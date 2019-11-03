EPL: Leicester go third with Palace win

Leicester moved up to third in the Premier League as second-half goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy saw off Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Turkey centre-back Soyuncu, who joined from Freiburg in 2018, has been one of the shining stars for the Foxes this season and further endeared himself to their fans with a stooping header that broke the deadlock in the 57th minute.

Jamie Vardy, who scored a hat-trick in the 9-0 win at Southampton, then sealed the away win in the 88th minute with a first-time strike after a swift one-two with substitute Demarai Gray, reports the BBC.

Full-back Ben Chilwell came close to adding a third in stoppage time but saw his angled strike come off the inside of the post.

Up until the first goal the fixture, which had yielded nine goals in the previous two encounters, had been a tight affair.

Vardy had an angled shot saved by Vicente Guaita and the Palace keeper did brilliantly again to snuff out the danger after the striker had got between his central defenders.

Mid-table Palace, who came into the match with seven points from 12, failed to trouble Kasper Schmeichel aside from a Jeffrey Schlupp deflected strike that had to be tipped over the bar by the Dane.

The Eagles remain ninth with 15 points while Palace are level with Chelsea on 23 points, but with a better goal difference, and just two points behind second-placed Manchester City.

