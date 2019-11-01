FAAN: Enugu airport project beyond resurfacing

In addition to Federal Government having a huge plan to boost local production of tomatoes and create employment opportunities in the country, Nigerian farmers have added their voice by calling for a complete ban on tomato paste importation. Taiwo Hassan reports

here is no doubt the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated in all honesty that agriculture is one way out to resuscitate the country’s ailing economy.

With this perception in the heart of the administration, President Buhari has been intensifying efforts to ensure that the country’s agricultural commodities are re-positioned to attain ultimate growth and development.

However, one of the commodities, tomato, has been in the heart of the regime to see that Nigeria achieves self-sufficiency by stopping importation of tomato paste, which has been very detrimental to Nigerian farmers’ business and the economy in general.

Farmers’ stance

According to reports, it is noted that vegetable farmers in Gashua, Yobe State, have appealed to President Buhari to ban importation of tomato paste to protect local farmers.

Particularly, it is reported that the farmers made the call in separate interviews recently, stating the plights they are facing in the country’s tomato sector.

They said the influx of foreign tinned tomatoes in Nigerian markets had not been favorable to farmers and the few local tomato paste companies in the country.

Malam Musa Maitumature, a tomato farmer, was quoted to have said importation of tomatoes had stalled improvement in local cultivation.

“The problem of vegetable farming starts with preservation and storage of the products and nobody is working towards developing the local content because of the importation of tomatoes,” he said.

Ali Katuzu, another farmer, said over 50 per cent of their harvest was lost to poor storage, adding that they were often forced to cut and dry the tomatoes for lack of storage facilities.

Ali urged the government to initiate a public private partnership approach that will enable the establishment of tomato factories to harness the rich potential in the state.

In his contribution, Habu Sani, also a farmer, said they cultivated the vegetables through irrigation on wetlands, saying they could meet the needs of the entire North East, but for the challenges of preservation, transportation, and processing.

“For the local products to grow, the government must ban the importation of foreign tomatoes, just like it did in the case of rice.

“The local tomatoes cannot compete with the processed foreign products; the products have to be banned for the local industry to grow,” he said.

On his part, Karimu Hassan said vegetables produced on Gashua, Nguru, Dagona and Geidam wetlands could feed the entire North East, just as another farmer, Manu Ibrahim, said he had abandoned vegetable cultivation because it was not attractive.

“We are operating at a loss because there are no storage facilities to preserve the products, so they get rotten within a short period of time.

“It is either you sell it at a giveaway price, or dry it locally, which does not attract much price.

“Government has to ban the importation of foreign tomatoes for the development of local production,” he said.

However, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Niger State chapter, has called on the Federal Government to salvage the tomato paste industry by putting the right structure in place before moving on its decision to ban its importation.

Speaking with journalist in Minna, Niger State, recently, the state chairman, AFAN, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, stated that importation of tomato paste into Nigeria diminished the economic potential of the country.

“I am in support of the planned ban on importation of tomato paste into the country by the federal government. This is because the importation is not growing our economy in terms of local and foreign trade.

“You also find out that some of these importers import all kinds of substandard tomato pastes that can be hazardous to the public,” he said.

FG’s readiness

The Federal Government had explained that it was ready to finally ban on importation of tomato paste at the end of this year to pave way for the development of local market and also encourage massive local production of the commodity.

Besides, there have been series of tomato policy implementations introduced by the Federal Government in the past to ensure that the country achieves sustainable tomato processing in Nigeria.

With the pronouncement, it can be said that Nigeria is finally ready to stop the importation of tomato paste this year following the assurance given by government.

Indeed, the Federal Government’s move is cheering news for local tomato processing firms that have been groaning on the multiplier effects of tomato paste imports on their multi-billion naira investments.

Sadly, the Federal Government, had in August 2017, announced the approval of new tomato policy designed to achieve sustainable tomato processing in Nigeria, but the implementation of the new tariff regime did not stem the huge tomato paste importation into the country.

This left members of the organised private sector and local operators to express pessimism over Federal Government’s blue print on new tomato policy that was meant for development of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and large companies.

The implementation of the new tomato policy has been slow, prompting the Federal Government to go back to the drawing board to fine tune ways to solve the challenges in the comatose sector and protect local companies.

Waste

Statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that about $22 billion is being spent on tomato paste importation annually into Nigeria directly or indirectly through various means, saying that this has had monumental effect on the country’s fragile economy.

Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had weighed in his support for leading local operators- Dangote Group of Industries, Erisco Foods Limited, Savannah Integrated Farms, that they have the capacity to reduce tomato paste importation by 80 per cent.

Osinbajo explained that the current administration was concerned with the spate of events in the tomato industry, saying that all eyes were on the country’s leading tomato industries to fully fill the gap in reducing the sudden rise in tomato paste importation.

According to him, it is regrettable that the country spent huge foreign exchange in the region of $1 billion to import tomato paste from China, India and the United States, and over $25 billion on food imports annually into the country.

Last line

As Nigerian farmers wait anxiously for further directive from government to affirm its position on the end of the year ban of tomato paste, others are jittery that policy summersault could set in at the end of the day amid different agricultural policies.

