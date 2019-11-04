Business
Eterna Oil records 87% profit drop in 9Months
E
terna Oil Plc has reported 87 per cent drop in profit after tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
According to the unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm reported PAT of N150.185 million in 2019 as against N1.175 billion reported in 2018, representing a drop of 87 per cent.
Profit before tax equally dropped by 87 per cent to N220.861 million in 2019 from N1.728 billion in 2018. While revenue grew by three per cent to N211.258 billion from N205.362 billion in 2018, cost of sales equally grew by three per cent from N201.626 billion to N207.604 billion in N2019.
It also posted 88 per cent drop in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2019.
The oil firm posted a net profit of N112.228 million during the half year as against N965.274 million reported a year earlier, accounting for a drop of 88 per cent.
Profit before tax stood at N165.041 million during the period under review, from N1.419 billion posted in 2018, equally representing 88 per cent decline.
The firm’s revenue dropped by 10 per cent from N172.979 billion in 2018 to N155.767 billion in 2019. Cost of sales stood at N153.488 billion from N170.434 billion while finance charges rose by 308 per cent to close at N827.78 million from N202.872 million.
According to reports, Eterna Oil’s Chairman, Shehu Dikko, recently announced to shareholders that the company was on course for a five-year strategic plan designed to take it to a higher level of success.
“As part of executing the plan, we acquired 14 additional retail outlets in 2018. We are consistently measuring our performance against set targets and the board is providing the oversight to ensure that management delivers on the plans,” Dikko told shareholders at the last annual general meeting in Lagos.
The chairman noted that the company remained committed to making sure its operations positively impact communities, which is the reason it keeps maintaining cordial relationships with all host communities including youth groups, women groups, community development groups and paramount rulers.
Mahmud Tukur , Managing Director of Eterna Plc, said the company was expanding its downstream operations despite Nigeria’s challenging operating environment.
Making a case for the company’s downstream business, the company boss said Eterna Oil’s growth plan was based on a “longer-term vision” with the knowledge that actual profit margins are at the pumps or at the point of sale.
Business
Telcos add 7.4m broadband users in 9 months
●Penetration hits 35.4%
GROWTH
Deployment of 4G infrastructure by network operators boosts the country’s broadband growth
T
hrough the deployment of 4G networks, telecommunications operators in the country were able to connect 7.4 million Nigerians to broadband service between January and September this year.
Figure of broadband users in the country stood at 60 million as at the end of 2018, but from the latest data released by Nigerian Communications Commission, the country had 67.5 million broadband users as at the end of September 2019.
Broadband, in Nigeria context and as defined by the country’s National Broadband Plan (NBP 2013-2018), refers to internet access with a minimum speed of 1.5 megabit per second (Mbps). While number of Nigerians with 2G and 3G internet access has been on the increase, broadband growth has been limited as it requires the operators to deploy more infrastructures across the country.
The September figure brought the country’s broadband penetration to 35.4 per cent. This showed that the country had been able to achieve four per cent broadband growth so far this year, as the penetration level stood at 31.4 per cent at the end of 2018.
According to a World Bank study, a 10 per cent point increase in fixed broadband penetration will increase GDP growth by 1.21 per cent in developed economies and 1.38 per cent in developing ones.
While the country exceeded the target of 30 per cent penetration by December 2018 as set in the NBP 2013-2018, stakeholders have been clamouring for a new plan to give the next direction for the industry.
However, in the absence of a new policy from the government, the operators said they were targeting 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2023 through rapid deployment of 4G infrastructure.
To increase the penetration level, NCC said it was focusing on ensuring that all new base stations to be built by the mobile network operators (MNOs) are 4G-compatible.
According to the Commission, 56.4 per cent of the country’s population are on 3G, while some are still on 2G.
However, while highlighting efforts to deepen broadband penetration at a forum in Lagos, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, said NCC had been encouraging the operators to upgrade their 2G base transceiver stations (BTSs) to 3G, while ensuring that their new sites are 4G.
“Through effective regulatory oversight, which the commission is known for, we are ensuring that all new sites to be built by the mobile network operators (MNOs) are Long Term Evolution (LTE)-compatible. We also strive to ensure implementation of harmonised right of way (RoW) charges on state and Federal Government highways at the cost of N145 per linear meter to encourage faster rollout of telecoms infrastructure.
“We are also working with relevant stakeholders to ensure elimination of multiple taxation and regulations; encourage spread of 3G coverage to, at least 80 per cent of the Nigerian population over the current 56.4 per cent of the population covered with 3G networks,” the EVC said.
He added that the commission was also ensuring that there is efficient allocation of spectrum resources through re-planning and opening up of some spectrum bands as well as development of framework for the utilisation of unused broadcast spectrum known as television white space (TVWS) for the provision of affordable broadband services in the rural, underserved and unserved areas of the country.
Business
Micro pension: 28,000 informal sector workers registered
E
ight months after unveiling the micro pension plan, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have so far registered 28,000 employees in the informal sector for the scheme.
Disclosing this in Lagos at the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria ( PenOp) annual Media Seminar, Head, Corporate Communications, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Peter Aghahowa, said 19 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have registered 28,000 micro pension participants as at November.
According to the breakdown, 21,430 participants were registered as at June 2019,b while in July, 221 participants were registered. In August 2019, 1,299 Nigerians were registered, September, 2737 registered and in October, 2313 participants registered.
While over 40 million Nigerians in the formal sector have no pension plan, which account for about 65 per cent of the GDP, Aghahowa said registration had, however, been challenged due to low financial literacy.
Other challenges include the need for National Identity Number (NIN), which is one of the criteria for registration; low awareness about the scheme and inadequate technology platform to support the registration process.
He said in a bid to tackle the challenges, the commission embarked on campaign across the traditional, social and digital media, engaging with union, associations, professional bodies and non-governmental organisations.
“Though NIN has slowed down the process of micro pension registration, PenCom has, however, collaborated with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure that participants get their numbers on time to fast track registration.
“The commission is working on having its own USSD code to ease payment of pension contribution for enrollees,” he added.
Though the micro pension scheme is moving at a slow pace, the President, PenOp, Aderonke Adedeji, said there was need to give it time in order to avoid mistakes.
Speaking on the growth of the industry, Adedeji said 15 years after setting up the Contributory Pension Scheme, it has grown to over N9.trillion.
“However, we are not yet where we want to be. We need to address the issue of transfer window and the slow registration of NIN, but we are making progress in that aspect.
“In recent time, we have been experiencing slow pace of growth of the industry and the reason is not far-fetched.
“In terms of the state of the Nigerian economy, we have increase in unemployment rate which is a threat to the growth of the industry,” she added.
Business
FG raises local oil firms’ loan to N400m
INVEST
N50 million has been invested in research and development, a new area of focus for content board
T
he Bank of Industry (BOI) has secured Federal Government’s nod to jerk up loans accruable to indigenous oil firms to N400 million.
The bank, which earlier raised the ceiling for local content intervention fund to $1 billion in a renewed fight against capital flight rocking the oil and gas industry, noted, according to a document sighted by New Telegraph, that it took this unprecedented decision based on clearance from the Nigerian Content development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).
Stating that NCDMB had lodged $300 million into the intervention fund account, the document read that the board had “tasked the funds banker, Bank of Industry (BOI), to meet the $1 billion (N400 billion) target in the next two years.”
Quoting the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, the document noted that already, over N50 million had been invested in research and development, a new area of focus for the board.
“A research and development council will be constituted for the oil and gas industry and it will integrate research initiatives of stakeholders and steer them towards achieving tangible and beneficial outcomes,” Wabote said.
Members of the council, he continued, would include representatives of operating and service companies, relevant agencies of government, the academia, Nigerian University Commission and top research centres in the country.
“Research and development (R&D) efforts by stakeholders needs to offer real value and relevance to the oil and gas industry so that companies would support and fund them,” he said.
The board, he said, would “change the framework of executing and funding research in the industry, and R&D would henceforth form part of deliverables on projects.”
“R&D will be treated like capacity building initiatives and we will close gaps. The board will fund good research projects; companies could also be asked to take up research ideas and fund. We want quick wins and such research must solve problems and get to deployment stage.”
He assured that oil industry research interventions would be very focused and devoid of distractions, saying “we will deal with this the same way the oil and gas industry deals with its business.”
Wabote further said that “the Board will establish research clusters covering engineering studies, geological and physical studies, local material substitution and technology adaptation in four universities in Nigeria.
“We will utilise Fairs like this to identify top-five research presentations for development finance consideration by the operators and other government agencies.
“Already, we have selected five foremost researchers in the oil and gas sector that shall be awarded a pilot grant of N56 million. This will assist in developing their inventions further to commercially acceptable standard products.”
The executive secretary identified R&D as one of the key elements needed for an enduring local content development, listing other elements to include the existence of regulatory framework and capacity building. Other elements are structured capacity building, periodic gap analysis and provision of funding and incentives.
He regretted that Nigeria currently faced many pressing R&D challenges, including inadequate facilities and infrastructure, weak framework for protection of intellectual property; lack of funding and low technological development and inadequate educational infrastructure and curriculum to support and foster innovation in our higher institutions.
Other challenges include inability to retain most of the best brains in-country and inability to employ or re-integrate those sponsored by government on scholarships to apply knowledge acquired.
The Ministry of Petroleum Resources had earlier said that the Nigerian oil and gas industry had operated for about 60 years but adequate attention was previously not paid to developing local research capabilities.
“This is important because of the huge importance of R&D in any growing economy; the amount of capital flight from the R&D activities and enormous benefits of domesticating industry research and the impact on other critical sectors of the economy,” the ministry said, giving credence to fresh investment in the area by the NCDMB.
Business
Fidelity Bank celebrates 2019 Compliances & Ethics Week
F
idelity Bank Plc., at the weekend, disclosed plans to participate in this year’s edition of the Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week.
According to the lender, this is in line with its efforts to promote ethical values and professionalism in its workforce.
Consequently, commencing from yesterday, November 3 and running up until Friday, November 8, the bank has organised series engagement initiatives that are part of the annual activities around the celebration.
Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week, organised annually by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE), provides organisations with the ideal occasion to demonstrate their extensive and comprehensive compliance and ethics programmes in a manner that strengthens its ideals while educating employees.
Commenting on the celebration, Fidelity Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo, pointed out that the bank remains committed to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct in its dealings with customers.
“Guided by the Fidelity Code of Business Conduct & Ethical Policy, we expect our employees to uphold its tenets always, and act in a way that reflects the bank’s principles. We have instituted an Ethics Committee to drive this agenda and intervene in guiding staff when necessary,” he stated.
Okonkwo also promised to put the best interest of its teeming customers first, adding that strict adherence to proper ethical values has helped sustain the bank’s standing as a socially responsible organisation and good corporate citizen.
As part of the Compliance & Ethics Week, the bank will conduct a host of engaging staff activities including trivia contest, quiz and lectures.
“The focus is to remind ourselves of the need to imbibe ethical values within the organisation even as we strive to build an enduring institution,” concluded Okonkwo.
Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over five million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and various digital banking channels.
Thebank remains focused on select niche corporate banking sectors as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and its currently driving its retail banking businesses through its robust digital banking channels.
Business
Akinkuotu: Nigeria yet to benefit fully from airspace radar system
Captain Fola Akinkuotu is the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency. In this interview with WOLE SHADARE, he speaks on plans to fix air safety tool across the nation, upgrade of radar system, growth of air traffic and how the airspace can be made safer
How does it feel to manage Nigeria’s airspace as the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)?
It feels great and very humbling. When you are saddled with managing the airspace of your country and you see how big Nigeria is with our population, you must continuously bear in mind the responsibility that you owe government and to your people. I see it as huge responsibility and it must not get into your head. One must continuously be aware of the key aspects that you are expected to do. You continue to think about the safety aspect. As people travel back and forth, you are able to provide them with guidance in navigation. You have to look and ask if you are able to deliver to them whatever aids would guide them into safety. You also think about it that there are no policemen in the skies. You have to guide them to avoid any collision or even mishaps. For me, it is a huge responsibility, a humbling one and one in which am really grateful to Mr. President and the Minister of Aviation for choosing me as the MD. I am truly grateful. The job is good. I love it.
It is the country’s airspace very safe in view of so many reports we have read?
I can answer you by saying it is safer but anybody can say whatever they want to say. It is as safe as it should be. What we also have to look at is that either by act of providence or by God enabling people to do the right things or by people doing the right things. Government’s policies are being implemented by the agencies. We have had about six years accident free years. It should tell us something. In life, I have never subscribed to half measures; we strive for perfection in everything that we do in life. When I look at the airspace, is it safe, the answer is yes. Can it be safer? Yes. Don’t forget that the dynamics have changed from time to time. May be 50 years ago, what we clamour about now in Nigeria is the type of traffic we have now that wasn’t there. But everybody has a car. A larger number of people have cars. We have to make provision either by expanding the roads, changing the network, having flyovers, having highways; these are the things that show that traffic has increased. The same thing will happen with skies. Fifty years ago, there was only one major airline. That airline was Nigeria Airways. Today, we have a lot of airlines but we have airlines that are equal to Nigeria Airways.
How has NAMA been able to solve infrastructure gaps in the airspace?
Like I said, we are expanding in traffic and we hope to expand further both for domestic as well as and international. The equipment we need is in billions of dollars. Key aspect of NAMA’s job is communications, navigation and surveillance. Let us look at communications. Many years ago, I think the European Union gave us a satellite communication system. That was many years ago. We didn’t do anything about it. We did not expand it but traffic expanded, equipment degenerated. So, what should we do? The question you need to ask is, do we need satellite communication? The answer is yes. The means of communication today that is considered reliable in terms of clarity is VHF but VHF has its limitations. It is restricted in a nutshell by what we call line of sight. Line of sight will have obstacles like buildings, mountains natural and man-made obstructions. For us, we were able to propagate them with VSAT and what we were given by European Union is not enough for our business today. The equipment does not come cheap. VSATs are the enabling infrastructure to bounce the radios off. We still need the ground facilities. We are in the process of extended VHF communication. That is a huge cost on itself. Then you look at navigation, someone asked me where the roads in the airways? I said to the person that the roads are there. Airways are ways on means between ground based or satellite based. They are about two navigational aids that are established. As you have high traffic you have to have more airways so that you reduce conflicts. Way back when we started flying, we wanted to go to Kaduna, We flew from Lagos to Ibadan to Kaduna. The other guy would fly from Kaduna back the same path from a different level. So, your separation was vertical but as traffic increased, you are limited in how much vertical separation can guarantee. You spread it out laterally. Therefore to spread it out laterally, you have to create other airways and this would happen as you expand traffic. Now we look at surveillance, our plans, our hope is that we have to have a revamp TRACON-Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria. The equipment that we have in place now is about 10 years. Everything that is electronics has a lifetime plus the fact that technology changes. We have not got the full benefit of the TRACON system. One of the things that we need to do is to upgrade not only the TRACON but the billing system.
Is it that the radar system is obsolete for it not to be able to capture when an aircraft enters and leaves the airspace?
It is not obsolete. It just needs an upgrade.
If it is an upgrade and you are not able to capture all those revenues until people tell you when they enter and exit the country’s airspace, isn’t the country losing huge revenue because we have to rely on what they tell us?
Yes the radar system as a surveillance system aids traffic but we can also provide the controllers a means of looking at a picture, providing efficient service to airlines all the time. That is when you can provide guidance to save the airlines’ money and this to me is key. I explained to a colleague of mine and a friend of yours recently that if I could save five litres on every flight, how much would it translate? It is a handsome figure. The airlines keep saying they are not making money but if you can make savings it saves a lot. Going back to the issue you brought up on NAMA’s revenue. When you want to operate a flight from Lagos to London, you will have a flight plan, you document it that you want to go from this point to this point, there is an exit point. While you are overflying Nigeria’s airspace we charge you. We are relying on what you file. You should fly as you fly. If radar does not change your course, you fly as you file. The air traffic controller clears you as you file. He has radar as back-up. God forbid something occurs and we are looking for an airplane, we know where to look for it. We rely on that and that should not be far from accurate on charges. Fair is fair. We don’t want to unnecessarily over charge the airlines.
There are blind spots in the airspace. Is NAMA doing anything to solve this problem? If I may ask, what are blind spots?
Let me see how I can explain blind spot. Let us imagine that different people poured water on the floor. They will flow. The idea is that the patterns and there will be overlaps. When they overlap means every area is covered. However if somebody pours waters and there are areas not covered, those areas will technically be dry lands. If you look at the areas of coverage, areas that are not wet as dry lands will be the black spots. In radio propagation, where we do not have an overlap and there is no coverage or propagation because it is radio wave, those areas will be technically blind spots. The will be rectified because of radio installations, VSAT damage. Where we lose some coverage, those areas become blind spots. They can be overcome. The problem has not been so significant but we have identified it and we are fixing it. Recently, we moved the VSAT back. It has helped the sector. We are going to deal with the issue in Enugu and other parts of the country so that it will cover North-West corridor, South-East corridor. Some of the projects that government has initiated way back, if they had been completed as at when due, some of these problems wouldn’t have arisen. We are pushing on it. By the end of the year, we will have radio clarity. NAMA is addressing the issue very aggressively and I tell you we are in a position to solve the problem. We are solving the problem. We are going to do everything we have to fix it. We also want to make sure that our surveillance system is good with VHF radios so that Nigerians can make a good claim for the Gulf of Guinea.
NAMA has really done well in the area of equipment, infrastructure, but one area of problem is during Harmattan. How is the agency solving the issue of aircraft not able to land in zero visibility like we have in other climes?
It is easy for me to say there is always traffic in Lagos or there is flooding in Lagos. I read recently, there was flooding in India. There was flooding in other parts of the world. That is not an excuse. True enough, we have harmattan season that reduce visibility and because of weather minimal provided with different categories of landing aid, some flights were cancelled. Some approaching had to be cancelled. There is a minima for a VOR approach. The minima for NDB are lower than VOR and the minima for VOR is lower than the ILS and depending on the equipment on the plane. True, these technologies have been available for quite a while. When I assumed office, what we did was that we called for a meeting with Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) because it is not good enough to just dabble, you have to look at it and do cost and benefit analysis. We held series of meetings so that we can have informed judgement about it. We agreed that we would make efforts to start installing ILS CAT 3 so that we will improve our ability to deliver seamless flight operations. We were focused on what we want to achieve so that our customers will be able to travel at any given time. We started the programme. The equipment has arrived. Installation has started for Lagos and Abuja. After the completion of this, we will go into Port-Harcourt and Kano. The next phase will be for Sokoto, Maiduguri. It will be based on a need necessity. If harmattan will affect Sokoto than it would for Ibadan, it makes sense for Sokoto rather than in Ibadan. It is not because of the region, it is because of traffic density. We believe that before the next harmattan season, the ILS Cat 3 would be in place in Lagos and Abuja. But don’t let us forget, we also have to remind ourselves that there have been alternatives that will enhance approaches during weather situation in the past; the RNAV and Performance Based Navigation (PBN) which have not been taken full advantage of by the domestic operators. Yes, ILS Cat 3 equipment provided by NAMA is half of the story. Let us look at the other requirements. So, FAAN needs to know that they have to provide certain things but the operators have to have the equipment on-board their aircraft. Like I said in the case of PBN, only Arik as far as the airline that has been certified can use the PBN. We have PBN approaches for 26 airports. Who are we then developing this infrastructure for? It means we are doing them for international carriers. Our airlines need to take advantage of it including ILS category 3. On the operators’ side, it will require pilot training, on-board equipment and recurrent training at every six months to guarantee that the pilots are qualified.
One of the achievements of the Federal Government recently is the acquisition of calibration aircraft, how important is this to your operation?
We installed navigational aids that are supposed to guide pilots on airplanes to the centre of the runways in a manner they can land safely. If the guidance is incorrect, it becomes unsafe and the requirements by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) have laid down for us on a global scale how often we should calibrate, measure against standards. ILSs are supposed to be calibrated every six months, VORs every twelve months What we have been doing in recent past is that we have been contracting either to ASECNA or other companies out of the country either in South Africa and paying them to provide the services. Two ways to look at it is capital flight. We are paying people to provide services for us for what we can do ourselves. On the other hand, we need to benefit from the technology by having our people becoming flight inspectors. We will also benefit by virtue of the fact that it is next door. So, if somebody complains that Lagos ILS is not functioning properly, we say no problem. With our ground engineers we call them to do a round check. After that, you can call the flight department to come and calibrate it. You can’t do that with ASECNA because their airplanes might outside doing other jobs. It is not that our airplanes cannot be doing other jobs, it will but at least within our beck and call. So, to that extent, we start to benefit from it tremendously and would save a lot of money.
How have you been able to manage industrial harmony in NAMA? In the past, it had always been rivalry between one department and the other that led to tension and all that?
God has been kind. We thank God we have peaceful environment. Let’s face it, a man of no fixed abode and no feasible means of livelihood, no home, no job will react. The human person by nature wants peace. In any progress mankind has made, man has been at the centre of it. We looked at our work force, what do they need? There were certain things that had been denied them. We looked at the affordability. The ones we could afford, we gave them. We looked at the means and environment for them to be able to do their jobs, we gave it. We saw that working with management will produce the well being of the organisation. We have been talking. The road has not been easy. People talk, we listen. We respond in kind. Where we have difficulties, we explained to them and we show appreciation to the fact that the workforce is at the core of the success of NAMA. It is a symbiotic relationship. You scratch my back I scratch your back.
You trained as an aircraft engineer and later as a pilot and have a lot of expertise in aviation. Where do you see NAMA in the next five years?
True. I started my life as an engineer and later as a pilot. I have been everywhere. Apart from the fact that the mission statement says we intend to become one of the leading ANSPs. In five years, my prayer, my hope that NAMA should have exceeded all the standards in terms of their calling. Communications; I like to see in NAMA where communication is crisp clear. The communication should be up to scratch. I also like it supported by a good, knowledgeable work force; the workforce that is young and vibrant. In terms of navigation, I like to see a NAMA that is looking at what we have, making sure on how to reduce cost. I am also looking at NAMA that is harnessing solar panels, wind mills energy. I also like to see them looking at this navigation that will be in the cloud tomorrow and our surveillance into the skies. I want to see a NAMA where our radar system is superb but also not just being good or being safe but to see a NAMA that sees itself as a partner to the industry, to the airline so that we continue to create an environment that will lower their cost. I don’t want to see a NAMAA where you taxi and taxi for 45 minutes, burning fuel that is not good. We have to see NAMA where the flight time from Lagos to Abuja for example will be 55 minutes. Is there radar guidance that we can provide to cut their time? I would love to see that. The future is in the cloud. Now, we have cloud based radar surveillance system. I also want to see NAMA where some of the products that NAMA has engaged in for years that have not matured. I like to see them come into fruition. My dreams are tall. I want a system in air traffic where arrival managers and departure managers. Those are the things they have everywhere else in the world. I want to see a NAMA where our South East corridors where we have helicopters flying and we are not capturing them. Government has provided money for multilateration. I love to see that happen. I like to see the North Eat corridor where we have not been able to monitor some of the issues that have created security problems for us. We can track them by multi-lateration. I pray that I am alive in five years; I wish that those things will happen and they can happen. But beyond all, my dream is to have a group of workers in NAMA that are truly dedicated, that are well educated and properly trained and the future will be in their hands.
Business
NAMA frets over airlines’ status in $24m landing facility
EXCEPTION
Only Arik certified to use the PBN system
T
he Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) is at a loss as to how domestic airlines can take advantage of the on-going installation of the over $24 million Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ILS) in Lagos and Abuja airports.
The average cost of each of the equipment ranges between $4 million and $5 million and the airspace agency is already installing two for Lagos and Abuja for the first phase, while Sokoto, Port-Harcourt, Kano and Maiduguri will follow suit.
These airports are carefully chosen because of the prevalence of bad weather in most parts of northern Nigeria during harmattan season.
The worry stems from the fact that only Arik Air has on-board equipment in its relatively newer airplanes to match on ground facilities for aircraft to land in zero visibility or during harmattan, which bites harder between December and February every year.
During the period, airlines lose money because aircraft are kept on ground, flights cancelled, thereby causing chaos at several airports across the country.
Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, told New Telegraph in Lagos that installation of the facilities had commenced for Lagos and Abuja, adding that after fixing the equipment, they would go into Port-Harcourt and Kano.
The next phase, he said, would be for Sokoto, Maiduguri, saying it will be based on necessity.
“If harmattan will affect Sokoto than it would for Ibadan, it makes sense for Sokoto rather than in Ibadan,” he said.
He lamented that the high safety tool would only benefit foreign airlines more because they already operate with the equipment on-board while Nigerian carriers would need to upgrade their airplanes to take advantage of it.
His words: “So, FAAN needs to know that they have to provide certain things but the operators have to have the equipment onboard their aircraft. In the case of Performance Based Navigation (PBN), only Arik has been certified to be able to use the PBN. We have PBN approaches for 26 airports. Who are we then developing this infrastructure for? It means we are doing them for international carriers.
“Our airlines need to take advantage of it including ILS Category 3. On the operators’ side, it will require pilot training, on-board equipment and recurrent training at every six months to guarantee that the pilots are qualified.”
“Government and NAMA putting ILS Cat 3 in Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto, Port-Harcourt and other places will also demand that other things associated with Cat 3 conditions have to be met. FAAN has to do what they need to do, so also the operators. The operators must have those things, must meet their own requirements to benefit from it,” he added.
During harmattan in Nigeria, the weather becomes hazy and visibility is bad. So, with this equipment that NAMA has acquired, aircraft can land at any time at the airports, but the equipment needs stable electricity supply. It does not work where there is unstable power.
Before now, the situation had made flying in Nigerian airspace difficult during the harmattan, resulting in flight cancellations.
Most international and local flights have had to be diverted to neighbouring countries any time there is harmattan haze because of lack of facilities to guide them with precision during landing. The issue of harmattan haze is a yearly seasonal occurrence as Nigeria has mainly rainy (thunderstorms) and dry seasons (harmattan).
While the problem lasted, no airline could fly and passengers were delayed with colossal loss of revenue to the operators.
Domestic airlines in Nigeria particularly dread harmattan season because of its attendant dusty and hazy weather, which leads to multiple flight cancellations due to low visibility.
The weather minima at most airports in the country penultimate year was between 600 metres for Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamidi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja and 800 metres for Calabar, Owerri, Benin City and other airports.
Business
Universal Insurance’s fortunes rebound in Q3’19
F
ortunes of Universal Insurance Plc has experienced a significant improvement in the third quarter of 2019 as against analysts’ speculation that the company would not be able to turn around its fortunes based on half year results released at the stock exchange at the end of June.
According to financial statement filed with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and made available to the media, the company’s results show that Universal Insurance recorded an increase in gross premium income by 91per cent to N1.541billion in Q3 2019 from N808.698 million within the same period in 2018.
Also, net premium income witnessed a leap to N1.095 billion from N620.198 million, representing 77per cent increase in the period under review.
Given the technical capabilities of the underwriting house in the period under consideration, gross claims paid out dropped to N211 million from N255.424 million, representing a 17per cent.
According to the Managing Director of the company, Mr Ben Ujoatuonu, the reduction in claims pay-out was achieved due to the company’s ability to assess risks accepted effectively and efficiently.
He added that the company was prompt with claims settlement as it attends to issue with genuine dispatch.
Similarly, underwriting expenses increased by 63 per cent to N340.506 million in the third quarter of 2019 from N208million in 2018, signifying remarkable improvement on the 604 per cent (N538.822 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2019.
The underwriting profit rose by 71per cent to N626.506 million in the third quarter of 2019 while investment income also marked up an increase of 38 per cent to N106.668 in Q3 2019 compared to N77.423 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Business
FRC: Investors seeking clearer climate-related disclosures
C
ompanies are falling short of investors’ expectations for clearer disclosures on climate-related risks, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) U.K has revealed.
In a new report, the FRC provides guidance on what companies can do to bridge the expectation gap, outlining effective risk management, scenario analysis, and metrics and targets.
It urged firms to use the task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, highlighting how the UK Government expects all large asset owners to do so by 2022.
According to the Actuary, this comes after the FRC, which regulates the actuarial profession, published a statement earlier this year outlining the responsibility of companies to consider their environmental impact.
“Investors are rightly demanding more information and greater transparency from companies on the challenges posed by climate change,” FRC CEO, Sir Jon Thompson, said.
“As societal and investor expectations evolve, alongside the regulatory environment, it is clear companies need to rapidly increase their transparency and improve reporting.”
The FRC report came on the same day it was reported that 300 UK MPs now back a campaign calling for fossil fuel divestment from the £700m Parliamentary Pension Fund.
A pledge signed by the politicians warns of fossil fuel assets becoming stranded as the world looks to curtail carbon emissions, and calls for responsible investment.
The Parliamentary Pension Fund’s largest single holding is £11.6 million of shares in BP, while it also holds £10.9 million in Royal Dutch Shell.
Bank of England governor Mark Carney and the Environmental Audit Committee have both warned that pension savings are at risk because they are exposed to overvalued carbon assets.
“As MPs past and present, and members of the Parliamentary Pension Fund, we call on the trustees to uphold their fiduciary duty and take the financial risks of climate change seriously,” the pledge states.
Business
DBN pledges support for MSMEs in North East
T
he Managing Director of Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Mr. Anthony Okpanachi, has pledged to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development (MSMES) in the North-East region.
Okpanachi disclosed this at the DBN MSME workshop, which held in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state recently.
Okpanachi promised that the bank would support the rejuvenation of North eastern city to its commercial status, which has been devastated by insurgency in the last decade.
The DBN boss said over N100billion had been disbursed this year to over 95,000 MSMEs across various sectors of the economy.
Keynote speaker at the event, Mr. Ibrahim Boyi, the MD/CEO of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, called for stakeholders support for MSMEs, describing them as having the capacity to absorb the nation’s growing workforce.
He also noted that the current supply of credit of about $3.7trillion was low compared to the $8.9 trillion potential demand for MSME financing.
The automobile group boss noted that the MSMEs had made a total employment contribution of over 60 million persons, and if given the needed support, funding and enabling environment would do more.
Business
‘FX reserves may fall to $38bn by year end’
U
nless there is significant improvement in capital inflows, especially Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves may fall to $38billion by the end of this year, Coronation Research has predicted.
In a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the firm said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) FX reserves are currently $40.70billion (a reported 30day moving average). Given the recent decline in the reserves, a reserve level around the $38.00billion mark is not far -fetched, in our view, unless Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) picks up.”
The nation’s forex reserves have been on a downward trend in recent months, dropping to $40.50billion as at October 30, 2019 from $45 billion on July 25, 2019.
New Telegraph’s analysis of CBN data shows that the foreign reserves fell by $1.26billion from $41.76billion in October 2 to $40.5billion as of the end of October 30.
According to the data, the reserves declined by $3.2 billion, to stand at $41.7 billion in Q3-19 alone.
Specifically, the reserves recorded a drop of $1.76 billion and $2.9 billion in September and August respectively.
In a recent report, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited citing the falling reserves, had predicted a weakening of the naira across all market segments.
It will be recalled that the CBN had commented on the declining reserves in its economic report for third quarter of 2019.
Part of the report reads: “Gross external reserves were $40.9billion as at September 25, 2019. This indicated a decrease of 8.6 per cent, compared with the level in the second quarter of 2019. The external reserves position would cover 5.2 months of import of goods and services or 9.2 months of import of goods only, based on the estimated value of import for the second quarter of 2019.”
Financial analysts have attributed the downward trend of the reserves to lower FPI inflows and lower crude oil prices.
Indeed, data obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) indicates that FPI pulled out N243.35billion from the Nigerian capital market in the first seven months of this year. Analysts said the capital outflows reflect foreign investors’ waning confidence in the Nigerian economy amid concerns about macroeconomic fundamentals of the Nigerian economy.
However, analysts believe that last Wednesday’s rate cut by the US Federal Reserve will be positive for capital inflows into Nigeria.
The US Central Bank lowered the target for its benchmark rate by a quarter point, to a range of 1.5per cent to 1.75per cent ( the third cut in four months), in a move aimed shielding the American economy from the impact of trade wars and a global slowdown.
Interestingly, the CBN has in recent times been announcing measures that it hopes will attract more FPI into the country.
Last Thursday, for instance, the apex bank completely prohibited individuals and local firms from investing in both its primary and secondary Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions, thereby restricting such investments to lenders and foreign investors only.
