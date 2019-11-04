‘Don’t demand peanuts as minimum pension’

T

he House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill that prescribes 30 days within which the clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) shall authenticate bills passed by the parliament for onward transmission to the president.

The bill also gives the CNA, a maximum of seven days, within which he must transmit an authenticated bill to the president for assent.

The bill titled; “a bill for an act to amend the Authentication Act, Cap. A2, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and for related matters” was sponsored by the Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, (APC, Abia).

In his lead debate on the bill at yesterday’s plenary, Kalu said: “The bill, which comprises four clauses seeks to provide a time frame for the performance of the functions of the Clerk of the National Assembly under the Acts Authentication Act.

“It seeks to provide for 30 days within whichthe Clerk of the National Assembly must prepare a clean copy of the bill passed by the National Assembly and authenticate same (Amendment proposed to section 2(1) of the Principal Act); and to provide for seven days within which the Clerk of the National Assembly must transmit the already authenticated bill to the President for his assent (Amendment proposed to section 3 of the Principal Act)”

He explained that, “this will in turn mark the commencement of the counting of the 30 days required under Section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Altered) within which the President must assent or signifies that he withholds his assent.

“The bill also seeks to provide the Speaker of the House of Representatives with certain functions under the Act (Amendment proposed to section 2(2),(3) and (4) of the Principal Act)”.

Speaking further, Kalu maintained that, “the extant Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A2 LFN, 2004 contains certain defects that hinder the timely transmission of bills passed by the National Assembly to the President for his assent.”

He noted that Sections 2 and 3 of the extant Acts Authentication Act tasks the Clerk of the National Assembly with the important duty of preparing and authenticating a clean copy of each bill passed by the National Assembly and presenting the Schedule and copy of such bill to the President for his assent respectively.

According to him:“It failed to prescribe an ascertainable time within which these duties must be carried out. This deficiency in the Acts Authentication Act has directly resulted in the undue delays observed in the process of transmittals of bills passed by the National Assembly to Mr. President for his assent.”

The House spokesman noted that, “recall that Section 58(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Altered) provides that, “where a bill has been passed by the House in which it originated, it shall be sent to the other House, and it shall be presented to the President for assent when it has been passed by that other House and agreement has been reached between the two Houses on any amendment made on it.”

He said: “This is the basis for authentication of Acts. This, read in conjunction with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act shows that there is no time frame given within which the Clerk of the National Assembly performs this specific function of ensuring that the certified true copy of bills gets to the President for his assent.

“If this is cured, then we would be able to isolate the challenges related to the computation of 30 days required by the Section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Altered), within which the President is expected to signify that he assents or that he withholds his assent.

“If the timeline is fixed for transmittal of bills passed by the National Assembly, then it would be clear when to begin to count the 30 days within which the President would assent or withhold his assent. On the other hand, if transmittal time is not clearly specified, it becomes difficult to assess the time allowed for the President to assent”.

The bill was unanimously passed when Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, put it to vote.

