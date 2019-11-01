FG begins moves to replace ERGP with new economic blueprint

F

ederal Government has begun works on new economic blue print to replace Economic Recovery and Growth Plan( ERGP) whose life span ends 2020.

To this end, Minister of Budget and National Planning,, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, hinted yesterday that, she had commenced work with Minister of State Budget and National Planning to prepare a Medium-Term Economic Growth Acceleration Plan for 2021-2024 as a successor to the ERGP.

Ahmed stated this yesterday in Abuja at opening session of a conference on capital markets investment organised by Business Day Media , reiterating government’s resolve to introduce tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital market.

The event, which drew dignitaries from across public and private sector, had as its theme, “Market recovery, innovation and regulation in Nigeria.”

She added that the plan to introduce the incentives formed part of the Finance Bill recently submitted to the National Assembly by the government.

The finance bill, she said, contains five strategic objectives aimed at achieving incremental but necessary changes to the country’s tax and fiscal laws.

Ahmed said among these strategic objectives is the introduction of tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets, and specifically, the introduction of tax rules.

The tax rules, according to her, would complement existing regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) for securities lending transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange(NSE).

“The Draft Finance Bill, which accompanied the 2020 Executive Budget Proposal submitted by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly on October 8, 2019 included five strategic objectives aimed at achieving incremental but necessary changes to the country’s tax and fiscal laws.

“Amongst these strategic objectives is the introduction of tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets, and specifically the introduction of Tax Rules to complement existing SEC Regulations for Securities Lending Transactions on The Nigerian Stock Exchange.”

This strategic objective recognizes the crucial relationship between fiscal policy, the regulatory environment and the strong capital market we all seek to ensure in Nigeria.”

She cited financial instruments such as the Sukuk Bond, Green Bond, among others as instruments government is using to finance her projects.

She said that by next year, government would issue fresh Green Bond to drive investment in social programmes such as education and health.

The Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of BusinessDay, Frank Aigbogun, said the capital market still remained one of the best channels for long terms investments.

