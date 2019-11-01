News
FG takes possession of 880bn cf flared gas from IOCs
DPR approves 206 firms for gas flare deal
T
he Federal Government has invoked its takeover rights on international oil companies (IOCs) that flare gas as it grabbed about 880 billion cubic feet of the commodity from firms that have no tenable plans to commercialise the flared gas.
The 880 billion cubic feet, a document of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) sighted by New Telegraph yesterday showed, is the 11 per cent of the eight trillion cubic feet total volume of associated and non-associated gas produced in the country, which are flared annually.
The Federal Government has also started works on the sale of the gas taken over from the producers to 206 firms approved for gas flare commercialisation deals.
Confirming the takeover as part of the gas commercialisation process, the DPR noted that this step “is the invocation of its rights to takeover flare gas by IOCs that have no tenable plans to commercialise the flared gas.”
From the beginning “206 companies (off-takers) have been approved to buy the gas,” the document read.
These preferred bidders, the document read further, “will have execution of gas commercial agreement with the government through the DPR. This is because the government, not the producers, is now the owner of the gas.”
On LPG development, the DPR stated that 364 licences and approvals were issued in 2018.
“The country has also achieved a 15 per cent rise in the consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas from the year end of 2017 to 2018.
“About 304,000mt consumption in 2015 has now grown to 486,865mt (2018).”
On gas reserves, the document added that Nigeria had 200.79 trillion cubic feet in January 2019.
“This figure is split almost equally between associated and non-associated gas production. The figure stood at 199.09trn cf last year. The target was set for 2020, but was met earlier by 2019,” the DPR said.
The gas production also stands between 7.8trn cf and 8.3trn cf. Forty per cent of this goes into export. Some 3.5trn cf is being taken by NLNG for exports while 17 per cent goes to local market.
“Thirty-one per cent goes into field production and reinjection. Twenty-two per cent of this is due to re-injection.
“Meanwhile, 11 per cent is still being flared,” the document read.
Nigeria abandoned fiscal, legal and commercial frameworks for gas after the discovery of oil in 1958, and this is affecting the country until date.
“It was not until 1969 when first mention was made of gas utilisation policy. In 1989, the NLNG came on board and this helped. Ever since 1989, there is no fundamental change until recently when the 2018 law was passed and signed for increase in penalty and for third party gas flare commercialisation,” the document stated, adding, “despite this, we have kept discovering gas, though associated and lately non-associated means.”
It highlighted the new development in the gas space to include the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code, as well as the gas flaring commercialisation programme.
The Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code, the DPR said, was a contractual framework between the network operator and the network users, serving as an important component of gas business and transactions in the Nigerian domestic gas market.
“The code will ensure fair and non-discriminatory open access to the gas transmission network systems in order to promote competitiveness and drive economic growth in line with goals of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan and the National Gas Policy.
The code is patterned after the United Kingdom Uniform Code (UNC) to entrench transparency in the gas industry. It is also to guarantee fair and non-discriminatory access to the gas network as well as to promote gas trading and deepen domestic gas penetration in-country.
News
…Operation Atilogwu not targeted at groups, individuals in S’East – Army
Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, yesterday said fresh military operation, Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1 for South-East geo-political zone which would commence today to replace Operation Python Dance 3 was not targeted at any group or individual in the region.
Bruatai stated this in Enugu at a two-day Civil-Media-Military Relations Summit organised for journalists, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the zone with the theme ‘Galvanising citizens’ support for military operations through the media held at 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.
Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had recently claimed the exercise which replaced the Exercise Egwu Eke was targeted at its members.
Egwu Eke (Python Dance) which held for three editions in the past witnessed clashes between the Army and the IPOB.
In the 2017 edition, the military invaded the Umuahia hometown of the proscribed IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
IPOB claimed many persons were killed during the invasion, an allegation the military had denied.
However, Buratai noted that the Atilogwu Udo 1 (Dance of Peace 1) would ensure that Ndigbo return home for a peaceful Yuletide Celebration.
He noted that similar exercises would take place simultaneously in other regions to checkmate peculiar security issues in each region.
Represented by the Chief of Training/Operations, Nigerian Army, Major General E. O. Udo, Buratai said the aim of the exercise was to consolidate on previous exercises carried out in the region.
“The exercise is strategically slated to be carried out during the yuletide season when there is upsurge in criminal activities,” he said.
According to him, Ndigbo before the commencement of Exercise Egwu Eke a few years back dreaded coming home during the yuletide period because of rampant kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities in the region.
“The exercise was very useful because it allowed Ndigbo to come home during the festive period. Atilogwu Udo 1 will consolidate on previous exercises and ensure peaceful and hitchfree yuletide celebration this year”, he said.
News
Buratai, Ugwuanyi task media on balanced reportage of military operations
C
hief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, and Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday in Enugu, called on the media to always give positive and balanced reportage of military activities and operations in order to achieve objective of securing the nation.
They said that the military were doing a lot for the internal and the territorial security of the country.
Buratai and Ugwuanyi made the call at 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu, during a two-day summit on civil-media- military relations organised by the Directorate of Nigerian Army Public Relations to signal the commencement of “Operation Atilogwu Udo 1 “aimed at fighting crimes and criminality in the South-East Zone, especially during the ember months.
Represented by Gen. Enebong Udo, Chief of Training and Operations, Buratai, lamented that the media had not been reporting the Army positively enough, saying that the military was working for the interest of Nigerians and should not be vilified by the media.
“The media should stop spreading falsehood about the Army. You should not be villifying the army everyday when we are busy working for you.
“Army is not an industry and we are paid to protect the people,” Buratai pointed.
On his part, Ugwuanyi, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya also tasked media practitioners and organisations on objectivity on reportage of security issues.
According to Ugwuanyi, the media practitioners must be careful at all times to ensure that information it pushed out were tailored to enhance national security.
“As, information wrongly served and portrayed will surely have negative consequences on the nation and her citizens.
“So, I enjoin the mass media and its practitioners to be objective, fair and patriot at all times in order to contribute their quota to national safety, peace and development,’’ he said.
Also, Brig.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division, noted that “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’ was not meant to witch-hunt anybody, but a means to improve the security and physical environment of the zone.
Adegboye said that the exercise was primarily meant to check kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, cultism and other heinous crime in the zone, adding that the exercise would also carry out some community social works.
“In the exercise, there will be sanitation, clearing of drains, medical outreaches, road construction, educational support and other social works carried out in selected communities in the South-East and 82 Division,” he said.
News
Buhari, Obasanjo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others eulogise Mobolaji Johnson
President Muhammadu Buhari, his predecessor, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday extoled virtues of first military governor of Lagos state, Big-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson who died on Wednesday.
Mobolaji Johnson, who was the first military governor of Lagos state between 1967 and 1975, died in Lagos after a brief illness. He was 83.
In their condolence messages, Buhari, Obasanjo, Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu described Mobolaji Johnson as not only a gallant soldier but an incorruptible, detribalised and humane public officer with an enviable track record.
Buhari said “as the first governor of Lagos State, which was then the Federal Capital Territory, President Buhari affirms that Brigadier-General Johnson laid a solid foundation for the development of infrastructure in the state and provided a good framework for the civil service.”
Obasanjo in a statement described Johnson as an incorruptible, detribalised and humane public officer with an enviable track record.
Obasanjo said: “He (Johnson) was highly respected by his peers and revered by his subordinates for his sound knowledge of the Public Service and wealth of experience in the civil service matters.
“He left behind an impeccable record of incorruptible leadership, a legacy of forthrightness, thoroughness and unwavering commitment to public good. I recall that he was a pillar of trust and an iconic reference point when in 1975 the Murtala/Obasanjo’s regime embarked on a clean sweep of the morally-bankrupt public service.”
Tinubu described him as a statesman and true father of Lagos.
He said: “Brigadier-General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson who died on Wednesday at 83 was an important national statesman and one of the true fathers of Lagos.
“First military Governor of Lagos, Johnson embodied the true spirit of Lagos. He served Lagos with dedication and determination. He contributed immensely to the state, developing the civil service. His tenure in Lagos also witnessed the building of major infrastructure in the state.
“Johnson made laudable contributions to the unity of the country as one of those who fought for Nigeria’s indivisibility. A committed nationalist, he laid the foundation for the development of the Federal Capital Territory as the first administrator of the former Federal Territory of Lagos in 1966.”
Also, Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu said: ‘‘Although General Mobolaji Johnson has gone to be with his Lord and Creator, the memories of great accomplishments he left behind will linger on forever. One remembers how the late General Johnson’s administration worked with other seasoned professionals to establish five Government Colleges and Housing Estates, which were commissioned by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, within one year of his administration. This, to me, is the hallmark of service and has remained a benchmark for successive administrations in the state.’’
News
Judge to Kanu: Prison is the safest place for you
J
ustice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday told the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, that the safest place for him was to be remanded in prison pending his trial over alleged treason.
The court was responding to Kanu’s submission that he would be ready to return to Nigeria to face his trial, only if his safety is guaranteed.
Kanu had, through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told Justice Nyako that he was not afraid to face trial and was ready to come back to Nigeria for it.
Delivering ruling, Justice Nyako said that the only way the court could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in the prison.
She said even judges are no longer safe in the country.
“Even judges are being abducted in the country. So prison is the only safe place for him,” she said.
Ejiofor told the court that the application to restore the IPOB leader’s bail was filed on April 1 so that he could come back to Nigeria to answer the criminal charges against him.
Kanu, who was admitted to bail by the court upon his arraignment by the Federal Government, had since jumped bail and escaped to the United Kingdom.
“We have an application for bail filed on April 1, 2019, the application was served on the prosecution and it is ripped for hearing.
“We urge the court to restore his bail on the ground that the court will guarantee his safety when he comes back to the country to continue his trial,” he said.
On his part, counsel to the Federal Government, Labaran Shuaibu opposed the application. He told the court that he was just seeing the process.
Shuaibu urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable the Federal Government study the request for bail restoration and file necessary response to it.
Justice Nyako adjourned the matter till January 16, 2020.
The judge had, on March 28, ordered the re-arrest of the self-proclaimed leader of IPOB, Kanu, after revoking the bail granted to him but was jumped.
The judge explained that the court gave the order because Kanu had failed to appear in court after his bail was granted in April 2017.
She ordered that trial would continue in the absence of the IPOB leader and directed that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.
Kanu was admitted to bail on health grounds on April 25, 2017 with three sureties, one of who is a serving senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish religious leader and a highly respected person with landed property in Abuja.
The judge had warned the IPOB leader against granting press interviews, holding rallies or being in a gathering of more than 10 persons while on bail.
She had also warned him that the bail would be revoked if he flouts any of the conditions.
But rather than keeping to the bail conditions, Kanu escaped to the United Kingdom and had since refused to come back to the country for his trial.
News
Nigeria, Saudi to establish investment council
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari and the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman have agreed to establish a council focused on investment promotion and economic development in both countries.
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the decision was taken yesterday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after Buhari accepted an invitation from the Saudi Crown Prince for the establishment of Nigeria-Saudi Council aimed at promoting investments and enhancing relations between both countries.
Shehu said the decision was the highpoint of a bilateral meeting between the Nigerian leader and the Crown Prince which took place on the margins of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference.
He said the meeting was initially scheduled to hold in the office of the Crown Prince but out of courtesy and respect for the Nigerian leader, Prince Salman insisted that he would meet with President Buhari in his hotel room at The Ritz Carlton, Riyadh.
According to the presidential spokesman, the Council will be made up of government officials and business leaders from both countries and the areas of focus are: economic growth and development, investments in oil and non-oil sectors, and security cooperation.
President Buhari and the Crown Prince agreed that the first assignment for the Council is to establish a legal and operational framework that will facilitate investments beneficial to both countries.
The Council will be established in the next two months while meetings will be held twice every year.
He said: “To ensure that relations between both countries remain active, it was also agreed that leaders of both countries, at the highest level, will meet at least once every year to review the progress of the joint council and ensure closer collaboration on issues of mutual interest.”
Buhari thanked the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s interest in investing in Nigeria and the initiative to establish the Council which would form the foundation for a stronger Nigeria-Saudi relationship.
“Nigeria has a large population mainly made up of dynamic, young people and partnerships of this type will help them to be productive and prosperous,” the President said, assuring that his government will continue to provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.
Speaking on regional and international issues, Buhari shared the view of the Crown Prince that with the collapse of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the next frontier for terrorism is the Sahel region.
The Nigerian leader commended the concern by the Saudi authorities to keep the issue of the security situation in Sahel region on the front burner.
Earlier, the Saudi Crown Prince had noted that the security challenges in the Sahel should be seen as a global issue.
“Saudi Arabia is prepared to participate in the engagement and sensitisation of the whole world to the problems in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.
On bilateral issues, the Crown Prince reiterated the preparedness of the Kingdom to support Nigeria’s development agenda, noting that the country had the potential to be among the top 20 economies in the world.
“Saudi Arabia is eager to support Nigeria and we want to be a part of Nigeria’s journey to be among the top 20 economies in the world,” he said.
Prince Salman told the President that the Saudis have invested $40 billion in India, $10 billion in Pakistan and $20 billion in Indonesia and that they are willing to do the same in Nigeria given the favourable business environment.
President Buhari also re-emphasized that enabling a conducive business environment will remain a priority for his administration.
News
Makinde halts work on Ibadan Circular Road Project
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has issued a stop work order in respect of construction of the Ibadan circular road project awarded in May 2017.
The governor, who paid a visit to the site of the Circular Road, off the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, said that the road was meant to connect the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to the Ibadan/Ife expressway, adding that work should stop with immediate effect.
A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as deploring the discouraging pace of work at the site, during an inspection tour to the site at the Ibadan-Lagos expressway axis.
The governor, however, emphasised the significance of the Circular Road, declaring that the road was of utmost importance to the economy of Oyo state.
He said: “Basically, what we saw was not encouraging. The agreement was signed in 2017, almost three years now. The work done so far was at 5 per cent or 5.5 per cent. Also, this was a concession of about N65 billion for a 32-kilometre road. We just felt we need to pull back a little bit, look at things holistically and then take a decision in order to move forward.
“The circular road is extremely important to the economy of Oyo State and if a contractor can only achieve 5 per cent in three years, you can imagine how many years it will take to complete the road.”
News
House committed to constitution, electoral act amendments – Gbajabiamila
T
he speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has assured that the 9th House is committed to the amendment of the constitution and the Electoral Act.
The speaker also said the House would give attention to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), the Police Reform Bill, and the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) amendment bill, among others.
Unlike what happened during the last Assembly where both the constitutional and Electoral Act amendments bills were rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari, Gbajabiamila said this time around, the National Assembly would ensure a thorough work, which will help ensure the President assent to the bills.
The speaker disclosed this when he hosted a team from the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), led by its executive director, Clement Nwankwo, during a courtesy call in his office yesterday.
“The roles of the CSOs, no doubt, we all know what your roles are anywhere in the world. You’ve enumerated quite a number of bills. As you know, the 9th House is a House of reforms. We’re going to be doing all that.
“You did talk about pending legislation such as electoral laws. We’re on the same page on this. We can’t move forward if we don’t understand the history and circumstances that led to the inability to do some things.
“The issue of reordering of elections, for instance, we felt it was targeted at the sitting president. You can’t do laws to target somebody. There was also the issue of who has the right to reorder elections. There were arguments that the constitution says INEC should do that.
“On the issue of police reform bill, we’ll look at it once again. On NABRO bill, we will also look at it. The PIGB, the CAMA Bill and the rest, we’ll work on them and get them to the president for his assent,” he said.
Responding to the concerns raised by the PLAC Executive Director about regulations targeting non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the Speaker said whatever the House would do, would be to strengthen their activities, noting that regulations are normal in every society.
“I want us to be very objective when we talk about nation-building. The NGOs are so important. If you mean well, you cannot strangulate NGOs. But the freedom to operate mustn’t be to the detriment of the state.
“We had a meeting with the service chiefs where they made allegations about some NGOs. You and I know that there are some NGOs that are giving others a bad name. We want to strengthen NGOs; we’re not going to kill them. No. We want to make your work more efficient.
“We should have a public hearing where all of us will sit down and discuss these issues. I agree that regulations hamper businesses, but NGOs are not businesses. There’s nothing wrong with regulations. Once we find a lacuna somewhere, we have to amend. Even the constitution is amended. You just talked about the Electoral Act. So, we have to come in when we see things go wrong.”
Earlier, Nwankwo said some of the people-oriented motions considered so far by the House were laudable.
He specifically noted the House resolution, which directed the Nigerian Army authorities to suspend the plan to begin identifying Nigerians, using identity cards.
Nwankwo also called on the House to give adequate attention to pending legislations.
News
Osun summons contractors handling Okinni Water Dam
O
sun State Government has summoned Consortium handling the Okinni Water Dam to defend the company’s proposal for the reconstruction of the dam.
Its Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Tadese disclosed this during an inter-ministerial meeting held in his office yesterday.
According to him, despite a memorandum of understanding signed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, no tangible progress had been made so far.
Besides, the Commissioner said that when the project would materialise, it would add to the value of business for the beneficiaries while serving as a means of increasing the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.
Special Adviser to Governor Oyatola on Water Resources and Energy, Engr., Ibitoye Adeniran also said, the project was crucial to success of the present administration of Adegboyega Oyetola.
Ibitoye insisted that, the technicality surrounding the proposal must be studied as the Justice Ministry needed to be briefed in order to sustain the project.
This, the Special Adviser emphasised that the Consortium handling the Okinni Water Dam must be invited to provide facts and figures to prove it was competent to handle the job.
Meanwhile, Commissioner for Education, Honourable Bamisayemi Folorunsho has admonished students of middle school to stay away from bad companies that would have negative effects on their future.
The commissioner gave the admonition while on an unscheduled inspection visit to elementary and middle Schools for the 2019 open day which held yesterday.
Folorunso, while speaking with the students, also advised them to focus on their studies and not engage in Internet fraud, saying they should see themselves as future leaders and run away from every negative advice and stay away from bad companies.
News
S’Court verdict: We won’t suffer mass defection – PDP
T
he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given assurance that the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari would not lead to mass defection from the party.
At a press conference yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it amounts to “negative mindedness” for anybody to think that the Supreme Court judgement would trigger mass defection from the PDP.
“I want to tell you that no leader of the PDP is thinking of any issue being triggered. The future is very bright and the hope of Nigerians lies in the PDP.
“Do not forget that for majority of Nigerians, pending this judgement, they believed that they voted for the PDP. However, in the decision of the Supreme Court and in the wisdom of the justices of the Supreme Court, they decided otherwise, but they said they will give us reasons for their decision later.
“As a party, we are waiting for the reasons for the decision. When we find their reasons, we will go into the substance of the matter.
“But in respect of what the matter holds for the party, in the last election, we won about four to five states from the ruling government which shows the believability of Nigerians in what the PDP represents.
“And moving ahead, we will go inside as a party, begin a process of reform and I can assure within the next couple of years, the PDP will come out stronger because it is the only party that has the best for Nigerians and it is the only party through which the democratic ethos of the nation can be well entrenched,” he added.
News
Army: No going back on citizens’ identification
I
n spite of the public outcry that trailed the planned military exercise in different parts of the country, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, yesterday, insisted that the special military exercise tagged “Operation Positive Identification (OPI)”, will commence today, November 1.
Buratai, who disclosed this before the House of Representatives’ Committee on Army, explained that the army’s insistence that all Nigerians must identify themselves “positively”, was targeted at members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.
He stressed that the operation was in line with the Army’s constitutional mandate, and would curtail the operations of the dreaded terrorist group, of which there are intelligence reports that its members have planned to infiltrate other parts of the country.
Represented by the Amy’s Chief of Civil/Military Affairs, Maj-Gen. Usman Mohammed, said the OPI was one of several operations aimed at smoking out and eliminating terrorists’ activities across the country, though it is primarily directed at the North-East zone.
“Besides the OPI, the military is involved in Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East, Operation Ayem Akpatema in the North-Central, Operation Crocodile Smile and Atilogu Dance in the South-South and South-East.
“However, the OPI is based on intelligence. We decided to come up with the initiative, because we got the intelligence that Boko Haram terrorists were infiltrating the civilian population, not only in North-East, but other parts of the country.
“But the exercise is not new; I’m surprised that we are getting the alert now. We actually started it on September 22 (this year). We are using it to checkmate criminality. It’s not new. The OPI is an intelligence-led operation,” Buratai said.
He countered opinions from the committee, doubting the propriety and legality of the OPI. “We are covered by the Constitution. The exercise is constitutional. What we are doing is in line with the 1999 Constitution,” he fired back”
Giving details of the programme, he explained that “so far, two arrests were made in Kogi and Lagos states,” and several other arrests would be made in the course of the last quarter of the year.
“We have details of arrests being made through the operation, but the operation won’t amount to additional roadblocks. It’s still based on credible intelligence. We’re actually getting intelligence from outside sources. We’re surprised when we got this alert from you that it’s fake news. It’s not fake. It is going on and it will assist us in conducting our operations,” he said.
The COAS, however, admitted that the Boko Haram war “is not an easy war to win, but we will win. Insurgency has never succeeded anywhere in the world.”
He informed that the exercise will be launched nationwide from today, 1st November to 24th December, with the full backing of other security agencies and the Federal Government.
He said that the citizens would not notice any change in their day-to-day activities and that there would not be extra checkpoints.
Buratai said that there would not be additional troops on the streets and the rules of engagement would be thoroughly observed.
He said that the operation was in collaboration with other security agencies like National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Department of State Service (DSS), among others.
Buratai, however, assured Nigerians across zones, not to be jittery, as according to him, the target is not law-abiding civilians, but insurgents.
According to him, “200 most wanted Boko Haram terrorists may have been arrested in Kogi, Lagos and elsewhere. There is no specific way arrests are made. I would want to elaborate and say that other security agencies have their challenges. When they are absent and deficient, we must step in to do our bit.
“Even I don’t have a national ID card. I registered, but I have only a slip. We’re not happy doing police work at times, but when there are challenges, we step in.”
Although, Buratai agreed that the military is not the lead agency for identification, he explained that the military is involved because of the “peculiar circumstances” the country was in at the moment.
Responding, the chairman of the Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) warned that considering the weight of battling insurgency in the country, the Army may be biting more than its statutory share, by extending its operation to identification of Nigerians.
He said: “Given the quantum of your responsibilities, we are shocked that the military is still adding to the responsibilities, by taking up the role of other authorities.”
Namdas, however, constituted a sub-committee to liaise with the army on the details of the operations.
The committee is expected to submit its report to plenary next Tuesday.
It will be recalled that the House, on Tuesday, adopted a motion brought before it by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) condemning the OPI and seeking the summons of the COAS to explain its rationale, before a relevant committee.
The House in adopting the motion mandated the committee on army to interact with the army hierarchy and report back.
Rep. Prestige Ehiriodu (APGA-Abia) urged the army to put on a human face when carrying out the operation.
He said that it was important for the citizens to see the army as friends and not as enemies while carrying out the operation.
Also, Rep. Shina Peller said that the army should be commended and supported for coming up with new ideas to deal with security challenges in the country.
