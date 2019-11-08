Europa League: United, Celtic, Sevilla qualify for last-32

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side provided a “template” for how they should play this season as they beat Partizan Belgrade to reach the Europa League last 32.

First-half goals from Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial were followed by a powerful finish from Marcus Rashford after the break to complete United’s biggest home win since August, with Solskjaer describing the performance of his front three as “high class”.

The result keeps Solskjaer’s men top of Group L. Victory in their final match against AZ Alkmaar on 12 December will ensure a top seeding in the last 32, no matter what happens when they go to Kazakhstan to play Astana in three weeks.

Manchester United are the only side in the competition not to concede a goal this season. It also extended their unbeaten run in the Europa League to 15 matches, three short of Chelsea’s tournament record of 18.

And a last-gasp Olivier Ntcham goal handed Celtic a ticket to the last-32 knockout stage in the Europa League on Thursday while Munir El Haddadi’s hat-trick ensured Sevilla are also through.

Celtic won 2-1 at Lazio with almost the last kick of the game as Frenchman Ntcham elegantly chipped the ball over the oncoming goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha deep in stoppage time for the Scottish side’s’ first-ever victory on Italian soil.

Munir’s goals for Sevilla were supplemented by two from Munas Dabbur in a 5-2 away drubbing of Luxembourg’s Dudelange as the Spaniards kept up their 100% record in Group A.

They had raced into a 4-0 halftime lead.

Swiss club Basle also inched closer to the knockout phase, with Fabian Frei scoring the winner on the hour mark as they beat visiting Getafe 2-1 to go four points clear in Group C.

PSV Eindhoven missed the chance to put poor domestic form behind them and also qualify for the last-32 as they let an early lead slip at LASK Linz and eventually lost 4-1.

A fifth-minute penalty from Daniel Schwaab had the Dutch ahead at halftime but the Austrians were rampant after the break with Brazilian import Klauss bagging two late goals.

Sporting top Group D after a 2-0 win at hapless Rosenborg of Norway to move to nine points, two more than LASK and PSV.

A 1-1 draw between Standard Liege and Eintracht Frankfurt in Group F also helped the cause of leaders Arsenal, who conceded a stoppage-time equalizer on Wednesday at Vitoria Guimaraes for the same scoreline in Portugal.

Arsenal can make sure of progress to the knockout stage when they next host the German side on November 28.

AZ Alkmaar, who last month thrashed Astana 6-0 to equal the record victory margin in a Europa League group match, trounced the Kazakh club again with a 5-0 win in Nur-Sultan on Thursday.

*Courtesy: BBC, NAN

