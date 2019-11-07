FIFA U-17 W/C ouster: NFF set to axe Eaglets’ coach

Manu deserves sacking, Amun insists

Nigeria Football Federation is set to fire the Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba, after his team crashed out of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Golden Eaglets lost 3-1 to Australia in the round of 16 clash and the coaches are set to be the biggest casualties of the shambolic showing of the team.

Our correspondent learnt that the contract signed by the coach terminated after the tournament and sources in the federation confirmed that the the team’s handlers had been told they won’t be retained.

“It is true that the coaches will not be retained because their contracts had ended with this tournament. The NFF is yet to officially announce the decision but the coaches know,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a former national team coach, Fanny Amun, has urged the NFF to dismiss the Golden Eaglets coach after Nigeria’s ouster from the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Amun said the NFF should give other coaches opportunity to handle the team by dropping both Garba and his assistant Nduka Ugbade.

The former NFF Secretary General who coached the Nigerian side to win the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Japan said in a chat with journalists that the NFF must strategise and do away with Garba to give other coaches the chance to manage the team.

“The essence of participating in the competition is development; for the coaches and players,” Amun stressed.

“It is not about winning. The FA should have a rethink about the appointment of coaches. They should look towards extending their tentacles to other.”

