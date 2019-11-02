Sports
EPL: Bournemouth end United’s three-match winning run
Joshua King’s goal on the stroke of half-time gave Bournemouth their first win since September and brought Manchester United’s three-match winning run to a halt.
United made a positive start after going four unbeaten but their new-found belief seemed to evaporate in driving rain and swirling wind on the south coast.
The hosts gradually got a foothold in the game and former United trainee King struck moments before the break to claim Bournemouth’s first goal in nearly six hours, reports the BBC.
The 27-year-old striker, who scored the winner in Bournemouth’s only previous Premier League win against the Red Devils in 2015, was allowed to chest down Adam Smith’s cross into the box before turning Aaron Wan-Bissaka and volleying between David de Gea’s legs from close range.
The Cherries carried that momentum into the second half and Harry Wilson twice went close to doubling their lead as United struggled to regain the dominance they enjoyed early on.
The late introduction of Mason Greenwood lifted them and the young striker hit the post moments after coming on but United could not prevent Bournemouth securing their first win in six games, which sent them back above the Red Devils to sixth in the Premier League table before the rest of Saturday’s games.
NPPF seeks Sports minister’s intervention
The board members of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation has sought the intervention of the Sports minister, Sunday Dare, to save the body from impending disaster as a result of maladministration on the part of its president, Queen Obuh. In a letter to the Sports minister dated October 8, 2019 and made available to our correspondent, the board members of the NPPF also accused their president of mismanagement and ineffectiveness. They highlighted the issues of concern: “After the inauguration of the board in February 2018, the president has always taken unilateral decisions on matters relating to the activities of the board without input from other members.
“To date, no action of the president was ratified by the board before implementation. Activities of the federation come to the knowledge of most board members through public news media, social group platforms e.t.c. “Two glaring examples are the proposed “Abuja 2020 Road to Tokyo Para Powerlifting World Cup” scheduled for February 1 to 8, 2020 in Abuja and the setting up of various sub-committees for the Para Powerlifting World Cup.”
Rugby: S’Africa dominate ragged England to win third World Cup
Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe scored South Africa’s first tries in a World Cup final as the Springboks out-gunned England 32-12 to win the trophy for the third time and reassert the supremacy of the southern hemisphere on Saturday.
Superb game management, set piece dominance, brutal defense and almost flawless place-kicking looked like being enough to see off an England side that had dismantled the double defending champion All Blacks in the semi-finals last week.
Mapimpi has been in prolific form this year, however, and he showed the South Africans can play a bit with ball in hand too when he finished off a try created by his own chip-through in the 66th minute, reports Reuters.
Kolbe added the second try eight minutes later, skipping past the tackle of Owen Farrell on the wing and racing away to touch down to the delight of the South Africans in the crowd of 70,103.
Flyhalf Handre Pollard had already given the South Africans a clear lead from six penalties and he added the two conversions to take his match tally to 22.
While tactics were as traditional as the dark green Springbok shirt, the team was far more representative of a multi-racial nation than those of 1995 and 2007 and Siya Kolisi is the first black captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.
England came into the match with huge expectations after the New Zealand win but only offered flashes of the brilliant all-pitch game which undid the All Blacks last week.
Head coach Eddie Jones, who was in charge of Australia when England won their only World Cup in 2003, becomes the first coach to lose two finals.
Flyhalf Farrell kicked four penalties for England but they were chasing the match all evening and hanging on doggedly trying to contain the rampant Springboks by the end.
The English suffered a huge blow when prop Kyle Sinckler went off with concussion in the third minute leaving their scrum all but uncompetitive against the Springbok pack.
South Africa made the most of the weakness, winning a string of scrum penalties and building a foundation that enabled their wingers to seal the victory in the last 15 minutes.
The Springboks became the first team to lose a pool match at a World Cup and go on to win it, having lost to the All Blacks in their tournament opener at the same Yokohama International Stadium.
Brazil 2019: Australia beats Nigeria 2-1
Australia on Friday edged Nigeria 2-1 in the teams’ final Group B encounter at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 at the Estadio Bezerrão in Brasilia (Gama).
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Noah Botic continued his fine form in the tournament by netting a brace.
Botic scored a goal in each half in what was an intense match with both sides’ enterprising attacking play.
The forward has scored four of Australia’s five goals at Brazil 2019 and he will be a player Morgan will know he can rely on to deliver in the knockout stage.
This was a significant result for the Joeys, not only for its immediate value in securing their qualification to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-place sides, but also for its historical value.
It was the first win for Australia against Nigeria at their seventh attempt in the U-17 world finals.
Already qualified for the last 16, the Golden Eaglets showed the quality and talent they have in their side despite the result.
They were thwarted by an inspired Australian defence led by goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic, who made multiple saves on the evening.
Head coach, Manu Garba will be pleased with his team’s response after going down early.
This was when Peter Olawale, who was making his debut, equalised in the 21st minute with a terrific curled, left-footed shot from the edge of the box.
However, the Golden Eaglets will have to improve on their finishing in the knockout stage as they failed to be clinical in front of goal in a game where they registered 34 shots in total.
Ligue 1: Basement club, Dijon, stuns PSG
Paris St-Germain slumped to their third Ligue 1 defeat of the season as bottom side Dijon came from behind to stun the French champions.
Kylian Mbappe registered his seventh goal in four games with a delightful chipped finish over Dijon goalkeeper Alfred Gomis after 19 minutes.
Mounir Chouiar deservedly levelled for Stephane Jobard’s strugglers deep into first-half stoppage time, reports the BBC.
Jhonder Cadiz then completed the comeback two minutes after the restart.
Mauro Icardi blazed over from close range and Edinson Cavani dragged a shot narrowly wide as PSG failed to force an equaliser.
The shock result sees Dijon, who only survived in Ligue 1 last season by winning a relegation play-off, climb two places to 18th.
PSG, who had won six straight games and scored 17 goals in their last four, lost just five games on their way to winning the 2018-19 title, but Thomas Tuchel’s side have already been beaten three times in the opening 12 games this term.
Unable to establish an 11-point lead on Friday, PSG’s closest challengers Nantes can reduce the gap at the top to five points with victory over Bordeaux on Sunday.
Chukwueze I can win African Player of the Year Award for Nigeria SOON
He has been touted as the next big thing in Nigerian football and Samuel Chukwueze is living to the hype. In this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, The Villarreal star said his ambition include winning the African Footballer of the Year award very soon.
Most Nigerians know you as a dazzling winger who has a big future with the national team, so who is Samuel Chukwueze?
I am a footballer of course (laughter). I am from Ugba Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State. I am the first of my parents’ children; we are two boys and one girl. I attended Government College Umuahia and later finish in Evangel Isiochi.
What does playing football mean to you?
It means life, I enjoy playing the game since I was 5. I had a dream I would be a footballer, I dreamt I would play for my country. I think I was inspired by players like Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, as a little kid, I watched the way they played, I dreamt of being like them and I thank God my dream has come to pass.
How did you start?
I was playing on the streets like every other kid but I joined Future Hope Academy U-8 & U-10 I then moved to New Generation Academy before I joined Diamond Academy from where I was picked for the Golden Eaglets.
Talking about Golden Eaglets, you were the third highest scorer in the competition as Nigeria won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, it will feel incredible to achieve such feat at a young age….
It is something I cannot even describe; I thank God for that achievement because He crowned our efforts with winning the tournament. We knew we could achieve something in Chile but it was unbelievable we won. I can’t describe how I felt; nothing can be compared with winning something for 200 million Nigerians who were supporting and praying for us.
I scored three goals and I was happy I was able to help the team achieve success. I am proud of my country.
Some of you who won the U17 World Cup, including Victor Osimhen and the likes couldn’t do much in the U-20 category; you didn’t even qualify for the African championship. Despite the setback, how were you able to break into the Super Eagles?
You know, when you are in this kind of situation and you believe in yourself, anything can happen. I never let that setback affect me because I believe in myself. I kept on working hard, training hard and also praying.
What kind of relationship exists between you and other members of your set of U-17 national team?
It’s a very great family because we stayed together like almost four years from the U-17 to the U-20. So, it’s a great family. We even created a Whatsapp forum to chat and have fun amongst ourselves. It’s not about the team, it’s just the spirit of oneness, a family.
Since the retirement of Okocha, Nigerians have been looking for a playmaker that would turn things around for the team. Have the Super Eagles found one in you?
I can’t say that, at least, on my part. Nigeria has so many players, so many talented players who can even play better than me; it’s just the opportunity that they need. Jay Jay Okocha is a legend and I’m learning from him, but I don’t play his pattern. He was a midfielder, and I’m an attacker. You can’t compare me with Okocha because we play different roles.
Your dribbling runs are just like those of Lionel Messi; is it right to say that Messi is your inspiration?
Not at all. I don’t see Messi as my idol, I only see Arjen Robben of Holland as my idol. Every time I watch his video clips. Although he has retired, I still watch his clips to learn from him. Almost every pattern he plays I replicate. When you are learning from an idol, you need to copy everything he does. Although he has retired, I still watch his clips to learn so many other things. I believe one day I will meet him. I was praying to play with him, but he has retired.
How do you feel, being the youngest player among the big boys in the Super Eagles?
I feel happy to play among the stars, it’s a dream come true. Before I used to watch them on TV, and I said one day, I would like to be like them, play alongside with them, even if they are no longer playing for the Super Eagles. But, today, look at me, I’m living my dreams. Sometimes, in training, I watch them and forget I’m part of them. When I later get myself, I would just smile, saying ‘is it me’. It’s actually a dream come true for me.
You scored a goal in the game against South Africa and was even declared the Most Valuable Player of the match, how did that make you feel?
I felt so proud and thanked my teammates who supported me. I didn’t plan to have such a wonderful game, I just wanted to help my team win and I am happy I was able to even score a goal. I want to always do my best to
Last season, you played against Messi in the La Liga for the first time, could you share the experience?
You know how it feels playing against the greatest of all time! It was a great feeling, a dream come true for me. I couldn’t even imagine playing against somebody I’d been watching on TV for how many years in the Champions League, World Cup etc. It was great feeling for me.
You even scored in that game, and you must have felt bad you lost the match.
Yes, that’s football for you. Although we needed the win, in football it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, the important thing is your performance. And thank God we were not relegated at the end.
You’re linked with several offers, is there likely to see a move?
No, for now I’m still a Villarreal player, and I’m just focusing on my football, I don’t know what future holds; I will only keep working.
It’s been awhile a Nigerian player won the Arican footballer of the Year, do you think the current players in the Eagles can claim the award anytime soon?
Winning the African Footballer of the Year award is part of my dream; I know if I keep working hard I can be one of the Nigerian players to win the award. The good thing is that we have players who are very good and I know very soon one of us will
win it.
Nwakali: Why I am yet to play for new club, CD Huesca
Nigeria’ s promising star, Kelechi Nwakali, has explained that he has not played an official game for new club CD Huesca because of the non completion of his transfer paper work to Spain after he was released by Premier League club, Arsenal.
“I haven’t started playing with the team (Huesca) as I am yet to complete my clearance,” Nwakali said.
Nwakali is one of the players invited for the Africa Cup of Nations U-23 championship serving as qualifier for next year’s Japan Olympics, and coach Imama Akapamabo insists that the player will undergo special drills due to his lack of playing time in Spain.
The highly-rated midfielder joined the camp of the Nigeria U23s ahead of next month’s U23 AFCON in Egypt last week.
“The target is to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics,” Nwakali said ahead of the U23 AFCON, which begins on November 8.
“I came in early to camp to train with the team.”
Defending champions Nigeria open their campaign against Cote d’Ivoire, before they take on South Africa.
Their last Group B match will be against Zambia.
Robust league, blessing to Nigeria –Dare
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has again called for the strengthening of the Nigerian Professional Football League for the overall benefit of Nigerian football.
He made this call when he visited the Under-23 team camp in Abuja recently.
“The domestic league is critical particularly for our footballers because that is where they are nurtured and can be picked to play professional football,” he said.
“Also from the domestic league, we see we can also back-fill into the national team.”
The Minister disclosed that talks were on with the Nigeria Football Federation, club owners, and state governments who are owners of clubs, to finetune ways of re-engineering the domestic league because of its critical nature.
The minister cited the challenge of funding as one of the problems affecting the league.
He added: “Once the league starts proper, we are going to meet with stakeholders and experts to review what has been done and what can be done differently with the sole goal of strengthening the domestic league.
“Also remember that without the right facilities, if the football pitches are not in good shape, it’s a major drawback. All these problems are not insurmountable.”
Integrity: NFF reads riot act to members, match officials
The Nigeria Football Federation has issued a stern warning to its members, and particularly match officials, to guard against acts and practices that could be seen to encourage match fixing and match manipulation in any way or form in the coming football season.
With the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season due to kick off on Sunday, November 3, the NFF said it encourages match officials and other workers in football to recognize, resist and report any act, practice or tendency that may appear, remotely or directly, to seek to compromise the integrity of any given football match at any point in time.
“It is important that NFF members, including Members of Congress, stakeholders, referees, match commissioners and referee assessors, and indeed everyone involved in the game, resist and report all acts that may seek to compromise the integrity of a game. The NFF will monitor actions and inaction within the perspectives of errors in decisions, which could be classified as: 1) Error of Judgment 2) Error of Knowledge and 3) Deliberate Act.
“The NFF is on a wavelength of zero tolerance for match fixing and match manipulation in any way. The Federation will come down hard on anyone involved in any practice that may seek to bring the game to disrepute,” Barrister Okey Obi, head of the NFF Integrity Unit, told thenff.com.
Back to work as NPFL 2019/2020 season takes centrestage
After five months of inactivity, the Nigeria Professional Football League will finally take centrestage across numerous venues in the country this Sunday as the 2019/2020 season resumes.
Apart from the two clubs playing on the continent, Enyimba and Rangers, others will be hoping to start the new campaign on a good note.
The star match of the day will see Kano Pillars taking on Rivers United in Kano as the four-time champions will be looking forward to winning their fifth title.
The Sai Masu Gida will be without their captain, Rabiu Ali, who will be serving a 12-match ban after his altercations with match officials during the Super Six played in Lagos at the end of last campaign.
It can be guaranteed that Kano fans will be thrilled on Sunday because Rivers and Pillars played some extremely eye-pleasing football during the preseason and it is expected they should continue in the same vein on Sunday.
While Pillars have retained the bulk of their team, they’ve also added Joshua Enaholo (who is expected to start) Bright Silas, Kester Kelly and Abba Umar to their squad.
For Rivers, they will be banking on the experience of 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Azubuike Egwuekwe, a well-travelled centre half who arrives in Port Harcourt to beef up the team ahead of the campaign. Strong, physically-imposing and blessed with an ability to read the game, this charismatic leader of men will certainly play his part in what promises to be a special season for The Pride of Rivers.
Plateau United had it tough last campaign and actually escaped relegation towards the end of the season so they will have to be at their best this season and must start on a strong note when they host 2018 champions, Lobi Stars, in Jos on Sunday.
It will be an interesting battle between Abdu Maikaba who is into his second season with the 2017 champions and Gbenga ‘The Oracle’ Ogunbote who sits on the Lobi bench for the first time in the league.
Lobi will look to shock Plateau at the 44,000 capacity Jos Stadium with their returnee veterans. David Tyavkase, Sibi Gwar, Sunday Akleche are in the mix while debuts are expected from exciting youngster Abdulkadir Mumini and the experienced Reuben Ogbonnaya.
In Bauchi, it will be a baptism of fire for newly promoted Jigawa Golden Stars when they face off against Wikki Tourists.
This should be an interesting encounter between the two Northern teams with Jigawa, a long time absentee from the top league. The Dutse side makes a return to the top flight after a six-year absence and will look to ruffle some feathers.
Coach Rabiu Tata will lead an exciting band of youngsters like Innocent Jonathan and Timothy Simon even though it looks like Wikki will be too much a mountain to climb for them.
Warri Wolves was relegated in 2016 and finally returned to the elite division and will start their campaign against former Aiteo Cup winner, Akwa United, in Warri.
The Warri side was in the news even before the league started when they sacked Ngozi Elechi during the preseason. Elechi, who handled Yobe Desert Stars last season got the boot after a string of unimpressive results in preseason despite only being appointed weeks earlier.Not that Akwa United would mind as they visit Wolves with fresh faces that include former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Bassey Akpan and 2007 NPFL top scorer Akarandut Orok who has returned from abroad.
It will be a baptism of sorts for John Obuh and Duke Udi as they make their maiden bow on the Akwa bench.
It is going to be an emotional moment in Owerri at the weekend when Heartland host MFM of Lagos.
After 13 years at the helms with the Olukoya Boys, the National U-23 assistant coach decided to move to Owerri and will be re-united with his first professional club.
New gaffer, Tony Bolus, will begins his sojourn at the club alongside his assistant, Yemi Olanrewaju, and will hope to get a good result against the new club of the team’s former coach.
With youth international Samuel Nnoshiri in their fold, Heartland will look to start the league with a bang.
FC IfeanyiUbah start the campaign with a home game against newly-promoted Adamawa United who will want to make their promotion count. The Nnewi side has lost a lot of players this season but have recruited budding talents from around their neck of the woods.
Delta Force will hope their sophomore season in the NPFL will be better than last term when they flirted with relegation towards the tail end of the campaign. They welcome Dakkada Football Club (formerly Akwa Starlets) who themselves want to start life in the top flight on a winning note.
It will be another interesting tie between two ball-playing sides, Abia Warriors and Katsina United. Katsina let go Coach Abdullahi Biffo but have engaged Henry Makinwa to tinker their affairs. Umuahia has not been a good stomping ground for Katsina and they might just want to write a new story this season beginning with the road trip to Abia.
The game between Rangers and Sunshine Stars won’t hold because the Enugu side will play their second leg CAF Confederations Cup tie same weekend ditto the Enyimba versus Nasarawa United game.
Stanbic IBTC commends 2019 HiFL success, as Unical lifts trophy
Stanbic IBTC, member of the Standard Bank Group, has expressed its satisfaction with the organisation and conduct of the 2019 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), which it partners as a major sponsor. Giving this verdict was Head, Global Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Sam Ocheho, who represented Stanbic IBTC at the finals of the collegiate football league, which held on Saturday (26/10/2019) at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos. Ocheho said Stanbic IBTC is very pleased to have been part of the success.
The 2019 finals saw a repeat of last year’s matchup both for the third-place match and for the trophy. The University of Calabar, Malabites, avenged its 2018 loss to defending champions, the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, UAM Tillers, 5-4 on penalties after a score draw in regulation time to emerge champions of the league’s second edition.
UNILORIN Warriors equally got their pound of flesh from OAU Giants in a thrilling third-place playoff encounter, which also ended in a draw before the Warriors emerged as winners following a penalty shootout win.
Ocheho thus commended the promoters of the competition, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, for once again successfully prosecuting the league virtually hitch free, starting from the preliminary stage down to the finals. This year’s competition has seen an expanded field, with 32 universities featured in over 66 matches to decide the winner.
“Stanbic IBTC is very pleased with the successful prosecution of the second edition of the HiFL. The organisers have managed to build on the success recorded in 2018 to put on a wonderful competition,” Ocheho said. “As an organisation, we are known for delivering quality products and services to our customers and for our excellent people-oriented initiatives.
So, we are always careful to work with partners who share our culture of excellence and adept management,” he added.
Stanbic IBTC said its sponsorship of the league is in line with its objective to provide genuine platforms of engagement for Nigerian youths, where they can showcase their talents and more importantly foster unity among them and contribute to youth development. The sponsorship is in tandem with the company’s determination to help grow and develop a vibrant and productive youth population. Ocheho reiterated Stanbic IBTC’s expectation that its involvement will also help in talent-moulding and character-building.
Earlier in the year, Stanbic IBTC Group had announced the renewal of its sponsorship of the HiFL following what it called “great promise” in the competition.
Speaking after the final match, President, Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), one of the league partners, Prof Stephen Hamafyelto, said: “This edition has really proven that we are here for the long term. We have once again delivered on the promises we made regarding standards, discipline even fair-play, especially as it concerns delivering a bigger and better league season.”
