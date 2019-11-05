Sports
Egypt 2019: S’Africa arrives Cairo for U23 Afcon with 12 players
South Africa arrived in Egypt on Tuesday for the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on Friday, with just 12 players
They are due to open their campaign, of what is also the qualifiers for the men’s Olympic football tournament, against Zambia on Saturday with just 15 players available.
South Africa’s top clubs refused to release their players before Monday, when the FIFA window for international matches begins, reports the BBC.
The South African Football Association (SAFA) fail in its bid to get the clubs to release players early.
However instead of finding replacements SAFA has taken a gamble in naming players from Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United in their 21-man squad for the tournament, knowing that they would not be freed up for the weekend.
Chiefs and Pirates meet in the Soweto derby at Soccer City in Johannesburg on Saturday and SuperSport United are playing Bidvest Wits in another key Premier Soccer League match on Friday night.
Cape Town City had first said they would release defender Keanu Cupido but then changed their minds, in another blow to coach David Notoane
The PSL did postpone second division matches for the weekend to allow Notoane to have at least 12 players with him on the plane when the squad left Johannesburg on Monday.
A 13th will arrive some 24 hours behind the rest in a stroke of good fortune for Notoane after captain Tercious Malepe was sent off on Sunday playing for his top-flight club Chippa United, which brings with it an automatic two match ban and so he misses out for his club this weekend, and has been released to travel to Egypt.
Notoane is hopeful that Portuguese club Chaves will allow Luther Singh and Belgian club Cercle Brugge will release Lyle Foster to join up with the squad this week.
South Africa will only have their full complement just before their second group game next Tuesday against Cote d’Ivoire.
But even then, some players will have travelled at breakneck speed to get to Egypt and will likely not be in the best physical condition.
The last group game for South Africa is against Nigeria next Friday, November 15.
The top three finishers at the Under-23 Nations Cup will represent Africa at the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.
Sports
FG drops corruption charges against Pinnick, other NFF officials
The Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on Tuesday, struck out the case of fraud brought against the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick.
The court made the decision following an application by the Federal Government to withdraw its case against Pinnick and others accused of mismanaging money gotten from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).
The Federal Government had in May arraigned Pinnik and four others on 18 counts for allegedly diverting the sum, which was given to the NFF as fees for appearing at the last Russia 2018 World Cup.
The five officials, including the NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; the 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; the 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an Executive member, Yusuff Fresh, were accused of misappropriating N4 billion without the approval of the NFF.
They were also alleged to have contravened the law by failing to declare their assets.
They were arraigned by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP).
The panel, then led by Okoi Obono-Obla, has since been dissolved by President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Obono-Obla is himself wanted for allegedly forging a WAEC certificate.
“The prosecution withdrew the charges against the defendants. And so we asked that the case be withdrawn. The court invoked section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to withdraw the charges,” a lawyer representing the NFF officials, Mohammed Katu, said on Tuesday.
The section quoted empowers the prosecution to withdraw its charges against the defendant where necessary.
This trial is, however, separate from that being conducted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, against Pinnick and others.
Sports
Spurs appeal against Son Heung-min’s red card for Gomes tackle
Tottenham have appealed against Son Heung-min’s red card for his tackle on Andre Gomes, which led to the Everton midfielder’s horrific ankle injury.
Gomes had surgery on Monday on a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.
Son was distraught when he saw the severity of the injury in Sunday’s Premier League game at Goodison Park, reports the BBC.
Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed Son a yellow card before he changed it to red.
TV replays suggested that Gomes suffered the injury after Son’s tackle and before he collided with full-back Serge Aurier.
Explaining Atkinson’s decision, the Premier League said: “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player, which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said the forward had no intention of injuring Gomes and believed VAR should have been used to overturn the sending off.
“It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card,” he said.
If the appeal is not successful, Son will miss Premier League matches against Sheffield United, West Ham and Bournemouth.
Sports
Sports
FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP: Eaglets aim to bundle Netherlands out
- Captain Tijani: No room for mistakes
The Golden Eaglets will shrug off their defeat to Australia to beat the Netherlands when the two sides meet in the round of 16 tie of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Brazil today.
The five –time champions went down to a 2-1 defeat in the hands of the Aussies in their last game but they still topped their Group B after winning two matches (defeated Hungary 4-2 and Ecuador 3-2). Victories over Hungary and Ecuador were obtained at the Estadio Olimpico while the loss to Australia was in Brasilia.
Now, the Nigerian youngsters are back at the familiar surroundings of Estadio Olimpico and will go all out for victory against the Dutch on Tuesday night.
Nigeria forward Ibrahim Sa’id is the only player to have scored a hat-trick in Brazil, and team captain Samson Tijani has also weighed in with two goals – both against Hungary in a tough-as-nails opener. Olakunle Olusegun, Akinkunmi Amoo and Wisdom Ubani are yet to be among the goals, and look forward to the game against the Dutch to make their mark.
Head Coach Manu Garba told the media in Brazil that the will to win was part of Nigeria’s DNA, and the Class of 2019 is no exception. However, his Eaglets must overcome the disappointment of the unexpected loss to Australia in their final group game, and seize the encounter with the Dutch by the scruff rather than wait for any comeback performance.
“We will look to have the initiative from the beginning against the Netherlands. This is the knockout stage and falling behind at any stage could be tricky,” admitted captain Tijani.
Tuesday’s clash will start at 8pm Brazil time (midnight in Nigeria).
Sports
Otis names 12 D’ Tigress for Olympics qualifiers
D’Tigress Head Coach, Otis Hughley, has announced a 12- man roaster for the 2020 pre Olympics qualifiers coming up in Mozambique between November 14 to 17.
Otis has recalled United States of America based Upe Atosu, whose last game for Nigeria was at the 2017 Afrobasket final win over Senegal.
2019 Afrobasket Most Valuable Player Ezinne Kalu, Promise Anumakara, Atonye Nyingifa, Sarah Imovbioh and Evelyn Akhator have also been included in the 12-man list alongside team captain, Adaora Elonu.
Others include multiple Afrobasket winner Aisha Balarabe, Ify Ibekwe whose first international debut was at the 2019 Afrobasket in Senegal as well as Victoria Macaulay.
Louisville University player, Elizabeth Balogun who was named in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Fresh Man Team while with Georgia Tech University is also on line to earn her first international cap alongside Pallas Kunnayi-Akpannah who narrowly missed the 2019 Afrobasket party.
Meanwhile, Opera News scooped that Sarah Ogoke, Jasmine Nwajei and Elo Edema may not have been totally left out of the team as they have been placed on stand by.
Players and officials will arrive Maputo on Saturday, 9th of November with camping commencing on the 10th.
The current African Champion are grouped alongside Host- Mozambique and DR Congo in Group A while Senegal will compete against Angola and Mali in Group B.
According to FIBA, the two group winners will join 14 other teams from Europe, Asia and the Americas to fight for the 10 Olympic slots on offer at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Sports
U-23 Eagles, NFF spoil for showdown over bonuses
Signals from the Dream Team VII’s camp in Egypt ahead of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals are not good as the players are poised for a showdown with the Nigeria Football Federation over the non-payment of their bonuses and allowances.
Our correspondent learnt that the players and officials were unhappy with the NFF because they were yet to receive any money since they began training for the U-23 AFCON.
This is besides the bonuses for the home wins over Libya and Sudan in Asaba in the last qualifying matches.
The coach of the team Amapakabo had told the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare before their departure for Egypt that they were being owed allowances and bonuses with the later promising to look into the issue.
One of the angry players also said before they left for Egypt that : “This is very unfair. No one has received any money since we got to camp last month.
“We are also yet to be paid any bonus for the home wins over Libya and Sudan.
“This is not good for our morale.”
This year, both the U-20s, the Flying Eagles, as well as the Super Falcons have had a face-off with the NFF over allowances and bonuses.
Nigeria will begin the defence of the U-23 AFCON championship Saturday afternoon against Cote d’Ivoire in Cairo.
They will also battle South Africa and Zambia for a place in the knockout rounds of the competition, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
AFCON U-23: Nwakali focused on picking Olympics ticket
A head of their opening game against the Elephants of Ivory Coast, Nigeria’s U-23 stand-in captain, Kelechi Nwakali, has declared that the team’s main aim in Egypt is to pick the 2020 Olympics ticket, whilst also not ruling out winning the tournament, AOIFootball.com reports.
The Huesca of Spain midfielder told AOIFootball.com that the level of opposition in their group meant they must work very hard but remains confident in the ability of the squad in Egypt.
“The objective for us is to pick the Olympics ticket to Tokyo next year; although we won’t rule out the chance to win the trophy again, the ticket remains our main aim going into the competition.
“As a team, we are all prepared to defend the colours of the country in Egypt and I believe with togetherness and hard work we will come out tops. We have a difficult group in Ivory Coast, Zambia, and South Africa but if we play as a unit, we can scale the hurdle,” Nwakali said.
The Olympics Eagles begin their quest for the Tokyo 2020 ticket on Saturday when they face Ivory Coast at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo before also facing Zambia and South Africa in Group B with the two top teams progressing to the semifinals.
Sports
Access Bank Lagos City Marathon bags silver label
The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has moved up the ladder from a Bronze Label marathon to a Silver Label marathon, less than five years after its maiden edition.
Olukayode Thomas, Head Communications and Media, said the good news was conveyed to the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon by IAAF Head of Road Races Alessio Punzi.
Thomas said: “The certificate for the new Silver Label status was sent over the weekend to Race Promoter Bukola Olopade and General Manager Marathon Yussuf Alli.”
The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which is unarguably the biggest one-day event in Africa from its inception in 2015 has been organized according to the standard of IAAF, the world governing body for athletics.
From the over 50,000 participants that took part in the first edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, over 100,000 took part in the most recent edition that took place February 2019.
While reacting to the latest enviable feat achieved by the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Race Promoter, Olopade, said the feat would not have been possible without the backing of the Lagos State Government.
Olopade thanked the Lagos State Government for wholly believing in the noble idea and for offering full support financially, technically and in terms of security and logistics since inception
The Race Promoter also expressed gratitude to the Headline Sponsor Access Bank an organization that open its doors and embraced the marathon , and partners like 7Up, Bet9Ja, Eko Atlantic, who have been supportive in the past years as well as to the likes of Kia Motors, Revolution Plus and others who have also joined the train to make the marathon the toast of the town.
Olopade also admitted that the media played a significant role in the success story of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and he dedicated the latest Silver Label to Lagos State Government, Headline Sponsor Access Bank, other partners and members of the fourth estate for their selfless efforts to the course.
On his part, the General manager for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Alli, said the next target was to go for Gold and then the Platinum Label, which is the highest award by the global body.
Alli expresses confidence that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will be awarded a Gold Label after the 2020 edition, which he assured will be organised to meet and even surpass the required standards in terms of the number of elite athletes, equipment, road closure, security, media engagement and other requirements that must be satisfied to merit a Gold Label.
Sports
Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire dominate ITTF West Africa Challenge
Nigeria and host nation – Cote d’Ivoire emerged as champions at the maiden ITTF West Africa Challenge concluded at the weekend in Abidjan.
It was Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello that emerged as champion in the women’s event after beating compatriot – Tosin Oribamise 4-2 in the final of the maiden ITTF West Africa Challenge held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
In the men’s final home boy – Oba Oba Kizito thrilled the fans with his performance after a convincing 4-0 win over Benin Republic’s Monay Olabiyi.
From the group stage, Bello did not drop a game to sail to the final where she had to come from 2-0 down to beat Oribamise and emerged as the champion.
However, Kizito admitted that the quarterfinal tie against Nigeria’s Augustine Emmanuel remained the toughest match he played in the competition.
“I am so happy that I made my people proud with this win as I was really determined to become champion. It was a bit easy in the final but the quarterfinal win has boosted my confidence that I can win the tournament,” the 24-year-old said.
For Bello, the victory did not come on a platter of gold. “It was not easy at all because I had to come from behind to win the encounter. I am very happy and grateful to the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for the opportunity to represent my country. I must also acknowledge the support from the Abidjan particularly being my first time in this lovely country and I look forward to returning next time,” Bello said.
Cote d’Ivoire’s Nadia Kemanan settled for bronze in the women while Ghana’s Derek Abrefa finished third in the men’s event.
The winners are expected to represent the region at the 2020 Africa Top 16 Cup in Tunisia.
A satisfied Deputy Secretary General of FITT, Ali Kanate described hosting the tournament as a good development for Cote d’Ivoire, particularly for the growth of table tennis in the country.
His words: “I am so excited that within a short time, we were able to stage this tournament. Mobilising all the teams was a challenge but with the huge support from ITTF, this was sorted out and we have 11 out of the 15 countries that made up the region.
Sports
Hoops & Read, First Bank crowned Eko Basketball League champions
The inaugural Eko Basketball League came to a close at the weekend at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.
First Bank Basketball club defeated Dolphins 58-46 in the women’s final while Hoops and Read Basketball Club held off Raptors 79-67 in a very nerve-racking men’s final.
The EBL women’s Most Valuable Player, Mary Isambuk, led First Bank with 14 points and Marilyn Ogoigbe added 13 points in a game where Dolphins were limited to playing catch up for the entire 40mins duration of the match.
On the men’s side, Hoops and Read held off a stiff challenge from the coach Charles Ibezieakor led Raptors who kept a very close game and led three times until a 4th quarter breakdown in the last two minutes of the game.
Most Valuable Player of the league Bolaji Emilagba led all scorers with 15 of his total 27 points from three points range, adding four rebounds and four assists.
Chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association, Ms. Barbara Harper, eulogised all the basketball stakeholders in Lagos for a successful season which lasted seven months with over 150 games.
“I would love to appreciate everyone who has been a part of this long journey that started six months ago with over 150 games in the women and men’s category. The board, the teams, the officials and other stakeholders,” she said.
“Like our commitment when we first came on board, we revamped the dead Lagos State city league with the Eko Basketball League, adding the Women’s competition for the first time. We will continue to push the frontiers of basketball development in Lagos State with both elite and grassroot programmes. This is the beginning for us
