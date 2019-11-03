Business
Firm, Nigerian Police partner to develop 100,000 homes nationwide
As part of ongoing efforts to bridge the over 22 million housing deficit in the country, Echostone Nigeria Limited, at the weekend, signed a joint development agreement with the Nigerian Police.
Speaking at the signing of the agreement, Mr. Sammy Adigun, Director at Echostone, said the intention of the parties to the agreement is to help policemen and women own their homes in their chosen location nationwide.
According to him, the project will help in solving security challenges because when Police officers are comfortable and motivated, they will perform better and be more committed to the difficult and challenging work of policing the nation.
“The project will be 1, 2 & 3 bedroom high-quality homes, built to the highest quality standard and in a very beautiful environment with parks, gardens, schools, shops; every estate will be will provided with adequate infrastructure including paved roads, drainages, water, power (on and off-grid) and sewage systems and treatments,” he explained.
He, however, noted that Echostone will be mobilizing local and international partnership to achieve the project seamlessly.
Also speaking at the event, Founder/ CEO, Echostone International, Anthony Recchia , said: “Echostone is the only IFC EDGE (World Bank) Certified (Green) developer in Nigeria, which gives the Police huge confidence in the quality of homes that they will be getting from Echostone.”
Commenting on the agreement , the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, Taiwo Lakanu said: “The homes which will be built over 5 years will be the highest social impact on the families and lives of all policemen.”
He, however, called on all involved in the agreement to be committed to doing their part for the success of the police affordable housing programme.
On his part, Managing Director, Police Property Company, CP Rudolph Obe, said: ‘‘The IGP’s approval of this massive housing program for police officers and men is direct economic empowerment and a huge morale booster that will have a serious impact on the security of lives and prosperity, as the men will be highly motivated to do more in their sacrifices for the nation”
In his remarks, the Managing Director, Police Mortgage Bank, Managing Director/CEO, Suleiman, Abubakar, said: “The homes will come with mortgages of up to 25 years with an interest rate of only 6 per cent per annum. Some policemen who cannot qualify for a mortgage immediately will benefit from Rental housing program with an option to buy.”
It would be recalled that Echostone already has an existing agreement with Family Homes Fund (FHF) and Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company (NMRC) to facilitate the development of hundreds of thousands of homes all over the country.
Energy
S’Arabia formally starts IPO of state-run oil firm
Saudi Arabia formally started its long-anticipated initial public offering of its state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday, which will see a sliver of the firm offered on a local stock exchange in hopes of raising billions of dollars for the kingdom.
An announcement from the kingdom’s Capital Market Authority serves as a starting gun for an IPO promised by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since 2016.
Initial plans call for the firm’s shares to be traded on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange, then to later put other shares on a foreign exchange, reports The Associated Press.
Prince Mohammed hopes for a very-optimistic $2 trillion valuation for Aramco, which produces 10 million barrels of crude oil a day and provides some 10% of global demand. That would raise the $100 billion he needs for his ambitious redevelopment plans for a Saudi Arabia hoping for new jobs, as unemployment stands at over 10%.
However, economic worries, the trade war between China and the U.S. and increased crude oil production by the U.S. has depressed energy prices. A September 14 attack on the heart of Aramco already spooked some investors, with one ratings company already downgrading the oil giant.
The announcement by the Capital Market Authority offered no timeline for the IPO.
“The Capital Market Authority board has issued its resolution approving the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. application for the registration and offering of part of its shares,” the authority said in its statement. “The company’s prospectus will be published prior to the start of the subscription period.”
The Saudi-owned satellite channel Al-Arabiya reported last week, citing anonymous sources, that pricing for the stock will begin November 17. A final price for the stock will be set December 4, with shares then beginning to be traded on the Tadawul on December 11, the channel reported. The channel is believed to have close links to the kingdom’s Al Saud royal family.
Business
N50 charge on PoS transaction’ll derail cashless policy –Analysts
•Agents, operators protest
•Customers resort to ATM, cash transactions
N50 stamp duty on PoS transactions above N1, 000
As Nigerians continue to lament over the recent imposition of ‘N50 stamp duty’ charge on every Point of Sales (PoS) transaction above N1, 000, some economic and public affairs analysts in the country at the weekend said the charge could derail the cashless policy of the Federal Government.
The extra charge on customer’s transaction followed a CBN’s directive to banks to charge N50 Stamp Duty on individual transactions, rather than merchants’ accounts.
Many filling stations and supermarkets are already adding the new fee to the customer’s purchases.
To avoid dispute with its customers, filling stations have pasted notices on their pumps.
In a notice to its customers, a filling station official said: “N50 Stamp Duty Charge on PoS Transactions. Following the CBN directive of September 17, 2019 to charge applicable taxes and duties on individual electronic transactions, all Rain Oil Retail Stations shall henceforth charge N50 extra on all PoS transactions from N1, 000.”
A visit to ShopRite Apapa in Lagos showed that more customers made cash payments instead of transaction via PoS terminals.
The same situation played out at Jus Rite Jakande Estate, Isolo Lagos. One of the officials, who preferred anonymity, said: “Most people today (Friday) made payments via cash. They said they can’t part with additional N50 charge.”
Before now, the fee paid by merchants on the aggregate PoS transactions carried out on a particular period, was never passed to customers.
The directive on the Unbundling of Merchant Settlement Amounts was contained in the CBN circular to banks, processors and switches, titled: “Review of Process for Merchants Collections on Electronic Transactions”.
The policy stipulates stamp duties payment on individual transactions that occur on PoS, rather than previous plans where charges occurred on aggregate transactions.
The circular signed by CBN Director, Payments System Management Department, Sam Okojere, authorised banks to unbundle merchant settlement amounts and charge applicable taxes and duties on individual transactions as stipulated by regulators.
Merchant Service Charge was also reviewed downward from 0.75 per cent (capped at N1, 200) to 0.50 per cent (capped at N1, 000).
Speaking with the Sunday Telegraph on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s involvement in this stamp duty charges collection, the Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, said the charge is not a Central Bank charge.
“It is a Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) charge, not a CBN charge. Our involvement in it is as directed by the Court that we should play our statutory role in the implementation of the law. It is a law,” he stressed.
Agents, operators protest
Against the backdrop of the new charge, PoS agents and operators have continued to protest the introduction of the charge, saying they are losing customers as a result.
They said the volume of electronic payments carried out daily had reduced drastically as a result of the new policy.
The operators under the aegis of Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBA), said bank customers who had been enjoying cashless transaction since the roll-out of agent banking had resorted to across-the-counter cash withdrawals.
It was gathered that some customers had started using ATM as an alternative means of cashing out, which they found to be more cost-effective.
Sunday Telegraph investigation revealed that many filling stations in Lagos State have notified their customers of the N50 stamp duty charges on payment above N1, 000 on the PoS terminals and web platforms, even as most of them have started implementing it.
However, most supermarkets in Lagos are yet to start implementing it as their managements told Sunday Telegraph that their fear is that it would affect patronage.
A mobile money operator with agents in five locations in Lagos and Imo and Enugu and Abia states, Mr. Chidi Maduforo, said before the new policy by the CBN, he conducted between 2000 and 4000 transactions daily across the four locations.
But with the introduction of N50 stamp duty on individual payments, he said the volume of payment deals had reduced to between 1,000 and 1,500 daily.
The President, AMMBAN, Mr. Victor Olojo, said the N50 stamp duty charge was discouraging cashless transaction and savings.
According to him, customers have gone back to using cost-effective cash-out methods such as the ATMs and across-the-counter withdrawals.
He called for the reversal of the policy, saying the cost of financial services was becoming too burdensome and would affect the financial inclusion mandate of the Central Bank.
Olojo said, “It has grossly affected transactions. People now prefer to go back to the Automated Teller Machines rather than the PoS because of the charges.
“It is a big issue for us and we feel that the government needs to listen. That policy should be reversed. We have written a letter of protest to the CBN and other relevant stakeholders. We feel that the policy is anti-people because it is the same government that is driving financial inclusion that is also imposing this tax that is affecting those at the base of the pyramid.”
President of the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Dr ‘Uju Ogbunka, had stated in a chat with Sunday Telegraph that the reintroduction of the stamp duty charge on PoS transactions above N1,000 would force customers who have already taken to cashless transaction to go back to use of cash.
He said the policy will enhance CBN revenue; it will discourage people from embracing the cashless policy.
Also speaking a financial expert, Dr. Vincent Nwani, Managing Consultant/CEO, RTC Advisory Ltd said the return of N50 stamp duty will slow financial inclusion in the country.
He said: “The implementation of these charges in Nigeria is capable of weakening the financial inclusion drive and financial development goal as a whole especially within the environmental sphere of business activities which point to enormous size of informal market.”
Ogubunka said: “The move is a two- edged sword. While it is intended to enhance revenue, it will deal a deadly blow on the cashless policy, it could also deter savings. Why should people be charged N50 for every purchase they make on PoS? People are not happy with the charge.”
Customers shun PoS, buy with cash
Meanwhile, many Nigerians have continued to shun transactions via PoS terminals; owing to the implementation of a N50 additional charge by merchants, as directed by the Central Bank in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) on behalf of NIPOST.
Customers, who previously cheered CBN’s decision to infuse the PoS policy, saying it would eliminate the risk of carrying cash and reduce the cost of printing Naira notes, have criticised the move to collect stamp duty charges on PoS transactions.
It must also be mentioned that other payment channels, including the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Instant Transfers, Online Banking, and Mobile Banking are still seriously challenged. Already, financial transactions are replete with all manners of charges by the banks and merchants, even when services are not delivered as and when due.
According to the CBN 2017 to 2019 Banking Guide, Nigerians, especially bank customers are made to face several charges by the financial institutions. These include N52.50 monthly card maintenance fee; N65 after third withdrawal in ATM interbank fees. Most times, banks remove the N65 at the first and subsequent withdrawals.
The banks still deduct N4 for SMS alerts, including unsolicited ones for birthday wishes, national and international day celebrations and operational updates. There is also N52 deduction in electronic transfer service. Banks also collect as much as N4,000 as fee for hardware token and N4 for one-time pin (OTP) SMS charge as well as N20 per page of a Statement of Account, among others.
While all these are imposed, then comes the N50 stamp duty charge on Nigerians, who use the PoS terminals.
PoS transactions drop
The NIBSS data has shown that the total volumes of PoS transactions for 2017 stood at 146.3 million which was worth N1.4 trillion; 285.9 million transactions in 2018 valued at N2.3 trillion, and 187.7 million for six months- January to June 2019 worth N1.4 trillion.
According to the President, Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola, there should be an urgent stakeholders meeting that will include the CPC, CBN, legislators, civic society, NCC, and Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. Also to attend the meeting is other wider stakeholders – banks, telecom and service providers, and consumers to address the charges being applied by the banks and ratify the best approach to addressing the infrastructural deficit vis-a-vis the cashless policy objectives.
Confirming the drop in PoS transactions in a telephone chat the Managing Director, ITEX Integrated Services, a CBN licensed Super-Agent, Ernest Uduje, while commending the apex bank in the drive to improve financial inclusion in the country, insisted that “this N50 charge is ill-timed.”
According to him, transactions through PoS have dropped within the last few weeks.
“In a nutshell, I think it is affecting transactions negatively, because now most businesses like filling stations, if you go there now, they will show you their prices, and they will say they will charge you N50 extra. Then, in some places they will tell you go and bring cash, they are not interested because they don’t know other charges that will follow.
“I don’t know why government is focusing on PoS alone because there are other platforms, the ATMs, and others. If they are looking at driving cashless, this is not a time to add additional fees. Already, merchants are suffering lots of other taxes directly and indirectly, then another N50. The merchant would just abandon the process and collect cash.
“I still mentioned it to them at a function that government has reduced what we can charge. In other countries, they charge two to five per cent per transaction, depending on what you are doing. On our own, we came together and said we should do 1.75 per cent to encourage the market. But when CBN got into the entire process, they said go and start at 2.75; we will allow you to increase later on. Rather than increase it, they reduced it, and now charging N50.
“This means that on one hand you say you are encouraging people, you bring down to .5, to drive the numbers, but again you have added N50 as stamp duty, so nobody is coming. We have seen a decline in our transaction volumes. I think there should be a rethink to stimulate the entire ePayment process. It looks like small money, but N50 is something to the merchant, and also to the end user,” Uduje stressed.
Last line
Most of the experts spoken to by Sunday Telegraph were unanimous in their opinion that the cashless policy which is not yet being implemented across the country to succeed, there wont be any need for any charge that could make the cash economy more cost effective to the end users.
AutoBeat / Auto Trends
Peugeot, Fiat agree to $50bn merger
France’s PSA, which owns Peugeot, and Fiat Chrysler have agreed to pursue a merger that would create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker and reshape the automotive sector.
PSA and FCA said their boards had agreed to “work towards” a tie-up that would give shareholders of each group 50 per cent ownership in the new entity.
“Both boards have given the mandate to their respective teams to finalise the discussions. . . in the coming weeks,” said the two companies on Thursday morning after board meetings the evening before.
The deal would create a company with revenues of €170 billion, recurring operating profit of more than €11 billion and combined vehicle sales of 8.7 million, putting it ahead of General Motors and Hyundai-Kia in sales. In Europe, the company’s sales would even outpace Volkswagen, which has historically dominated the region’s industry.
At the current market prices, the combined entity is worth just under €43.4 billion (about $50 billion).
Adjusting for the difference in market cap and the dividend paid to respective shareholders, achieving a 50-50 shareholding suggests PSA is paying a 32 per cent premium to assume control of FCA
A memorandum of understanding giving further detail is expected in two to three weeks, with final details expected to be nailed down around the end of the year, said people familiar with the timing.
While FCA shares soared 8.7 per cent, PSA shares fell 12.8 per cent with analysts at Citi pointing to the lack of a cash payout: “On balance, the terms of the deal favours existing FCA shareholders (who benefit from a cash distribution equivalent to 30 per cent of the market cap), while Groupe PSA shareholders are being asked to remain patient.”
In order to balance the value of the two companies, PSA will distribute its 46 per cent stake in parts maker Faurecia to shareholders, worth €2.7 billion at Wednesday’s close, analysts said.
FCA shareholders will receive a €5.5 billion cash payout and proceeds from the sale of its robot-making Comau unit, estimated at between €200 million and €300 million.
The two companies intend to forge a 50-50 all-stock merger in which PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares runs the business and FCA chairman John Elkann — the scion of Italy’s Agnelli family, which controls FCA — becomes chairman. Mr. Tavares would have an initial mandate of five years.
“Adjusting for the difference in market cap and the dividend paid to respective shareholders, achieving a 50-50 shareholding suggests PSA is paying a 32 per cent premium to assume control of FCA,” said Philippe Houchois, an auto analyst at Jefferies.
Mike Manley, chief executive of FCA, is likely to be named as the number two, with responsibility for the Americas region, said two people.
FCA on Thursday disclosed it made a net loss of €179 million last quarter, because of €1.4 billion impairment over its European and Alfa Romeo businesses. Stripped out, the company made €1.3bn of profit, including record profits and margins in its North American heartland.
Earlier in the day, the two companies outlined that the proposed combined 11-person board will comprise six members appointed by PSA, including Mr. Tavares, and five members appointed by FCA.
The combined group will be based in the Netherlands, a neutral location, where FCA is domiciled, and will be listed in Paris, Milan and New York. It will “continue to maintain significant presences in the current operating head-office locations in France, Italy and the US”.
AutoBeat / Auto Trends
Nissan Motor may axe Datsun brand –Report
Nissan Motor Co Ltd is likely to axe its Datsun brand, drop some unprofitable products and close a number of assembly lines worldwide as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Known internally as the “performance recovery plan”, the proposed steps mark a sharp break with Nissan’s strategy under ousted leader Carlos Ghosn, who pursued ambitious vehicle sales targets in the United States and other major markets.
The plan is the Yokohama-based automaker’s latest attempt to pull itself out of crisis after Ghosn was arrested for financial misconduct – charges he denies. The scandal has further strained an already dysfunctional alliance with Renault SA and thrown Nissan into disarray as it finds itself on course to book its lowest operating profit in 11 years.
The sources said Nissan will likely kill loss-making variants for the Titan full-size pickup. Unprofitable variants include the single-cab and diesel versions.
A planned shuttering of under-utilised production lines will most probably hit plants in emerging markets building Datsun and other small cars hardest, they added.
“We need to chart a recovery but the rot goes deep,” one of the sources said of the many problems facing Nissan.
The second source said all markets with factories except China were being looked at for possible reductions in production capacity. That source also said, however, that there were no plans to close an entire plant or withdraw completely from any country.
In the United States, one of Nissan’s biggest markets, the plan calls for fresh efforts to weed out the practice of buying market share by selling vehicles to rental car and other fleet operators at heavy discounts – a practice which destroyed profitability and undermined Nissan’s brand image.
“We’re trying to clean up what had happened in the past,” one of the sources said, adding that under Ghosn, Nissan sought to meet sales objectives at any cost, including “practically giving away cars” to fleet customers.
A team led by Jun Seki, a senior vice president and incoming vice chief operating officer, is expected to unveil the wide-ranging plan this month though some aspects are still being finalised, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.
AutoBeat / Auto Trends
FRSC: Operation show your permanent drivers license begins tomorrow
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos Sector Command said it will from tomorrow commence enforcement of use of permanent drivers license by motorists in the state. The Command stated this in statement at the weekend signed by the Acting Sector Public Education Officer, DRC Olabisi Sonusi on behalf of the Sector Commander, Hyginus Omeje.
The statement read in part: “As part of activities lined up towards 2019 Ember Month patrol will from Monday, November 4, 2019 embark on a special patrol code named “Operation Show Your Drivers License Phase 2.” It disclosed that the special patrol is aimed at addressing the high incidences of driving without permanent valid drivers’ license in Lagos, saying the operation will last for two weeks.
It further said that the operation necessary in view of the fact that “most motorists who applied for licenses never care to go back to the licensing offices to collect their permanent license. Consequently, we have a total of 61,221 uncollected permanent drivers’ license across the state yet to be collected.” The statement further indicated that the Mr. Omeje frowned at the attitude of some drivers driving without valid license which is the only legal document that permit anyone to drive on Nigerian roads. It added that the fine for driving without a valid license is N10, 000 if the offender cannot produce the license within 24 hours.
Business
FG to increase awareness on port service portal
Federal Government has indicated its readiness to increase awareness applicability of its conflict resolution website for the port industry otherwise known as Port Service Support Portal (PSSP).
This was disclosed recently in Abuja by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) during a roundtable on the efficiency and applicability of the PSSP.
Speaking, Mr. Soji Apampa, chief executive officer, Integrity Organisation Limited, said that the PSSP website is a resolution mechanism created by Federal Government in 2016 to resolve grievances, conflicts and infractions of both the private and public players in the Nigeria seaports.
Deputy Director, Complaints Unit of NSC, Mr. Moses Fadipe, did not agree less with him, saying the portal has been running since June 23, 2016 when it was declared open by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
According to him over 400 different infractions at the ports have been resolved using the PSSP, saying as an online-real-time-complaints-resolution platform for all players at the port, PSSP is a one-stop-shop for all complaints in the industry.
The data generated from the portal, he further explained can be used by the government for policy formulation and as a feedback mechanism for activities and operations at the ports.
“It also goes further to tell us of the grievance resolution mechanism in the industry. Who does what and which is the highest infraction agency in the port industry and it will help you to know the highest occurrences within the industry which will be aggregated and report generated for the industry,” he said.
Fadipe disclosed that NSC in a bid to popularize the existence of the portal in 2018 took the awareness campaign to Onne, Apapa and Warri ports, saying stakeholders and MDAs who are signatory to the establishment of the portal should also get involve in the advocacy campaign for service delivery at the ports.
The Chairman of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase however expressed surprise at the existence of the grievance resolution portal, saying often, stakeholders have not been treated fairly because they are not aware of the existence of the portal.
He said: “For instance, the LCCI is the oldest chamber in the country with the largest membership and every day I have problems on obstruction of movement of goods from the ports escalated to my desk. Currently, we have one now that we are taking up with the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigerian Shippers Council because I never knew that something like this exist. Somebody who has his consignment at the port and there is a difference in the classifications. For example, an item that is being brought even before now for many years, Customs felt it should fall under a particular classification but this importer felt it should not be because that was the norm from years back even from the same Nigeria Customs Service. They asked for a sample. Now, the sample has been given to them since August but up till now, there has been no resolution. We were asked last week by Customs to go and put a bond in place and the consignments are lying there.”
He said if the had been working as claimed, a lot of problems and complaints LCCI have at Apapa Port would not have remained unresolved “as you cannot light a candle and put it under the table. Nobody will know.”
Ruwase enjoined NSC, NPA, NIMASA, NCS and other Federal Government agencies to do more work because people will be very happy to know that you can lodge complaints through a portal and resolution provided within hours.
Business
How we intercepted N2.7bn expired rice at Lagos Port, by Customs
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that painstaking profiling of un-utilized Bill of Lading and unclosed manifests led to the discovering of 33 containers with expired rice at the Tin Can Island Port showcased to journalists on Tuesday by the Controller General of Customs.
The clarification is coming against the backdrop of a statement on Wednesday attributed to a Lagos based company which indicated that seizure NCS showcased on Tuesday was actually seized in 2016.
The Service in a press release signed by its Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, a deputy comptroller of Customs said “the recent steeped up surveillance at all entry and exit points ordered by the Controller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), led to a holistic audit of all manifests and profiling of all un-utilized Bill of Lading, hence the discovery and interception of the seized containers of expired rice and unregistered pharmaceutical products.”
The statement reads in part: “Yes indeed 30 containers imported by Masters Energy and falsely declared as Yeast were seized in 2016/2017.
“That after judicial process, the rice was forfeited to the Federal Government. The 30 containers of rice was given to the victims of the insurgency in the north-east in line with Presidential directive…
“The discovering of these containers stacked in the terminal came as a result of painstaking profiling of un-utilized Bill of Lading and unclosed manifests which led to the physical discovering of these containers with expired rice. Some of the bags carry Nigeria addresses coming from outside the country. (No. 31A Remi Fani Kayode Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos and Yunee International Trading Co. Ltd, 103 Ebittu Ukiwe Street, Jabi, Abuja).
“It should be noted that when goods are imported but not declared, they are not yet brought to Customs attention hence cannot exit the port unless the owners succeed in compromising port officials and operatives to smuggle them out. This was not (or could not) be the case here.”
The statement further explained that until an undeclared container is identified, it cannot be intercepted therefore cannot be talked about.
Attah further clarified that containers have distinct identities (numbers) so cannot be mixed to confuse people. “We have the numbers of those falsely declared as yeast and seized then and these (25 in reference) are containers that were not declared and have been fished-out through profiling. They are distinct and clear for any well meaning individual to understand,” he said.
The statement on Wednesday purported to have emanated from the company that imported the rice had indicated that after the seizure of its first batch of 30 containers over false declaration, its second batch of 30 containers were not cleared because it was caught up by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s zero allocation of foreign exchange for rice importation.
Meanwhile, the Customs PRO, Joseph Attah has said the NCS is already known for its high profile seizures, like the 2,671 Pump Action rifles in 2017, over N14 billion worth of dreaded Tramadol, increased revenue generation among many others. “We therefore have no need to use the expired 25 containers of rice of a company to shine.
“It is imperative to state that, the following day Wednesday October 30, 2019, the CGC again addressed the media at Port-Harcourt Area II Command, Onne, about another 11 containers of expired rice worth N102, 352,800.00 and many other prohibited items worth billions of naira. All these are in view of the Service resolve to rid the country of prohibited, unwholesome and harmful items,” Attah said.
ICT / e-World
Glo records 2m new customers, regains 2nd position
National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has emerged the preferred network for 2 million new subscribers in Nigeria in September, the largest in the industry, according to latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
In the report for September, 2019, Globacom added a record 1,945,846 new subscribers. With the addition, the company’s subscriber base leapt from 47,265,628 in August to 49,211,474, the second largest customer base in the industry.
Airtel, which had briefly occupied the second position in the industry, now has a subscriber base of 48,909,678 at the end of September, after adding 987,787 new customers, representing 50% of Globacom’s new addition within the period under review. Its figure at the end of the preceding month of August was 47,921,891. It is now the third largest operator in the country.
The NCC statistics showed that it was only Globacom and Airtel that added new subscribers to their networks, as MTN and 9mobile recorded a decline in active subscriptions for the month.
According to telecom industry sources, Globacom’s record performance in September was buoyed by improved service delivery following continuous upgrade of its infrastructure.
Although MTN remained the largest mobile operator in Nigeria, it lost 379,795 subscribers in the month under review. This brought its total subscriptions down to 65,328,104 from the 65,707,899 it recorded in August.
The fourth mobile operator, 9mobile, lost 268,159 subscribers in September, going down from 15,602,255 in August to 15,334,096 in September.
According to the industry regulator, the number of active mobile users in the country rose from 176.6 million recorded in August to 178.9 million in September.
Energy
Report: Saudi Crown Prince approves kick-off of Aramco IPO on Sunday
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday agreed that the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco will be announced on Sunday, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The world’s top oil company will announce its intention to float (ITF) on November 3, the sources said.
“The crown prince finally gave the green light,” one source said.
Aramco declined to comment.
Saudi Aramco officials and advisers have held last-minute meetings with investors over the past few days in an attempt to achieve as close to a $2 trillion valuation as possible ahead of an expected listing launch on Sunday, according to sources.
The final meeting by the Saudi government on Friday evening was to decide whether to go ahead with the listing.
To achieve $2 trillion, in the largest IPO in history, Riyadh needs the initial listing of a 1%-2% stake on the Saudi stock market to raise at least $20 billion-$40 billion.
The listing is the centerpiece of the crown prince’s plan to shake up the Saudi economy and diversify away from oil. But there have been various delays since it was first announced in 2016.
Prince Mohammed wants to eventually list a total of 5% of the company. An international sale is expected to follow the domestic IPO.
Business
Apple asks US to waive tariffs on Chinese-made watches, iPhone parts, AirPods
Apple Inc asked the Trump administration to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Apple Watches, iPhone components and other consumer products, according to company filings with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office.
The company on Thursday sought tariff exclusions from 11 products, including HomePod speakers, iMac computers, parts for use in repairing iPhones, iPhone smart battery cases, AirPods and others. The public has until November 14 to submit comments on the requests, reports Reuters.
Apple told the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office the products were consumer electronic devices and “not strategically important or related to ‘Made in China 2025’ or other Chinese industrial programs.”
The exclusions seek relief from 15% tariffs that took effect on September 1.
FitBit Inc asked the administration to waive tariffs on its fitness trackers. The company told the administration “the vast majority of global production capacity for wrist-wearable communications devices is in China.”
The company added that “while Fitbit is aware of facilities currently producing such devices in Taiwan and South Korea, these facilities are fully owned by, or otherwise contracted to, Fitbit competitors that use them for their own branded production, rendering them unavailable to Fitbit.” Alphabet Inc announced Friday it has reached a deal to acquire Fitbit.
Apple submitted the requests on the first day the Trump administration began accepting them. An Apple spokesman did not immediately comment.
Apple’s wearables and accessories business – which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod – brought in $24.5 billion in its fiscal 2019 ended in September, or about 9.4% of Apple’s revenue. Sales in the segment were up 41% versus the prior year, and the devices have become an important driver of Apple’s business as iPhone sales declined for the past four straight quarters.
Apple chief executive Tim Cook said Wednesday on the company’s earnings call the company is paying “some tariffs today, as you know, some that went into effect pre-September and some others that went into effect in September. So we are paying some.”
Christie’s Inc has asked the administration waive tariffs on Chinese sculptures, statues, paintings, antique furniture and silverware and other collectible items.
Sea Eagle Boats Inc submitted requests to waive tariffs on inflatable stand up paddleboards.
