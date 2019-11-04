Metro and Crime
EFCC docks 26 year-old internet fraudster in Benue
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal office on Monday arraigned a 26-year-old suspected internet fraudster, James Kuve Sughter before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon sitting at the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State.
James Kuve was docked on a two-count charge bordering on fraud and possession of documents containing false pretence.
He was arrested following intelligence report received by the commission about some fraudulent activities involving him.
According to a statement by the Zonal Head, Public Affairs Department at the Commission, Nwanyimma Okeanu, the suspect had between January and October 2018, in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of the court, ‘dishonesty made use of an electronic unique identification of another person to obtain the sum of N534,971 from one Asiwaju Dada and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22(2)(b) (iv) of the same Act”.
According to the statement, when the case came up, the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.
However, prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua asked that a trial date be set and that the suspect be remanded in prison custody.
Metro and Crime
Three children dead as building collapses in Ebonyi
……Mother, surviving son hospitalized
Three kids at the weekend died in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of
Ebonyi State when a dilapidated building in the community collapsed.
The names of the children were given simply as Mmesoma, 11,
Onyinyechi, 5, and John, 3. They were all children of a man identified simply as “Okereke” in the area. The tragedy occurred on Friday night.
It was learnt that before the building collapsed, Okereke’s wife, Elizabeth, had expressed fear over the physical condition of the house which our correspondent gathered was a thatch building and pleaded with her husband to work towards relocating the family immediately.
“But the family could not afford fund to make alternative arrangements for relocation as a result of hardship,” a source said.
The deceased were removed from the building by neighbors and have been
buried while their mother and her only surviving son were still receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital as at the time of filing this report.
Metro and Crime
Traditional rancour in Ekiti: Community battles APC Chairman over candidate
* Allegations false – Omotosho
The selection of a monarch in Imesi Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State is brewing tension between the people of the community and the state Chairman of the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is coming as the indigenes of Imesi Ekiti community are pointing accusing fingers on the state Chairman of the APC Hon. Paul Omotosho for the tension.
They are accusing the chairman of partiality and favouritism in the monarchical choice of the community.
The town alleged that, Omotosho, an indigene of the town, had wanted his preferred candidate, who is a member of the ruling party to occupy the vacant stool.
They made the allegations on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti by the Head, Agunsoye Ruling House, Prince Adu Fasunlade and its Secretary, Prince Sesan Aladesanmi.
They stressed that Omotosho was using his influence in government to sabotage the selection processes, noting that the efforts of the kingmakers to install a new monarch were being frustrated by his ‘antics’.
They accused the APC Chairman of working in cahoots with some top hierarchy of the APC-led government to impose his annointed candidate on the Agunsoye Ruling House against the family’s preferred choice.
“It is quite ironic that a political appointee of Governor Kayode Fayemi, who had publicly vowed not to get involved in nor support subversion of time-tested traditional process, has been functioning in this manner.
“Omotosho has been excercising high level of undue political influence to thwart the traditional process of the new Onimesi’s selection and installation. His known goal is to force his preferred candidate, a member of the APC on the Agunsoye family and Imesi Ekiti community at large.
“And we are disappointed that the Imesi kingmakers, with a full formed quorum, have neither met with nor interviewed a single candidate on the list of Ifa Oracle profiled and verified candidates forwarded to them. This delay are not unrelated the politicization of the selection and installation process.
“Hence, the Agunsoye Ruling House in Imesi Ekiti has no choice other than to seek redress in the court of law against the Imesi kingmakers; the rule of law must be observed by all parties including the state government,” they said.
However, reacting to the allegations, Omotosho, who is also a Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Fayemi, said the claims were mere fabrications and cheap blackmail that lack content of validity.
The APC Chairman warned against mischief makers to stop spreading falsehood capable of disrupting the peaceful ambience in the community.
Metro and Crime
Govt has neglected us, Plateau community cries out.
Shonong Community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State has decried government’s indifference to the return of their displaced kinsmen, since the attack on the community last year.
The President of a socio-cultural group known as Shonong Development Association (SDA) in Plateau State, Da Davou Jambol made the allegation while speaking at the funeral of the Gwom Shonong, Da Timothy Kavei Dalyop – the traditional ruler of the Shonong Community.
Jambol also expressed his worry over government’s inability to create an environment conducive for the natives to return and rebuild their ruined ancestral homes to continue their livelihood.
He recalled how the community had been attacked more than four times since 2012 with the people still making efforts at rebuilding their homes until the worse attack in June last year in the community and other parts of the communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and parts of Jos South LGAs that claimed over 200 lives, displaced over 3000 and hundreds of houses and farmlands were destroyed.
Jambol said after the last year’s attack, both federal and state governments made some promises to rebuild and return them but nothing has been done or heard from the governments, despite frantic efforts by the community leaders, especially the late traditional ruler, for the government to provide security for the people to return.
Da Jambol explained that because of the eagerness of their people to return home, the community, in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation, known as NINCHI Group Community Housing, sponsored by World Bank Assisted Community Social Development Project and Plateau Community and Social Development Agency, built four blocks of houses for the people to return and stay there temporarily, before building their houses.
One person has been killed in an auto crash that occurred on Ondo-Akure road in Ondo State Monday.
The crash, which involved a Sienna and an articulated trailer, left many people with serious injuries.
One of the passengers in the Sienna died immediately, an eyewitness said.
Many of the victims had yet to be evacuated.
Meanwhile, the incident has caused gridlock in the area, reports Saharareporters.
One person has been killed in an auto crash that occurred on Ondo-Akure road in Ondo State Monday.
The crash, which involved a Sienna and an articulated trailer, left many people with serious injuries.
One of the passengers in the Sienna died immediately, an eyewitness said.
Many of the victims had yet to be evacuated.
Meanwhile, the incident has caused gridlock in the area, reports Saharareporters.
One person has been killed in an auto crash that occurred on Ondo-Akure road in Ondo State Monday.
The crash, which involved a Sienna and an articulated trailer, left many people with serious injuries.
One of the passengers in the Sienna died immediately, an eyewitness said.
Many of the victims had yet to be evacuated.
Meanwhile, the incident has caused gridlock in the area, reports Saharareporters.
Metro and Crime
Robbers kill guard, injures others in Ibadan
A
yet-to-be-identified night guard was allegedly killed at Oju-Irin, Akobo area of Ibadan on Saturday when robbers numbering about 15 invaded the community.
The robbers, according the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), injured a couple and 12 night guards.
The night guards were said to be working at Yawiri, Idi-Isin, Tella, Anifalaje, Apata, Iyana Akanni and Oju-Irin areas of Akobo where the robbers operated for several hours.
The leader of the security guard in the area, identified simply as Fagbenro, said that a security guard was shot dead at Oju-Irin on arrival of the robbers about 1a.m. before moving to other areas.
He said that several of the guards, who were attacked by the robbers, were presently on danger list at various hospitals.
An executive of Idi-Ishin Landlords Association told NAN that the robbers arrived the area in a Nissan Micra car about 2a.m., and raided houses at Yawiri area before proceeding to other areas.
He confirmed that one night guard was killed around Oju-Irin while two security guards instructed to guard a transformer at Idi-Isin were attacked with machetes for preventing them from carting away electrical equipment.
“The residents alerted police officers on duty at Akobo Police Station when they noticed the arrival of the robbers but there was no response from the police, until about 6a.m.
“It is true that the robbers killed one night guard at Oju-Irin. But here, they attacked our night guard. I am also aware that a couple was attacked at Yawiri up there and about 12 other night guards.
“From our investigations, the robbers arrived this area about 2a.m. in a Micra Nisan car and three motorcycles. Our night guards were just returning from patrol when they attacked them at the transformer point. The guards are in hospital recuperating now,” the landlord said.
Also, the Idi-Ishin Landlords Association, in a statement issued on Sunday entitled: “Security situation worrisome in Akobo Oju-Irin and environ,” described the spate of attacks on residents as worrisome.
The association called on government to have a second look at their approach to security of the people, particularly in those areas.
“For sometimes now, the residents of Akobo Oju-Irin, Yawiri, Idi-Isin and environs have not been sleeping with their two eyes closed.
“Armed robbers have been attacking the residents on a daily basis; robbing people of their monies, phones and laptops. They maim and even kill innocent people.
“In the early hours of Saturday, a young night guard was sent to his early grave at Oju-Irin by the heartless men of the underworld. Our people are now living in fear as we don’t know the next target of these evil minded people.
“It is very sad that police at the Akobo Police Station who are supposed to respond to distress call at the hour of need in the night will arrive the scene hours after the robbers must have left,” the statement said.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, but denied the report of any fatality.
He said: “The robbers ran away before the arrival of the police in the area. Effort has been intensified to clamp down on the hoodlums that carried out the evil act.
“Information available to me has it that the night guards who were attacked sustained injuries but were rescued by the police to UCH and now responding to treatment. No guard was killed.”
Metro and Crime
Church protocol officer blackmails girlfriend with nude pictures
A
32-year-old church protocol officer, Mr. Victor Duru, has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing his girlfriend with her nude pictures.
Police said Duru was in the habit of luring female members of his church to hotels, where he would take their nude pictures and later used such pictures to blackmail them in exchange for money.
Duru, a Madonna University dropout, was arrested at Surulere on Thursday, after repeatedly blackmailing his church member and girlfriend. He was apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RSS), Ikeja, Lagos.
A police source said: “One of his girlfriends, name withheld, whose pictures he took in conjunction with his friend at gunpoint while lodging her in a hotel at Ijeshatedo, called RRS headquarters and narrated her experience. Duru is a protocol officer with a new generation church based at Oregun, Ikeja.
“RRS investigated and discovered that Duru has been using the nude photographs of his girlfriend to blackmail her in exchange for money. It was also discovered that the suspect was keeping the nude photographs of other girls while lodging them in hotels and his apartment at Ijeshatedo.
“The suspect obtained the nude photographs of the victim with the assistance of a third party at gunpoint while there is a growing suspicion that Duru also laced the drink of another girl with sleeping drugs as the photographs obtained from one of his mobile phones revealed.”
Fielding questions from detectives, Duru said: “She is my girlfriend. We attend the same church. We have been dating for almost two years. We were having break up issues. I invited her to a hotel at Ijeshatedo. I excused myself and invited my friend, Frank Obinna, to meet me in the hotel. Obinna and I had this planned together.
“The gun was a toy gun. He entered the hotel room and held the lady at gunpoint. I told her to cooperate, stripped her for Obinna to take her pictures. We took seven different nude shots of her with my phone. I discharged her that day. That was in September. By early October, 2019, I called her to give me N80,000 or I would upload the nude pictures on the internet. She was only able to give me N10,000, which she transferred into my brother’s account.
“Last week, Obinna called her again and requested for N40,000. She promised to send something. She was a wonderful girl that had been assisting me before the problem started. On many occasions, she has assisted me financially.”
Duru attempted to escape from police custody in handcuffs while police were trying to effect the arrest of his accomplice, Obinna.
The victim said that she thought Duru’s friend was a waiter when he entered their hotel room.
She said: “When he brought out his phone, I asked my boyfriend what was going on, he slapped me and ordered me to remove the blanket covering my body. I refused. He dragged it off my body, telling me to cooperate. I refused again. He asked his friend for the gun. His friend took several shots of my nudity. Both of them abandoned me at the hotel room after that. I asked him almost a week after what he wanted to do with my photos, but he just said that it was just the beginning.”
The lady explained that the following Saturday after the incident, Duru called and threatened to put the photos online unless she paid N80,000. He further promised to delete the pictures if she paid the N80,000.
She added: “I paid N10,000 with a promise to pay the balance afterwards. After a week, his friend called and offered me another option. He said that I should pay him N40,000 and spend a night with him. I refused. He threatened that I would hear from them very soon.”
The police disclosed that some of the ladies whose nude photographs were found on Duru’s phone, when contacted to come forward in order to prosecute the suspect, said they were not interested in making a case with the suspect.
Duru, along with some of the exhibits recovered from him, a toy gun and mobile phones containing nude pictures of ladies have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigations.
Metro and Crime
We didn’t issue ‘Chip Whip’ number plate –FRSC
F
ederal Road Safety Commission (FDSC) has denied issuing a number plate of the Kano State House of Assembly Chief Whip which reads ‘Chip Whip.’
The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made the denial in a statement.
He said: “The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to the existence of a number plate issued with the wrong spelling of ‘CHIP WHIP’ instead of the correct spelling of CHIEF WHIP to the Kano State House of Assembly.
“We wish to state categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC number plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps.
“We are therefore making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC, as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country, has nothing to do with the said number plate as some people are insinuating on some social media platforms.
“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management Certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility.”
Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the purported number plate with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the illegal act to book.
He added that Oyeyemi had directed all field commands across the country to be vigilant and clampdown on producers and issuers of fake number plates.
“To this end, he calls on members of the public to immediately report any act of such illegality against all FRSC security documents, while assuring of the competence and diligence of the Corps in carrying out all its assignments geared toward ensuring safer road environments for safety and security of all Nigerians,” Kazeem added.
Metro and Crime
Benue: Gunmen kill FRCN head of ICT unit
G
unmen at the weekend killed the Head of Information and Communication Technology Unit of Radio Nigeria Harvest FM Radio in Makurdi, Benue State, Mr. Patrick Kumbul.
Kumbul was shot dead in front of his house on Daniel Amokachi Lane, Makurdi, after a brief evening relaxation with his friends.
Kumbul’s death came a few weeks after the Head of Programmes in the same radio station, Mrs. Doris Foga, died of alleged poison.
The General Manager (GM) of Harvest FM Makurdi, Mr. Akange Nyagba, confirmed Kumbul’s killing.
Nyagba said he was close to the vicinity where Kumbul was shot dead, adding that the six gunmen ran away after their deadly mission.
The GM said he immediately alerted the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, about the matter.
In a swift reaction, Governor Samuel Ortom charged the police and other security agencies to arrest and brink the killers to justice.
The governor described Kumbul’s murder as unacceptable and implored residents of Makurdi and neighbouring towns to volunteer information that would lead to the killers’ arrest.
Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Terver Akase, sympathised with the entire Kumbul family, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Harvest FM staff in particular over the painful loss.
He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.
Trending
-
News19 hours ago
Oshiomhole fires back at Obaseki, says ‘you brought thugs to boo me’
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
JUST IN: One dead, many injured in Ondo-Akure auto crash
-
News15 hours ago
APC begins clampdown of our members –PDP
-
News16 hours ago
Cross River rice mill ready December, to engage 20,000 workers
-
Sports10 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Eaglets to face Holland in Round of 16
-
Back Page Column16 hours ago
Kegame’s Rwanda
-
News15 hours ago
Obla: Osinbajo persecuting me because of Buhari
-
News14 hours ago
NLC to Assemblies: Impeach govs who fail to pay minimum wage