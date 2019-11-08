News
FIRS recorded N5.32trn in 2018
At least N5.32 trillion was collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the year 2018, being the highest collection ever in the history of the establishment. Similarly, the Federal Government has paid a total of N157.36 billion representing all outstanding PAYE tax liabilities owed by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to states from 2002 to 2016 with a total of N23.87 billion paid to the states in the South-East geopolitical zone. According to the Chairman, Joint Tax Board, Mr. Tunde Fowler, in his address at the South-East zonal flagoff ceremony for the New National TIN Registration System in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday.
Over the last four years, the economic policies of the current administration had focused on establishing a stable foundation for further socio-economic growth and development and with the astute leadership of Mr. President; the milestones achieved bear ample testimony on the impact that had been made, not only in tax-revenue administration, but in the environment of doing business in Nigeria.
Some of these accomplishments include expansion of the base from 10 million to 20 million taxpayers with the potential for an increase of up to 45 million before year end. Speaking at the occasion, Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, noted that tax payment was critical to the development of the country, adding however, that Anambra State government at inception tackled security of lives and property in order to guarantee a safe environment for industry, commerce and industry
News
Presidency finally confirms sack of Osinbajo’s aides
The Presidency on Friday confirmed the sacking of some political appointees in the office of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
A press statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, said the “streamlining of staff” was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to cut down multiple authorities and reduce the cost of administration.
According to Shehu, the exercise was a response to the general perception that the Presidency has an oversized and bloated workforce which acts as a drag on efficiency.
Below is the full transcript of the press statement by Garba Shehu:
The Presidency wishes to confirm that there is, on-going, an unprecedented overhaul of the nation’s seat of government, arising from which a number of political appointments have either been revoked or not renewed in the Second Term.
The exercise, which has been ordered by the President, is to streamline decision-making, cut down multiple authorities and reduce the cost of administration.
It is also an appropriate response to the general perception that the Presidency has an oversized and bloated workforce which acts as a drag on efficiency.
As may have been noticed by discerning members of the public, a number of political appointees among the few that served in the office of the President were not returned for the Second Term.
The office of the Vice President, His Excellency Yemi Osinbajo has, in compliance with the directive of the President, equally been shed of a number of such appointees.
In carrying out these exercises, the overriding objective is to save taxpayer money and deliver needed service to the public. As far as the President is concerned, there is no scope for an excuse for administration after getting a huge mandate to run the country for four more years.
In the light of this, the Presidency wishes to strongly deny rumours of a rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The relationship between the two leaders remains excellent and trusting. Together, they will script a glorious future for the nation.
The media reports of a soured relationship are originating from the minds and mouths of mischief makers, who are desperate for entertaining stories from the Aso Rock Villa with which to titillate the public. This ulterior motive is the basis of the wrong interpretation given to the recent exercise in the Presidency.
There has been a streamlining of staff going on for a while. The President has always had fewer staff than the Vice President, and there were always plans to reduce the number of staff at the Villa.
The streamlining was not personal or targeted to undermine the Vice President’s office, as the so-called insider sources quoted by the media appear to make it seem.
The President is in absolute control of his government. The media should stop attributing non-existent powers to some people. There cannot be anyone too powerful for President Buhari to control.
Health
Family of cockroaches found living inside man’s ear
This man’s medical emergency will have have you reaching for a Q-tip.
Doctors in China were shocked to discover that a man’s earache was caused by around a dozen cockroaches that had hatched in his hearing canal.
The 24-year-old man — identified only as Mr. Lv — was admitted in October to Sanhe Hospital in the Guangdong Province, where he complained of a “sharp pain” in his right ear, reports New York Post.
“He said his ear hurt a lot, like something was scratching or crawling inside,” Dr. Zhong Yijin, an ear, nose and throat specialist at the clinic, told AsiaWire. “It caused a lot of discomfort.”
Lv also told the docs his family had previously shone a light in his ear to reveal what looked like a large bug inside. The doctor soon confirmed the man’s suspicions after discovering a freshly born brood of German cockroaches — and their mother — in his auditory canal.
“I discovered more than 10 cockroach babies inside,” Dr. Yijiin said. “They were already running around.”
Sanhe Hospital’s deputy head of ENT, Dr. Jiang Tengxiang, told local media outlets Lv had a habit of leaving snacks near his bed while he slept, which likely prompted the insect interlopers to use his ear as an impromptu incubation chamber.
Doctors were able to extract both the babies and their mama — one by one — from Lv’s ear using tweezers.
BTW: This guy got off easy. Experts say the German (blattella germanica) cockroach’s egg case typically contains 30 to 40 eggs.
Lv only sustained minor injuries to his ear, and was discharged the same day with a prescription for antibiotic ointment, according to a statement released by the hospital.
Dr. Tengxiang also provided helpful — i.e. obvious — tips for preventing cockroaches from living rent-free in your head.
“Practice good hygiene, disinfect drains and sewers and use mosquito nets and screens on windows,” he said. “That’ll stop insects from flying or crawling into your noses and ears.”
News
Hospital confirms death of Hong Kong varsity student protester
A student of a Hong Kong university who fell during protests at the weekend died early on Friday morning, hospital authorities said, setting the stage for a fresh wave of demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology students’ union said the man was a 22-year-old surnamed Chow who was a two-year undergraduate in the computer science department, reports Reuters.
The student was believed to have fallen in the early hours of Monday in the New Territories district of Tseung Kwan O, police said.
News
New court ruling may free former Brazil president, Lula, from jail
Brazil’s Supreme Court has reached a narrow decision that could release almost 5,000 inmates who are still appealing their convictions, including jailed former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The court decided in a 6-5 vote on Thursday that a person can be imprisoned only after all appeals to higher courts have been exhausted. The tie-breaking vote was cast by Chief Justice, José Dias Toffoli.
The decision appears to cover Da Silva and others convicted in cases arising from the Operation Car Wash corruption investigation, which has ensnared dozens of top politicians and business leaders in Latin America’s biggest nation, reports The Associated Press.
The Supreme Court’s debate began in mid-October and its result could throw Brazil’s political landscape into uncertainty.
Da Silva, universally known as Lula, had been favoured to win the 2018 presidential election, but his conviction prohibited him from running. He remains a popular figure on the left, whose politicians and voters have called for his release.
The former president’s attorneys said in a statement they will request his release on Friday. That move initially depends on a judge based in the southern city of Curitiba, where he is jailed.
Prosecutors from the Car Wash probe said in a statement that the decision “goes against the sentiment of repudiating impunity and the fight against corruption”.
Many of powerful Brazilians imprisoned in the investigation will be able to seek release under the ruling.
The decision marks a key change for Brazil’s top court, which in February 2016 accepted that defendants who have a conviction upheld may be jailed even their if other appeals are pending decisions. Brazil’s constitution states that no one can be considered guilty until due process is concluded.
The court confirmed that verdict on three other occasions, and as recently as April.
News
Abia North: Appeal Court upholds Kalu’s mandate
- I’ve been vindicated, I’ll do more for masses, says Senator
The Appeal Court, Owerri Division yesterday overruled the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal and upheld the mandate of Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District.
In a unanimous decision, the appellate court, while upholding Kalu’s election, held that the lower tribunal erred on several counts.
Delivering judgement, the presiding judge, Justice R. A. Adah observed that the grounds upon which the lower tribunal predicated its reliefs to the petitioner, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, were not tenable in law.
He noted that the lower tribunal granted the petitioner reliefs they did not ask for which was unacceptable in law.
The appellate court also noted that the petitioner literally dumped its avalanche of documents on the lower tribunal without calling witnesses to tie the documents to their case.
The Appeal Court insists that the lower court erred by allowing the dumping of documents on the lower tribunal. It maintains that in law, the petitioner must establish proof by bringing witnesses who will tie the documents to the substance of the case.
One of the counsels to Kalu, Mr. Perfect Okorie, told newsmen that “the relief the petitioner, Mao Ohuabunwa, asked for was for the nullification of the election in Bende and Isiukwuato, but the lower tribunal embarked on its own expedition, granted strange reliefs and nullified elections in some polling units in Ohafia and Arochukwu.”
News
Awolowo’s grandson, Ajimobi’s daughter top list of Osinbajo’s sacked aides
Details emanating from the Presidency have revealed the true identity of 35 aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo allegedly sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.
New Telegraph investigations indicate that one of the grandsons of late Premier of Western Nigeria (Jide Awolowo) and the daughter of immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, are among those sacked by the President.
A competent Presidency source who made the list available to our correspondent explained that all the affected aides were appointed in August last year.
While Awolowo’s grandson served as Special Assistant (Oil & Gas), Ajimobi’s daughter – Jibola Ajayi – was appointed as Special Assistant, Legal to the President in the Vice President’s office.
According to the presidency source, some of the affected aides who were deployed to ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) were rejected by the heads of the organisations who insisted that they had enough manpower.
He said: “One of them explained how a cabinet minister rejected him, noting that he had under his employ, aides with his similar experience.”
Also on the list of Osinbajo’s aides sacked are Lanre Osinbona, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on ICT; Imeh Okon, SSA on Infrastructure; Jide Awolowo, SA, Oil & Gas; Gambo Manzo, SA Political and Edobor Iyamu, SSA, Niger Delta.
Others are Jibola Ajayi – SA Legal; Lanre Osinbona – SSA ICT; Imeh Okon – SSA Infrastructure; Lilian Idiaghe – SA Research, Legal and Compliance; Arukino Umukoro – SA Niger Delta; and Bala Liman Mohammed – SSA Economy.
The list also include Dolapo Bright – SSA Agro Allied Value Chain; Toyosi Onaolapo – SA Community engagement; Bisi Ogungbemi – SA Political Matters; Edirin Akemu –SSA Industry, Trade & Investment; Akin Soetan – STA Economic Matters; Aondaver Kuttuh – Technical Assistant Rule of Law; Ife Adebayo – SA Innovation; Yussuf Ali – SA Power Regulations; Tola Asekun – SSA National boundary commission; Morakinyo Beckley – SA Off Grid Power; Yosola Akinbi –SSA NEC; Tochi Nwachukwu – SA Power Privatisation; Bode Gbore – SSA Political; Abdulrahman Baffa Yola – SA Political; Kolade Sofola – SA Infrastructure and Ebi Awosika – STA Community Engagement.
The list also include Muyiwa Abiodun – SSA Power; Forri Samson Banu – SA Entrepreneurship; Bege Bala – SA BPE; Feyishayo Aina – SA Community Engagement; Halima Bawa – SA Community Engagement; Nkechi Chukwueke –SA Community engagement and Ilsa Essien – SA, Media.
Further investigations revealed that letters relieving the aides of their appointments were distributed to the affected aides through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).
A competent presidency source had earlier confirmed to New Telegraph that most of the aides had foreknowledge of the planned sack before the visit of Abba Kyari to London where he took the Deep Offshore Amendment Act 2019 for the president’s assent.
The source privy to the development said that the aides were surprised to understand that President Buhari had given approval for their disengagement, having been told that Vice President Osinbajo had intervened in the matter.
“This matter has been on, but the vice president was on it, with the hope that it would be addressed without causing friction.
“Everyone inside here is taken aback. Most of the aides were first transferred to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to work with the new ministers, but there were no vacancies. In fact, they returned,” the source noted.
Speaking further, the source said that President Buhari may not have been aware of the development since the vice president is still waiting for the return of Mr. President to resolve the issue.
The Presidential Villa access tags of the affected aides have been retrieved from them by the security officials.
On resumption of work on Wednesday, they were approached at the gate by security personnel who consequently seized their tags upon confirming their identities among the names of the sacked aides apparently made available to them.
President Buhari, who is on a 15-day private visit to the United Kingdom, is expected back home on November 17.
News
Oil bloc: Mass sack looms as more IOCs mull exit
- Total appoints bank to manage $750m asset sale
- Oil industry job loss hits 3,500
Mass sack is currently looming in Nigeria’s oil industry as more international oil companies consider pulling out from Nigeria’s oil bloc stakes.
The move, which came a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the bill that amends the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act, New Telegraph gathered exclusively yesterday, is to worsen the over 3,500 job loss suffered by Nigeria’s oil industry between 2016 and 2019.
French super major, Total, which pioneered the fresh exit plan from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118, this newspaper gathered, has appointed an investment bank, Rothschild, to manage its $750 million asset sale in Nigeria.
Total is not the only international oil company that has stakes in OML 118.
The stake owners include Royal Dutch Shell – the operator – Exxon Mobil and Eni.
While Royal Dutch Shell owns 55 per cent stake in OML 118, Exxon Mobil has 20 per cent, Eni and Total both own 12 per cent in the oil bloc.
There has been exchange of correspondences between the IOCs offices in Nigeria and their headquarters situated in their mother countries over this move, this newspaper can report authoritatively.
“While a lot of these correspondences centred on implications of the new law guiding Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) to “our bottom lines, our officers here in Nigeria have been tasked to take resolutions on the new bill as an emergency,” a top management staff of one of the oil majors told this newspaper.
Stating that there would be need for re-adjustment in revenue forecast and projections made on investments in Nigeria before the bill, he maintained that there would be “realignment in spending and possible right-sizing to reflect the new reality.”
There has been mass sack of over 3,500 workers in Nigeria’s oil industry between 2016 and 2019, data compiled by this newspaper showed.
While the country’s economic recession was responsible for the sack of about 3,000 in 2016, the United States super oil major, Chevron, sacked 500 staff working on various projects of the company in Nigeria in 2019.
The two major unions in the oil and gas sector, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), then threatened to go on strike, saying over 3,000 of their members were affected during the 2016 mass sack.
Total Group is already looking for buyers for one of its major oil blocs in Nigeria.
The oil company wants to sell off its 12.5 per cent stake and has already contracted an investment bank to manage the sale process of the deepwater oilfield.
Total’s 12.5 per cent stake in the deepwater oilfield, Oil Mining Lease 118, is estimated to be worth $750 million. Part of the oil bloc includes Bonga field, which began production in 2005.
According to report, the Bonga field has produced around 225,000 barrels of oil and 150 million standard cubic feet of gas per day at its peak.
With the $10 billion development of the Bonga Southwest field, production output is expected to grow.
The decision to sell its stake in the OML 118, which is located some 120 kilometres (75 miles) off Niger Delta, is coming amidst Total’s expansion in Africa.
The company is also reportedly planning to sell $5 billion of assets around the world by 2020; the sale of its stake in OML 118 is part of the assets’ sale.
Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), it would be recalled, invited interested bidders for the development of the Bonga South West Aparo (BSWA) oil field in February 2019.
It was reported that the project’s initial phase includes a new Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, more than 20 deep-water wells and related subsea infrastructure.
The field lies across Oil Mining Leases 118, 132 and 140, about 15km southwest of the existing Bonga Main FPSO.
But Shell disclosed days after that the directive by the Nigerian government to foreign oil companies to pay $20 billion in taxes owed would delay the final investment decision on its Bonga Southwest deepwater oilfield.
News
Foreign reserves: Reps probe banks over non-repayment of $7bn
The House of Representatives, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Banking and Currency to investigate the non-repayment of $7 billion from Nigeria’s foreign reserves disbursed to 14 global asset managers and 14 Nigerian banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since 2006.
The 14 global asset managers and their Nigerian counterparts are: Black Rock and Union Bank Nigeria Plc., J.P. Morgan Chase and Zenith Bank Plc.; H.S.B.C. and First Bank of Nigeria Plc.; BNP Paribas and Intercontinental Bank Plc.; USB and United Bank for Africa.
Others are Credit Suisse and IBTC Chartered Bank Plc.; Morgan Stanley and GTB Plc.; Fortis and Bank PHB Plc.; Cominvest and Oceanic Bank Plc.; ING and Ecobank Plc.; Bank of the New York and Stanbic Bank Plc.; and Crown Agents and Diamond Bank Plc.
The House took the decision at yesterday’s plenary session presided over by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase following the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Abubakar Yunusa Ahmad (APC, Gombe).
The banking and currency committee is to investigate the details of the disbursed funds by the Central Bank to the banks and the continued non-repayment of same 13 years after disbursement, as well as determine the terms and conditions of the disbursement to ascertain, if the terms and conditions have been complied with, as it relates to repayment of the fund and report back within eight weeks for further legislative action.
While presenting the motion, Yunusa noted that sometime in 2006, the CBN disbursed $7 billion of Nigeria’s $38.07 billion foreign reserves to 14 global asset managers and their 14 Nigerian banks’ local partners to manage.
Yunusa submitted that he was aware that the CBN gave each asset manager and its Nigerian bank counterpart $500 million from the nation’s foreign reserves to manage.
The lawmaker said he was “concerned that of the 14 Nigerian banks that received the said funds about six of them namely; Oceanic Bank, Intercontinental Bank, Bank PHB, FIN Bank, AfriBank, and very recently Diamond Bank Plc. were merged/acquired by other banks under the oversight of the CBN.”
He informed that the assets and liabilities of the six merged/acquired banks have been legally acquired as part of the legacies of the defunct banks.
He, however, expressed worry that after 13 years, Nigeria’s hard earned $7 billion foreign reserves has not been repaid to the CBN and there is no action put in place to ensure repayment of the funds.
The motion was unanimously adopted by the House.
News
2020 budget: Sanwo-Olu raises allocation for education, health
As the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, unveiled the state’s 2020 budget today at the state House of Assembly, New Telegraph gathered last night that the governor has placed a priority on education and health in the budget, thereby increasing allocations to the two sectors.
The size of the budget was not immediately clear last night, but sources close to the government said it will be bigger than last year’s N1.046 trillion.
According to the sources, the budget will give top priority to Education and Health. It was also not clear how much will be spent on the two sectors, but it is believed that the allocation to health will be almost double of last year’s N29.9 billion. “It will be over N30 billion,” an official said, pleading not to be named because “it is out of place to divulge details of the budget before they are released”.
Another source who also pleaded not to be named, said education will have a big chunk of the sectoral allocations.
He said the education vote will be “almost double of last year’s vote at over N40 billion,” he added.
Sanwo-Olu is said to have made the sectoral allocations in a “bold” bid to fulfill his campaign promises and emphasise the point that “it is not all about bricks and mortars; development should focus on human beings.”
News
New drug raises hope for prostate cancer cure
Scientists in Britain have discovered a new class of medications that showed promise to inhibit the growth of prostate cancer.
According to the findings of the new study published in the journal ‘Bioorganic Chemistry.’ the researchers zeroed in on the AMACR protein that is present in aggressive prostate cancer cells and developed new drugs that successfully targeted and lowered the activity level of this aggressive protein.
The ‘Medical Daily,’ which covers health and science news, reported that this discovery by experts from the Departments of Pharmacy & Pharmacology and Chemistry at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom (UK), may open up new pathways for research in treating a whole range of cancers, not only prostate cancer.
Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in the prostate — a small walnut-shaped gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm.
Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. While early detection saves lives, advances in its treatment helps offer the best hope for living cancer free life.
Based on GLOBOCAN 2018 estimates, 1,276,106 new cases of prostate cancer were reported worldwide in 2018, with higher prevalence in the developed countries. GLOBOCAN is an online database providing types of cancer estimates, based on the most recent data available at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
In the current study, the new class of drugs identified by the University of Bath team is said to be 20 times more effective than existing drugs in targeting the AMACR protein. Although, the research team acknowledged that its development was still in its infancy, it offered hope and promise for those suffering from the dreaded disease in the coming years.
“This means that we have some really promising avenues to explore as we work towards developing new treatments against prostate cancer, and other cancers where AMACR is involved,” said Dr. Matthew Lloyd, lead author from the Department of Pharmacy & Pharmacology at the University of Bath.
He said: “Although previously identified drugs are very effective in laboratory tests, in practice they are difficult to use in therapies because their properties do not allow easy distribution throughout the body. We started this study because we wanted to identify drugs which would be easier to use therapeutically.”
Trending
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Explosion: Man, wife, five children’s death horrifying, say neighbours
-
Sports13 hours ago
I want to leave, Granit Xhaka tells Arsenal
-
News17 hours ago
Oil bloc: Mass sack looms as more IOCs mull exit
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
UNIBEN student, seven others killed in Edo cult war
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Evans: Court admits police statement of gang members in evidence
-
Health13 hours ago
Family of cockroaches found living inside man’s ear
-
Sports17 hours ago
Europa League: United, Celtic, Sevilla qualify for last-32
-
Faith6 hours ago
Bishop Zuga gifts King of Ejule new Lincoln Navigator SUV