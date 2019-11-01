Metro and Crime
Exposed streetlight cables kills six in Kano
A
t least, six people have been electrocuted by the open cables of the streetlights in Kano State.
The Director-General (DG), Kano Metropolitan Agency, Dr. Abdullahi Rahamat, blamed the victims’ death on the vandalism of the streetlight cables.
Rahamat the agency had commenced the repairs of all the about 15,000 streetlights to curtail criminal activities been carried out in the dark alley.
The DG, who denied that his agency had a hand in the death of a thief tampering with streetlight around Sharada, said some vigilantes arrested two persons stealing the cables and diesel and handed them over to Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
He said: “We cannot confirm if the person died in the hands of the NSCDC personnel or the vigilante who arrested him, but all we understand was that we were told that a thief was arrested stealing our cables and he later died.”
Rahamat explained that when he assumed office only 30 per cent of the streetlights were working while all others had fallen down.
He said the agency took survey of the streetlights and had fully rehabilitated over 10,000.
However, in order to cut cost and saved money for the state, the DG said the agency was considering turning the streetlights to solar energy.
He said: “It is not sustainable to have generators operating the streetlights, while government is looking for money to carry out its free and compulsory education programme. So if we cut these costs, I believed there would be money for government to do its policy.”
Six-year-old girl dies after bandits attack parents’ car
A
six-year-old girl, Uchechukwu Onyibor, has died following injuries sustained three days after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked her and her parents at Eke in Udi Local Government Area, of Enugu State.
Eke is the hometown of Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who buried his wife last Saturday.
Uchechukwu died Tuesday night from gunshot wounds she sustained during the attack. She was attacked alongside with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Onyibor.
Her mother, who also sustained a head injury, was said to be on danger list, while the condition of her father, a banker with a new generation bank, could not be ascertained.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the report.
He said: “I have just received the report that the girl is dead. It is unfortunate. But I can assure you that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will soon be arrested.”
Uchechukwu and her parents were on their way to their Oma Eke country home when the suspected herdsmen rushed out of the bush and attacked them.
A community source had earlier told journalists that the banker was driving his car to his country home when the gunmen attacked him.
The source said: “On sighting the gunmen, he was said to have attempted to escape, but the gunmen shot him in the process, but we thank God he survived as people from the neighbourhood immediately rushed him and other family members to undisclosed hospital for treatment.”
The source disclosed that several other victims had been attacked on the same location the gunmen attacked the banker. The PPRO also confirmed the incidents describing the attacks as unfortunate.
Amaraizu, however, said the identity of the gunmen was not yet known as to warrant attributing the incident to Fulani herdsmen.
He added: “We don’t know the identity of the gunmen yet.
“We have commenced investigation. We are investigating to know what happened. We are going to bring the perpetrators to book.”
Another fuel tanker crashes in Onitsha
A
nother tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol yesterday fell into a ditch by Chipex Petroleum Station around Upper Iweka axis within Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.
The Executive Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Media, Mr Emeka Obinwa, confirmed the incident in Awka.
Two incidents of tanker accident which later caught fire were recorded in Onitsha on October 16 and 18, respectively.
Obinwa, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said at press time that PMS was spilling out from yesterday’s tanker.
The governor’s aide, however, said the highly inflammable substance was yet to catch fire.
He said: “As we speak, there is no fire at the scene. Firefighters are seriously working at the scene, pouring water to the tanker to prevent outbreak of fire.”
Also, the police issued a statement advising residents to steer clear of the area in order to prevent any disaster.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said in the statement that the police patrol teams had cordoned off the area.
He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, had visited the scene where the tanker crashed into a gutter owing to brake failure for an on-the-spot-assessment.
Mohammed said the tanker, which was coming from Benin, was heading to Enugu with the product before the accident yesterday afternoon.
Sierra Leonean defiles 12-year-old daughter in Ekiti
P
olice have arrested a 52-year-old Sierra Leonean, Davies Noel, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.
The girl revealed the deeds of his father to her school teacher in the class during a lesson on sex education.
The school management thereafter contacted the Chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ekiti State chapter, Mrs. Seyi Ojo, who ensured the apprehension of the suspect.
The suspect was handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.
During interrogation, Noel, an engineer, who claimed to be an official of the ICT Department, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, said he did the act out of foolishness and pleaded for forgiveness.
He said his wife got to know about it sometime ago but it was settled within the family.
The young girl had earlier on revealed that the issue started some years ago, when her father told her about how special she meant to him and started caressing her breast.
She said it went on like that for some months before he began to have sex with her.
At the moment, the girl, who was bleeding, has been taken to the hospital for further examination.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed Davis’ arrest in a statement yesterday.
He said: “The operatives of Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a rape suspect Davies Noel, 52 years old who had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter of 12 years for over three (years. The suspect was arrested on the 29th of October, 2019.
“However, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusive investigation.”
Lagos car dealers allege corruption in NCS
Akeem Nafiu
Car dealers in Lagos State have alleged that collection of Customs Duties on imported cars by officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is fraught with corruption.
The car dealers made the allegation Thursday while addressing a press conference to call for the immediate opening of their business premises which were ‘illegally’ locked by officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) since September 30.
President of the Lagos State Auto-mobile Dealers and Friends Association, Morgan Onyebuchi, told newsmen that the closure of their business premises have brought untold hardship to members.
He revealed that the present closure makes it the third time that Customs would be sealing up their business premises in 2019 under the guise of looking for smuggled cars.
He denied allegations by the NCS that he and his people are engaged in cars smuggling saying all members import cars through the port and no car or truck will pass through the ports without customs clearing procedures.
“We have suffered series of harassment and extortion from the from the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). Our business have been grounded since September 30 and our members are really suffering.
“Allegations that we are into smuggling of cars are unfounded because our cars are duly cleared by the Nigerian Customs, we pay duties on them. No vehicle can leave the port without being cleared, they sign their release to us,” he said.
In his submissions, Chairman of the Lekki Branch of the Association, Adebayo Adenihun-Shallom, alleged that customs officers at the port where imported vehicles are cleared were involved in sharp practices and asked government to probe their activities
Dog sworn into her new job at state’s attorney’s office in Chicago
It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state’s attorney’s office in Chicago.
The newly sworn-in worker is a Labrador retriever named Hatty. The 2-year-old will work on a 9-to-5 human schedule. But she’s being asked to work like a dog, to just do what comes naturally to most dogs: show affection, reports The Associated Press.
Her job is to ease the strain of criminal proceedings on young children and those with mental-health issues who have been victims of assault. She’ll handle up to 200 cases annually.
Hatty is the office’s first emotion-support dog and was trained partly by inmates.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx presided over Tuesday’s swearing-in. Hatty stood on her hind legs over a table and placed her paw across a law book as an oath was administered.
Ganduje sets up Commission to investigate Missing persons
* Pushes for death penalty for kidnapping
Muhammad Kabir, Kano
The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated a 16-man Commission of Inquiry, under the Chairmanship of Retired Justice Wada Umar Rano to unravel the circumstances surrounding missing persons in Kano and the recent recovery of nine children of the state, dubbed the ‘Kano 9’.
The Commission of Inquiry, who were administered their oath of office by the State Solicitor General, Barrister Amina Yusuf Yargaya at the State Government House Ante-Chamber, are to undertake all necessary legal steps in uncovering how children/persons are been stolen from Kano and provide solutions.
Governor Ganduje said he has since directed the State Ministry of Justice to amend the relevant provisions that provide punishment of kidnappers to now make it carry a death penalty.
The governor, who announced this while inaugurating the Commission, also said that each one of the Kano 9 would be given free education up to university level; and those who no longer have parents, government would now take them as their own children.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Commission, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Adeolu Adeyemo said the church and Christ are against kidnapping, abduction and any means of forcing one to follow Christianity.
Court remands school driver for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl
A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, on Thursday ordered that a school driver, Michael Mowete, 35, who allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.
The police charged Mowete, who resides at Block 2, Flat 2, Godmon Estate, Okota, with two counts of indecent and unlawful assault and defilement.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe, ordered that Mowete be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service in Ikoyi, pending when the case would be filed at the special and sexual offences court, Ikeja.
She adjourned until November 20 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 27, about 3.30p.m., between the minor’s school and her mother’s shop.
He alleged that the defendant, a school driver in the school of the toddler defiled her before dropping her at her mother’s shop.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
‘Atilogwu 1’ not targeted at any group, individual in S’East -Army
Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, on Thursday said the next military operation, ‘Atilogwu Udo 1’, which is scheduled to kick off on Friday, in the South East geo-political zone and which replaces ‘Operation Python Dance 3’, was not targeted at any group or individual in the region.
Buratai stated this in Enugu at a two-day Civil-Media-Military Relations Summit organised for journalists, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the zone with the theme ‘Galvanising citizens support for Military operations in Nigeria through the Media’ which held at 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.
Proscribed separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had recently claimed the exercise, which replaces the Exercise Egwu Eke’ was targeted at its members.
Egwu Eke (Python Dance) which held for three editions in the past witnessed clashes between the Army and IPOB members.
In the 2017 edition, the military invaded the Umuahia hometown of the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
IPOB claimed many persons were killed in that invasion, an allegation the military continues to deny.
Kanu and his parents disappeared after attack and were not seen for some time. Kanu later surfaced in 2018 in Europe.
He recently announced the death of his mother in a Germany hospital, blaming her death on the injuries and trauma she received during the invasion.
The whereabouts of his father still remains unknown till date.
Ortom warns cattle owners against penalties of open grazing
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday told cattle owners in the state to ensure that their animals are properly ranched to avoid open grazing or be ready to face sanctions as stipulated by law.
The governor gave the warning when he sighted a herd of cattle roaming the streets at Iniongun Road in Wadata area of Makurdi.
He directed livestock guards to immediately impound the animals and take them to the quarantine unit, stressing that by provisions of the ranching law, the cattle would be auctioned if the owner fails to pay the requisite fines after seven days.
“By the provisions of our law, no person has the right to do open grazing, and after seven days if the owner does not come to claim the cows, we are going to auction them and they will pay the fine.
“There is no going back, the law is still in force and nothing will stop us from enforcing it,” he said.
Governor Ortom said the law does not accord preferences to any individual or group, whether or not they are indigenes of the state.
