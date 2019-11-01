ICT / e-World
Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables
For over 14 years at Apple Inc , Rubén Caballero had to include a cable with every iPhone design whose wireless engineering he oversaw, from the first prototypes in 2005 to iPhone 11 models on shelves now.
Now, as chief wireless strategist for Silicon Valley startup Keyssa Inc, Caballero hopes to cut the cord for good – for all smartphones. His new position has not been previously reported.
Every iPhone since the first released in 2007 has come with a cable as a failsafe way to transfer data, as has virtually every other brand of phone, reports Reuters.
Keyssa wants to end that with its chip that can transfer data nearly as fast as a wire by placing two devices next to each other. Early customer LG Electronics Inc uses the chip to connect the second screen of its LG V50 smart phone.
Wireless charging has taken hold in phones, but wireless data connections like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi remain too finicky to discard cables altogether.
Keyssa has raised more than $100 million from the venture groups at Intel Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Foxconn parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and a fund run by Tony Fadell, another former Apple executive who helped create the iPod and then hired Caballero for the original iPhone team.
“Every single consumer product would love to solve the external connector,” Caballero, who left Apple earlier this year, said in an interview at Keyssa’s headquarters in Campbell, California.
Caballero, a retired Canadian Air Force captain who favors all-black attire, also has his eyes on the inside of phones. There, cables cause engineering headaches.
Camera modules connect to main circuit boards with a thin cables. Bend them enough and they break, creating an unintentional “beautiful antenna” that interferes with cellular data connections, Caballero said.
With Keyssa’s chips, camera modules could touch the circuit board to transmit data wirelessly. The chips use high frequencies that cause no interference inside the phone or with nearby devices.
“What’s beautiful about this is the frequency,” Caballero said. “It just fixes a lot of problems.”
Aside from phones, Keyssa is testing chips with video display makers and at least one maker of lidar sensors, the electronic eyes of self-driving cars.
“Ruben is a powerhouse when it comes to commercializing great technology,” Fadell told Reuters.
Caballero brings with him experience overseeing more than 1,000 Apple wireless engineers in a department with a budget of $600 million for testing equipment alone.
Before joining Apple, Caballero worked at two startups and relished the frenzied pace there and during his early days at Apple working with Fadell.
When Fadell brought him to Apple in 2005, Caballero asked where all the test equipment and labs were for the group.
“He said, ‘We don’t have anything, but we’ll get it done,'” Caballero said. “You know when has something in his eyes – you can see the vision. After that, I was hooked. I used to sleep under my desk. When you have that passion, it’s incredible. And I feel it here.”
ICT / e-World
China to launch 5G services Friday
China’s three state telecoms on Thursday announced the roll-out 5G mobile phone services, marking a key step in Beijing’s ambitions to become a technology superpower at a time when it remains locked in trade tensions with Washington.
China Mobile’s, China Unicom and China Telecom’s said on their websites and online stores that 5G plans, which start from as low as 128 yuan a month, will be available from Friday, allowing Chinese consumers nationwide to use the ultra-fast mobile internet service, reports Reuters.
Beijing had originally said it would launch the ultra-fast mobile internet service, which promises to support new features such as autonomous driving, early next year. But it accelerated its plans as tensions with the United States, especially over its boycott of telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, heated up.
“China will have the largest commercial operating 5G network in the world on Friday, and the scale of its network and the price of its 5G services will have a pivotal impact throughout the supply chain,” Bernstein said in a report this week.
Authorities have said that they plan to install over 50,000 5G base stations across 50 Chinese cities in the country by the end of this year, and that big cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou, are already covered by the 5G network.
Chinese companies from Xiaomi to Huawei have also unveiled new products in anticipation of the 5G roll out, with Huawei saying that it anticipates to start seeing a revenue uplift from the sector next year.
Smartphone marker Xiaomi said earlier this month that it plans to launch more than 10 5G phones next year and that there was a fear in the industry that consumers would stop buying 4G models.
ICT / e-World
MTN makes N460bn revenue as subscribers hit 61.6m
MTN Nigeria on Wednesday, released its quarter three results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, where it recorded increased Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) by 39.3 per cent to N460.1 billion and an increased subscriber number by 0.1 million to reach 61.6 million subscribers on its network.
The report also showed increased active data subscribers by 1.6 million to reach 22.3 million active data users on its network.
According to the Q3 financial report, the telecoms company’s service revenue, however, increased by 12.1 per cent to N854.9 billion, even though EBITDA grew by 39.3 per cent to N460.1 billion. The EBITDA margin increased to 53.7 per cent, while earnings per share rose by 29 per cent to N7.29k, with increased capital expenditure (Capex) by 39.5% to N154.1 billion.
MTN Nigeria CEO, Ferdi Moolman, while analysing the Q3 financial results, said the bottom-line remained strong with growth of 24.0 per cent and 28.9 per cent respectively in profit before and after tax.
According to Moolman: “Our company’s performance is very encouraging, demonstrating the resilience of our business despite a challenging operating environment. We sustained double-digit growth in service revenue led by growth in voice and data revenue.
“We recorded 61.6 million subscribers, representing a 0.1 million increase QoQ. We were required to undertake a SIM re-registration process, which resulted in a disconnection of around 0.6 million active subscribers, limiting base growth.
“During the quarter, we focused on the end-to-end optimisation and repositioning of our data offerings. We made significant investments in accelerating 4G network expansion; and leveraging 800MHz spectrum activated in Q2 2019, we launched enhanced 4G+ services in Lagos, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt.
“We also changed our pricing strategy, placing us in an even stronger competitive position going forward. As a result, we have begun to see promising results with active data subscriber net additions of 1.6 million and 4G population coverage at over 35% in 64 cities. Data traffic volume also increased by over 68 per cent, while data revenue rose by 34.9 per cent year on year.”
ICT / e-World
Samsung Elec shows off new design for square-folding phone
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has unveiled a new design for a smartphone that folds into a square, racing ahead in folding devices after it launched its first model in September.
The South Korean tech giant teased youtu.be/AZDl_SP-w9E the new concept on Tuesday at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 in the United States, reports Reuters.
“The amazing thing with the foldable technology is that it can also become more compact like this,” said Sally Hyesoon Jeong, head of Framework R&D Group at Samsung’s mobile communications, showing the mock-up on a screen behind her.
“Incredible, right?” Jeong said, followed by applause from the floor.
The world’s largest smartphone maker is powering ahead with the launch of 5G phones and $2,000 foldable handsets as it battles rivals Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in an increasingly saturated market.
Its new design enables the device to fold in half horizontally.
“This brand new form factor we are now exploring not only easily fits in your pocket but it also changes the way you use the phone,” Jeong said.
China’s Huawei started taking orders last week in China for its eagerly awaited foldable smartphone, hoping to make up for weak overseas sales amid U.S. trade sanctions.
Samsung did not provide details about when the square-folding phone would be launched.
“While we can’t comment on future products, Samsung is committed to pioneering the foldable category, including investing in the development of new form factors,” Samsung said in a statement to Reuters.
ICT / e-World
Facebook probe by US states expands to 47 attorneys general
A New York-led probe into allegations that Facebook Inc put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising rates has expanded to include attorneys general from 47 U.S. states and territories, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Tuesday.
The investigation of Facebook announced in September had included Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia. It now includes most U.S. states as well as the U.S. territory of Guam, reports Reuters.
Facebook shares closed down 3.9% at $182.34 on Tuesday.
The statement provided a list of states involved in the probe and added that other states “cannot confirm their participation in pending investigations.” California, the largest state by population, was not on the list.
Some states, particularly New York and Nebraska, have raised concerns that Facebook and other big tech companies engage in anti-competitive practices, expose consumer data to potential data theft and push up advertising prices.
Facebook said that its users had multiple choices for the services that the company provides.
“We understand that if we stop innovating, people can easily leave our platform. This underscores the competition we face,” said Will Castleberry, vice president, state and local policy, at Facebook. “We will work constructively with state attorneys general and we welcome a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which we operate.”
Facebook also faces probes by the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
The Facebook investigations are part of a larger landscape of probes of big tech firms.
Reuters and others reported in June that the Justice Department and FTC had divided responsibility for the companies being investigated, with the Justice Department taking on Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple Inc while the FTC looked into Facebook and Amazon.com Inc.
The Justice Department later said it was opening a probe of online platforms, which would include Facebook.
ICT / e-World
ICT / e-World
Mark Zuckerberg on billionaires: ‘No one deserves to have that much money’
Mark Zuckerberg, the fifth richest person in the world with many billions of dollars to his name, said he “understands” where Bernie Sanders is coming from when the Democratic presidential candidate says billionaires shouldn’t exist.
“I don’t know if I have an exact threshold on what amount of money someone should have, but on some level no one deserves to have that much money,” the Facebook (FB) CEO said during a town hall event at the company’s headquarters on Thursday in response to an employee question about Sanders’ comments.
Zuckerberg currently has a net worth of nearly $70 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has previously pledged to give away 99% of his Facebook shares.
“I think if you do something that’s good, you get rewarded, but I do think some of the wealth that can be accumulated is unreasonable,” he said at the event.
In an unusual move, Zuckerberg decided to livestream the company event after audio from internal meetings conducted in July was leaked and published earlier this week. (He said Thursday that the company believes an intern shared the audio recording.)
“Our internal Q&As at Facebook are one of my favorite traditions, and after the transcript of one of them was published online earlier this week, I thought it would be good to show everyone what these Q&As are like,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on his personal Facebook page on Thursday minutes before a broadcast of the town hall event began.
In the leaked audio, obtained by tech site The Verge, Zuckerberg comments on another presidential candidate — Sen. Elizabeth Warren — and admits to employees that the prospect of her as president could “suck” for Facebook, given her promises to break up tech companies.
On Thursday, Zuckerberg was asked how he could stay impartial on presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren following his past statements about her.
“Let’s try not to antagonize her further,” Zuckerberg said of Warren on Thursday. He added: “I would rather have someone get elected, even if I disagree with them on everything, which I don’t even think is the case here, than not give them the ability to say what they think.”
Warren released an aggressive plan earlier this year to break up tech giants like Facebook, Amazon (AMZN)and Google (GOOG), reports CNN.
“You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies,” Zuckerberg said in a meeting with Facebook employees this summer, according to the leaked audio. “If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah.”
“But look,” he continued, “at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”
ICT / e-World
FBI Director: Facebook could become platform of ‘child pornographers’
FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Friday that Facebook Inc’s proposal to encrypt its popular messaging program would turn the platform into a “dream come true for predators and child pornographers.”
Wray, who was one of several top Justice Department officials on Friday to address a crowd of law enforcement and child protection officials in Washington, said that Facebook’s (FB.O) plan would produce “a lawless space created not by the American people or their representatives but by the owners of one big company.”
Facebook intends to add encryption of wide swathes of communications on its platform.
His speech ratchets up the pressure on Facebook as the U.S. and allied governments renew their push to weaken the digital protections around the billions of messages people exchange each day.
Wray steered clear of making any specific proposal, saying that “companies themselves are best placed” to offer a way for law enforcement to get around encryption.
“We’re going to lose the ability to find those kids who need to be rescued,” Wray said. “We’re going to lose the ability to find the bad guys.”
The Justice Department’s No. 2 official, who spoke after Wray, took a swipe at Apple Inc, which already uses end-to-end encryption on its messenger, saying the company reported only 43 tips to law enforcement last year about child exploitation.
Facebook, by contrast, reported globally 16 million child-exploitation tips, a number that he said could drop by as much as 70 percent if Facebook encrypts its messaging program the way Apple has done.
“Are we to assume that Apple magically ran platforms free of child exploitation?” Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen asked. “Or is it that companies with end-to-end encryption cannot see harmful illicit activity that was occurring on these platforms and they choose to avert their eyes by deploying end-to-end encryption?”
The Justice Department event is part of a renewed push by the American, Australian, and British governments to force tech companies to help them circumvent the encryption that helps keeps digital communications secure.
Debates over encryption have been rumbling for more than 25 years, but officials’ anxiety has increased as major tech companies move toward automatically encrypting the messages on their platforms and the data held on phones, reports Reuters.
In the past, officials have cited the threat of terrorism to buttress their campaigns again encryption. But as Islamic State and other extremist groups fade from the headlines, governments are trying a different tack, invoking the threat of child abuse to argue for “lawful access” to these devices.
Facebook’s privacy-focused move, announced by founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg this year, is causing particular consternation because the platform is the source of millions of tips to authorities about child abuse images every year.
Zuckerberg, speaking on the company’s weekly internal Q&A livestream on Thursday, defended the decision, saying he was “optimistic” Facebook would be able to identify predators even in encrypted systems by using the same tools it uses to fight election interference.
Many people have applauded Facebook’s push for privacy and security. Academics, experts, and privacy groups have long worried that circumventing the protections around private communications would open dangerous vulnerabilities that could make the entire internet less safe, and leave billions of users exposed to abusive surveillance.
Attorney General William Barr, who also spoke at Friday’s event, said the Justice Department “would like to engage with the private sector in exploring solutions,” but he warned that time is running out because the deployment of “warrant-proof encryption has accelerated.”
“The status quo is exceptionally dangerous, unacceptable, and only getting worse,” he said.
Daniel Castro, the Vice President of the Washington-based Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said in an interview ahead of Wray’s speech that government officials were framing the conversation around protecting children because it’s emotionally powerful.
“In the past they’ve really focused on terrorism,” he said. “They’ve really switched angles on that.”
ICT / e-World
Facebook removes multiple accounts from Nigeria, Egypt, two others
Facebook Inc has removed several pages, groups and accounts on its platforms from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia, citing “coordinated inauthentic behavior”.
A total of 280 Facebook accounts, 149 pages and 43 groups, and 121 Instagram accounts were removed, the social media platform said bit.ly/2LJypCf on Thursday.
Facebook, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, said the accounts were engaged in spreading content on topics like UAE’s activity in Yemen, the Iran nuclear deal and the criticism of Qatar, Turkey and Iran.
The social media giant has recently been cracking down on such accounts after coming under fire in the last few years for its self-admitted sluggishness in developing tools to combat extremist content and propaganda operations, reports Reuters.
Earlier this year, it removed accounts from Iraq, Ukraine, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Thailand, Honduras and Israel.
Facebook is making attempts to prevent online abuses and spread of misinformation, including in political election campaigns.
ICT / e-World
Cambridge Analytica scandal: US to fine Facebook $5bn
US regulators have approved a record $5bn (£4bn) fine on Facebook to settle an investigation into data privacy violations, reports in US media say.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been investigating allegations that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained the data of up to 87 million Facebook users.
The settlement was approved by the FTC in a 3-2 vote, sources told US media.
Facebook and the FTC told the BBC they had no comment on the reports.
The consumer protection agency the FTC began investigating Facebook in March 2018 following reports that Cambridge Analytica had accessed the data of tens of millions of its users.
The investigation focused on whether Facebook had violated a 2011 agreement under which it was required to clearly notify users and gain “express consent” to share their data.
The $5bn fine was approved by the FTC in a 3-2 vote which broke along party lines, with Republican commissioners in favour and Democrats opposed.
The New York Times reported that the Democrats wanted stricter limits on the firm, while other Democrats have criticised the fine as inadequate.
“With the FTC either unable or unwilling to put in place reasonable guardrails to ensure that user privacy and data are protected, it’s time for Congress to act,” US Senator Mark Warner said.
The fine still needs to be finalised by the Justice Department’s civil division, and it is unclear how long this may take, the sources said.
If confirmed, it would be the largest fine ever levied by the FTC on a tech company.
However, the amount falls in line with estimates by Facebook, which earlier this year said it was expecting a fine of up to $5bn.
Investors responded positively to the news, pushing Facebook shares up 1.8%.
Business
Multiple taxation: X-raying call for executive order
Stakeholders in telecommunications recently called for Executive Order as the only solution to the perennial issue of multiple taxation in the sector. Will government toe this line as it did on the issue of local content in ICT? Will this really be efficient enough to put an end to this problem? SAMSON AKINTARO asks
After years of appeals and interventions, stakeholders in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector are demanding a pragmatic action from the Federal Government to address the issue of multiple taxation. This, they want in form of an Executive Order (EO) compelling state governments and their various agencies to desist from imposing arbitrary taxes on telecoms facilities across the country.
Before now, there had also been repeated calls for declaration of telecoms infrastructure as Criticality National Infrastructure, to prevent shutting down and destruction of telecoms infrastructure over tax matters. However, while a bill to that effect has suffered undue delay at the National Assembly, players believe a faster approach is needed in form of EO.
An Executive Order is a directive from the President, which are gazetted and made enforceable with the force of law. It is seen as a quick and fast way of addressing national issues as opposed to legislation, which goes through long process.
Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari, signed some EOs relating to ease of doing business in the country and local content. Specifically, EO 005 addresses the concerns of stakeholders in the ICT industry regarding the problem of local content. While implementation is still on, nothing seems to have changed in terms of local content in the ICT industry one year after the order. However, analysts believe the country is making gradual progress in the area of IT procurement.
NCC’s interventions
While the issue of multiple taxation is as old as the telecom sector itself, players have for years appealed to the states and local government authorities in the country to consider the importance of telecoms to the economy and desist from arbitrary taxes impositions. Several times, the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have had to intervene in cases between state governments and the licensed operators over issue of taxes, which often leads to shutting down of base stations.
To have a better grasp of the situation, the regulator in 2012 established what it called Industry Working Group (IWG) on multiple taxation. The duties of the IWG varies from reviewing recent cases of multiple taxations suffered by the operators within the telecoms industry, to liaising with the federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Joint Tax Board (JTB) to ensure a fair and equitable tax/levies for operator within the industry and where necessary, a tax review of the taxes and levies (Approved List for Collection) act of 1998.
However, years of engagements and interventions by the Group under the supervision of NCC have failed to produce desired results. Indeed, the number of taxes and arbitrary shutting down of base stations continues unabated, even until now.
EO as solution
For industry stakeholders who gathered at the maiden edition of Nigeria Telecoms Leadership Summit recently organised by NCC in Lagos, the only solution to the problem of multiple taxation in the sector would be an Executive Order by the Federal Government. A former Minister of Communication in the country, Dr Omobola Johnson, who spearheaded the call, said years of talking have not changed the multiple taxation situation in the telecoms sector, but rather, it is getting worse. Johnson, who as a Minister, had to visit all the state governments to make them realise why they need to soft pedal on their penchant for taxing telecom infrastructure arbitrarily, said she was surprised that four years after she left office, nothing has changed. “I left office in 2015 and today, we are still talking about multiple taxation, which they had been talking about 10 years before I became Minister. Before I left office, we engaged with all the state governors, we met them one by one to let them realise the importance of telecommunications to the economy and why the sector should not be killed with taxes. We got their promises, but today the situation is getting worse. It shows that negotiations have failed. The only solution right now is for the Presidency to issue an Executive Order against multiple taxation in the sector,” she said.
Increase in taxes
Corroborating the former Minister, the Chairman Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said it has become clear that interventions by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and negotiations with the state governors are not the solution to the problem of multiple taxation facing the sector. Adebayo disclosed that as at the last count, the number of taxes to be paid by telecom operators had risen to 39. “We have been talking for years and we are still talking but the talks are not taking us anywhere. The taxes are increasing and most of it has nothing to do with telecoms but because the state governments see telecoms as cash cow, they all want to milk it. We are saying enough is enough, we need an Executive Order, not interventions or negotiations because they have not worked,” he said.
He noted that the tax situation is sending bad signals to investors who are considering coming into the country. “Investors are watching and the signal we are sending to them with the issue of multiple taxation and multiple regulation is discouraging the. We have been doing same thing same way over the years and we have been getting same result. It is time we changed approach,” he said.
A peep at EO5
In recognition of the role of science, technology and innovation in national economic development and to increase the quantum of value created in the Nigeria economy via Nigerian content in public procurement, President Muhammadu Buhari signed Executive Order No.5 (EO5) to provide a platform to harness Science, Technology and Innovation. EO5 aims to promote the “Made in Nigeria Campaign”, drive national competitiveness, productivity and economic activities across sectors. The thrust of EO5 is that Nigerian businesses shall have preference in the award of contracts in respect of Science, Engineering and Technology projects in line with the Procurement Act 2007. Consideration shall only be given to foreign companies where the requisite local expertise is lacking, provided that such foreign companies have demonstrable and verifiable plans for indigenous capacity development prior to the award of such contracts.
EO5 also mandates the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) to develop, maintain and regularly update a Database of Nigerians with expertise in science, engineering, technology and other fields of expertise while the Ministry of Interior shall take into consideration the NOTAP Data Base together with data from the Nigerian Academy of Engineering; Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board; Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant Ministries; in determining the availability of local skilled manpower in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) when considering applications for the grant of Expatriate Quota. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Ministry of Finance shall ensure that tax incentives are granted to existing machine tools companies (including foundry, machine shop, forge shop, and indigenous artisans) to boost local production of these products. The FIRS is also encouraged to provide tax incentives to Small & Medium Enterprises and foreign firms who use local raw materials that are authenticated by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).
Concerns
However, the immediate past Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, had expressed concerns over the situation of things in terms of local content in the ICT industry despite the existence of the EO5. According to him, to fully enforce and implement Executive Order on local content in information technology, the National Assembly needs to enact a holistic law to criminalize breach of the policy. Shittu noted that major challenges to growing Nigerian IT sector has largely been apathy over the consumption of local products and services.
“Local content must be elevated to such a level as to save our economy,” he said. “What more can be economic sabotage if actions that cause massive loss of jobs and foreign exchange are not redressed?” Noting that local content does not mean excluding foreign participation in the Nigerian economy, the Minister assured that National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was committed to the implementation of the local content program and the executive order on local content. Some stakeholders in the industry also believe that current executive orders are not strong enough to address the problems they are meant to solve, noting that an outright law would still be needed.
Last line
While it is unclear if government is thinking in the direction of issuing Executive Order for the multiple taxation challenge, it is expedient for the National Assembly to pass the Critical National Infrastructure bill into law. With this, telecoms facilities will not be shut down unnecessarily and perhaps, at that time, the revenue-hungry states’ agencies would be able to go the way of peaceful resolution of tax matters.
