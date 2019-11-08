Ensuring good health for Otuokpoti

The Nigerian Army kicked off the Operation Crocodile Smile IV with a medical outreach to a disadvantaged community in the state. PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa that the exercise was an innovation that the community was proud of

Although the Niger Delta region always cries of marginalization, there are also lots of gains they get from both the Nigerian state and most of the security agencies like the Nigerian army. They have paid a huge price in the country because of oil but they have also been compensated in so many ways in all ramifications. Most of these agencies also don’t lack in the discharge of their Corporate Social Responsibilities as they always take things like free medicals to them, something some parts of the country don’t enjoy.

That was why the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, situated in Yenagoa Bayelsa State ably manned by the Commander, Brig. Gen. Valentine Okoro, has been embarking in so many forms of CSR to make the state a better place.

Ordinarily, the primary purpose of the Nigerian military, is to defend the nation from external attack and deter or attack would-be enemies. The realization of this function primarily entails the preservation of the territory, peoples, culture and the national security of the nation. But the 16 Brigade goes beyond that in Bayelsa State as they always use every available opportunity to impact on their host communities and leave an indelible mark.

Just few months during the army day celebration, the command used the opportunity to impact on the society by embarking on clean up exercise in Yenagoa. According to Okoro, officers and men of the Brigade had volunteered to clean up the markets in Yenagoa as a show of support and friendship to the civilian population.

Okoro said it was part of the social responsibility of the Nigerian Army to the host communities, in line with the directive of Chief of Army Staff. “In line with the overall decision of Chief of Army Staff, we are here to render service to the people of Yenagoa and Bayelsa in general.

“The army has actually been involved in civil-military activities to support Nigerians who are the tax payers and probably our employers, to let them know that the military is also part of the society. “We promote not only peace and security but also social welfare for citizens of the country,’’ he said.

The general said one of the significance of the exercise was to inculcate the sense of humanitarian and social service in the military. The commander said the exercise was also to draw the attention of the general public to the importance of cleanliness in the environment. Always using every available opportunity, another showed up and the 16 Brigade was at it again. This time around, they embarked on a free medical outreach to a community in Ogbia Local Government called Otuokpoti.

The people of Otuokpoti, not minding the presence of uni-form men once again trouped out to get themselves treated bearing in mind that many had some ailments that they had no means of taking themselves to the hospitals for proper treatment.

They were all gathered- elders, mothers, children including pregnant ones. Of course, the army had come to treat them of malaria, diabetes, hypertension, run eye test, screening for HIV, among others with doctors readily available to do the needful. Drugs were also available as they were administered at the end of the test and screening.

The free medical exercise however was used to kick start Operation Crocodile Smile IV. Declaring the free medical treatment open, Okoro asked residents of the community to make proper use of the opportunity availed them to get themselves checked and treated.

The medical outreach, he said, was the first for the activities lined up to mark the Operation Crocodile Smile IV to curb criminalities and violence and in defence of the ideals of COAS which is to have a professional and responsive Nigerian army. The Commander said: “Operation Crocodile Smile is part of the activities we use in curbing violence in Bayelsa State”, adding that the exercise would help in bringing in a peaceful electoral process in the state.

“Be hopeful that the collaboration we build today will foster and yield positive result between the community and Nigerian army. “The children here will be dewormed. We therefore ask everybody to be orderly. The Nigerian army belongs to you as Nigerians.

Be rest assured that the Nigerian Army and Otuokpoti are one and we will work together.” He said. The Commander thanked the community for accepting to partner with the Nigerian army, maintaining that they were trying to strengthen the relationship with their host communities with the objective of promoting the confidence of the Nigerian army in curbing violence and crimes. In his response, the paramount ruler of the community, HRH Azibakanya Cousin Wongo, said he was very happy to see such a programme in his community, disclosing that it was the first time he was witnessing such a gesture under his leadership.

He however maintained that, “I thank the Nigerian army through the 16 Brigade for recognizing this Community. I thank the command for factoring us into their health outreach programme. “My people and I have embraced the health programme.

We are a friendly people. Anything that we need to provide for you, we will do it, so that the programme will be a success.” The paramount ruler called on all to avail themselves of the golden opportunity maintaining that they should not be afraid of the uniform men. “They have come to help us and not to hurt us.”

The chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area, Ebinyo Turner, in his response, said he was very happy to see this medical outreach sited in Ogbia Local Government, particularly in Otuokpoti. He said: “It is a very great opportunity because some of our parents do not even have money to even buy Panadol. I’m not even talking of going for checkups. “This is one wonderful opportunity for them to benefit. Some of them have not had the opportunity to inter face with military.

Their orientation about the military is different. And I think this is a very wise innovation to reach out them medically. “We will always demand for this. I appeal from next year, if we can be having it three times in a year from your command, we will appreciate it. Please look into that. “We want to also appeal that you extend it so that more communities will benefit because of its huge benefit. “I want to also tell us as chief security officer of the local government that Ogbia Local Government is peaceful and a united kingdom. You will agree with me that this is an electioneering period.

“Our people are expecting that the forthcoming on November 16 will be peaceful as usual. Having you as a brigade in my local government, I want to appeal to you that you give us the necessary support so that at the end of the day, the most popular candidate will emerge.

“The military is known to be a very law abiding agency. An agency that gives adequate security to our people and then we expect that it will continue on that day of election. “Please, the brigade should give us the necessary backing for us to have a very peaceful election. The guest of honour, who is the Commissioner for Health, Bayelsa State, Ayibatonye Owei, represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Inebu Apoku, stated that they were grateful for the exercise.

