Employment scam: EFCC to re-arraign Offa Poly lecturer

The frantic efforts by all stakeholders to conduct a peaceful gubernatorial election this Saturday in Kogi State, on Tuesday suffered another set back, as political thugs allegedly belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) beat up the state Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muktar Atimah.

The incident, which took place at stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja, had in attendance the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu.

The meeting was organised to sign a peace accord among the 24 political parties participating in Saturday’s elections.

In the full glare of these personalities, including the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello and other governorship candidates, the thugs came into the hall when the meeting was going on, draged out the SDP chairman and beat him up.

It took the late intervention of the security personnel at the venue to rescue the chairman after he was completely messed up by the thugs.

Also the governorship candidate of the SDP, Barrister Natasha Akpoti, was prevented from entering the meeting venue by the thugs.

Like this: Like Loading...