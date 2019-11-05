FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP: Eaglets aim to bundle Netherlands out

Captain Tijani: No room for mistakes

The Golden Eaglets will shrug off their defeat to Australia to beat the Netherlands when the two sides meet in the round of 16 tie of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Brazil today.

The five –time champions went down to a 2-1 defeat in the hands of the Aussies in their last game but they still topped their Group B after winning two matches (defeated Hungary 4-2 and Ecuador 3-2). Victories over Hungary and Ecuador were obtained at the Estadio Olimpico while the loss to Australia was in Brasilia.

Now, the Nigerian youngsters are back at the familiar surroundings of Estadio Olimpico and will go all out for victory against the Dutch on Tuesday night.

Nigeria forward Ibrahim Sa’id is the only player to have scored a hat-trick in Brazil, and team captain Samson Tijani has also weighed in with two goals – both against Hungary in a tough-as-nails opener. Olakunle Olusegun, Akinkunmi Amoo and Wisdom Ubani are yet to be among the goals, and look forward to the game against the Dutch to make their mark.

Head Coach Manu Garba told the media in Brazil that the will to win was part of Nigeria’s DNA, and the Class of 2019 is no exception. However, his Eaglets must overcome the disappointment of the unexpected loss to Australia in their final group game, and seize the encounter with the Dutch by the scruff rather than wait for any comeback performance.

“We will look to have the initiative from the beginning against the Netherlands. This is the knockout stage and falling behind at any stage could be tricky,” admitted captain Tijani.

Tuesday’s clash will start at 8pm Brazil time (midnight in Nigeria).

