical scientists have suggested that women live longer than men with researches showing a survival advantage for females in all reviews. Researches have also been carried out toward unraveling the cause of this riddle.
Two researchers, Stephen Austad and Katherine Fischer, both of the University of Alabama, U.S., in a piece published on June 14, 2016, held that humans are “the only specie in which one sex is known to have ubiquitous survival advantage.”
It said that the sex difference in longevity might be one of the most robust features of human biology.
Other scientists have written on this riddle with some arguing that women live longer because they have two ‘X’ chromosomes which ensure a back-up when a genetic mutation occurs in one of the genes, while men have only one ‘X’ chromosome and, thus, without such back-up.
In developing nations like Nigeria, however, men are believed to die quicker because of societal pressure. In the populous African nation, men are seen as more likely to be hit by high blood pressure, stroke and related illnesses because they shoulder the burden of catering for the families. The pressure multiplies after marriage as wives’ relations queue in for attention.
But, as humanity ponders over the reasons behind the lifespan riddle, scientists have continued to inquire into how men can equal, or even surpass, women in longevity. One such scientist often mentioned is Dr. Karen Weatherby, a German.
Weatherby, in an article said to have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine some years ago, claimed that staring at a woman’s breasts is healthy and elongates the life span of men.
The study, said to have been carried out over a period of five years, reportedly involved 500 men, half of whom were instructed to stare at women’s breasts in a lustful manner for no less than 10 minutes every day.
The other half were instructed to abstain from doing such.
It concluded that men, who stared at breasts, showed lower rates of heart problems, fewer instances of coronary artery diseases and lower blood pressure, which enabled a healthy living and long life.
The study suggested that men should stare at breasts for 10 minutes a day to improve the wellness of their hearts and live longer.
“Just 10 minutes of staring at the charms of a well-endowed female every day is roughly equivalent to a 30-minute aerobics work-out,” the study claimed.
It concluded that sexual excitement gets the heart pumping and improves blood circulation, while gazing at breasts made men healthier, cutting the risk of stroke and heart attack by half.
“We believe that by doing so consistently, the average man can extend his life for four to five years,” the study stated.
Another study by Mark Eis, a professor of homeophatic medicine at Naple University, made similar claims with the researcher declaring that staring at women’s boobs could increase a man’s life expectancy by four to six years.
Eis claimed that he came up with the hypothesis after noticing how relaxed he felt when his wife got naked.
But, while the claims appear controversial, though popular, especially among men, Michael Stang, a science journalist based in Germany, has debunked it.
“There is no scientific research or papers to back the claims. It is a hoax and obviously a very unsuccessful one,” Stang snapped.
Snope, a fact-checking website launched in 1994, has also debunked the claims.
“This has to be one of the ultimate male fantasies sequel to the notion that drinking beer and watching football makes one more intelligent,” it said in 2000.
Mrs. Kemi Ogedengbe, a Nigerian psychologist, has also dismissed the claims, and wondered how it found its way back into the international media after it was reportedly disowned by the German professor said to be behind it.
She declared that there is no nexus between staring at a woman’s breast and longevity.
But for Mrs. Binta Meshela, an Abuja-based Midwife, the study may have some positives.
“Staring at a woman’s breast creates a positive mindset in men. A study in 2012, in the Archives of Internal Medicine, revealed that after a year, positive thinking improved heart health and high blood pressure,” Meshela said.
She, however, warned that such claims should not become any excuse to belittle and harass a woman.
“They better go find cute animals to stare at! Sometimes, I have to check to see if my button is out just because of the way men stare,” she fumed.
Dr. Michael Abam, a senior lecturer and Dean of Students Affairs, Western Delta University, said that he had a good laugh when he read the article on the said research.
“I was taken aback when I read that article. I think it is purely the psychological effect it may have on a man.
“The relaxing effect that comes from staring at something pleasurable calms down nerves, reduces stress and enacts a possible futuristic hope of grabbing the breasts someday if one remains alive,” he explained.
Abam said that whereas some men reduce stress by sniffing women undies, some prefer to stare at busty females to help release that calming hormones in men.
“The anticipation of holding unto a breast or having sex with these endowed women invariably helps the men folks, with hearts pumping faster, blood circulating better, arteries opening up, a pleasant glint appearing in the eyes and a sweet watery saliva in the mouths.
“All these point to the fact that men’s relax mode is activated on seeing the breasts. Blood pressure is invariably reduced leading to a relatively elongated life,” he argued.
Mr Frank Tietie, Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy and Social Economic Rights (CASER), has, however, described the claim as “a scientific question that requires a scientific answer”.
“The hypothesis is not sincere; it is an attempt at subtle justification of an overwhelming natural indulgence among men.
“Most men admire women’s breasts and, often, whenever they have the opportunity, they secretly stare at them because of the natural curvy sex appeal
“The secrecy of the indulgence of staring at the female breasts creates a sense of guilt in most men,” he said.
Dr. Dauda Adekunle, an obstetrician, said that a woman’s breast meant so many things, adding that the researchers knew what they were looking for, to arrive at such a conclusion.
“A woman’s breast make men happy and happiness is the key to unlocking a man’s full potential.
“I read a scientific research where men with coronary heart diseases, who immersed themselves in positive thinking, especially about a nice pair of breast, were more likely to exercise for their health.
“Similarly, men with high blood pressure were also more likely to follow their medication plan when they thought positively, as opposed to men who didn’t think positively, or in other words, didn’t think about breasts often enough,” he said.
Adekunle said that women were aware of the importance of their breast which was why most of them go for breast implants.
He advised women intending to go for breast implants because of a man’s lifespan not to do that because with or without a breast augmentation, all types of breasts are important to men, including the sagging variant.
Analysts say that the debate over the nexus between a woman’s breast and man’s longevity may last forever, but agree on one indisputable fact – the woman’s breast will always play a key role in the life of a man either as a life-giving nutrient at infancy, or a source of ultimate pleasure when fondled in adulthood.
λSheyin is a writer with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Opinions
Naming National Arts Theatre after Fela
F
ela Anikulapo Kuti is the most popular Nigerian musician worldwide. In America, a movie has been made about life of the late Afrobeat legend and one of the greatest musical maestros of African descent.
His Afrobeat music has inspired a new army of Afrobeat ambassadors across the globe. Young musicians, regardless of their genre of music, all identify with him. And yearly, the great social critic of our generation is celebrated by them all, his family, fans and lovers of his music and history, through ‘Felabration, which invariably attest to the fact that Fela lives forever in the memory of these huge followers of his.
In 1977 during FESTAC, he opposed government spending a colossal sum of money to host the festival, which for him didn’t add value to the nation and continent.
The private sector could have footed the bill. He refused to perform at the festival. All the popular musicians who came for the festival went to his ‘African shrine’ to watch his mesmeric performances. Stevie Wonder, Osibisa, and Mariam Makeba, to mention but a few, all trouped to Fela’s residence/Night club to pay homage to the King of Afrobeat and watch him perform his craft, to which he devoted his entire life.
Immediately after FESTAC, the ‘Unknown soldier’ burnt down the entire space that housed his residence and night club popularly known as KALAKUTA Republic in Mushin area of Lagos, which today has been transformed into a museum housing a number of his personal effects. Thankfully, since the museum opened to the public, it has been attracting high patronage, especially from foreign tourists.
My personal relationship with Fela was established in the mid-70s. I met his first cousin from America who introduced me to him. He always had his sax by his side while listening to Miles Davies or John Coltrane; two great traditional jazz musicians.
Wild as the people of his ‘Kalakuta Republic’ were supposed to be, the rule was; ‘first touch’. You can ‘yab’ the much you wanted, but don’t touch. There was a fine for anyone who started a fight.
Fela encouraged gossip and bantering among his wives, with that he had a grasp of all that happened in the ‘Republic.’ He knew the thieves, lesbians, etc.
No musician could play any other music with any of his instruments except his Afrobeat. This provided a steady flow of musicians for him. Apart from the wind session, he had two or three instrumentalists attached to every other instrument. His songs were lengthy, so, a guitarist, for instance, would play one song a night.
To engage him outside his ‘Shrine’ was an uphill task. All the money must be brought in cash and passed through mercury light to ensure that none was fake. A luxury bus must be stationed in front of his abode at an agreed time. One minute lateness will lead to the loss of any money paid.
My troupe left ‘kalakuta’ a few hours before it was burnt.
Fela then moved to a hotel at Yaba, Lagos after the property that belonged to his parents; late Rev and Mrs. Ransome-Kuti, renowned educationist and politician, respectively, was burnt down by the mercurial ‘Unknown soldiers’ from a nearby army barrack.
At the new ‘shrine,’ Fela’s cousin from America and I slept on the same bed Fela’s mum and her sister (my friend’s mum), also slept. The two women slept at night, while we (Fela’s cousin and I) slept during the day. We were awake at night! There was never a dull moment at the shrine. Musicians who did not have accommodation, all resided there!
Fela’s music changed when he came in contact with the Black Panthers ‘in America. He was advised to sing about the man on the street. Also, about the needs of his people; the message the ‘Black Panthers’ were struggling to send to the American public then. They were sent to jail. Fela then released ‘Jeun ku oku.’ Fela also went to jail when he confronted the rulers then.
It is now time to compensate the Kutis.
If Chief MKO Abiola who was arrested and imprisoned for treason could have the National Stadium in Abuja named after him only recently by President Muhammadu Buhari and June 12 now formerly recognized and celebrated as Democracy Day and Public Holiday, there is no reason the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos cannot be named after Fela.
Everything complained about in his songs have remained with us and have even become worse. The vagabonds in power (V.I.P) could only be chased out by a resilient civil rights movement.
With democracy now fashionable in Africa, it is time to right some of the wrongs of the past. Therefore, the first in this direction is to recognise Fela by naming the National Arts Theatre after him.
The President of France, a world power, Emmanuel Macron, breached protocol when he was hosted at the New Africa Shrine by former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, when he visited Lagos last year and it generated world attention and once again brought to the limelight the esteem to which people across the world hold Fela, who is least celebrated by his people and government.
The Federal Government should do the needful. Nigerians applauded the recognition of Abiola by the Federal Government recently. Therefore, Nigerians and the world will applaud the naming of the National Arts Theatre after this great African son.
And there is no better time to do that than now when again, attention of the world and Nigerians will be drawn to this Afrobeat legend.
The government of France can then be approached to renovate the edifice.
λEnobakhare, Afro Jazz rock masters, writes from Benin.
Opinions
Much talk about seeds
B
efore now, many people including me never knew the importance of seeds. However, a different perspective was introduced by an expert for better appreciation of seeds and this is worth sharing. Without seeds, there cannot be life. This was the position of the 61st inaugural lecturer of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof. Dupe Akintobi of the Department of Plant Breeding and Seed Technology, College of Plant Science and Crop Production (COLPLANT) of the institution.
The inaugural lecturer, who is a Professor of Seed Science and Technology, stated that for profitable agricultural business and farming enterprise to take firm root in Nigeria, as a way of making agriculture the mainstay of the country’s economy, much effort should be concentrated at acquiring high-quality seeds that are genetically-pure and free from seed-borne diseases while also ensuring best environment.
The title of the lecture was “Seed: Source of Life, Prosperity and Pain” and it was graced by eminent internal and external community members.
According to Prof. Akintobi, any agribusiness entrepreneur, who does not adequately factor seed as a critical input in the crop production cycle in determining the upper limit of the entire production output, is not in for serious business. She enumerated the major production constraints to include an inadequate supply of certified seeds, poor government policy, varietal erosion, exploitation by seed dealers, illiteracy, poor seed storage infrastructure and the avalanche of fake seeds in the market. “There is even a new scenario now where people sell fake seeds, but thank God for the National Seeds Council of Nigeria (NASC), which has nipped this in the bud by getting the government to sign the seed bill into law in Nigeria,” she stated.
“In 2010/2011, during my sabbatical leave at NASC, one of my novel research breakthroughs in that year was the development of locally-made germination material from unused newspaper sheets that has water-absorbing capacity and a tensile strength of 50% of the imported paper towels, which when sterilised and used in sheets of six, instead of the three for the imported ones, produced seed-germination results comparable, if not better, than the imported ones. This was compared with the various substrate materials, using different seeds to test for seed germination. Thus, a sterilised, unused newspaper sheet, which is cheaper, readily and locally-available has replaced imported paper towels, as a substratum for seed germination. I am glad to announce that by this breakthrough, NASC now uses it all over Nigeria and some West African countries as well as by PBST staff and students,” she added.
Akintobi, who disclosed that she was the first female lecturer in COLPLANT, lamented the high cost of innovative technological inputs for crop production, which she said were not affordable to most farmers. For seed to be a source of life and prosperity in Nigeria rather than source of pain, her recommendations in this regard include an urgent need to bridge the gap between seed adoption and replacement, to strengthen the seed sector by ensuring the supply of improved seeds ahead of demand in terms of both quality and quantity; the need for research funding, especially seed equipment, which is lacking in all agricultural institutions in Nigeria; and the imperative for leaders in all tiers of government to endeavour to fund agricultural research in collaboration with other stakeholders, among others.
The Vice-Chancellor of FUNAAB, Prof. Felix Salako, who chaired the event, described the inaugural lecturer as an outstanding scholar and renowned researcher that is committed to the girl-child development and advocacy for the rights of the Nigerian child. The Vice-Chancellor, who is a Fellow, Soil Science Society of Nigeria (FSSSN) and from COLPLANT, admonished students of the university to be free to discuss their challenges with their lecturers.
Before the inaugural lecture, ASSN had called for speedy commercialisation of Genetically Modified (GM) seeds to increase agricultural productivity and promote sustainable development in the country. The association call was made during its fourth annual conference of ASSN, held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), as members charged the government to make available GM seeds to the Nigerian farmers for improved productivity in farm yields. At the occasion, Akintobi, who is President of ASSN, stated that seed is the gem of every plant life and a major agricultural requirement that determines productivity. She stressed the need for the use of quality seeds in modern agricultural practices, adding that quality seeds would determine the benchmark or upper limit of the effectiveness of other agricultural inputs.
Prof. Akintobi attended the University of Ibadan, California State University, University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife), Mississippi State University, University of Illinois, and California Poly University, United States of America. She is also a member of the African Crop Science Society, Agricultural Society of Nigeria, Nigerian Hortscience Association, Nigerian Cassava Growers’ Association, African Women Leaders in Agriculture and Environment, Farm Management Association of Nigeria, and Nigerian Society for Plant Protection, among others.
In the final analysis, what should be a major take-home from the lecture of the don is the way forward for agricultural production in the country. Unfortunately, many research findings continue to gather dust on the shelves without making use of them for national development. There are many researchers, scholars, and academics doing one study or the other with tangible results. What have we done with them over the years? We need to take a stock of the piles of research outputs idling away in solving many of Nigeria’s problems. Our leaders and policy makers should look inward, to make things work for the nation. This time around, let’s begin with the seeds.
λKupoluyi writes from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) via adewalekupoluyi@yahoo.co.uk
Opinions
Shades of corruption in Nigeria
T
he shades and colours of corruption in Nigeria are variegated. Corruption is like a rainbow. Different colours and shades but nevertheless the same entity like Joseph, son of Jacob’s coat of many colours. But quite unlike Joseph’s coat of many colours or its modern design made popular by Dolly Parton’s coat that brought the wearers good luck and blessings, Nigeria’s corruption-coat of many colours has neither brought with it good luck or any blessing. The story about Nigeria’s coat of corruption is one of a tale of woes from the magisterial ruling autocratic pedestal to the valley of despondency and hopelessness peopled by the masses.
However, there is a school of thought that think otherwise and tenaciously holds that corruption is beneficial to Nigeria as it is what blood is to man. He maintains that without corruption, Nigeria would have died. To me, this is heresy. I had engaged this fellow, tried to dissuade him from holding this type of opinion especially under the present ‘Anti-Corruption’ regime but he did not yield ground, not an inch. Instead, he was ready to contest his position in any well-constituted university faculty or even in the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Perhaps, in a kind of repartee or recap of his standpoint, this friend, told me that Nigeria is a badly coupled machine which lacks symmetrical wholeness and functionality. He added that the only thing that has kept the machine alive is the heavy engine oil and other lubricants that have facilitated the operation and movement of the machine but in a very awkward locomotive ambulatory. He concluded that corruption is like those engine oil and lubricants that have made it possible for the mechanical contraption to be quaking and moving in a show of life but in actual fact quite dysfunctional.
What brought me in contact with this irrepressible member of the school of thought that holds this jaundiced view was the recent police recruitment that favoured IGP’s state thus pitching the Inspector-General of Police of Nigeria Police Force (IGP) against the Police Service Commission (PSC). My friend cited this quarrel between the IGP and PSC as an irrefutable evidence of dysfunctionality of Nigerian State. He told me that the PSC has even sued the IGP for ‘illegal’ recruitment. By way of emphasis, as he was leaving, he asked me if this word called ‘illegal’ wasn’t the euphemism for nepotism that Nzeogwu revolutionaries condemned as corruption.
The question is: by recruiting more of those that speak the same language with him, worship the same God, and share the same political view to assist in running his institution, has the IGP breached anti-corruption laws? My friend answered that even assuming IGP hired more of his people, this is not nepotism but a new management paradigm in Nigeria where you can never count on the goodwill, discipline and trust of those outside your tribe or state. While finally taking his bow by leaving me to digest his marathon lecture, he told me to check the police Internet portal and note the distribution of the recruitment across the 36 states and Abuja and then use my tongue to count my teeth as to whether Nigeria is one or many nations coupled together and left to stew in mortal combat. Having heeded my friend’s challenge and discovered to my chagrin that indeed the recruitment was skewed in favour of those my friend called ‘members of the ruling council of Nigeria’, I was stupefied to discover that virtually the ratio of the recruitment weighed heavily against some states. The report shows Nasarawa, IGP’s home state has 528 candidates well above other states, with according to reports, 247 out of the number having allegedly not even applied for the recruitment. So, where did those names spring from if they did not apply in the first place? It is reported that the PSC and the presidency have denounced the list as “illegal” which breached Federal Character Laws.
But the argument would be if this kind of recruitment is traced to the IGP or other high ranking members of the ruling council and adjudged illegal what is the consequence for such illegal action? A recruitment process which ordinarily was based on certain criteria and qualifications of the applicants must be reviewed on the parameters of due compliance with those criteria and qualifications and if those criteria and qualifications were breached, then the process is a clear case of an act of corruption which is nepotism and the managers of the process are liable to be prosecuted. But Nigeria is not a competitive or egalitarian democracy or a republic. It is a feudal contraption founded on an autocratic legal order suffused with legal framework that encourages corruption. If the law is deployed against the IGP and his alleged confederates in this recruitment process, will the same treatment be meted to his counterparts in the NNPC, ministries and parastatals that recruit personnel on the same primitive considerations?
When it is said that nobody is fighting anything called corruption in Nigeria, it would seem as if anybody is condemning President’s anti-corruption. No, the fact is that we do not know what corruption is in Nigeria. You can’t fight what you don’t know. For the umpteenth time, nobody is fighting corruption in Nigeria! Only one man has been courageous enough to admit this fact and stated it clearly. That courageous man is General Ibrahim Babangida who during his tenure as ruler of Nigeria surveyed Nigeria and declared that every Nigerian is corrupt. There were righteous indignations here and there but he was right. As stated at the threshold of this essay, Nigeria is a corrupt facility and it can only operate or be run on the wheels of corruption. In fact, without corruption, Nigeria would have died. Corruption is the oil and lubricants that fuel and lubricate the Nigerian engine. This is the truth; anything to the contrary is hypocrisy. The 1999 Constitution is a fraud. The political system based on it is legitimated criminal enterprise best borne out by the electoral system when parties and candidates deploy armed robbery, frauds, assassinations, ballot snatching, results-swaps, forgery, etc. to access power from the top to the bottom.
The only difference between the political crimes and common crimes (armed robbery, murder, theft, frauds, etc.) is that the law and judicial process are deployed against the later but the former is more or less legitimized by the legal and constitutional framework that created a euphemistic cover for political and economic crimes which are looked upon with less opprobrium. These are the shades or colours of corruption in Nigeria. The law and the political culture have created a variegated legal and socio-political framework upon which corruption is hoisted so that with the different shades and colours it becomes difficult to interpret the colours for there are those who are colour-blind and cannot separate one colour from the other. The result of this colour-problem is that in Nigeria what is black to Hausa man may be grey to Igbo man and what is white to Yoruba man may be sweet cream to the Ijaw just as red may be brown to the Efik or Tiv. So in this colour problem, there become colour riots in Nigeria as regards corruption and there are different shades and colours of corruption, and in this confusion the law is helpless and therefore ineffective.
Opinions
Afe Babalola: A rare builder
I
n appreciation of his immeasurable contributions and multi-billion Naira investments in education, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the Founder & Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, as a rare builder.
Tinubu who spoke on behalf of three other eminent Nigerians, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi) and Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, a serial entrepreneur and energy expert, who were conferred with Honorary Degrees of ABUAD at its 7th Convocation Ceremonies over the weekend, eulogized Babalola, saying “we are proud to be associated with you”.
Tinubu, who was accompanied to the event by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Governor Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Minister of Interior), Chief Bisi Akande (an APC chieftain) and Mr. Demola Seriki (former Minister of State for Defence), said: “Truly, investing in education at 90, in the twilight of a man’s life like Afe Babalola is something you cannot find in the books but in the heart. Babalola is an embodiment of strong commitment, great determination, honourable character, a talent seeker and producer.
“We know that the lack of economic facilities in many of our public institutions is affecting our nation. We will promise you that there will be a rehabilitation of facilities in the areas of roads and more infrastructures will be provided in other sectors. We will not give Nigerians excuses because we are practical and pragmatic economists.”
The APC leader who was obviously elated with the honour bestowed on him said it was a privilege and honour for him to be considered among the group that was recognized, stressing that he deeply treasured the Award of the Honorary Degree of the 21st Century University.
Waxing philosophical, Tinubu reiterated that education is the light of a nation while ignorance constitutes its darkness and that it is only with the light that Nigeria will see and appreciate where it is and discover the path it must tread to realize its greatness as a nation.
According to him, ABUAD, in its first decade of existence has become the vital piston in the machinery of national progress, pointing out that young Nigerians require and deserve quality and functional education that will unlock their potentials.
The APC national leader said that ABUAD has demonstrated that it is committed and dedicated to providing stellar education in which it has distinguished itself since it opened its doors for the commencement of academic activities on Monday, January 4, 2010 as a result of which it has graduated seven sets of graduates since its maiden Convocation on October 21, 2013.
His words: “If we don’t board the train of progress, it will pass us by. This means that we must acquire and use scientific and technological skills of the 21st Century to advance our common purpose. In this manner, we will help in breaking the fetters of underdevelopment and expand the boundaries of economic, intellectual and moral growth.”
Earlier, the Founder & Chancellor of the University, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), thanked all stakeholders who in the last 10 years have assisted the university to grow in leaps and bounds to the extent that it has received accolades from national and international educational stakeholders like the NUC which acknowledged it as “a model, benchmark and reference point” as well as “the pride of education system in Nigeria”. On its part, the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) acknowledged it as “the most successful private university in Nigeria” while UNESCO endorsed it as “a world class institution of higher education.”
Babalola said: “Today, we can boldly say that we have overshot our expectations in the first 10 years. I thank God Almighty, the regulatory bodies like the NUC, MDCN, Council for Legal Education, the Nursing Council, the MLS Council, our parents, the loyal and committed staff and above all, our students for assisting me in realizing my vision and dream. I thank you all.
“On our part, we will continue to act on such words of advice in our focused determination and unalloyed aim to make our university the best, not only in Africa, but certainly one of the best in the world.
“I equally pay special tribute to my pioneer staff and our first set of students who joined me in navigating the then thick forest to become the most beautiful university in Nigeria today. I am happy to announce to you all that many of our first set of graduates are making waves round the world and have remained leaders in reformation, in character, in dressing all of which have become the culture of the university today.”
Having successfully fought its way to the top among the prestigious universities in the country and having completed its first 10 years plan, Babalola revealed the university’s next 10 years plan is to build on its achievements and navigate itself to the club of the first 100 universities in the world.
To actualize this dream, he expressed his preparedness to join hand with others stakeholders to ensure that Ekiti State, which is a landlocked state, has a viable and all-time functional airport, good motorable roads, Independent Power Project and a good dam as well as other water storage facilities.
In addition, he emphasized the need to put up relevant and very useful structures for the College of Pharmacy, Dentistry, Opthalmology, Mental home, Drug Manufacturing Company, Cancer Centre, Dialysis Centre, completion of ICT building which is under construction, expansion of its programmes to make them more functional and international, increase the university’s undergraduate and graduate admission to African countries and overseas, employment of international students and international lawyers, embark on Staff and Student Exchange Programmes and award Scholarships to students including students from other countries.
He encouraged Nigerians to emulate the practice in other parts of the world where the leading universities derive their income from school fees, alumni contributions and donations, endowment and gifts. He therefore appealed to ABUAD benefactors, admirers, parents and those honoured with its degrees to contribute generously to the university. This, according to him, could be by way of endowing Professorial Chairs, putting up buildings which will be named after them, giving scholarships and prizes to outstanding students or poor students in your name.
He thanked the parents and guardians for looking in the direction of ABUAD as the university where they wanted their children to be trained, mentored and guided into stars ready to conquer the world like the testimonies of appreciation the university has been receiving from many of its former students, stressing that: “You will now appreciate that you have gained a lot by sending your children here, a university devoid of strike actions and renowned for its predictable academic calendar. We have not failed you. Their colleagues in other universities are many years behind them. This university will continue to lead this country in qualitative and functional education.”
Babalola advised the graduating students to always be good ambassadors of the university, adding nothing must be done to bring down the quality of education and the name the university has toiled to build over the years.
His words: “Always remember too that hard work does not kill. It is slothfulness that destroys. Always remember your university anthem which emphasizes the place of determination, discipline and integrity. This must be your watchdog as you go into the world. I wish you well”
Olofintila writes in from Ado-Ekiti
Opinions
The intriguing facts surrounding TV satellite
T
elevision (TV) satellite has in recent times seemingly dominated the market as well as most homes across the global community.
A satellite is a celestial object or spacecraft that orbits another object while serving for a particular purpose. It could be natural or artificial (manmade).
The Moon is a good example of a natural satellite that orbits the Earth. The world’s first ever artificial satellite – the Sputnik 1 – was launched by the Soviet Union in 1957. Since then, countless satellites have been launched into the Earth’s orbit.
So far, about 6,600 satellites have been launched by different countries around the globe. Survey shows that, by 2013, 3600 of them remained in orbit. Among these, only about 1,000 were operational, whilst the rest have lived out their useful lives and thus become mere space debris.
Research further indicates that approximately 500 operational satellites are in low-Earth orbit (at about 2000km altitude), 50 are in medium-Earth orbit or intermediate circular orbit (at about 20000km altitude), and the rest are in geostationary orbit (at about 36000km altitude).
It’s worth noting that satellites are used for many purposes. Common types include the weather satellites, navigation satellites, military cum civilian earth observation satellites, communications satellites, and space telescopes.
Moreover, space stations and human spacecrafts in orbit are equally known as satellites. This discussion, as long as it lasts, would border on communications satellites, particularly ‘television satellite’ as the topic implies.
A communications satellite, which is purposely deploys for telecommunications, is an artificial satellite that relays and amplifies radio telecom signals via a transponder. It creates a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver at different locations on the Earth.
It is used for television, radio, Internet, telephone, or military applications, as might be the case. There are, at the moment, over 2,000 communications satellites in the Earth’s orbit, used by both private and government organizations.
Wireless communication via television, for instance, uses electromagnetic (EM) waves to carry signals. These waves require line-of-sight, and are thus obstructed by the curvature of the Earth. The prime purpose of communications satellite is to relay the signal around the curve of the Earth allowing communication between widely separated points.
A communications satellite uses a wide range of radio and microwave frequencies. To avoid signal interference, international bodies have regulations for which frequency range, or band, any firm is allowed to use.
Specifically, TV satellite delivers programming using signals relayed from space radio stations. The signals are received via an outdoor parabolic reflector antenna often referred to as a satellite dish, and a low-noise block (LNB) down-converter.
A satellite receiver then decodes the desired TV programme for viewing on a TV set. The receiving device can be in form of an external set-top box known as ‘decoder’, or a built-in TV tuner. On TV satellite, some transmissions and channels are unencrypted, hence are free-to-air or free-to-view, whilst many other channels are transmitted with encryption requiring a subscription.
Most homes these days are set up for Cable TV, though there’s a growing number who have opted for the more advanced Direct Broadcast Satellite (DBS) TV commonly called ‘Satellite TV’. With newer technologies in satellite broadcast being developed, it has apparently overtaken cable pattern of broadcast. Meanwhile, there are two sides to satellite TV that you should consider before cutting your ties with cable provider.
Satellite TV has access to a wide range of channels and services, especially in geographic areas without terrestrial/cable TV. The ability to receive and send broadcast signals using satellite tech increases the possibilities of gaining access to channels from other countries that utilize similar tech for broadcasting. Hence, you are not restricted to only the channels on cable networks. DBS TV has high-quality audio and picture display compared to cable TV.
DBS TV possesses parental lock-out options. It takes the worry out of parents who are concerned at what their kids are watching while they are away. Most DBS TV receivers are now able to block certain channels from a TV set.
It equally has WebTV option, contrary to cable TV that does not. Internet data can be transmitted wirelessly, thus DBS TV can receive internet service from your TV set. In addition, it has digital video recorders. With some satellite TV receivers, one can record shows/programmes directly to a hard-disk drive for playback later.
However, for initial investment, the receiver and satellite dish could be exorbitant. Similarly, multiple TV sets would require multiple receivers unlike in the case of cable TV, thereby making both installation and sustenance very expensive if one has more than one TV set at home.
Its installation techniques, which involved many technologies, might attract additional charges. Above all, DBS can malfunction in bad weather. Since the satellite dish is usually located outdoors, it becomes susceptible to malfunction owing to atmospheric conditions like rainfall, strong winds, snow, or lightning, or what have you. For instance, thunderstorm could pose a threat to, or even completely damage, the receiver.
However, it’s noteworthy that obtaining high quality products could help to curtail or prevent any of these anomalies. Hence, we are advised to invariably opt for products manufactured by reliable firms whenever we intend to upgrade our viewing pleasure. This precaution can best be adhered to by involving an expert when need be.
Whatever the case might be, the fact is that TV satellite remains the best mode of radio cum micro waves transmission. And this has overtime been holistically proven by concerned quarters and equally testified to by the teeming users.
However, it’s imperative to take into cognizance that its installation as well as day-to-day maintenance require sound and adequate professional attention.
The above succinct instruction, therefore, must be strictly adhered to by anyone who truly yearns for reliable services of the TV satellite. Think about it!
Opinions
Fiscal Sustainability Index: Great works in Rivers
Many are wont to forget the horrible condition that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike inherited Rivers State from his predecessor. With the stability and great governance taking place, they quickly disregard the extent of work that has been done over the last four years.
There is nobody that is more eminently qualified to summarise the sorry state of Rivers State as at May 29, 2015 than the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi himself. He spoke to his supporters before he unceremoniously left office.
At the Obi Wali Cultural Centre on May 27, 2015, Amaechi declared: “I’m not joking, we have no money anywhere. In Rivers State, no money. I think Nyesom Wike is coming, we are waiting. He will look for money for salary; there is none. But when he pays out salary, we will know whether they can build the schools, the roads, even to get a loan. “
Truly, the former Rivers State Governor wasn’t joking. He left four months of salary arrears and three months of unpaid pensions.
But contrary to his prediction of doom, Governor Wike revived Rivers State. He paid the arrears, re-established the development process and set the economy on the path of growth.
It is no wonder that under Governor Wike, Rivers State continues to get the accolades despite the attempts by the powers that be to derail the state.
The 2019 fiscal sustainability index ranking of a civic technology organisation, BudgIT is out. Rivers State is ranked number two on the list. In other words, the economy of Rivers State is vibrant, working and the state can sustain itself.
For instance, the June 2018 monthly salaries were paid without the release of federal allocation. At the time, states and the Federal Ministry of Finance had disagreements over figures, leading to the delay.
After paying, Governor Wike said that his administration was able to pay the salaries of civil servants in June 2018 despite the absence of any release from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee as a result of its careful financial engineering.
“Our business is to pay workers’ salaries, do projects and develop the state. We reasoned; do we because FAAC has not been released, fail to pay workers’ salaries?
“We had to do some financial engineering to accommodate workers’ salaries, while projects are still going on. We came to serve and there are no excuses,” he said.
According to BudgIT’s Research Lead, Orji Uche: “The BudgIT data, which takes into consideration the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Value Added Tax (VAT) and 13 per cent oil derivation going to oil-producing states, found that Lagos is the only state that is able to spend about half of its IGR on recurrent expenditure at 0.48 per cent. Rivers and Akwa Ibom are 0.73 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively.
“The implication of looking into this index is to understand that without broad federal allocation, how many states can sustain themselves; by sustaining themselves we mean looking into their recurrent expenditure – being able to meet operating obligations, pay salaries etc. This way, anything coming from the federal allocations will be going into investments – human capital, key sectors etc.
“Only Lagos, Rivers and Akwa Ibom can do this.”
The economic growth and stability in Rivers State is a product of sound financial engineering. Under the leadership of Governor Wike, fiscal responsibility and prudence have been elevated. The outcome is the economic development in the state.
Through sustained infrastructural development, economic empowerment programmes, sound administrative framework, elimination of multiple taxation and improvement of security, Rivers State is on the right track. It is now the envy of all states.
The economic revolution that has taken place in Rivers State is no fluke. It is the outcome of the right policies and an implementation framework designed to ensure growth, empowerment of the people and security of investments.
The ‘Rivers First’ drive of Wike has awakened the consciousness of the people, engineering the inflow of investments and projects by privileged Rivers indigenes. For the governor, all efforts have been targeted at the growth of the state, with the collective interest of the people as the centrepiece of his actions.
The economic stability of Rivers State has led to major foreign and local investments like Grenville LNG, Next Shopping Mall, Turkish Airlines flights, new Alcon Nigeria Limited Low Voltage Panels Assembly Plant, expansion at Indorama, Train 7 of NLNG and many more.
Flagging off the construction of Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed captured the core of Wike’s development agenda.
He said: “I find it very auspicious because of the recognition to be with the people’s governor, a working governor and somebody who has raised the bar in governance. It is very satisfying. All the projects and programmes of Governor Wike are touching the communities. He has deepened community relations.
“He has the courage more than all of us as governors to say it the way it should be done. Whatever is being done is not for Governor Wike. It is to leave legacies. He has created the required cash flow and is deploying resources as it should be. The second thing that I am borrowing from Wike is stake holding. You can see His Excellency, the former governor and other leaders. They are always with him.”
The economy of Rivers State can only get stronger. Governor Wike is introducing mega projects that will ensure that the system is energised to empower the people. According to Wike, he works as if he is doing his first term. This is an assurance that the next four years will witness massive economic growth.
Nwakaudu is a media aide of Governor Wike
Opinions
Victor Umeh: The pragmatic politician
One of the biggest lies being told about the 2019 Anambra Central Senatorial Election is that Chief Victor Umeh did not win the lawfully votes cast. Nothing can be further from the truth.
Unfortunately Nigeria is one place where law breakers recklessly outtalks the keepers of the law.
Section 285(13) was clear in its provision that the court or tribunal shall not return as winner anyone who did not participate in all stages of the election. The Supreme Court had interpreted this section in plethora of cases as in Modibo vs Usman. The court had also severally defined and enumerated what an election process entails; including making clear pronouncements that clarified who may become a substitute candidate after a primary election has been concluded.
It’s sad that the man that was law abiding is out in the cold while the people that muddled up the process and became usurpers and illegitimate occupiers are sitting pretty well on borrowed time. The good thing is that our God does not sleep. I am confident it shall all end in His praise.
Umeh that I have come to know is a rare gift to ndi Igbo. He is a man whose faith and family defined his politics. It is regrettable that he is missing in action at a time we needed the full complements of the squad of our first 11 in the Senate.
He is an accomplished and pragmatic politician whom I will be delighted to see returned to the Senate representing his people whom he has demonstrated love for in many ways. I will like to see him building bridges and fighting hard for the safety, security, comfort and prosperity of his people in a strong Nigeria nation.
We miss not just his long red cap of Igbo distinct identity but his vibrant spirit, poise, eloquence and intelligence. He is not just one of the best politicians of Igbo extraction discovered in recent time but a nice family man.
Umeh is a great communicator who makes intelligent contributions at every given opportunity.
Why are my praising him? When a man does the right thing I expected him to be commended irrespective of partisan considerations. The 12 months he spent in the 8th Senate representing Anambra Central Senatorial was a period that can only be described in superlative terms. I recall with nostalgia how his impact was felt across Igbo land.
He attracted constituency projects spread across the senatorial districts.
In December 2018, in less than 10 months in the Senate, Umeh committed huge spending to the training of over 151 constituents for a National Directorate for Employment (NDE) programme, in which all the graduands received starter kits for their choice of skills learnt. Beyond the empowerment with a starter kit provided for the graduands they were empowered with N1 million to N10 million loan.
Umeh also attracted and disbursed 34 tricycles to youths of the area. The senator said he learnt of the tricycles after he was sworn in at the senate and quickly moved for it, as other lawmakers had long received theirs. He said he was surprised that the officials in charge wanted to bribe him with money to forfeit the empowerment materials, insisting that it was usually the custom among lawmakers. Umeh will rather not transact at the detriment of his people.
Umeh believes in the power of education. He sees education as the single biggest legacy one could bequeath the coming generation. It is the greatest meal ticket anyone can get. As a result he awarded scholarship to 70 indigent undergraduates in the senatorial zone; 10 from each of the seven local governments that make up the zone. He wasn’t doing it because of politics but out of love for the people.
During the award he had said: “I made the promise within a week of my swearing-in. I did not make the promise so they will vote for me, but after I had won and was sworn in. We choose 10 persons from each of the local government areas that make up my senatorial zone and our target is to give scholarships to people who cannot afford it and not to people whose parents can afford to give their children the education they need. We will train these people from their first year to their graduation. Beyond that we have been doing this since 11 years now. With these 70 students, I now have over 350 people on my scholarship in various institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.”
One of the primary functions of a senator, even beyond attracting projects to their locality is lawmaking. Here Umeh discharged himself creditably. In an interview granted to ThisDay newspaper he said: “When I got to the Senate, I found that there was opening for creation of a federal institution of learning in one senatorial zone each, and in my zone, we already had Nnamdi Azikiwe University, and in Anambra South too, there is Federal Polytechnic, Oko.
“I found out there was none in Anambra North. You see, when you go representing a people, anywhere you see they are not represented, you bring it to national consciousness. That was why I met Senator Stella Oduah because she represents that zone, and we co-sponsored that bill, but I had to drive it from the first reading, through second reading and public hearing and all. Same thing happened when I found out that Igbo were not represented in the nation’s Security Council, and that the South-East was not accommodated in the rail line.”
In twelve months he did three motions. The motion he sponsored on the 30th May, which is the illegal confinement of underage children in the same prison with adult inmates was widely celebrated. It was a national motion, which affects children all over the country. The motion won an award as the best motion among other competing motions in 2018 at the Senate. He also did a bill for the establishment of the Theatre Art Professional Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria, which is a national bill.
Because of the short period of his stay in the National Assembly, Umeh was only able to meet the making of the 2018/ 2019 budget whereby he attracted several projects which are being implemented. He does not interfere in the procurement process but through aggressive oversights ensures full implementation of projects.
Umeh’s politics and leadership qualities contravenes the vacuous, hollow, paradoxical and self-contradictory bullshit filled culture that pervades today’s politics where someone will destroy lives and cities for no purpose in a nihilistic fashion in a photogenic smile so that people could bandy around him and sing Kumbayaya. Umeh is a rare breed, a worthy politician who walk, talk and run the book. He calls bullshit on things that are bullshit and holds on to the genuine bits of his personality. He doesn’t hark on meaningless and empty platitude to paint a certain narrative. He calls a spade, a spade. With him, you know where you stand on issues. What more can I say, than pray for God’s miracle on his life and career in politics.
Opinions
Tony ‘Mr Fix It’ Anenih: One Year After
On October 28, last year, the curtains fell, bringing the life and times of the Iyasele of Esanland, Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, to a celebratory terminus; and so, he joyfully departed this terrestrial plane for a place in the celestial realm that typifies the future. Anenih passed on a few weeks after his 85th birthday, which he soberly marked on August 4 (2018) in a low key-fashion.
Perhaps, beyond the economic reason that he had cited for not celebrating as he was wont to do, he had, unknown to us, begun a transcendental journey characterised by self abnegation, a detachment from the social and the worldly, for an immersion in the spiritual and the celestial. I remember how, in the twilight of his life and in his quietude, Anenih had always listened to gospel songs, his favourite being Steve Crown’s “You are Great”.
He had, in fact, requested that the song be played for him while giving his address on the occasion of the reception he organised at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, in 2016 to thank God for giving him a second chance to live after his major heart operation in 2015. He had taken the opportunity of the thanksgiving to present to the public his autobiography titled: “My Life and Politics”.
Those of us who were very close to the influential political warhorse knew that the colossus would one day go the way of all mortals. We carried on and helped him to play his part well while here. We contributed our little quotas in helping him to define his eon with the magnitude of his politics. At different intersections, he had the benefits of having committed men to work closely with him in government and out of government. In politics, where he became something like an avatar, he had tended to the needs of his tribe of loyalists, becoming a formidable rallying point.
The exertions that came with that responsibility were not going to last forever, though. Yet his expected transmutation at some point, when it came on October 28, 2019, was like the passage of a Comet. He left behind a body of legacies in business and politics. It was in politics that he cut a national niche for himself. But interestingly, it was in politics that he was caught up in the fundamental contradictions of real and imagined identities.
Certainly, it was not an identity crisis. It was a crisis of perception by the significant others, which manifested in the garb of a somewhat deconstructed persona. This was a comfortable resort to those who were at the receiving end of his political legerdemain; they were quick to deprecate and demonise him as “Mr Fix It”. To those who were beneficiaries of his eleemosynary acts, he was a benevolent political leader who was touched with the feeling of their infirmities.
It was thus not surprising that a rash of controversies was spawned around his personality and his politics. The contextualization of his personality within his politics or vice versa had brought him fame; it had also brought him scorn. In keeping fidelity with the obligation to document his odyssey for posterity, he had through the medium of his autobiography summed up his essential politics, clearing a number of misconceptions in some quarters.
From his foray into politics in the second republic where, as State Chairman of National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in old Bendel State, he was instrumental to the emergence of Samuel Ogbemudia as governor of the state, Anenih’s tactical role in politicking and electoral matters received public approbation and appreciation subsequently.
His functionality would later receive further validation as Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) under whose leadership Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election that was annulled by the General Ibrahim Babangida’s administration. His leadership was understandably harangued by some persons who felt that the SDP leadership traded off Abiola’s mandate. Anenih’s autobiography serves as his living voice in the eternal controversy and complex narratives that will continue to dog the annulment of the June 1993 presidential election, regardless of the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has declared it as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, instead of May 29.
Anenih’s role in Nigeria’s presidential politics was writ large. It continues to enjoy historical reference even after his demise. Posterity will glean from historical accounts how the retired Police Commissioner turned businessman-politician rose through the haze of the nation’s cloak and dagger politics to become an executor of campaign and electoral strategies that had, in the fourth republic, produced as presidents, at different intersections, Olusegun Obasanjo, the late Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.
Like an Octopus, Anenih’s ubiquity in the nation’s political waters was legendary. His political opponents loved to hate him; whereas, his political circles had always found comfort and strength in his leadership. He was always trusted to deliver. Where he was not trusted to deliver, and thus denied the free reins to assume the command room, the result had always been disastrous.
To appreciate, somewhat, the politics of Anenih and how deployed his deftness in moderating the dialectics that it produced, a run through his autobiography would provide some understanding. The autobiography represents the essential summation of Anenih’s political trajectory. In a most significant way, Anenih had, before his transmutation, defined his eon with the enormity of his politics. His moniker as “Mr Fix It” measures the complexity of the narratives that were woven around his individuality as a consequence.
Continue on www.newtelegraphonline.com
• Ojeifo writes from Abuja via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
Without a doubt, Anenih meant different things to different people. Like the proverbial elephant that was subjected to the appreciation of some blind folks, his persona continues to be differently described, dependent on the part that each blind person was able to touch. It was interesting that it was in his departure lounge of life that he made the greatest impact on party politics in Nigeria and also on humanity.
Anyone above 70 years is considered to be in the departure lounge of life. But Anenih became Minister of Works and Housing in 1999 at the age of 66. He was a standard bearer of an enduring leadership that played an influential role on the political turf until 2015 when Nigeria witnessed an unusual outcome in that years’ presidential election.
To be sure, Anenih enjoyed the grace of good health. He was therefore able to ply his political trade without much difficulty. He was consistent and persistent to the end. At 82, after stepping aside as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the defeat of President Jonathan by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, he had a major heart surgery that slowed him down. He survived the 23-hour operation in a UK hospital where he was dubbed the “Miracle Man”.
Since no one can cheat nature, at over 80, the body and the elements within would naturally and steadily depreciate. That became the lot of the Iyasele of Esanland until the domestic accident that culminated in his transition. On Monday, October 28, 2019, the Anenih family holds the one-year remembrance thanksgiving Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Cathedral, Uromi and a reception in the family house at Uzenema, Arue, Uromi, thereafter in his honour.
The late Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih left behind good legacies for posterity and continues to live in the hearts of those of us that he affected positively with the fountain of his humanity. Rest in peace, Owaren!
Opinions
Magu yet unsafe in uncommon acting capacity
As an aside to this article, reference is made to an ongoing global promo for the nomination of persons as Anti-Corruption Heroes of 2019, for the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award.
The promo features the December 2018 presentation of the award to Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, the pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The high-point of the ceremony, held in Putrajaya, Malaysia, was not in the presentation with the plaque, but in the introduction of Ribadu as “a man who refused a $15 million bribe.”
That case involved a former Nigerian governor, who the EFCC, under Ribadu, was investigating over a monumental fraud in his eight-year rule of his state.
To possibly “kill” the investigation, the suspect offered Ribadu a $15 million bribe, but he turned it down, and deposited the hefty sum with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as a potential exhibit.
Sadly, the invitation for nomination for the 2019 ACE Award coincides with fresh attempts to ease Ibrahim Magu from the EFCC, where he’s been “Acting Chairman” since November 2015.
Thus, the Ribadu anecdote serves to refresh our memory that, save the coming of Magu, the anti-corruption war that’s at its nadir when he took over would have long been dead, and forgotten.
The EFCC, as the “toughest job” in the polity, is the single body that shines the light in the dark places where corruption and the corrupt cohabit to undermine the citizens’ patrimony.
Shining that light to expose their “cohabitation” is an arduous and risky task, demanding only the strong-willed to superintend. As the maxim goes, “If you fight corruption, corruption will fight back.”
And corruption in Nigeria is fighting back, with the non-confirmation of Magu aimed at stopping the crusade from uprooting corruption or reducing the scourge in the system.
The Senate of the Eighth National Assembly, conniving with outside forces located mainly in the government at national and sub-national levels, frustrated the confirmation of Magu.
The Senate, hiding behind “unfavourable security reports” by the Department of State Services (DSS), declined to confirm him twice, and yet pressured President Muhammadu Buhari to “sack” him.
Can the Director of the DSS, an aide, be more concerned about the screening than President Buhari, who nominated Magu twice despite the so-called “unfavourable security reports”?
If the rules were/are followed, Magu would be substantive Chairman of the EFCC, as the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not envisage him to get approval of the Senate.
Section 171(1) of the Constitution provides that: “Power to appoint persons to hold or act in the offices to which this section applies, and to remove persons so appointed from any such office, shall vest in the President.”
Section 171(2)(a-e) states the offices to which this section applies, while subsection (d) designates the office as the “Permanent Secretary in any Ministry or Head of any Extra-Ministerial Department of the Government of the Federation howsoever designated.”
Does section 171(1)(2)(d) apply to Ibrahim Magu, who heads an Extra-Ministerial Department of the Government of the Federation in the EFCC?
Absolutely, argues Kabir G. Ibrahim, a legal practitioner and anti-corruption activist, who, in an article published by several websites in March 2017, dealt with the constitutional, statutory and judicial position of the law regarding the Magu saga.
He said: “Flowing from the above constitutional provision, it is safe to posit that once the President appoints a person as Chairman of the EFCC, such person does not require the confirmation of the Senate…”
Citing the position of the law, as decided by Ayoola JSC (as he then was) in a case, I.N.E.C. v. Musa (2003) 3 NWLR (Pt. 806) 72 at 158 and 199, Mr. Ibrahim contends that in “covering the field,” the National Assembly cannot arrogate to itself powers that impeach the Constitution.
The Supreme Court ruling: “Howsoever it is described, where the Constitution has covered the field as to the law governing any conduct, the provision of the Constitution is the authoritative statement of the law on the subject.
“The supremacy of the National Assembly is subject to the overall supremacy of the Constitution. Accordingly, the National Assembly which the Constitution vests powers cannot go outside or beyond the Constitution…”
Why is Magu the sustained scorn of the “lootelite” (elite looters)? Because he remains the only pain in their butt. Their fear is his reiteration in January 2019 that the EFCC would secure more convictions than it did in 2018 when it got 312 convictions.
The records are not yet out, but another reason for wanting him out is what many Nigerians didn’t know: Magu is one of the backbones of the acclaimed successes of the Ribadu era at the EFCC.
He’s described as a “tougher” cop than Ribadu. He’s patient, and interrogates suspects non-stop for hours, to wear them down. So, they would prefer to be quizzed by other interrogators.
Here’s to show Magu’s “toughness,” as a lawyer told TheCable. Ribadu had asked him to release someone from detention and ask him to come back. But “Magu, while saluting Ribadu, said, ‘We shall release him, Sir, after he has answered our questions.'”
Magu is about the longest top serving investigator in the EFCC, possessing a trove of dossiers on politically-exposed persons (PEPs), including, perhaps, the 23 “completed” case files of the 31 governors that Ribadu said were under investigation in 2006.
Hence, those who want him out are former and serving governors, lawmakers, ministers and heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs); alleged “cabals” in the Presidency; and financial suckers in the private sector. So, as currently constituted, remove Magu from the EFCC, and these manipulators of the system for individual and group interests would have a field day stealing the nation blind.
Rather than answer to their charges, they parrot being “witch-hunted.” But Magu seems deaf to such nuances, focusing on the “political determination,” and exhortation of President Buhari that, “If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill us.”
And Magu’s message: “My dream is to leave a better Nigeria, free of corruption to the next generation. We cannot continue the way we are going; otherwise, there will be no Nigeria for the next generation.”
Will his traducers allow him to achieve this self-imposed dream he vows to pursue with his last breath? Well, only President Buhari can determine that by renewing his mandate at the EFCC.
International convention forbids Magu’s removal midway into his tenure as Chairman of the Commonwealth Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa. Doing so could also dent the image of Buhari as coordinator of Africa’s anti-corruption war.
Perspectives
We versus them!
Most of us are very very selfish and this is the big yoke holding back the country from achieving its full potentials. Be it tribe, tongue, work, or benefits, we, or most of us always put our selfish interests above every other consideration including the wider interest of the entity called Nigeria. Recent developments in the country have only reinforced this. Last week states kicked against the alleged lopsided allocation of slots by the police authorities in the on-going recruitment of 10,000 constables.
The list of successful candidates indicates that Nasarawa, the home state of the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had the highest number, with 528 candidates, followed by Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s state, with 435 candidates. It was learnt that the states were directed to put their complaints in writing after they pointed out that they were short-changed in the exercise, which awarded the highest slots of 528 to Nasarawa, which has 13 local government areas. Based on the approved allocation of 12 candidates per local government, Nasarawa was meant to get 156 slots instead of 528 recorded in the published list. Borno State with 27 local government areas had 274 candidates instead of 324, while Bauchi with 20 local government areas was given 232 slots instead of its entitled 240 candidates.
If this was not enough, the police scandal happened against the backdrop of the recruitment scandal rocking the National Assembly in which job slots were given to lawmakers by federal agencies and ministries. In the National Assembly case, rather than ensuring that the jobs are provided for the generality of the people that voted them into power, the Assembly members were busy sorting themselves out with slots given to them by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
And as is often the case where there is no honour among thieves, sharing this brought to the fore the ‘I myself tendencies” of our people with the Senate President Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North) alleged to have unilaterally corned 26 out of the 100 slots given for only his constituents. A senator, who spoke to a national daily on the incident, accused Lawan of “hijacking the 26 slots without considering other senators, not even from his state.”
A youth association from Lawan’s constituency, Unity for Collective Progress Forum, recently said all the beneficiaries had received employment letters and were expected “to commence work in earnest”.
The association gave the breakdown of the beneficiaries’ local government areas, from Lawan’s constituency as Nguru, 5; Karasuwa, 3; Machina, 4; Bade, 7; Yusufari, 4 and Jakusko 3. As if these were not bad enough, all through the arduous and often rancorous negotiations for a new N30k minimum wage, not once did we hear any of our so called people representatives offering to give up part of their stupendous monthly salaries and allowances as their own contributions to helping the economy. Even the executive branch is not left out of this “we versus them” position; with the presidency opting to expand the cabinet rather than reducing it in keeping with the stark realities facing the nation squarely in the face concerning the economy.
Of course in moving from 36 to 42 ministers, this will also mean those being taken care off by the taxpayers will also increase with more aides on the federal payroll. Even the Office of the First Lady, which was non-existent before, has returned with the First lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari thanking her husband for being “magnanimous enough to approve six assistants for her office”. Despite the hue and cries over the decision of the NASS to spend N5.5 billion on the purchase of SUVs the spokesman of the Upper Chamber said it was an “insult ” to allude to the fact that a ‘Senator of the Federal Republic ‘ was not entitled to such items in a country where millions are struggling to enjoy the very basics of life – like a decent meal.
But then, to add further insult to injury, and also show the total disconnect between us and them, a minister of the Federal Republic went public to say that there was no hunger in the land, insinuating that it was more of a media creation than reality. According to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sani Nanono: “We are producing enough to feed ourselves. I think there is no hunger in Nigeria; there could be inconveniences.
“When people talk about hunger in this government, I just laugh. “In this country, it is fairly cheap to buy food!” These are the people ruling us and promising that things will soon improve for the generality of the people – promises we have been hearing since 1999 without any corresponding improvement but rather more pain for the generality of the people. But then can we actually blame them? The answer is an emphatic no!
This is because politicians either in the former ruling party, PDP or new kids on the block, APC, have always been united by one common binding factor – their selfaggrandisement. Which is why we often see people who were struggling to pay house rents or living in nondescript houses; suddenly moving into stunning mansions without any visible sources of enhanced income apart from the fact that they are politicians. And rather than we the people raising eyebrows over the stunning transformations; instead embrace them and return them during the next election.
Any one old enough will remember that this was also the pattern during the 2nd Republic when the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) ruled the roost. One recalls that when opposition leader, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) warned that the economy was heading into turbulence, the ruling party dubbed him the “prophet of doom”. In total disregard of the warning, a leader of the ruling part was already planning to celebrate his 70th birthday in grand style and had already produced special branded champagne from abroad before the military pulled the rug beneath their feet. Less than a year after Awo raised the alarm the bottom fell out of the economy and free dealing politicians were forced to acknowledge the folly of their ways by introducing austerity measures in an effort to rein in excessive spending.
However, the simple truth is that we are all guilty because years after walking into economic disaster we are once again toeing the same path, largely because we refused to check our politicians. And the only way we can do that is if we can subjugate our selfish interests for the collective good of the country by not only ensuring that the right people emerge as candidates, but more importantly voting the right people into office. Once the politicians know that we the people have become wise to their antics they will then realise that only their good deeds will ensure that they will get a second chance at the ballot box.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
A money-making Police Command
-
Business24 hours ago
NCC licenses 20 new Internet service providers
-
News8 hours ago
Buhari arrives Mecca for Umrah
-
News23 hours ago
Benue killings: ‘We won’t drop case against Miyetti Allah’
-
News23 hours ago
Defamation against Ortom, Mark: Benue PDP threatens legal action against group
-
Business24 hours ago
Border closure: Rice importers’ loss, farmers, millers’ gain
-
News24 hours ago
Saving Amaka from amputation, jaws of death
-
News23 hours ago
Oshiomhole: I won’t reply Sagay openly