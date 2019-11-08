Health
Family of cockroaches found living inside man’s ear
This man’s medical emergency will have have you reaching for a Q-tip.
Doctors in China were shocked to discover that a man’s earache was caused by around a dozen cockroaches that had hatched in his hearing canal.
The 24-year-old man — identified only as Mr. Lv — was admitted in October to Sanhe Hospital in the Guangdong Province, where he complained of a “sharp pain” in his right ear, reports New York Post.
“He said his ear hurt a lot, like something was scratching or crawling inside,” Dr. Zhong Yijin, an ear, nose and throat specialist at the clinic, told AsiaWire. “It caused a lot of discomfort.”
Lv also told the docs his family had previously shone a light in his ear to reveal what looked like a large bug inside. The doctor soon confirmed the man’s suspicions after discovering a freshly born brood of German cockroaches — and their mother — in his auditory canal.
“I discovered more than 10 cockroach babies inside,” Dr. Yijiin said. “They were already running around.”
Sanhe Hospital’s deputy head of ENT, Dr. Jiang Tengxiang, told local media outlets Lv had a habit of leaving snacks near his bed while he slept, which likely prompted the insect interlopers to use his ear as an impromptu incubation chamber.
Doctors were able to extract both the babies and their mama — one by one — from Lv’s ear using tweezers.
BTW: This guy got off easy. Experts say the German (blattella germanica) cockroach’s egg case typically contains 30 to 40 eggs.
Lv only sustained minor injuries to his ear, and was discharged the same day with a prescription for antibiotic ointment, according to a statement released by the hospital.
Dr. Tengxiang also provided helpful — i.e. obvious — tips for preventing cockroaches from living rent-free in your head.
“Practice good hygiene, disinfect drains and sewers and use mosquito nets and screens on windows,” he said. “That’ll stop insects from flying or crawling into your noses and ears.”
Health
Experts advocate healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke
In order to reduce the high incidence of stroke among Nigerians, experts have urged Nigerians to avoid western diet and sedentary lifestyle as part of the general measures to prevent stroke.
The Medical Director of the General Hospital, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos, Dr. Olusola Amure who observed that four in 10 Nigerians have a risk for stroke, has also urged Nigerians to turn to traditional Nigerian diet.
Amure who spoke shortly after a sensitisation walk, cautioned Nigerians to take cognisance of their health in order not to fall victim of stroke. “Stroke is already becoming a public health issue and we believe prevention is better than cure.
The event was jointly organised by the General Hospital Ifako Ijaye Department of Community Health in collaboration with Ifako Ijaiye Local Government, the Medical Women, Dara Foundation, amongst other partners.
He said, “In neurological disorders; that is the diseases that have to do with the brain, stroke is responsible for 6.5 to 41 per cent of neurological admission in hospitals.”
Speaking in Lagos during the walk to commemorate the 2019 World Stroke Day in Lagos, and to highlight stroke prevention tips to the community, Amure said: “In Nigeria today, our diet and culture is now fashioned towards Westernised culture.
He however advocated a change to healthier diet culture so as to avert the western diet leading to unnecessary deaths.
Amure therefore called for healthy diet including plenty of fruits and vegetables, engaging in exercise for at least 30 minutes five days a week and reduction of the intake of sugar and salt.
Also speaking, the Head of Department Community Health, General Hospital Ifako Ijaiye, Dr. Ime Okon said prominent amongst risk factors for stroke was high blood pressure.
Others include sedentary lifestyle, obesity (BMI above 25, smoking and excessive alcohol).
To prevent stroke, Okon urged people to watch out for warning signs such as face shifting, blurring vision, inability to lift the hands for a long time, speech difficulty, amongst others. Okon who is also the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Chief Protocol Officer, said to prevent stroke, people ought to check their blood pressure regularly.
“To prevent the risk factors because hypertension is a silent killer, she urged people to watch what they eat, go green, avoid processed food, involve themselves in exercise, reduce alcohol intake and quit smoking.”
Dr. Dumebi Owa, vice president of MWAN, Lagos State Branch and current Special Ambassador of MWAN, said everyone is at risk of stroke if one does not do the needful. However, she listed factors that expose people to stroke as age, being hypertensive, smoking, diabetes, among others.
Owa who also represented Dara Foundation at the event lamented that most Nigerians walk about dangerous because their blood pressure was very high until we tell them. “That is why you will see somebody today and tomorrow he’s gone. That is why we plead with Nigerians to check their blood pressure to keep healthy.”
Health
A brewing storm at Yaba Neuropsychiatric Hospital
For some time now, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State, Dr. Oluwayemi Cecelia Ogun, has been in the eye of the storm based on allegations from some of her traducers. The allegations include misappropriation of the hospital funds and a retirement mess. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI writes on the bickering within the tertiary institution
Dr. Adeyemi Ogun is alleged to have refused to vacate her office as the CMD despite clocking the mandatory retirement age of 60 years since September 23, 2019.
She was also accused of diverting millions of naira meant for other purposes into her private use.
The allegations in details said that the process of her appointment as a Medical Director of the Neuropsychiatric hospital Yaba in 2017, was twisted to her favour owing to her affinity with the immediate past Minister of Health, Dr Isaac Adewole, who disregarded the rules as advertised, which prescribed the eligibility criteria of not being above the age of 55 years as at the time of applying for the position of Medical Director.
That is as opposed to the regular standard practice obtainable for the appointment of medical directors across board for other Federal Medical Institutions in Nigeria.
An investigation by New Telegraph showed that some of her colleagues are embittered and have grown louder in their voices.
They also allowed their curiosity to be aroused more when the CMD clocked 60-years on September 23. They expected her to leave but she did not. Hence, the allegation that she has refused to proceed on terminal leave as expected by them.
This, New Telegraph gathered, generated bad blood amongst her colleagues, who were of the view that the intention to elongate her elapsed tenure was despicable. They therefore resolved to making the hospital ungovernable and unconducive for her.
The CMD has not had any peace of mind since allegations have been raised against her; petitions to different agencies have been flying against her. On several occasions, she has been invited by the Criminal Investigation Division,(CID) Alagbon, and anti-graft agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), ICPC, among others for questioning and self defence on allegations leveled against her.
A petition was written against her by the Joint Health Sector Union for gross abuse of office and corruption.
In the petition, she was accused by staff members of outsourcing the account department without going through the necessary procedures, which is strongly against the Financial regulation of the establishment.
It was pointed out that in 2018, she singlehandedly bought a vehicle worth N40million with funds meant for another purpose despite having two functional official vehicles.
Also in the petition, she was accused of having sacked all hospital contractors and suppliers, awarded contracts to her relatives at exorbitant prices far above the amount previous contractors charged.
The Director of Administration, Mr. Adeyinka Antwi and Head of Account, Mr. Bamidele Adeyemi, were also fingered in the allegations. While Antwi was accused of taking side with the CMD and neglect of his true oversight functions to the hospital, Adeyemi was accused of owning a private company where he directs contracts to himself.
He was also accused of colluding with the CMD in misappropriating funds and directing contracts to themselves.
If the allegations were to be true, it is an act that is in defiance to the Public Service Rules (PSR) 0202810 of Chapter two (2) in relations to retirement, which states, “The Compulsory retirement age for all grades in the service shall be 60 years or 35 years of Pensionable service whichever is earlier, and no officer shall be allowed to remain in service after attaining the retirement age of 60 years.”
However, the Director of Administration, Head of Account and the CMD, debunked all allegations levelled against them.
Antwi rather described the allegations as baseless and mischievous in nature.
“Ordinary, I’m not supposed to speak with you because I’m a public servant. But one thing I can tell is that, the allegations are malicious, borne out of greed, hatred, out of the fact that they have something to cover up. No substance in them. We are entity of government; certainly, the panel of enquiry will be set up where the truth will be revealed,” he said.
Adeyemi explained that it was against civil service rules for any civil servant to own a registered company while in service.
“I don’t have one. I am not a director of any company and the issue of giving contracts to myself would not have arose,” he said.
He explained that since he came on board as acting head of account, there was no hand over note from his predecessor because his predecessor was under EFCC custody.
He rather got direction from the former acting CMD to take charge of the account department. And when he came onboard, he said he set up a unit that never existed for control purposes because prior to that time, one person would initiate a transaction, process it, and pay the transaction.
“This led to restructuring and units were created and people were put in charge of those units to run the units as required,” he said.
He explained that all the processes fall within the 2007 Procurement Acts under which procurement could be made. The CMD is the accounting officer of the hospital, responsible to the government for the affairs of the hospital, while he as the head of account is the sub accounting officer and his responsibility in that regard relates to the financial matters of the hospital but the medical director is the accounting officer of the hospital affairs.
“The government acts has stipulated the limits of what the medical director can approve as per her office and in such situation, she has the authority to approve any amount that has met the requirement,” he said.
Mr. Adeyemi explained that the requirement gives room for competitive bidding that gives opportunity to more than one person to show interest in a work to be done but if it is beyond her limit, there would be need to have the hospital tenders board committee, who has the power to approve up to certain limit- up to the tune of N250 million.
“So far, in this hospital, we have not had any transaction up to N100 million ever. So, you would agree with me that transactions now will fall under the authority of the MD of the Tender board’s committee,” he said.
But if the transaction is above the hospital’s Tender Board Committee, he said that it then goes to the Ministry of Health’s Tender Board Committee, and if the limit is beyond the ministry’s
Tender Board, he added that it goes to the Federal Executive Council, which holds meeting every Wednesday.
That is the highest body of government that can approve any expenditure and so far, it hasn’t got to that stage.
“As I said earlier, we have never gotten a single transaction that is up to a N100million. So, the need to go to the ministry or FEC has not arisen,” he said.
Adeyemi explained further that so far, there has been no contract that has passed through their payment system that has not had more than one organisation or institution bidding for it.
On why they have not had contracts of more than N100 million, Adeyemi, the hospital’s maximum appropriation that they budget for was N37million as at 2017 for the hospital overhead- meaning that, that is the fund to run the hospital throughout the year.
“That is apart from what we generate internally,” he said.
However, he said that the overhead appropriation was increased in 2018 by N5million based on complaints from various CMDs, coming to a total of N42million and their capital proposal was increased to N134million but by the time they got the approved budget, their overhead remained at N42million that was proposed, a ceiling given to them by the ministry while their capital dropped to N94million for six projects.
He said: “Out of the N37million that was appropriated, only N22million was released to the hospital for overhead in 2017. While in 2018, out of the N42million overhead, N23illion was released and this is a hospital with annex. NEPA bill alone consumes N5milliom both here (Yaba) and Oshodi annex. So far, for this year, we have only got five releases for overhead of about N3.5million each.”
He added that as a matter of fact, most of the figures appropriated are not released.
On the IGR of the hospital, Adeyemi said the hospital generates about 75-80 per cent of its revenue from drugs, which is used to restock drug and there is a committee who oversees to it, to ensure that the hospital does not go out of drugs as government does not fund drugs; while the rest revolves around laboratory services which is equally important for the diagnoses and treatment of patients.
The bone of contention, according to Adeyemi, was when he was appointed. But he suspected that it started when he was invited by EFCC, Abuja to come along with certain documents. Hence, he was forced to log to the system where he discovered some anomalies against his predecessor in the past.
He said he was asked to come along with the name of staff, file numbers and account numbers.
“I discovered transaction being paid into companies accounts but has like tax is being paid but when you probe further, you look at the bank and account number. Note that government TSA policies started September 2015, and we are talking about transaction that occurred 2016 and tax is being paid to commercial banks. So many shenanigans were discovered, hence, I had no option but to take the report along to EFCC and they affirmed that they already had all the reports but want to see if I would shield him. They said they are acting on intelligence that what was being done before, we are continuing it,” he said.
Certainly, the relationship between Adeyemi and his predecessor became soured. As such, he changed the team working with him because he believed he wouldn’t have their cooperation working with him, thence, there became no love lost between them again.
However, the CMD debunked all the allegations, that they were borne out of hatred and fear of who she is- ‘Margret Thatcher.’ She told New Telegraph that what she is after is the image of the hospital. She said she is going through EFCC. She said she has received all sorts of threats and blackmail calls. “Some fictious people claiming to be members of EFCC even called me to ask for N2million.
“Some fictitious journalists and people, claiming to be members of ICPC even called me to ask for N2million to kill the case. By the time we found out, the sim card was a fresh sim card and I was the only one the card has ever called,” she said
The CMD said that all the trouble she is facing is borne out of the facts that they never wanted her there-as the CMD.
“The fact is that there was a corrupt system and they never wanted me there because they know my antecedent as no nonsense person. Again, because I’m a woman.”
She said she had no affinity with the former Minister of Health but due process saw her through. She explained that there was an interview conducted in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Health where she came first and was appointed as the CMD.
On the issue of retirement, she explained that her appointment was a presidential one, which means that it was a tenured appointment, where she is bound to finish that tenure.
“I had retired according to a circular by the Head of Service in 2010 that stated that if you want to take up a tenured appointment, and you know you will be 60 before expiration, you retire. And this I did in 2017 when I took up the appointment. And according to the civil service rule, once you retire, you can finish your tenure but presidential appointment is presidential appointment which even overrides that. But I had gone ahead to retire at the inception of my appointment, so I can finish my tenure,” she said.
Health
Exercise boosts blood vessels health
Researchers in the United States (US) said that engaging in exercise could result in improved health of blood vessels in the heart, even for those who had experienced heart failure.
These are the findings of a new study published in ‘Journal of Applied Physiology’.
The finding is based on a study looking at swines, which have very similar blood vessels and heart muscles as humans.
Craig Emter, associate professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine, studied three different groups of swine with heart failure: one group was inactive; a second group exercised using intervals with a higher level of intensity for short periods of time intermixed with periods of lower intensity; and the third group exercised with a constant lower level of intensity.
Emter found that regardless of exercise intensity or duration, any level of exercise resulted in improved health of blood vessels in the heart. “People with heart failure cannot do everything that a healthy individual can, so the question becomes how much exercise they can handle and what type of impact will it have on their health,” Emter said.
“We found that regardless of intensity level, some type of physical activity was good for heart health compared to no exercise at all.
Emter explained that stiff blood vessels can block or impair blood flow to the heart and can lead to a variety of cardiovascular issues.
“We now have a better understanding of how blood flows in the heart, the stiffness of blood vessels and the impact that exercise has on heart health,” Emter said.
Health
Nigeria’s health sector, a work in progress – Ehanire
Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the nation’s health sector, especially the primary and secondary levels of health care delivery, were still a work in progress.
Ehanire who made this known during the weekend in Abuja, when the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), paid him a congratulatory visit on his appointment as minister, noted that the numerous challenges bedevilling the health sector was further worsened by the large population and the neglect of the Primary Health Care (PHC) in past years.
He explained that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to creating a balance in the health sector by providing health services to all Nigerians, especially those living in rural and inaccessible areas through the revitalisation of PHC’s in every political ward across the country.
While noting that PHC’s were the responsibility of local governments, Ehanire revealed that the federal government was committed to ensuring that they operate round the clock with constant power and water supply, have adequate human resources, and an electronic mobile health management to improve access and quality of health care delivery at the rural areas.
In his words: “In the past years, a lot of focus went into building large hospitals in the city. Not that it was wrong because even though we have many large hospitals we still need some more, but it was at the cost of small hospitals in rural areas which were largely ignored or neglected.
“Many of them are already there but because they were neglected, they all fell into disrepair and they are being revived and modernised. The standard of a PHC now is that it should have the capacity to operate around the clock both day and night, have power either from grid electricity backed by generator or solar, water supply, human resource for health and digital presence in form of electronic mobile health management there.
“The Nigeria health sector is a work in progress. We know that there are many things there to be done correctly like in the PHC, many of the general hospitals are not functioning very well so we are encouraging the states to revitalise them. In that way, we shall be able to take care of many of the disease types that occur and the ones that kill many children like malaria, diarrhoea and pneumonia.”
The minister who charged journalists on accurate reporting, insisted that contrary to the reports in the media recently, he never said the country was going to import doctors to Nigeria as a means to address the growing issue of mass exodus of doctors to foreign countries in search of greener pastures.
“It is important that the news is reported accurately. In the reality of was never said at all. When we were at the committee of the house and they asked what we were going to do about medical tourism, we said we need to improve the confidence of Nigerians in the health sector and by so doing we intend to work with Nigerian specialists abroad to come home whether a week or a month to come and render some service.
“We also want to bring if possible, volunteers and foreign doctors who are specialised. Many of them have retired and are looking for what to do who can also bring their expertise to mentor our specialist doctors in our teaching hospitals, show them the latest cutting edge technique and perhaps even equipment. That was what turned into importation that is a classical poor reporting.”
Health
Cancer can be treated, cured – Temiye
Cancer is responsible for 72,000 deaths in Nigeria every year, with an estimated 102,000 new cases of cancer annually. Late presentation, poor adherence to treatment, out-of-pocket payment for care, denial are some of the factors driving the high death rate of cancer patients in the country. In this interview, a Haematology Oncologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Edamisan Temiye called for regular cancer screening, saying early detection and treatment could improve treatment outcome as well as turn the tide in cancer care. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
A lot of people don’t know that children have cancer. How is it possible?
It is very possible that children could have cancer even a new born baby. So, cancer could occur from the womb to the tomb; from the youngest to the oldest. Although, cancer is common in adults it also occurs in children.
Challenges of treating cancer
What makes the treatment of cancer to be challenging is the huge cost of treatment and the length of time it could take to manage the ailment.
In some cancer you treat them for up to three years before it can stop; the shortest most time are six to nine months are due to intensive treatment and on expenses, it is very expensive to treat cancer.
In our environment where poverty is prevalent, many family’s cannot pay or afford to pay for the treatment of cancer. Even those who can afford it, at the end of the treatment they become poor and so we need a lot of support for those families managing the ailment for their relations.
In most development countries , most families affected by cancer don’t bear the cost of cancer treatment because it is enormous and we need to change that in Nigeria so that more people can be treated and so that we can get expected result that could be obtained in other parts of the world.
How do we change our ways?
One of the things we do is that we waste a lot of money on unnecessary things like throwing parties for our grand-fathers that are dead before we are known. We also waste millions of naira on it; we buy fleets of cars and you could also find some individuals building fifty houses. Then you wonder what they want to do with it when they are not meant for businesses.
In developed countries you see people donating freely to the care of the less privileged; whereas, it is a challenge in Nigeria. In fact, some of our companies that are expected to be doing cooperate social responsibilities (CSR) prefer to sponsor dancing competition than to support those who are in need of treatment. They will say that they won’t be seen. they forget that cooperate social responsivity is taken care of by that tax collectors but that is not what they want. They want to be seen, hence, they organised 20 dancing competitions in Lagos that is what they are interested in and it is very sad
Can a person be free from cancer for life?
After treatment, children especially can be free from cancer for life. There are a lot of children treated aboard where they have a lot of record. So, after treatment these children are contributing to the society effectively and to the economy of the society. Therefore, cancer can be treated, cured while the person lives normal life .
So how available is cancer treatment centres in Nigeria?
There are few centres that are treating cancer in Nigeria and those centres are expected to be properly equipped. However, cancer cantres are not still properly equipped; there are few centres that have treated cancer successfully.
Many of the teaching hospitals are engaged in cancer treatment for adults and some for children. For example the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is providing cancer treatment for children while the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) is providing cancer treatment for children. Similarly, the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital is doing the same for children.
Assessment of cancer treatment outcome
Well, we are doing our best to the extent that some of the cancers can be treated in Nigeria. We are also joining others cancer treatment centres in the world to gain more experience in managing cancer. So far, more children that go through treatment in the country are surviving cancer
How can we possibly prevent cancer in children since prevention is better than cure?
Prevention is better than cure. However, cancer is mainly common in children or adult and the best solution is to continue to screen for cancer in both adult and children. For example there are some cancers that you can easily detect early. So, when cancer is detected early, it is easier to cure than when it is discovered late. For example the cancer of the eyes that we called intraocular melanoma in children is highly preventable.
A common symptom of this particular cancer is the observation of a light reflection shining in eyes of affected children within the age range of one year to two-year. When this is observed in any child, parents and caregivers are advised to visit an oncologist, who is the best medical specialist to make a diagnosis at that time and then collaborate with other health care providers.
Cancer cannot be treated by a doctor, but a group of doctors. When someone sees a swelling, the fact that the swelling isn’t painful doesn’t mean it is not dangerous. That person should approach a doctor who will be able to diagnose and state whether this swelling is dangerous or not.
Those swellings that develop suddenly can cause cancer. These swellings usually develop slowly and not painful initially but when it becomes painful the cancers have spread.
Health
‘Herbal drugs don’t work for fibroids’
- BOF to offer free 5,000 surgeries for indigent patients
In order to end the pain and discomfort of women suffering fibroids, a Family Physician, Dr. Banjamin Olowojebutu has affirmed that herbal drugs could not address fibroids.
Olowojebutu who is executive director/founder of Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF), said surgical removal of fibroids through qualified medical doctors was the way to effectively tackle the challenges of fibroid growths.
He made these clarifications during the First Anniversary Dinner of the BOF, which held recently at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja Lagos, where he announced that the organisation would provide 5,000 free surgeries for indigent patients in 2020, to be accessed in Nigeria and Africa specifically in Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The target of BOF in 2019 was to do 1,000 surgeries, but the organisation has so far provided free 1,800 surgeries, facilitated by charitable individuals and with support from the Lagos State Government under the administration of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Olowojebutu, the medical director of Twinex Hospital Ikorodu, established BOF to help indigent people suffering from various diseases such as fibroids, lipomas, breast lumps, hydrocele, and hernias.
The BOF has been involved in conducting free surgical operations for indigent persons as a strategy to meet the needs of the poor and less privileged in the society.
He said, “One of the reasons we are helping with the free fibroid surgeries is that people still believe these fallacy that they can take some herbal drugs that can shrinks fibroids.”
On the contrary, he stressed that drinking herbal concoctions would not shrink fibroids. “The practice is killing people,” he lamented.
“When you have symptoms of fibroids, it’s a doctor that you should see; it’s not a herbal doctor that you should see. They are killing you and taking your money from you.”
Example is one of the woman we treated who for nine years was taking the faeces of a cow during, which period the fibroid kept growing bigger and bigger until she came to see us and begged us to help solve the problem.
”To God be the glory we helped and did the surgery, thereafter she became pregnant with twins.
“Fibroid is not a curse; it is not your fathers father following you. It is a problem that can be solved surgically.
“If you don’t have help, come to BOF. We will help you. If you are poor and an indigent, we will help you. It is our calling. It is a problem that can be solved surgically.”
He listed signs to look out for to include heavy menstrual flow, which may have increased from three to seven to eight days.
“If your menstrual flow is having a heavy clot, see a doctor. If your tummy is getting bigger; if you used to wear size 12 and now you are wearing size 16 to 18, it may be a fibroid mass that is growing in your tummy; see a doctor.”
According to him, the major challenge facing the BOF in the execution of its aim and objective was limited funding.
The Chairman Amuodo Local Government, Dr. Valantine Oluwasheyi said based on the huge number of indigent patients trooping out to seek free surgeries, the Lagos Government which is currently partnering with BOF would henceforth provide 30 free surgeries every quarter. From the first week of December, another 30 fibroid patients will benefit from the free surgeries, he said.
He said the idea of the free fibroid surgery was sold to governor Sanwo-Olu to free those suffering the challenges from the problem. “There are many surgical operations that can be taken by the government but I picked fibroid operation because many homes have been destroyed due to infertility, some of which were caused by fibroids.
Health
Benue to vaccinate over 1m children against measles, meningitis
At least more than one million children have been targeted to be immunized against measles and meningitis across the 277 council wards in the 23 local government areas of Benue State by the state government.
The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Board (BSPHCB), Dr. Bem Ageda, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities lined up for this year’s integrated measles and meningitis campaign due to be launched next week.
Giving a breakdown of the figure, Dr. Ageda said, 1,108,990 children of between the ages of 9-59 months would be vaccinated against measles; while 1,043,755 children of between 12-59 months will be treated against meningitis.
He said this year’s exercise would be flagged-off in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma Local Government Area on November 14 and would last for eight days.
Dr. Ageda explained that a total of 13,944 health teams have been adequately trained to ensure the success of the programme, with each team comprising of three vaccinators, three recorders, one crowd controller and one community mobilizer for the exercise.
“We have supplied 1,058,750 doses of meningitis, and 1,101,690 doses for measles to the health personnel,” he said.
The Executive Secretary assured people of the state that adequate security arrangement have been put in place especially at areas considered to be flashpoint, as men of the Department of State Services (DSS), the police and other security agencies are already working together with the board to ensure a peaceful and hitch free exercise.
Health
Interswitch expands presence in health-tech space through acquisition of eClat
Interswitch Limited, a leading technology-driven company focused on the digitization of payments in Nigeria and other African countries is pleased to announce the acquisition of eClat Healthcare Limited, a Nigeria-based health technology company that aims to improve healthcare delivery in Africa.
The deal was completed recently, and it involves Interswitch acquiring a 60% stake in eClat through the purchase of shares from current shareholders and subscription to new shares issued by the company.
Founded in 2012, eClat Healthcare Limited specialises in assisting healthcare service providers in planning, designing and operating their unique practices through the deployment of its bespoke healthcare technology platform, designed specifically for the healthcare environment in Africa. eClat’s healthcare technology platform, consists of a core e-Clinic software (including electronic billing, immunization, ante-natal and care pathway functions), as well as a variety of additional specialist modules.
Prior to the acquisition, eClat’s platform had become a leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform used in over 250 public and private healthcare facilities in Nigeria.
Nigeria’s healthcare system currently lacks adequate funding and a national framework, leading to operational inefficiencies.
Interswitch’s strategic investment in healthcare technology aims to address these challenges by modernising the healthcare sector in Nigeria and eventually in Africa through its innovative products and services.
The combined product offerings of Interswitch and eClat are expected to, amongst other things, enable operators in the healthcare sector develop new capabilities, improve the efficiency of their core operations and facilitate seamless payments.
Commenting on the transaction, Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch, said: “We are a technology company that is innovating to deliver value across sectors that are critical to Africa’s social and economic development, our acquisition of eClat demonstrates strong progress along this strategy and alignment with our corporate vision.”
Also remarking on the acquisition, Dr. Wallace Ogufere co-founder/CEO of eClat Healthcare Limited stated: “The growing adoption of value-based care, combined with the increasing level of usage of patient portals across the industry, has made it critical to take a new approach to patient engagement solution design in Nigeria. We expect to tightly integrate the eClat capabilities into the Interswitch platform, adding functionality that would enable providers to reach their entire patient populations by leveraging existing patient contact information.”
This new acquisition by Interswitch represents the latest of several strategic investments executed by the company to enhance Interswitch’s product and service offering and expand its reach into new markets as the payments technology sector in Africa expands rapidly.
In 2016, Interswitch acquired the mobile financial services player, VANSO. Interswitch had earlier closed the acquisition of Paynet Group in February 2015 in a deal that resulted in the creation of a combined network of over 100 financial institutions, deepening Interswitch’s footprint in East Africa. Interswitch intends to continue with its expansion strategy whilst refining its offering, creating innovative payments solutions that are tailored to the demands of the African market.
Health
No equity in 2020 proposed health budget – Magashi
Dr. Aminu Magashi, the Coordinator African Health Budget Network (AHBN) and Global Co-convener, Community of Practitioners in Accountability and Social Action in Health (COPASAH), takes critical look at the 2020 budget for the health sector presently before the National Assembly, in this interview with REGINA OTOKPA
The 2020 proposed budget for health is a little bit lower than the 2019 budget for health. Do we need to be worried?
In 2019 which is going to wrap up very soon, the basic health care provision fund was N51 billion allocated to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) but it fell under the service wide vote under which is the capital expenditure of the ministry of health but in 2020 the money reduced, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari allocated N44.5 billion to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) so when you compare 2019 and 2020, you will see that there is a shortfall of the money up to around six and seven billion naira.
Also, overall in the formula, it says every year the Nigerian government should allocate one per cent of the total consolidated revenue to the BHCPF. What it means in this years calculation is that the BHCPF should be allocated N55 billion which is half of universal basic education of N111 billion so it means that if we have N44.5 billion, that means about N10 billion was actually cut down from the basic health care provision fund which is against the act and the one per cent formula.
This is where the National Assembly should come in. Right now they are undergoing the budget review, the defense and public hearings. They should return the N10 billion.
But again, there is a good news in the 2020 budget as compared to 2019; the BHCPF is now captured under the part C of the national budget, which is the statutory transfers unlike 2019 when it fell under the service wide vote.
This means that the money is more secured, it is more protected from hiccups.
However, this is theory so the civil society and the media must be vigilant to ensure that the money is properly disbursed and efficiently utilised for the benefit of the Nigeria people.
The Abuja declaration has called for N15 per cent of the budget allocated to health yet we have never gotten to 10 per cent. Why is this so despite the pressing need to increase the budget for health?
Persistently in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the health sector budget is barely around four per cent. Sometimes, this is because the envelope of the Nigeria government is not also too much.
Don’t forget Nigeria is always running on deficits budget as well. For example this year, proposal of the budget was about N10 trillion but what is available is about N8 trillion meaning there is a deficit of about N2 trillion and so, we have to borrow money to finance our budget.
But again, apart from the Abuja declaration, we should be concerned with what is inside the budget. The capital health sector budget in 2020 proposal is N46 billion but N32 billion of that money is going to immunisation alone, accounting for about 70 per cent of the total capital budget so where is the money for malaria, family planning, environmental health and cancer control? This shows that there is no equity in the 2020 proposed health budget.
What is the implication of this decision because based on the details given by the ministry of finance, health ministry has N14 billion to tackle non communicable diseases (NCDs) while immunisation will gulp N32 billion?
Most of the interventions will have to rely on donor partners; that is the implication. The donor partners are in Nigeria to complement our efforts. We need to have something on ground. The donor’s support should not be the solution. It should be a catalyst to galvanise action for domestic resource mobilisation.
For example, in 2019, the family planning budget was cut down by about 80 per cent. It means we have not achieved the $4 million family planing commitment that we have made in the national budget.
Now with this money in 2020, the family planning budget is also going to be small because when over 70 per cent of the money goes to only one area, immunisation, that means other sectors; malaria, family planning , cancer control, environmental health, epilepsy, intervention in tertiary institutions will be struggling with N14 billion.
That money will be very small to ensure that all our international and local commitments are met. What we can do is to start calling on the National Assembly to ensure that as they are undergoing defense and review, they should begin to add more money.
We are not saying the money for immunisations should be reduced. I have been a champion for immunisation in the last ten years, but I am also an advocate of equitable distribution of resources. We need to make sure other sectors are not short of funding.
Health sector is made up of various departments in need of attention. How do you think immunisation got bulk of the budget?
In development communication there is what we call trade offs. Sometimes, if there are more advocates for a particular area, it gets more money. If an area is serious in Africa but lacks adequate advocates and champions, it will not get money.
Immunisation champions have made a good case, we celebrate that but we need to see champions of other sectors coming on board, engaging the ministry of health, the National Assembly and the office of Mr. President to demand enough resources inline with the international obligations and commitments that we have made.
What do you make of the N655 million allocated for procurement of kits and commodities for community health influencers?
The intervention is a good one, the concept to promote community influencers is a good one and its being championed by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) but the state governments should be allowed to drive the agenda. The Federal Government should provide capacity building and technical support for the community influencers to kick start at the states.
The state agencies under the state government should be the ones driving the agenda.
We can push this money allocated to the kits to other sectors such as malaria where there is no enough money and to the purchase of life saving drugs.
Don’t forget we have not seen clearly in the budget how much the Nigerian government has allocated for life saving drugs such as drugs to prevent women from bleeding during pregnancy, labour and after pregnancy. Also drugs for emergency treatment for children when they are delivered.
Are these community influencers in place?
They are around but at the community level. All the 36 states in Nigeria have the state primary health care development agencies; the NPHCDA procure the kits and distributes them to the communities through the state structures.
In the proposed budget, N2bn was allocated for expanded midwives scheme. Isn’t that rather too much given that it is not a new scheme ?
From our understanding and what we have seen in previous years, the national midwives service programme has been completed so if we are seeing N2 billion allocated now in the budget, we need to ask an honest, sincere and innocent question; is the programme back or is it some payment of arrears of previous interventions?
N2 billion is a lot of money that can go into research development, emergency and trauma issues at the community level. We need to ask the NPHCDA if the programme is still on, where it is being executed, the total number of midwives being deployed and which facilities they are being deployed to so that the civil society organisations the champions of good governance, can track this money in the level of the community.
There are shocking statistics of maternal and infant mortality. Is it worth while to allocate money to the midwives services?
If at all they are in existence, it’s a good thing. I will expect the Nigerian government to give us a clearer picture so we can understand if the N2 billion is for salary, allowances, kit, training, capacity building, erecting of accommodation for midwives.
If this service is back and is going to mobilise more retired nurses and jobless nurses back to the facilities, then it is a commendable one.
What do you make of the N5.5 billion counterpart and global funding ?
The international development partners are here to support Nigeria in driving the agenda in the health sector. The support of the international partners is commendable but it should not solve the Nigerian problem. If we have the counterpart funding it means there is money somewhere.
The global fund is an international financing mechanism to address HIV, Tuberculosis and malaria. Every country needs to put little money to match the huge billions of Naira the partners are providing to the government.
I want to believe that in that N5 billion there is going to be some money for family planning because Nigeria has made a commitment at the London summit in 2017 of $4 million annually, that is about N1.2 billion annually to commit for the family planning contraceptives to be procured. In 2019 we have not met that commitment.
It is important we know the total break down of the budget. By the time the National Assembly publishes the proposed budget, we will be able to see the breakdown to enable us carryout further analysis to call for actions.
If this budget is not adjusted, to what extent will the lives of common Nigerians be affected?
There are a lot of tradeoffs. So, there is the need to prioritise. In the next 12 months there will be a lot of money coming from partners so if an area is not allocated enough money, some money could come from the partners. While we are looking at this proposal, we are not there yet, the journey has not ended.
Bit will this budget improve the health status of Nigerians?
It will improve if we are going to have 100 per cent disbursement. Remember we are still disbursing the 2018 budget of the basic health care provision fund not even 2019. This means that we have another N51 billion of the 2019 of the BHCPF fund that has not been disbursed. So far, 50 per cent of the 2018 BHCPF has come out from the ministry of health.
A tour of health facilities shows that these BHCPF disbursement are not being properly utilised, should we still hope in the disbursement or focus on the N46 billion going directly to the centres?
The media, CSO’s and professional bodies in the health sector must come together to monitor and ensure these monies are protected, safe guarded and the right thing is done by tracking the money for disbursement and utilisation to ensure drugs are available at the facilities, to ensure quality care is provided, there are functional water and other basic amenities and that we have ambulances on the highways.
What should citizens be looking out for in our health facilities?
The sanitation should be very good, there must be a spot for hand washing, sanitisers and running water. There must also be a functional toilet facilibudget- or pregnant women, children and visitors. If these facilities are not there, be rest assured that facility is going to promote a lot of infections.
Also, the serenity of the the consultation room and laboratory is another thing to look out for. There must be orderliness, due process, discipline and willingness to work. There must be a functional pharmacy in the facility where drugs can be purchased at an affordable rate.
If all these are in place, it means that the BHCPF is working and our N46 billion capital project is working; but if these things are not functioning, then there is a question mark; we need to interrogate.
Health
Experts champion campaign to curb thrombosis
I
n an unprecedented move to combat the growing incidence of death due to Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in Nigeria, a hietened campaign has brought together Nigerian healthcare practitioners while providing them up-date on the management of the condition to curb deaths in the country.
VTE is a condition in which a blood clot forms most often in the deep veins of the leg, groin or arm (known as deep vein thrombosis, DVT) and travels in the circulation, lodging in the lungs (known as pulmonary embolism (PE). Available data show that VTE also has its socio-economic burden, as patients would need to spend more days in the hospital, resulting in extra treatment costs and reduction in hospital bed space available for other patients.
Worldwide, one in four people die from causes related to thrombosis; it claims more lives than AIDS, breast and prostate cancer and motor vehicle crashes combined. The main concern is that many people are not aware of this condition.
Addressing participants, the General Manager and Country Chair Sanofi Nigeria-Ghana, Pharm. Folake Odediran said the company organised the scientific meeting while also launching the new drug to address the unmet needs in the management of thrombosis in Nigeria.
A major highlight of the scientific meeting was the presentation of Clexane a new anticoagulant and brand of enoxaparin sodium by Pharm. Adeoye Sobande, Product Manager, Sanofi Nigeria-Ghana.
“Sanofi as a health journey partner has engaged with wide stakeholder groups to identify gaps in VTE management and how to overcome the challenges. We are providing value by focusing on driving VTE awareness, capacity building for healthcare practitioners, partnerships with health care associations and providing innovative treatment and prophylaxis options.”
Odediran decried the deadly nature of thrombosis, describing it as an important and growing health issues not only in Nigeria but globally.
In her keynote presentation titled “Overview of VTE Disease Burden in Nigeria: How Hospitals Can Reduce The Risks”, a Professor of Haematology at the School of Medicine University of Benin, Prof. Omolade Augustina Awodu drew attention to the importance of VTE as a medical condition worthy of attention.
According to her, the condition is important because of its high rate of morbidity and mortality. Not only that, she said, the condition sometimes occurs without symptoms, unrecognised, misdiagnosed and untreated or under-treated.
“The risk of VTE is increased by obesity, malignancy, history of VTE, immobility and hereditary or predisposition to developing thrombosis. This risk is also affected by the nature and duration of the operation, type of anesthesia, dehydration, sepsis, varicose veins and hormone therapy, she further disclosed.
Prof. Awodu advised on the need for VTE risk assessment policy for all hospitalized patients in our hospitals so that people at risk could get appropriate prophylaxis since hospitalization is linked to about 60% of Venous thromboembolism cases.
In another presentation, a cardiologist at the Bayero University Kano and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State, Prof. Mahmoud Sani stressed the need for patients on admission to undergo risk assessment for VTE to prevent sudden death.
“The risk of DVT in medically hospitalized patients without anticoagulation is about 10-20%,” he said, adding that “all hospitalized patients should have a risk assessment for VTE and bleeding risk upon admission.
“Risk should be documented and discussed with the patient and thromboprophylaxis offered. Patients on admission should be reassessed 24 hours after admission and every time the clinical situation changes,” Prof. Sani recommended.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Explosion: Man, wife, five children’s death horrifying, say neighbours
-
Sports12 hours ago
I want to leave, Granit Xhaka tells Arsenal
-
News16 hours ago
Oil bloc: Mass sack looms as more IOCs mull exit
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
UNIBEN student, seven others killed in Edo cult war
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Evans: Court admits police statement of gang members in evidence
-
Sports16 hours ago
Europa League: United, Celtic, Sevilla qualify for last-32
-
News18 hours ago
FG declares Monday public holiday
-
Faith6 hours ago
Bishop Zuga gifts King of Ejule new Lincoln Navigator SUV