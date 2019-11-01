Exposed streetlight cables kills six in Kano

A

t least, six people have been electrocuted by the open cables of the streetlights in Kano State.

The Director-General (DG), Kano Metropolitan Agency, Dr. Abdullahi Rahamat, blamed the victims’ death on the vandalism of the streetlight cables.

Rahamat the agency had commenced the repairs of all the about 15,000 streetlights to curtail criminal activities been carried out in the dark alley.

The DG, who denied that his agency had a hand in the death of a thief tampering with streetlight around Sharada, said some vigilantes arrested two persons stealing the cables and diesel and handed them over to Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He said: “We cannot confirm if the person died in the hands of the NSCDC personnel or the vigilante who arrested him, but all we understand was that we were told that a thief was arrested stealing our cables and he later died.”

Rahamat explained that when he assumed office only 30 per cent of the streetlights were working while all others had fallen down.

He said the agency took survey of the streetlights and had fully rehabilitated over 10,000.

However, in order to cut cost and saved money for the state, the DG said the agency was considering turning the streetlights to solar energy.

He said: “It is not sustainable to have generators operating the streetlights, while government is looking for money to carry out its free and compulsory education programme. So if we cut these costs, I believed there would be money for government to do its policy.”

