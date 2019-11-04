News
Ekiti monarch gets staff of office
The new Onise of Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area, Oba Babatunde Jemilehin Aladesodedero 1 was at the weekend presented instrument of appointment and Staff of Office as Governor Kayode Fayemi lauded roles of traditional institutions in a democracy. Fayemi represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, noted that the traditional institution had always played reconciliatory and advisory roles which had added value to governance.
According to a statement signed by Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the new monarch succeeded the late Oba Gbadebo Olowoselu following his transition on 20th August, 2018.
Apparently expressing satisfaction in the process which led to the emergence of the new monarch, the governor said the process was devoid of any political interference and influence. According to him, the selection was in accordance with extant and chieftaincy law of the state which followed due process in arriving at the choice of the new royal father. Fayemi, however, assured that his administration would continue to accord respect and the needed support that would place traditional institutions to their rightful position in the state.
The governor pointed out that the importance his administration attached to the traditional institution would always inform the prompt approval for filling of vacant stools in the state.
Air Peace plane loses engine 19mins into flight
- 90 passengers, six crew members on-board, AIB begins probe
A B737-500 aircraft belonging to Air Peace which departed Lagos for Owerri lost one of its two engines yesterday morning. The six-man crew which departed Lagos airport for Owerri returned to Lagos airport 19 minutes after take-off. According to air traffic controllers, the flight crew declared engine failure at 07:47a.m. and subsequently made an air return to Lagos with 90 passengers and six crew members on board. The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) corroborated controllers in a statement when it confirmed that, “From the information provided by the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the flight crew declared engine failure at 07:47 local time and subsequently made an air return to Lagos.”
AIB spokesman, Tunji Oketunbi, said the aircraft landed safely at 08:06 a.m. All the occupants disembarked with no injury. He further disclosed that the AIB team of safety investigators had commenced investigation into what it described as, “Serious incident involving a Boeing 737-500 aircraft operated by Air Peace, with registration marks, 5N-BUJ.” Oketunbi stated that as the sole agency mandated to undertake the investigation of aircraft accidents and serious incidents, the Bureau wants the public to know that it would be open to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information that may assist in this investigation. The agency appealed to the media and the public to respect the privacy of the people involved and not to pre-empt the cause of the serious incident.
The recent incident brings to four the number of incidents involving the airline in quick succession in less than six months; a pattern experts said are worrisome. On June 23, 2019, the crew inexplicably landed the aircraft in a manner that led to a total nose gear collapse.
The crew notified the airport authorities who quickly ensured the safe disembarkation of the passengers, the airline said. A week before that, an Air Peace flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt skidded off the runway on Saturday 22nd June, closing Port Harcourt Airport for over 24 hours. On May 15, 2019, while the aircraft was on approach to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from Port Harcourt, the aircraft was said to have experienced a hard landing as it touched down on the runway (18R). Damage assessment of the airplane revealed that the aircraft made contact on the runway with the starboard engine cowling as obvious from various scrapes, scratches and dents, an evidence of tyre scouring on the sidewalls of the No. 4 tyre. Recently, the airline and the AIB were embroiled in a face-off that led to a spat over allegations that the carrier usually conceal incident from investigation by the investigative body.
Ortom: Implementation of NLTP to conform to Benue ranching law
B
enue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in the state would conform strictly to the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.
He spoke at the launch of the national livestock transformation plan and the commencement of training on the programme, which was held in Makurdi, the state capital.
The governor said the plan would be implemented according to peculiarities of Benue State, stressing that the focus would be on livestock including pigs, goats, poultry, sheep and cows.
He explained further that Benue decided to domesticate the NLTP when stakeholders were convinced that the state would be free to own and implement the programme.
Governor Ortom encouraged Benue households to venture into animal husbandry in addition to crop farming with ranching as the driving force.
He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the full implementation of the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, saying that no part of the state would be allocated for grazing reserves or Ruga settlements.
The governor commended the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture in the office of the Vice-President, Dr. Andrew Kwasari, for his contributions to the NLTP initiative, assuring him of greater collaboration.
He appealed to the Federal Government to fulfil its promise of ensuring the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.
IGP, govs, military, stakeholders brainstorm on Boko Haram
T
he Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states, National Assembly members, military and para-military commanders, police commissioners, traditional rulers, elders, academics and civil society organisations from the states, yesterday met in Maiduguri for a security summit organised by the IGP and hosted by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.
At the summit, heads of all security establishments, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and humanitarian actors took turns to give updates of security situations in each of the six states while questions were asked and suggestions made by diverse participants.
Governor Zulum and Mai Mala Buni of Borno and Yobe states, were in attendance while deputy governors of Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe, represented their governors. Taraba was represented by a commissioner.
In his welcome address, Inspector-General Adamu said the summit was part of police strategy of enhancing multi-stakeholder participation towards increased synergy and community policing.
Governor Zulum called on the police to be deliberate in the deployment of recently recruited police personnel to strategic locations in their states of origin in order to leverage on their understanding of their localities for effective policing. The governor also called on the military to be firm in taking battles to the door step of the insurgents, while pledging his commitment to the continued provision of logistics to the military and other security establishments operating in the state.
Yobe’s Governor, Buni, said there was the need to device ways to actively explore and engage the insurgents in dialogue as records had shown that; “no conflict of this nature anywhere in the world has ever been resolved solely by military means.”
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, represented by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume from Borno State, called on the need for the National Assembly to increase allocation proposed by the executive arm in the 2020 budget currently before the National Assembly.
Traditional rulers from the states in the North-East, led by the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, called on the need for traditional rulers to be involved in the recruitment of volunteers seeking to contribute to the fight against insurgency in order to enhance government’s existing system of recruitment that guaranteed the non-involvement of questionable characters.
The summit, which was still on-going, was expected to produce a communiqué by the time it would end.
Alleged looters’ list: Everybody treated me like a plague – Dokpesi
The Chairman, Daar Communications Plc., Chief Raymond Dopkesi, yesterday told FCT High Court, Apo, that everybody treated him like a plague after his name appeared on the looters’ list released by the Ministry of Information.
Dokpesi stated this while being crossexamined by the defendants’ counsel in a suit he filed before Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of an FCT High Court, Apo, seeking N5 billion damages from Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
He dragged the ministers to court, claiming that they defamed his character by including his name on the treasury looters’ list.
Reps raise the alarm over Ebola, seek screening at airports, others
The House of Representatives yesterday raised the alarm over a possible reoccurrence of Ebola in Nigeria and urged the Federal Ministry of Health to deploy necessary materials and personnel at the airports, seaports and land borders for carrying out screening exercise of passengers. It also urged the Federal Government to set aside funds for the management of Ebola virus in the event of its reoccurrence in the country; even as it mandated the committees on healthcare services and health institutions to ensure that relevant agencies take precautionary measures to avert the reoccurrence of the disease. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Paschal Chigozie Obi (PDP, Anambra), in which he expressed fear at the likely reoccurrence of Ebola in the country.
Leading debate on the motion, Obi noted the recent outbreak of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in March 2019, where more than 1,000 cases of Ebola infections were reported. He recalled that; “In 2014, Ebola epidemic spread to some West African countries such as Guinea, Sierra-Leone, Liberia and then Nigeria, when a Liberian, Mr. Patrick Sawyer, arrived in Lagos by air and infected many Nigerians, including doctors and nurses.”
The lawmaker reminded the House that; “The virus quickly spread to different parts of Nigeria, causing up to 50 per cent death rate of infected people. Conscious of different measures by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to curtail the menace of Ebola, ranging from issuing an alert to airline operators directing them to ensure a high level of vigilance and ensure that proper checks were carried out on passengers and other relevant measures such as providing sanitisers and clinical equipment, where necessary. “
Also conscious of steps taken by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 8, 2019 to sensitise the public by declaring Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern and also raising the alarm on the need for nations to take preventive actions against the possible further outbreak of Ebola virus,” he stated. He commended the Federal Government for its efforts in tackling the menace of the Ebola disease in 2014, notwithstanding the ravaging force it came with.
He, however, expressed worry that given the proximity of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Nigeria and other West Africa countries, “if necessary measures are not put in place to prevent the reoccurrence of the pandemic in a densely populated country like Nigeria, the impact may worsen and become difficult to curb.”
Reps prescribe 30 days for clerk to authenticate bills for assent
T
he House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill that prescribes 30 days within which the clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) shall authenticate bills passed by the parliament for onward transmission to the president.
The bill also gives the CNA, a maximum of seven days, within which he must transmit an authenticated bill to the president for assent.
The bill titled; “a bill for an act to amend the Authentication Act, Cap. A2, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and for related matters” was sponsored by the Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, (APC, Abia).
In his lead debate on the bill at yesterday’s plenary, Kalu said: “The bill, which comprises four clauses seeks to provide a time frame for the performance of the functions of the Clerk of the National Assembly under the Acts Authentication Act.
“It seeks to provide for 30 days within whichthe Clerk of the National Assembly must prepare a clean copy of the bill passed by the National Assembly and authenticate same (Amendment proposed to section 2(1) of the Principal Act); and to provide for seven days within which the Clerk of the National Assembly must transmit the already authenticated bill to the President for his assent (Amendment proposed to section 3 of the Principal Act)”
He explained that, “this will in turn mark the commencement of the counting of the 30 days required under Section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Altered) within which the President must assent or signifies that he withholds his assent.
“The bill also seeks to provide the Speaker of the House of Representatives with certain functions under the Act (Amendment proposed to section 2(2),(3) and (4) of the Principal Act)”.
Speaking further, Kalu maintained that, “the extant Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A2 LFN, 2004 contains certain defects that hinder the timely transmission of bills passed by the National Assembly to the President for his assent.”
He noted that Sections 2 and 3 of the extant Acts Authentication Act tasks the Clerk of the National Assembly with the important duty of preparing and authenticating a clean copy of each bill passed by the National Assembly and presenting the Schedule and copy of such bill to the President for his assent respectively.
According to him:“It failed to prescribe an ascertainable time within which these duties must be carried out. This deficiency in the Acts Authentication Act has directly resulted in the undue delays observed in the process of transmittals of bills passed by the National Assembly to Mr. President for his assent.”
The House spokesman noted that, “recall that Section 58(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Altered) provides that, “where a bill has been passed by the House in which it originated, it shall be sent to the other House, and it shall be presented to the President for assent when it has been passed by that other House and agreement has been reached between the two Houses on any amendment made on it.”
He said: “This is the basis for authentication of Acts. This, read in conjunction with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act shows that there is no time frame given within which the Clerk of the National Assembly performs this specific function of ensuring that the certified true copy of bills gets to the President for his assent.
“If this is cured, then we would be able to isolate the challenges related to the computation of 30 days required by the Section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Altered), within which the President is expected to signify that he assents or that he withholds his assent.
“If the timeline is fixed for transmittal of bills passed by the National Assembly, then it would be clear when to begin to count the 30 days within which the President would assent or withhold his assent. On the other hand, if transmittal time is not clearly specified, it becomes difficult to assess the time allowed for the President to assent”.
The bill was unanimously passed when Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, put it to vote.
31,000 workers, others get Ebonyi health insurance scheme
About 31,000 civil servants in Ebonyi State and their family members would benefit from health insurance scheme which would be flagged off by the state government this month. Executive Secretary of Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (ESHIA), Dr. Achi Chinwoke Doris disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki in an interview. According to her, the state government has agreed to subsidize for the 31,000 civil servants in the state by paying 10% of each of the civil servant’s basic salary as it would also cover the spouse of the civil servant and four of his/her children.
Achi said: “The health insurance scheme is just like any other insurance where you would pay some money upfront; not so much to cover possible eventualities in the future. We understand that people can get sick when they do not have anything in their pocket. Sometimes, because of taking care of medical bills, some persons will deep their hands into their lives savings. So, the health insurance scheme helps to pull resources from people from different background, people with different ability to pay. “As for the civil servants, they are state government properties. They are very important part of our workforce in the state.
There are about 31,000 civil servants in the state; about 10,000 under the state. Then the LGA, we have UBEB Teachers of about 12,000 and LGA workers of about 8,000. “It is actually an initiative of this administration to ensure that everybody is covered; the civil servants and their family members.
The state government has shown great commitment; his Excellency has shown great commitment, His Excellency has shown great commitment to this project. Just last week, it was agreed that the state government was going to subsidize for every civil servants and their family members by paying 10% of the basic salary of each civil servant and its going to cover the civil servant, the spouse and four children.
Senate: We’ll review, domesticate existing treaties
The Senate has indicated its readiness to undertake a review and eventual domestication of all existing treaties, charters and conventions entered into by the country. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that one of such subsisting international tools may be the Green Tree Agreement (GTA), which necessitated the formal ceding of Bakassi peninsula to Cameroon. New Telegraph recalls that Nigeria and Cameroon had, in 2006, signed the GTA, following the October 9, 2002 judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which made Bakassi a Cameroonian territory, after a protracted legal tussle on ownership.
However, the chairman, Senate Committee on Anticorruption and Financial Crimes, Suleiman Kwari, has assured that efforts will be made to ensure that all charters were duly attended to. The lawmaker, who spoke at the one-day dialogue session on “strengthening the anti-corruption agenda: ensuring accountability and transparency”, yesterday in Abuja, also disclosed that all anti-corruption and financial legislations, were being reviewed.
The event was organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development, in conjunction with the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). “On the international level, all the charters, treaties and conventions, entered into by Nigeria will be reviewed and domesticated,” Kwari said. On ongoing action to review existing anti-graft acts, he said: “The Senate, through its committee on anti-corruption and financial crimes, is also reviewing all the anti-corruption and financial legislations, with a view to bringing them in line with current day realities. “We have also formed a legislative anti-corruption and financial crimes forum, comprising the various committees with direct inter-phase with the antigraft war. “In the discharge of our oversight functions, we will be seeking to establish a joint services operating procedure for the various agencies in the anti-corruption war, with a view to strengthening their operations. “This will create more efficiency. These agencies will be held accountable and performances will be measured based on the nation’s financial investment in their various activities.”
In his opening remarks, the PACAC’s chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay, sought support for the whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government. Sagay further made a case for “people participation” in the anti-graft war. “We must also encourage whistle blowing. The dramatic recovery of over $43 million in an Osborne flat in Ikoyi, Lagos is as a result of whistle blowing, which incidentally was introduced by PACAC.
Biafra group wants Operation Atilogwu called off in S’East
The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) yesterday called for immediate withdrawal of military personnel from all the roads in the South-East geopolitical zone. This came amidst complaints from commuters over an alleged harassment and extortion by soldiers deployed for the Army ‘Operation Atilogwu Udo 1.’
The group also alleged that cases of petroleum tanker explosions in the area were terrorist attacks, positing that the tankers were wired with explosive devices. In a statement by BZF President, Benjamin Onwuka, the group asked the Army to suspend the operation immediately. Army had on 1st November, 2019 launched another operation patterned in line with the Operation Python Dance which generated controversy last year. Onwuka in his statement described the ongoing exercise as a further subjugation of the Biafran people, insisting that the recent petrol tanker fire at Onitsha was ‘a well-planned terrorist attack.’
He said: “The Nigerian Government is here once again with their oppressive tendencies against the good people of Biafra land. We recall vividly all the terrible things the Army did here last year in the name of Operation Python Dance. “Now, they have come up again, this time with a deceptive acronym, Atilogwu Udo or whatever they call it. We don’t care about whatever name they give their attack dogs, but our stand is that their troops should be withdrawn forthwith from all our roads. “We are already receiving disturbing reports about their activities across all the zones in our area.
Drivers, passengers and innocent people are already been harassed and dehumanized, even for answering phone calls. “To this end, we demand suspension of the said exercise and immediate end to the militarization of the Biafra land. We are not fighting another war, neither are Boko Haram elements residing here. We reject any form of Army invasion of our territory under whatever Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI About 31,000 civil servants in Ebonyi State and their family members would benefit from health insurance guise, or whatever acronym. “The Army cannot come here to be searching our people for any form of identification; they know where to find Boko elements.
“We have already reported them to the United States and Israel and our demand is simple- they should take their exercise to the North-East and leave innocent Southerns alone. “This is the fourth time that a gas-laden tanker exploded in Onitsha Anambra State; it is not an accident in any form, but a well-coordinated attack on innocent traders. How come it does not happen along the Highways but in densely populated areas?
Imo monarchs to FG: Fast track rescue mission on abducted A’Court Justice
Traditional rulers in Imo state have called on the Federal Government to expedite action and rescue Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, a judge of the Appeal Court who was abducted Wednesday last week by gunmen in the Benin, the Edo state capital. Besides, the monarchs lamented rampant onslaught against judicial officers by criminals with little regard for the critical role of the judiciary in present-day Nigeria.
Speaking at a press conference held at the state secretariat of the Imo State council of traditional rulers, the traditional ruler of Nkwerre, Eze Chijioke Okwarra (Eshi of Nkwerre), who is also the traditional ruler of the abducted judge described the incident as a tragedy that had befallen the people of Nkwerre. Okwara said: “We are at pains that for almost seven days now, we have not heard anything from the authorities or anybody else and our daughter, Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme is still in the den of her abductors.
“We decry a situation where the judicial officers who serve everyone including the ordinary people have become the target of kidnap attacks in recent times.