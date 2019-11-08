FG targeting self-reliant educational system – Adamu

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has said that the Federal Government was working towards a functional educational system that would make citizens self-reliant, and contributors to the economy.

Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while delivering a keynote address at the 64th meeting of the National Council on Education (NCE), Adamu noted that youth unemployment can be addressed via qualitative education.

At the meeting themed: “Education for Self Reliance: A Tool for Achievement of 20:30 Agenda,” Adamu also informed that the Federal Government was improving access to quality education in different parts of the country.

He said: “There is no doubt that Technical and Vocational Education and Training holds the key to the development of our country’s industrial sector. Thus, the challenges of youth unemployment can best be addressed through quality education that guarantees self-reliance.

“Entrepreneurship Education and training is globally acknowledged as an important strategy for tackling youth unemployment.

“In our drive to reposition education for self reliance, particular attention has been given to the development of technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills in learners as the present administration has trained over 500 science, vocational and mathematics teachers on the use of modern equipment and new approaches in schools.”

The minister added that the Federal Government has granted approval for the establishment of new Federal Science and Technical Colleges in 16 states.

Also speaking, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who declared the event open, noted that with the political will and the right policies, the country’s deteriorating education can be revived and help in speeding up development.

He said there was inadequate investment in education considering “the chaos, the misery, stagnation and hopelessness among the majority of our people, you will appreciate the cost of inadequate investments in education.”

He also stressed that a nation can only develop when the citizens are empowered with the right knowledge and appropriate skills to contribute to national growth.

Wike also called for the promotion of inclusive and equitable quality education to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030.

He said: “The reality is that no country can be politically stable, economically robust and socially secure and cohesive if the citizens are not empowered with knowledge, appropriate skills and the right values to sustain themselves and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the country…

“Agenda 2030 is therefore a call to action on our collective commitments to transformative education by addressing all forms of exclusion, disparities and inequities and ensuring that every child, irrespective of social background, cultural affiliation, location and family or income status is not left behind but have equal and equitable access to quality and transformative public education.”

