Flood: Not even monarch, subjects are spared!

Delta State has successively suffered from annual flood arising from heavy rainfall since 2012. This year, the story is not different. Despite efforts by the state government to lessen the pains of citizens, the flood has overrun communities, rendering many homeless.DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba

monarch in Delta State can longer flex like a king. He was not only sacked by flood, his subjects were sent packing too.

The state was among the states of the federation that were warned early enough by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to be prepared ahead of the flooding season, but now, the centre cannot hold itself in the state.

The state government made frantic efforts to protect life and property of residents of the state by encouraging those living along the river banks to relocate to safer areas through jingles and sensitization. Still , over 18,000 persons have fallen victims to the flood that ravaged the state.

Now, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is worried that more victims are trooping into the IDPs camps, having been displaced.

The Bureau for Special Duties in the state confirmed that the 18,000 persons, including monarchs, were rendered homeless and are being catered for at the 12 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state.

The Commissioner in-charge of the Bureau, Hon Omamofe Pirahch, who represented the Governor, supported by the Director of SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, during the presentation of relief materials to over 400 victims of flood, oil spillage, fire disasters, herdsmen menace and ethnic crisis in six communities of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Ibusa in Oshimili North, Ovwian/Aladja in Udu and Biose-Amantu in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Ovwian Community Udu and Makanve, Warri South council area, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said the materials covered for victims of various natural disasters from 2018 in the state, till date.

He made it clear that the relief materials were not compensation but a gesture to cushion the effects of the disaster.

He said: “This humanitarian gesture is in line with the commitment of Governor Okowa to the welfare of all Deltans. We thank the Governor for providing the necessary tools to ensure swift response to various disasters across the state despite limited resources. Currently, over 18,000 victims are occupying the 12 camps across the state.”

The flood that overran 10 communities, comprising four kingdoms, including Oko, Abala-Oshimili, Aika and Opkai in Oshimili South and Ndokwa East council areas of the state, has forced a monarch to desert his kingdom.

Prior to this, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the state’s executive council meeting, said the state government harkened to the prediction of NiMET and swiftly set up six IDPs camps and ordered affected communities to relocate to upland.

But the king and his people would not listen, saying, ‘this is a hard doctrine; whom should we leave our ancestral homes, farms and other things that we have laboured all our lives for?’

The flood soon came with whirlwind. It destroyed homes, ancestral trees, marketplaces, schools, mosques and churches. It rendered orphans, widows and widowers homeless across the state. The flood sacked kings from their palaces, caused panic all over the state.

The Owalle of Obecha-Utchi community, Chief Michael Okwuose, decried the devastating effect of the flood on their kingdom.

He said: “Yes, we are suffering here but we will not relocate to the IDPs camp. This is where fate has destined us. We prefer to die here in the village than to go and die IDPs camps.

“Some of us chose to remain here because of the experience of 2012 and 2018. If the flood will kill us, let it kill us here in the village. They didn’t take good care of us throughout the time we were there. Some politicians cash in on our predicament to enrich themselves. By the time we came back to our village, we had lost everything because we were not around to salvage our crops. To feed our families was extremely difficult.

“Government promised to assist us after the 2018 flood but till date, nothing was given to us to start life afresh. They came again this year, asking us to move to camp, to do what? Where we will go and come back to face hunger and some persons have made millions. As you can see, a good number of our houses have been submerged. That is the King’s palace you are seeing over there. “From Oko kingdom to Abala-Oshimili, down to Okpai are already flooded. Farmlands are gone.”

While he urged government to find a better solution to the nightmare of flooding, Chief Opara Matthew, who spoke for the beneficiaries of the relief materials, said those who took the side of a stubborn grasshopper, which ended up in the belly of a fowl, have started to count their loses.

While he lamented that some victims lost children, property and other valuables to the flood, the sacked monarch – the 80-year- old Akor Emmanuel Obiechine of Aika kingdom, Abala Clan in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, who was coronated on December 26, 2011, has his palace submerged.

The embattled monarch retired from Federal Civil Service as a Director at the office of Head of Service before he was posted to the Ministry of Works where he meritoriously retired.

He was in Abuja from 1982 to 2006. He also worked at the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He said the people of Aika migrated from Igala, precisely Ida, and settled where they are presently.

“We are suffering as I speak. My kingdom is completely under the waters. Those who have relations in Onitsha (Anambra State) Asaba, Ogwashi-Uku and other neighbouring towns, have relocated. Majority of those who have victim relatives don’t have enough accommodation to harbour them. Others have relocated to the IDPs camps in Asaba, Kwale and Ashaka. The difficulty we are going to experience would come after the flood has receded. There is every tendency that we will return home to clear the muds, clean our houses and rebuild the fallen ones but how do we feed? The farms and the crops planted in them are gone. The farm produce like yam, cassava, plantains and others were destroyed by flood. We lost everything to the disaster. There is going be a great famine”, the king said.

While the monarch explained that everybody is talking of dredging of the River Niger as the solution to yearly flooding, to accommodate the volume of water crossing it and stem the effects of the opening of Lado Dam in Cameroon and Kanji Dam, he said for decades, his kingdom was not hit by flood of this magnitude, maintaining that torrential flooding comes every 50 years.

“The first time I ever knew that there was a big flood was in 1969 during the war. Before then, we had never had it so bad. This year’s flood is very traumatic for me. The luck I had was that I have a place in Asaba to take refuge and manage myself. What of those who do not have? It is not an easy thing because I no more interact with my subjects or call for meetings. To discuss with my people on how we can get ourselves back after the flood is difficult for me because the flood has scattered us. Every year, government talk about relocation; they say we don’t want to relocate. As a monarch, where will I relocate to? Can there be two kings in a kingdom? Will the king relocate to the camp? That will be a breaking news. Now, I am taking refuge here in Asaba. Will I take over from the Asagba of Asaba? It is not possible”, he lamented.

The monarch confirmed that all the areas from Asaba, Oko, AIka-Obecha-Utchi, Abala- Oshimili, Okpai, Aboh and down to Ijaw area of the River Niger on Western zone to the Eastern zone, including Odekpe, Ohita, Atani, Osomala down to Idoni, have come under the belly of waters.

“Imagine in Oko-Amakom, the sand filling that Julius Berger did on the 2nd Niger Bridge and the entrance road to the construction site, have aided access to some communities and trapped others. Before the bridge head of the Asaba end, you cannot access Oko-Amakom, showing that once you sand fill the area, the problem is solved”, the king suggested.

Amidst the traumatic situation, the two flood camps in Asaba, the state capital, which is playing host to 2,982 victims witnessed the birth of four babies from a total of 131 pregnant women.

The commandant at Ahabam camp, Mrs. Uche Dunkwu, supported by her counterpart in Onne camp, Mr. Eugene Onwenonye, disclosed that another camp will be opened at Women Affairs Primary School to take in more victims as the number of displaced persons continue to increase.

