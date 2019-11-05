Opinions
For every Nigerian child, every right
Dear Naija children,
Thirty years ago – long before many of you were born – the world came together to write a document that would help to defend and protect your rights.
They did this because they recognised that childhood is a very precious time – a time when you must be able to grow as healthily as possible, learn in school, be protected from violence, be treated fairly, and have your views listened to.
This document – called the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, or the CRC – became the most widely accepted human rights treaty in history, and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child – recognise how important children’s rights – YOUR rights – are to the world.
In the 30 years since its adoption, the CRC has helped to transform the lives of children like you worldwide. It established that children are not the property of adults, but people in their own right, with rights of their own. It inspired governments, including the Nigerian government, to change laws and policies to protect children, and make more investments in children.
Today, more and more of you are getting the healthcare and nutrition you need to survive and develop. And more and more of you have a strong voice in your communities, participating in shaping your community and your country.
All of these advances should be celebrated. But there are still millions of children in the world and here in Nigeria whose rights are not fully respected and protected. Too many children are still subjected to violence, discrimination or exploitation…are hungry… have not been able to go to school – especially girls. And too many of you are robbed of your childhoods due to conflict and insecurity. You may be one of them.
So, while we need to celebrate how far we have come – and Nigeria has indeed made a lot of progress – we also need to recognize how much more still needs to be done to ensure that all children – each and every one of you – have every right realised – now and for generations to come.
For example, the UN has set a goal that EVERY human being on the planet will have a legal identity by 2030, and together with your government, we are working hard to make that happen in Nigeria.
We also have goals around education. Too many young Nigerians don’t have full education that will prepare them for modern jobs and business opportunities. Many children in families with low incomes are left behind and miss out on the opportunities afforded to wealthier families – these children are in a ‘poverty trap’ determined entirely by the family she or he was born into. This is not fair.
Technological advancements have also dramatically shaped our lives since the adoption of the CRC and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and your safety online must be a priority. More and more of you are going online than ever before – joining children around the world in browsing social media, playing games, and viewing videos – and this is a good thing. We want to see Nigerian children engaging with their world and expressing their views using modern technology. But there are also risks – from online bullying to violations of your privacy that are often not clear at all – even to educated adults. False information online has deceived children into handing over money, giving away their data and being exploited. We need to work hard to ensure that you are safe offline and online, and that you are equipped with the knowledge and skills to claim your digital rights.
Whether it is online or offline, I have been so inspired to see children in Nigeria standing up to let their voices be heard and advocating for their rights, including their right to a healthy and viable planet. For example, at the United Nations in New York earlier this year, Debbie – a 12-year-old girl from Lagos – was part of a group of 15 child activists who demanded that governments take action to preserve our earth for their generation and future generations of children.
All of you – every child in Nigeria – has this same right to have your voices heard and to know and understand your rights. I have recently launched an initiative called the “Passport to your Rights” with the ambitious goal that every child in Nigeria has a copy of this Passport and knows their rights by the year 2024. We are thrilled to give copies of the passport to all of you here today, and hope you will work with us to spread the word to your brothers and sisters, family and friends.
Fulfilment of your rights also depends on leaders taking action on issues that will affect your lives: fighting poverty; ensuring that children have access to quality healthcare, nutritious food, clean water and a good education; and that no child is subjected to violence, exploitation or abuse.
The roadmap for this action is the Unsustainable Development Goals – a global agreement to pursue a more equal, prosperous, safe and sustainable world for all people and the planet. Young people like you are also taking action on these global goals. Just last week, the World’s Largest Lesson – an initiative to teach children about the Goals and inspire your action – was launched in Nigeria and already 700,000 children have learned about the Goals. Let us also work together to ensure that every child knows about the Goals – and that you are helping to make them a reality through your own actions.
The fulfilment of child rights and the success of the Global Goals go hand-in-hand – and one cannot be achieved without the other.
This year, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. And next year, we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, as well as the 10 year “Decade for Action” to achieve the SDGs.
All of this together presents an urgent, triple call for action for the children of Nigeria. We cannot fail in this mission. And we need all of you here and all of those watching to work with us in protecting the rights of every Nigerian child, so that they may have a fair chance in life to fulfil their full potential and achieve their dreams.
I started this talk with some difficult information, but I am ending it by telling you that I have a lot of hope. I have hope in Nigeria – and that is mostly because I have hope in you.
Every day in my work, I see children who are fully capable of taking the lead in demanding urgent action. I see children who are excited to learn about and shape their country and the world around them. Many of you are already taking a stand, and we are listening, as you develop into the leaders of the future. Thank you for challenging and inspiring us.
We must work together – both for you and with you – to find the solutions to the challenges of today, to build better futures for tomorrow and to improve the world you and your future children will inherit.
Know your rights; hold us accountable for helping to deliver the future you want in Nigeria.
Now is your turn; now is your time and your future starts now!
Thank you.
Hawkins, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, writes in from Abuja.
Opinions
Re: Sirika, don’t go your predecessors’ way
The above captioned as published in the Business page of New Telegraph on 29th October, obviously makes an interesting read. It depicts a cautious commendation of the high performance of the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika. Equally appreciated is its advisory for the Honourable Minister to be more sensitive and conscious of Federal Character balancing in his appointments. The Honourable Minister being an adjudged detribalised leader with a penchant for merit would be very mindful. Indeed, his appointment of Capt. Musa Nuhu as the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) lends further credence to his preference for merit above other primordial considerations. This you have succinctly captured in the article referenced. We join you and the entire aviation industry to congratulate and celebrate Capt. Musa Nuhu on his well-deserved appointment.
But, we beg to differ with you on the listing of Aviation CEOs that are fit and competent in their appointments. Without prejudices to whatever quotient and criteria adopted by you in the scorecard; the non-inclusion of Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, the Rector, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) among your performing CEOs leaves one with a sour taste.
One thinks this is an unkind omission and oversight on the part of your highly esteemed and credible correspondent. For the avoidance of doubt, Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, a quiet achiever is about one of the finest finds of the Honourable Minister of Aviation.
Prior to his appointment, he’s flown and administered for some of the best airlines in the world. He’s proven to be one of the encyclopaedias of the aviation industry. He is no doubt a rich delight to any interviewing aviation correspondent. Such is assured of an incisive and enlightening session.
This is essentially as a result of his incredible capacities to effectively offer extempore, an informed contribution to any aviation related discourse. This may be the prompting for the Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and sundry others in the National Assembly generously prefixing him with a ‘professor’ title? His job track records in NCAT speak volumes for him. Under his supervision in the last three years of his rectorship, NCAT has earned the ICAO enviable recognition as a Regional Training Centre of Excellence. The college has for three years consecutively earned the ICAO TrainAir plus award as the aviation training centre with the most offered courses and most trained instructors in the world! Just recently, he has dutifully with the help of the Minister of Aviation; gotten approval, equipment and licenced instructors to commence the long eluded aviation fire fighter course in NCAT.
With the limited resources at his disposal, he has prioritized expenditure to ensure all his instructional staff are at all times current in their mandatory licences. Our Boeing 737 simulator building has been completed and ready to house our soon to be delivered machine to train both foreign and Nigerian pilots. He’s also ensuring the conservation of scarce foreign exchange by the commencement of ATPL course in NCAT. In fact, the second set just graduated last weekend in our various airlines in Nigeria. An incredible number of foreign students now attend ICAO ATSEP courses in NCAT. To further enhance this influx of foreign students, the Rector has deftly signed an MOU with Sierra Leone, Gambia CAAs including BAGASCO etc.
Capt. Mohammed has also recorded another milestone in his commencement of PGD Aviation Management Courses in Lagos. The Chairman of Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) and his executives are proud participants in the programme. It goes without gainsaying the fact that under his watch NCAT has been a beehive of behemoth infrastructural and curricular activities and developments. His prudence in the deployment of resources to gain maximum benefits cannot be overemphasized. He’s cleared huge backlogs of heavy debt profile he met on assumption of office.
Subsequently, contractors and staff alike in NCAT receives payments in due time. His renowned frugal lifestyle has instilled greater prudence in the management of scarce funds in the institution. Our course calendars run strictly as scheduled and our students are best for it in graduating within stipulated period baring the disruptive weather interference. It therefore beats one hollow that our very respected and reputable New Telegraph, steered by some of the very best brains in the fourth estate of the realm, could miss its spotlight on this unassuming Rector of NCAT. I offer unreserved apologies for any lapses on our part in marketing this great brand of ours, Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed.
Jude is Head, Public Relations of NCAT.
Opinions
S’Court verdict and PDP’s disorientation
S
hock and disbelief, then criticism, swept through the camp of the opposition on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, following the Supreme Court judgement in the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Whether it’s for real or mere pretence, the opposition expressed bewilderment that despite the “indisputable evidence” it adduced, and the brilliance of its presentation, the court dismissed the appeal for “lacking in merit.”
Did Atiku and PDP actually think that the Supreme Court would upturn the well-founded judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which dismissed, in its entirety, the petitions filed against the declaration and return of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, 2019, poll?
Perhaps, they were gambling, and hoping for a “miracle” to turn, in their favour, the PEPT verdict that’s unanimous on the five grounds they pleaded for determination.
However, delivering the lead judgement, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, said he and members of the panel had read, for two weeks, the documents and exhibits filed in the case, and found the appeal “lacking in merit.”
The six members unanimously consented to the judgement given in less than an hour after the court took arguments on the 66 grounds of appeal filed on September 23.
The appellants had prayed the court to reverse the return of President Buhari, and declare Atiku as the victor in the election, or order a re-run by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Failing to get their prayers, they blamed the judiciary for being hijacked and emasculated by Buhari, who, coincidentally, the apex court’s decision favoured in the February poll.
Leading the pack, as usual, at throwing mud at the judiciary, was the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), spearheaded by Imo Ugochinyere.
The CUPP and its mouthpiece have been unrestrained in levying bogus and unsubstantiated allegations against institutions of government that have anything to do with elections in Nigeria.
Sadly, Atiku, a former Vice President, who’s a beneficiary of the same court in the 2007 general election, joined the fray, describing the Judiciary as being “sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal.”
In other words, he’s accusing the court of doing the bidding of the Buhari government, by not properly evaluating the evidence and submissions of the appellants both at the PEPT (Appeal Court) and the instant court.
But holding brief for the PDP, its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who has lately taken the back seat in the face of the burgeoning CUPP headhunter, was measured in his reaction.
“What we witnessed today (Wednesday) was not what majority of Nigerians, who participated and observed the presidential election, expected; and this includes even members of the APC,” he said.
“The PDP notes that it, indeed, made a solid case, with indisputable evidence, showing that Atiku Abubakar won the presidential election, and as such, is surprised that the justices of the Supreme Court held otherwise; however, that is the highest court of the land.”
Similarly, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, would rather leave the matter in the hands of God, “the ultimate Judge,” even as he thanked Nigerians for their “support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy.”
To him, “Nigerians know that you voted PDP; even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019. The international community knows you voted for PDP. If the Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God, the ultimate Judge.”
Yet, nothing could sober the CUPP, represented by Ugochinyere, who spewed diatribes. Since forming alliance with the PDP ahead of the 2019 polls, the group has levied fathom allegations against President Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC), INEC, security agencies, and the judiciary.
Particularly in the lead-up to the petitions, and appeal by Atiku and PDP, the CUPP regularly raised “alarms” over “uncovered plans” to manipulate the system, to favour Buhari and the APC.
It orchestrated the recusing of the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, from heading, and participating in the PEPT, on the grounds that she’s likely to influence the composition of the panel, and its final decision.
The CUPP also maligned Justice Mohammad, as a “handpick” of President Buhari to replace former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who’s forced to retire for alleged official misconduct.
In that regard, it repeatedly claimed a “plot” by Justice Mohammad to also handpick, “without regard to tradition,” the members that would hear the appeal by Atiku and PDP.
It called for empaneling of the members “by seniority,” and the list accordingly published in advance of the sitting of the Supreme Court on the matter.
Thus, its mind made up about a potential bias by the Supreme Court, it’s no surprise that the CUPP came out swinging, blasting the institution as having “murdered the hope of Nigerians for a better life, and betrayed the country with the hurried affirmation of President Buhari’s election.”
It reminded Nigerians of its earlier revelation about the “plan” by Buhari to “write the results” of the February 23 poll for the INEC to announce, and by inference, for the courts to endorse, as the product of the balloting.
But the poser: Wasn’t this the same CUPP that accused Justice Mohammad of a sinister motive, for “delaying” to constitute the appeals panel, to frustrate the timely disposal of the matter? So, what’s its problem with the quick resolution of the case?
The issue shouldn’t be the “haste” to dispose of the appeal, but on whether the Supreme Court did “substantial justice” to the causes brought before it, to satisfy the expectations of the people, and for the decision to serve as an enduring precedent!
It’s gladdening for Atiku to come around, and acknowledge that the “Supreme Court is not final because it is infallible, but that it is infallible because it is final,” and that the judicial route he chose to take, as a democrat, “has come to a conclusion.”
What he and others crave is for Nigerians to decide “whether justice was done,” as, in his words, “only Nigerians are infallible in our democracy,” and “only God is infallible everywhere.”
Still, it’s Atiku, PDP and its coalition partners’ right to criticise the judgement, but they have to accept the reality. The Supreme Court is the last bus stop for electoral matters in Nigeria; the zenith of all legal struggles; and the end of the political road for them in 2019.
Opinions
Income taxes: Double-edge treatment of interest
Taxes are imposed on every income made from every economic activity except such is exempted by law as provided in almost all the income tax laws. Generally speaking, income is a broad term that encompasses varieties of items such as profit, gain, premium, dividend, royalty, and interest.
In this piece, effort is made to consider the treatment of interest in the hands of individual or corporate persons with a view to understanding its nature and consequence in ascertaining the tax liability of the holder or payer. Since there can only be tax liability after the ascertainment of taxable income, it is imperative to determine the nature of an interest in the hand of the taxpayer in arriving at the tax liability of such person.
In taxation and banking practice, interest is the investment income accruable from the facility granted to a borrower in addition to repayment of the principal loan or for the use of money loaned. As a matter of practice, businesses secure loans to finance investment or transactions for a fee called “interest” as may be agreed by parties. For the purpose of clarity, the banks, money lenders and other financial institutions make their income from this transaction and that constitutes income. However, the borrower who pays the interest (in addition to the principal sum loan) being the cost of using the money loaned treats the same item as an expense incurred for the purpose of its own business. What simply means is that an interest may be classified as either an income or an expense. The determining factor is whether it constitutes a cost or a gain to the taxpayer.
By Section 9(1)(c) of the Companies Income Tax Act, the tax shall, for each year of assessment, be payable at the rate specified in Act upon the profits of any company accruing in, derived from, brought into, or received in, Nigeria in respect of interests, royalties, discounts, charges or annuities.
Illustrating this, Company A whose nature of business is publishing proposes to expand its business but has no wherewithal to so do and has decided to take loan facility from Bank A. The loan of N500 million was granted at the rate of 18 per cent per annum for the period of five-year tenure. The bank receives the interest as its income of 18 per cent of the principal loan spread over a period of term of the loan. This sum representing 18 per cent interest accrued from the use of outstanding loan per annum is taxable in the hands of the bank in accordance with the relevant provision of the law. In ascertaining the assessable income of the bank, the interest accrued from the loan to Company A will be reckoned as income which the bank generated within the year of assessment.
There are certain interests that are earned and accrued to a taxable person but not still taxable. They are exempted by law. The list is as contained in Sections 11 and 23 of the Act to wit:
1. The interest on deposit accounts of a foreign non resident company;
2. Interest derived by a company from a country outside Nigeria and brought into Nigeria through government approved channels.
3. The interest on foreign currency domiciliary account in Nigeria accruing on or after 1 January 1990;
4. Interest on any loan granted by a bank on or after 1 January 1977 to a company engaged in (i) agricultural trade or business; or (ii) the fabrication of any local plant and machinery; or (iii) providing working capital for any cottage industry established by the company, provided the moratorium is not less than 18 months and the rate of interest on the loan is not more than the base lending rate at the time the loan was granted.
Consequently, where a person though earn income in the nature of interest can show that such interest income falls within the categories identified, such interest is not taxable.
As a general rule on ascertainment of assessable income, taxpayer is allowed to deduct all expenses that are incurred in the production of those profits. The expenses amongst other include “any sum payable by way of interest on any money borrowed and employed as capital in acquiring the profits.”
It is important to state that interest would only be deductible or allowable if it passes the legal standard otherwise known as “WREN test”. That is to say, the interest must have been incurred “wholly, reasonably, exclusively and or necessarily” in the production of the assessable income or profit.
In the illustration above, it is clear that the Company A incurs the payment of 18 per cent interest as the cost of using the principal sum loaned to it by the bank to enable it expand its publishing business. The sum paid as interest by Company A constitutes an expense incurred for the purpose of generating whatever income accruable from such an expansion at the end of the day. In ascertaining the assessable income of Company A, the proportion of the interest paid for the year of assessment will have to be deducted as allowable expense for that year. This is permissible by law as provided in Section 24 of CITA.
Any sum of money, gain, profit earned in the nature of interest being the cost of money loaned or use of such loan is an income and it is subject to income tax either under the company income tax or personal income tax depending on the entity that receives such payment. The interest income will not crystalize until the income is earned or payment made.
This interest paid for the use of the principal or the loan is regarded as interest expense and deductible or allowable expenses by the borrower. There are however instances where interest income is earned but will not be subject to tax. For the interest expense to be allowable, it must have passed the WREN test.
• Ramoni (FCTI), is a partner in charge of taxation and revenue at the SimmonsCooper Partners, a law firm
Opinions
Preventing child malnutrition: A necessity
“There can be no real growth without healthy populations. No sustainable development without tackling disease and malnutrition. No international security without assisting crisis-ridden countries. And no hope for the spread of freedom, democracy and human dignity unless we treat health as a basic human right”. These were the words of a Norwegian female politician, Gro Harlem Brundtland who served three terms as Prime Minister of Norway and as Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) from 1998 to 2003. Prior to the latter, the United Nations appointed her as chairperson of the Brundtland Commission, which presented the Brundtland Report on Sustainable Development formally known as the World Commission on Environment and Development (WCED) in 1983.
Without digressing, malnutrition as a critical disorder occurs when a person’s diet doesn’t contain the right amount of nutrients. It simply means ‘poor nutrition’ and can refer to undernutrition – not getting enough nutrients or overnutrition – getting more nutrients than necessary for normal growth, development and metabolism. However, there are four sub-forms of undernutrition – wasting (low weight for height), stunting (low height for age), underweight (children with low weight for age), and micronutrient deficiencies. Instructively, malnutrition results from a poor diet; when the intake of nutrients or energy is too high, too low, or poorly balanced. By implications, malnutrition can occur in poor families as well as rich families that are ignorant of diets. Emaciated or obese, it is still malnutrition.
Arguably, the best way to prevent malnutrition is to eat a healthy, balanced diet. To achieve these, eating a variety of foods from the four main food groups especially sufficient fruits and vegetables is indispensable. UNICEF in her interventionist nature takes lead in the advocacy particularly through the procurement of Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic Food (RUTF), a special therapy formulated to treat children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Lately, two prominent moguls; Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote have joined the crusade against malnutrition.
This is commendable as nutrition remains the bedrock of child survival and development. Nonetheless, the most rewarding beyond treatment is to conscientiously activate the popular maxim by a Dutch philosopher, Desiderius Erasmus which said, “Prevention is better than cure”. Ultimately, taking proper care of health prevents lots of health challenges and also saves money by reducing the number of illnesses and medications. Hence, parents and custodians should ineludibly be acquainted with knowledge on the best feeding practices especially for infants and young children.
This will ensure that children are properly cared for and fed to prevent malnutrition. And this is where governments, non-government and corporate organizations have crucial roles to play. To articulate policies that support poor families in managing underlying factors affecting child’s nutritional intake is without doubt a step forward. Typically, the human body requires six essential nutrients to function properly which according to WHO classifications are macronutrients: water, protein, carbohydrates and fats, and micronutrients: vitamins and minerals.
Whilst the body requires macronutrients in large amounts, micronutrients are needed in smaller measures. Beyond nutrients, malnutrition can be caused by infections, psychosocial and environmental factors. Vitally important! Good water supply, sanitation and hygiene are vital for their direct impact on infectious diseases. Incidentally, these demands cannot be met by chance but concerted efforts and self-discipline. Thus, organizing and supportingcommunity awareness workshops possibly through the Local Government Areas (LGAs) structures to expose women in both rural and urban areas on suitable feeding practices for the family may lend a helping hand. Likewise, self-care is crucial as it reduces the heavy costs of healthcare associated with diseases.
The reason is that many diseases are preventable, and also can be managed much better if identified in time. Self-care treatment of malnutrition may involve dietary changes, such as eating foods high in energy, nutrients and other non-dairy sources of protein. And the fact remains that well-nourished children are better able to grow resiliently.
Undernourished children on the other hand have weaker immune systems, thus susceptible to infections and illnesses. Therefore, an investment in nutrition is relatively a premium long-term socioeconomic security. For emphasis, malnutrition slows economic growth and perpetuates poverty by deterring people from reaching their full potentials. Equally, the mortality and morbidity associated with malnutrition constitute a direct loss in human capital and productivity to any economy, as undernutrition in early childhood makes victims prone to non-communicable diseases including diabetes and heart disease.
From records, it was estimated that malnutrition could cost a society up to US$3.5 trillion a year, with overweight and obesity alone costing US$500 billion per annum.Likewise, economists maintained that in total, the cost of malnutrition could range from 2 to 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).Of course, the education gap and consequent lower outputs of workforce can shake any country affected by malnutrition. Correspondingly, an American physician, Dr. Nathan H. Heiligman (1907 – 1997) in “A strong Nation is a healthy Nation: Letter fromthe Lehigh Country Tuberculosis Society”(National Library of Medicine) in 1940 elaborately emphasized on healthiness in nation-building. In addition, the effects of poor intelligent quotient and reduced school attainment that originate in early childhood undernutrition are grievous. Thus, malnutrition has long-term implications which can ensnare generations of people in a vicious circle of poverty. Preventing malnutrition is therefore critical in eradicating poverty and positioning an economy for giant strides.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542 – SMS only. Https:carlumegboro.com
Perspectives
Insecurity: Time to step up the fight
It made for captivating viewing on television and compelling reading in newspapers and social media, the impressive display put up by the Nigeria Airforce (NAF) during its recent counter-terrorism exercise, code-named Exercise Na Zo, in Kaduna.
The exercise, which held on Tuesday along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, saw the youngest member of the nation’s military (having been founded on April 18, 1964) deploying military jets, helicopters and other air assets in an attempt to assure the populace that the Airforce was up to the task of ensuring the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians.
One was quite impressed seeing men in Nigerian uniforms making fast exits from helicopters hovering metres above the land with their K9 dogs in tow from ropes; while Special Forces also carried out mock search and rescue operations.
The Airforce was spot on in choosing the very notorious Kaduna-Abuja Expressway to display their new found wherewithal to show the men of the underworld that they will no longer be operation with impunity on that axis.
Speaking afterwards a very elated Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said the exercise, organised for the first time, was for both the ground and air elements to understand the usual challenges that are associated with air-ground integration in operations.
Abubakar said from now till January 2020, the NAF has put together a number of such exercises that will be conducted in different parts of the country.
“The whole idea is for us to be able to understand and provide answers to some very critical questions including the challenges and issues that are likely to interfere with the effective air-ground integration as well as the critical role that joint planning and execution has in successful conduct of operations.
“We want to also be able to answer the question such as, what roles that Force Protection in Complex Air Ground Environment elements is expected to play in order to ensure that our assets are fully protected, so that they can learn and conduct their mission safely.”
He noted that the K9 (dogs) elements of the Air Provost also have a very crucial role to play.
Abubakar disclosed that the NAF Special Forces elements are currently involved in operations in the North East and North Central, while the Armed Forces Special Battalion had also been deployed to the North East.
Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin, who was physically present to see his forces in action, said the NAF has set the trail by ensuring that its personnel are engaged in exercises that evolve lessons, tactics and doctrine in the conduct of Counter Terrorism Operations.
The CDS said, as a service vested with the enviable role of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria by air, the timing of the event was apt, “as it affords the NAF the opportunity to assess the physical and combat readiness of its personnel with a view to making some adjustments and changes where necessary.
“Even more important is the fact that an event of this nature is being organised at a time the Nigerian Air Force and its sister Services are engaged in Counter Insurgency Operations in the North Eastern part of Nigeria and banditry in the North West as well as North Central.
“In line with my vision for the Armed Forces of Nigeria which is to ensure well-motivated, trained and equipped armed forces that is responsive to national security commitments, the DHQ has facilitated conditions necessary for the Services to operate.
“This has helped in Services’ effectiveness towards curtailing the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country presently.
“This resolve is hinged on one of the drivers of the key drivers of the CAS Vision. That is, Human Capacity Development through Robust and Result Oriented Training for Enhanced Professional Performance.”
But while it is no doubt something to be celebrated, however, there is need to look at the bigger picture as to why if our military can put on such an impressive show, it is still finding it difficult to subdue militancy, especially in the North East where Boko Haram have been causing havoc since it kicked off its bloody campaign in 2002.
If truth must be told, our military is also not helped by the fact that it is always quick to trumpet perceived successes only for the militants to continue to inflict terror on innocent civilians like a sore wound that refuses to heal.
Of course such propaganda is not limited to the Nigerian military as even their counterparts in more advanced climes often fall victims of the same attempts at slanting the media to give the impression that they are on top of their game.
For instance before last Sunday’s final confirmation of the death of ISIL’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation carried out by US Special Forces in Syria’s north-western Idlib Province, there had often been reports of his demise, especially after his so-called ‘caliphate’ fell and his failure to appear in public or propaganda video clips.
However, this time around not willing to take any chances that they had killed the wrong man, the US troops collected some of his remains (he was said to have blown himself up rather than being caught) in order to carry out DNA analysis, which confirmed that it was al-Baghdadi.
Before him, the world’s former number one terrorist, Osama bin Laden had been reported killed on a number of occasions before he was finally shot dead by US Special Forces, after a 10-year hunt, on May 2, 2011 inside a private residential compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan where he lived with a local family from Waziristan, during a covert operation.
Again, like the ISIL leader after him, before releasing the news to the world that they had finally gotten rid of the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, DNA was carried out to confirm that it was the Saudi terrorist.
So why this short history about the deaths of foreign terrorists? Because for long our military has not only been claiming victory over insurgency, but more importantly claiming that they have “neutralised” Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, without providing a shred of evidence to that effect.
The so-called “dead man” would then go on to mock the military’s claims through propaganda videos of him threatening more carnage across the land.
However, from what I saw on display on Monday it is obvious that the nation has the manpower and equipment to take on these insurgents, all that is missing is perhaps quality intelligence that will lead them to their hideouts.
There is need for the military to take the fight to the insurgents by taking out the leaders which will go a long way in disrupting their operations, which will go a long way in ensuring that citizens will really appreciate all the efforts the military is putting in in trying to keep us safe.
And then they too will be able to show the world that they are not only on top of their game, but more importantly have finally killed their number one enemy – Shekau just like the US military did to bin Laden and al-Baghdadi.
Perspectives
How to obtain grace for marital success (Part 2)
“Submitting yourselves to one another in the fear of God. Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church, and he is the saviour of the body. Therefore, as the church is subject unto Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in everything. Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ loved the church, and gave himself for it. That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word. That he might present it to himself, a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle or any such thing, but that it should be holy and without blemish. So ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself. For no man ever yet hateth his own flesh, but nourisheth and cherisheth it, even as the Lord the church” (Ephesians 5:21-29 KJV).
The challenge with most marriages is that people are resisting God’s definition of marriage. Naturally, a man loves the God that he serves and the wife below that serves him. This is God’s order. When you as a wife, decide or attempt to break this order, the grace for marital success disappears.
The first element of beauty of a wife to any husband is submission and obedience. Once this is missing, the beauty of such wife disappears. He no longer sees your beautiful hair do, your beautiful dress or your sweet food. Even your gift to him on his birthday may be rejected. His attention for you begins to wear out and the grace for marital success disappears because of frustration. May you not frustrate the grace of God in your marriage in Jesus name (Galatians 2:21).
Maltreating or physically assaulting your spouse must be avoided to obtain grace for marital success. As a matter of fact, your prayer to God as a married person can be hindered because of marital conflict.
“For after this manner in the old time, the holy women also. Who trusted in God, adorned themselves being in subjection unto their own husbands. Even as Sarah obeyed Abraham, calling him Lord; whose daughters ye are, as long as ye do well, and are not afraid with any amazement; likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life, THAT YOUR PRAYERS BE NOT HINDETRED” (1st Peter 3:5-7).
There are several kinds of marriages that the grace of God does not cover, except the grace is obtained or God offers mercy. If your marriage was conducted in your absence and dowry or bride price was paid, you may not be aware of demonic sacrifices that could have been made on your behalf. In this case, you need to ask questions and the blood of Jesus that speaketh better things than the blood of Abel has capacity to break or nullify whatever evil pronouncements had been made against your marriage.
If your marriage to your spouse involved a blood covenant in which you cut yourselves and drank each other’s blood, your union needs deliverance and you can be saved by grace through faith.
If satanic agents or spiritualists were consulted before decisions were made concerning your marriage, you need to seek divine grace. If your marriage got contracted based on demonic prophecy or you were brought together by a false prophet or an occultic seer, you need to obtain divine grace to cover that relationship
If your marriage was contracted out of any form of personal fears, coercion from your spouse or your spouse’s relatives, that marriage requires grace to survive.
If you got married out of parental pressure or any form of pressure with the absence of love, divine grace and mercy are required for your marital success. If you are married to an unbeliever, your marriage needs the grace of God to enjoy peace.
Examples of marital relationships that require God’s grace to survive are just too many and cannot be exhausted here. But there is a solution.
The truth is that you cannot be guaranteed obtaining grace for successful marriage without first, gaining entitlement to obtain such grace. If you are yet to surrender your heart for Jesus Christ to possess, you are still very far. By this time yesterday, God knew that by this time today, you will be reading this write-up, receiving this message. You may wish to surrender your heart to Jesus right now.
Say this prayer from your heart: “Lord Jesus! I come to you as I am. Please, forgive me my sins. Wash me with your precious blood. I confess you Jesus Christ as my Lord and saviour. Grant me the grace to succeed in marriage. Thank you for taking over my life in Jesus name. Amen! Congratulations!
Now, receive the grace for a crisis free marital relationship in Jesus name.
Perspectives
Much ado about Monkeypox
Our planet is full of Pox diseases; Cowpox, a rodent disease that can infect cattle, and also transmissible to humans; used for vaccination against smallpox ,Goatpox, also Sheeppox, an infectious disease of sheep and goats. Horse pox, an infectious disease of horses, Smallpox, an eradicated infectious disease unique to humans. Mousepox, an iatrogenic infectious disease of laboratory mice, Rabbitpox, an iatrogenic infectious disease of laboratory rabbits, Squirrel pox, an infectious disease of squirrels, Monkeypox, an infectious rodent disease than can infect primates. Canarypox, a disease of wild and captive birds, Pigeon pox, an infectious disease of pigeons, Fowlpox, an infectious disease of poultry, Plum pox, the most devastating viral disease of stone fruit from the genus Prunus. White pox disease, a coral disease. Chickenpox, a highly contagious illness caused by primary infection with varicella zoster virus (VZV) . Syphilis, also known as grande verole, the “great pox”, a sexually transmitted disease. Rickettsialpox, a rickettsial disease spread by mites. Since 2017, there has been recurrent outbreaks of monkeypox infection in Nigeria with the latest occurring in some states a few weeks ago. What do we do to stem another wave of infection?
What it is
It is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. The disease was first identified in laboratory monkeys, hence its name, but in its natural state it seems to infect rodents more often than primates. The disease is indigenous to Central and West Africa. Monkeypox virus is a zoonotic viral disease (spread between animals and humans) that occurs primarily in remote villages of Central and West Africa in proximity to tropical rainforests where there is more frequent contact with infected animals. Monkeypox is usually transmitted to humans from rodents, pets, and primates through contact with the animal’s blood or through a bite, it has limited secondary spread through human-to-human transmission. Human monkeypox can be difficult to distinguish clinically from smallpox (to which it is closely related) and chickenpox (to which it is not).
History of Outbreaks
According to W.H.O. factsheet, Human monkeypox was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (then known as Zaire) in a 9 year old boy in a region where smallpox had been eliminated in 1968. Since then, the majority of cases have been reported in rural, rainforest regions of the Congo Basin and western Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where it is considered to be endemic. In 1996-97, a major outbreak occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In the spring of 2003, monkeypox cases were confirmed in the Midwest of the United States of America, marking the first reported occurrence of the disease outside of the African continent. Most of the patients had had close contact with pet prairie dogs. In 2005, a monkeypox outbreak occurred in Unity, Sudan.
Transmission
Infection of index cases results from direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, or skin or mucosal sores of infected animals. In Africa human infections have been documented through the handling of infected monkeys, Gambian giant rats and squirrels, with rodents being the major reservoir of the virus. Eating inadequately cooked meat of infected animals is a possible risk factor.
Secondary, or human-to-human, transmission can result from close contact with infected respiratory tract secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or objects recently contaminated by patient fluids or lesion materials. Transmission occurs primarily via droplet respiratory particles usually requiring prolonged face-to-face contact, which puts household members of active cases at greater risk of infection. Transmission can also occur by inoculation or via the placenta (congenital)
What may give it away
According to WHO, the interval from infection to onset of symptoms (incubation period) is usually from 6 to 16 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. The infection can be divided into two periods: the invasion period (0-5 days) characterized by fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph node, back pain, muscle ache and an lack of energy; the skin eruption period (within 1-3 days after appearance of fever) where the various stages of the rash appears, often beginning on the face and then spreading elsewhere on the body. The face (in 95% of cases), and palms of the hands and soles of the feet (75%) are most affected.
Laboratory catch
Usually via enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), antigen detection tests, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay and virus isolation by cell culture.
Treatment
It is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 14 to 21 days. Severe cases occur more commonly among children and are related to the extent of virus exposure, patient health status and severity of complications. There are no specific treatments or vaccines available for monkeypox infection, but outbreaks can be controlled. Vaccination against smallpox has been proven to be 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.
Prevention
• Reducing the risk of human-to-human transmission. Close physical contact with monkeypox infected people should be avoided. Gloves and protective equipment should be worn when taking care of ill people. Regular hand washing should be carried out after caring for or visiting sick people.
• Reducing the risk of animal-to-human transmission. Efforts to prevent transmission in endemic regions should focus on thoroughly cooking all animal products (blood, meat) before eating. Gloves and other appropriate protective clothing should be worn while handling sick animals or their infected tissues, and during slaughtering procedures.
• Isolate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection.
• Vaccination against smallpox seems to afford about an 85% chance of avoiding monkeypox because of the close relationship between the two. However, there is no commercially available vaccine specifically for monkeypox.
• Anyone who has been exposed to monkeypox in the past 14 days should get the smallpox vaccine, including children under 1 year of age and pregnant women
Perspectives
Now that government wants to regulate social media
Last month, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had during an interactive session with some editors in Lagos expressed concern about how fake news and hate speeches were having ample spaces on social media and what could be done before they become dominant in the mainstream media.
The IGP recalled how the social media was set on fire over the “killings” that were ongoing in a part of Kano some time ago. He said he quickly called the commissioner of police to find out the situation of things since the topmost policeman in the state did not deem it fit to brief him as the IGP.
But to Adamu’s chagrin, the senior police officer in the state just laughed over the reported “killings” in Kano State and assured him that all was well in the state. While the IGP believed his man who was on the ground, he felt there was need to tell Nigerians who had family and friends in Kano and who must have read about the “killings” that the state was peaceful.
The IGP instructed the senior police officer to get a cameraman and a reporter who would interview him in the area where social media users said was boiling so that Nigerians could see situation of things for themselves. The truth was that people were going about their normal businesses when some claimed people were being killed in the state. In other words, the “ killings” were fake.
I also recall how a man who lives in the U.S. posted the photograph of people who got burnt when they went to scoop fuel from a ruptured pipeline somewhere in the Niger Delta some years back and claimed that they were Igbo burnt in the north. Expectedly, a lot of people from the South East were enraged by the supposed “carnage” visited on their people by the northerners.
Temper rose and some people called for revenge. It took the effort of one person who posted the link to the photograph for people to know the exact thing the photograph was all about. There were so many instances where people posted fake news that generated a lot of tension in the country on the social media.
The most recent were photographs that had nothing to do with xenophobic attacks in South Africa posted as such by some social media users in Nigeria, thereby creating unnecessary tension. Since the Rwandan genocide of 1994 in which hate speeches spawned violence leading to racial extermination of at least 900,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus and the killings of no fewer than 1,200 people in post -election violence in Kenya in 2007, there have been debates whether free speech could be treated in isolation without taking into cognisance whether such speech is capable of inciting violence or not. As part of the debate, a political scientist, human rights teacher and director of the Dangerous Speech Project, Susan Benesch, came up with five key qualitative variables to recognise hate speeches and the attendant danger in them.
The variables are: the level of a speaker’s influence, the grievances or fears of the audience i.e. whether or not the Speech Act is understood as a call to violence, the social and historical context and the way in which the speech is disseminated. Hutus and Tutsis have lived together for centuries in Rwanda. They speak the same language, practice same religion and have the same culture.
What could be considered as the major difference between the two is that the Tutsi minority are mostly aristocratic herders of cattle while the majority Hutus are mostly peasant farmers. This explains why some analysts feel strongly that the genocide in which almost one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed within 100 days was not an ethnic conflict but a tragedy precipitated by hate speeches.
In 1990, Kangura Magazine was founded and funded by politicians purposely to stoke ethnic hatred in Rwanda by publishing anti- Tutsi articles and graphic cartoons. These lowered the esteem of the Tutsis and subjected them to hate and opprobrium. The choice of the word ‘Kangura’ was deliberate. It means ‘wake others up’ in Rwandan language.
The hatred was complemented with the establishment of a radio station in June 1993: Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLMC). The radio chose street language as its medium of broadcasting, a ploy, which made it to attract large audience within a short period of time after it was founded. It targetted mostly the unemployed, street urchins and thugs.
It hired some DJs, played pop music and even had phone-in programmes. But its establishment was for a sinister motive and it was meant to fan embers of hostility and sow seed of hatred and animosity in the hearts of Hutus against the Tutsis and their sympathisers among the Hutus otherwise known as moderate Hutus. Some of the announcers often got drunk before coming on air.
They mostly encouraged Hutus to take up arms against the Tutsis. Some people including the then Belgium ambassador to Rwanda and staff of several aid agencies raised the alarm early enough, urging the international community to help shut down the hate station. But the western diplomats argued that the contents of the radio station were mere jokes, taken out of context.
Shutting down the station in their views, would amount to stifling freedom of speech and gagging of the press. The listeners of the station grew by leaps and bounds not necessarily because of its contents but because Rwandans wanted to be sure that their names were not mentioned by the announcers whenever they came on air. Once people’s names were mentioned and were labelled as cockroaches, they would be fished out and killed. Those who were lucky to hear their names on time would quickly relocate before they were found. But again, roadblocks had been mounted in every nook and cranny of Rwanda.
There were killers already waiting. People would be asked to identify themselves with their national ID cards, which carried individuals’ ethnic group. When people whose names were mentioned on the radio were found anywhere in the country, they would be killed.
This was how some Rwandans derived pleasure in killing fellow human beings on account of hate speeches they listened to on RTLMC. They would sharpen their cutlassses before leaving their homes in the morning and resume at designated spots just to kill fellow Rwandans. And in the night, they converged to discuss how they raped women and killed their husbands.
Young men celebrated savagery and monstrosity with enthusiasm and great élan in an unprecedented way that potrayed Africa as “heart of darkness.” Politicians convinced the killers through their hate speeches and divisive rhetorics that the only option left for the Hutus was to kill the Tutsis otherwise they would be returned to the dark age of Tutsis’ autocracy. By the time the theatre of absurdity stopped, almost one million people had been slaughtered. In 2007, an influential radio broadcaster with Kalenji radio station, Kass, Joshua Arap Sang, was arraigned at the International Criminal Court for using his radio programme to incite post-election violence in Kenya.
His audience who were mostly Kalenjis believed that their candidate, Ralia Odinga, only lost the election because he was rigged out in the presidential election. Sang, a Kalenji, was accused to have during his programme incited violence using statements like “the war has begun,” “the people of the milk should cut the grass,” a veiled reference to Kalenjis, who are predominantly cattle rearers and Kikugie, who are mainly farmers. This led to the killings of 1,200 Kenyans. Although Sang was freed, his freedom was on account of the failure of the prosecutors to marshal enough incriminating evidence against him during the trial. He was freed but not acquitted, an indication that the case could be reopened if there are fresh charges against him in the future. Hate speech and its attendant consequences have proven over time that every war starts with words. War of words can lead to war of guns. Fake news carriers are enemies of the people.
Their intention is to cause disharmony and hatred. The carriers are usually low in thinking but high in mischief. Things have gone out of control because nobody regulates what goes on on social media and some people still don’t see the need for them to do self-regulation and be socially responsible. We don’t have to wait until we have a repeat of what happened in Rwanda before acting. People can no longer hide under the pretext of freedom of speech to perpetrate evil on social media in form of hate speeches and fake news. The government has kicked the can down the road for too long. So, it was pleasing when the Federal Government said it would now regulate activities going on on social media. However, the government should use the extant laws in dealing with the situation whenever the need arises and should not misconstrue constructive criticisms to be hate speeches. The truth is that we don’t sometimes constructively criticise but only take delight in biting people’s heads off and behaving like a bear with a sore head. We have had enough of such insinuations and it is time to cut them out. If Rwanda that is not as complex and heterogeneous as Nigeria paid dearly for encouraging hate speeches, one can imagine the kind of disaster our country will be in if the government is not doing anything to curtail these unbridled utterances. A stitch in time saves time!
Perspectives
Joy as Ewet students’ Invention wins at NTA Arts & Science Expo, Abuja
Students of Government Technical College, Ewet, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, have once again proven that they are truly engineers in the making. They emerged overall winners in the NTA ETV National Children’s Arts and Science Expo 2019, held in Abuja from October 20 to 24 with the Hydro and Power Control System, which they designed and constructed in their school, and took to the competition.
Earlier, the school had taken the first position in the state selection exercise organised by the NTA in Uyo, which paved the way for their participation at the Abuja exhibition. The school has in its effort to develop science and technological skills in the students helped them to form what they call Explorers Company, in the school. The company aims at solving many human, social, health and educational problems of society, using electronic, electrical, scientific and technological ideas.
The Explorers Company has in the past designed and created a number of products and put them in the market and exhibited some at different shows. Among them are Explorers lamps – used for charging lamps; mosquito repellants – to check the spread of mosquitoes and water level controller; all of which they exhibited at a recent Junior Achievements Nigeria show in Lagos and took the fifth position. They plan to exhibit their products and present papers at a national conference of Nigerian Society of Engineers.
The integrated system may soon become the desire of every home and office for its offering of several solutions in the areas of water supply and power switching from different sources of water supply. Before the invention, the students had noticed that water pumped to the reservoir in their school overflowed, with the water direction causing erosion, water wastage and excessive burning of fuel or consumption of power while the reservoir itself was rusting. This made them decide to create a system that could fix the problems.
Thereafter, the students designed and constructed an automatic water level controller – a device that could detect and control the level of water in a water tank or a similar water storage system. Their invention was amazing! The devise senses the level of water that is available in the tank through the detector level.
It will then adjust the state of the water pump in accordance with the water level information, achieving automation through sequential logic attained by a flip-flop. The electronic design has a LED indicator and a relay-based motor pump driving circuit. During demonstrations, the students would showcase the system which pumps automatically and turns on when the tank is empty (green LED indicator turns on during this process.) But when the tank is full, it turns off the pump (the blue LED indicator turns on). When the devise was showcased at the Uyo competition, it beat the inventions of other schools and groups. It was the celebration of their work at Uyo that encouraged the students to improve upon the quality and attributes of the automatic power controller to include automatic power change-over and automatic starter circuit.
Their success at this invention prompted them to carry out the design and construction of an automatic power changeover switch. The switch helps in changing automatically the source of power supply at the home, eatery, business centre or office. “With this device, there will not be any need for manual change-over.
This means that whenever there is power outage in any electrical appliances, the device will automatically switch over to a standby supply without causing any noticeable distortion”, explains Master Peter Isidore Bassey, the student CEO of Explorers Company, who was at the Abuja exhibition with his colleagues – Sampson Sam Sampson, Ndiana Christopher Sunday and Rutherford Edet Ekop, all vice presidents of the company. Volunteer teacher, Mrs. Joyce Emmanuel Manoah, who accompanied them to the Abuja event and school principal, Dr. Udo Etukudo David, were full of gratitude to the students for their proud representation of their school.
The school has been celebrating the students ever since. Manoah said of the students’ feat “They (students) have been able to translate information into something that could be seen, thereby activating disruptors.” It was learnt that various organisations including NTA Uyo have been celebrating the students since their return from the Abuja exhibition.
But GTC, Ewet, Uyo, is not new to winning trophies. In 2015, they won one as the first runner-up for a choreography performance on Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Dakkada slogan. In 2016, during the 40th anniversary of National Council of Arts and Culture, the school won the first position prize for its art and sculptor presentation.
- Akpaekong wrote in from Uyo
Opinions
Does staring at a woman’s breast elongate a man’s life?
O
ver the years, medical scientists have suggested that women live longer than men with researches showing a survival advantage for females in all reviews. Researches have also been carried out toward unraveling the cause of this riddle.
Two researchers, Stephen Austad and Katherine Fischer, both of the University of Alabama, U.S., in a piece published on June 14, 2016, held that humans are “the only specie in which one sex is known to have ubiquitous survival advantage.”
It said that the sex difference in longevity might be one of the most robust features of human biology.
Other scientists have written on this riddle with some arguing that women live longer because they have two ‘X’ chromosomes which ensure a back-up when a genetic mutation occurs in one of the genes, while men have only one ‘X’ chromosome and, thus, without such back-up.
In developing nations like Nigeria, however, men are believed to die quicker because of societal pressure. In the populous African nation, men are seen as more likely to be hit by high blood pressure, stroke and related illnesses because they shoulder the burden of catering for the families. The pressure multiplies after marriage as wives’ relations queue in for attention.
But, as humanity ponders over the reasons behind the lifespan riddle, scientists have continued to inquire into how men can equal, or even surpass, women in longevity. One such scientist often mentioned is Dr. Karen Weatherby, a German.
Weatherby, in an article said to have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine some years ago, claimed that staring at a woman’s breasts is healthy and elongates the life span of men.
The study, said to have been carried out over a period of five years, reportedly involved 500 men, half of whom were instructed to stare at women’s breasts in a lustful manner for no less than 10 minutes every day.
The other half were instructed to abstain from doing such.
It concluded that men, who stared at breasts, showed lower rates of heart problems, fewer instances of coronary artery diseases and lower blood pressure, which enabled a healthy living and long life.
The study suggested that men should stare at breasts for 10 minutes a day to improve the wellness of their hearts and live longer.
“Just 10 minutes of staring at the charms of a well-endowed female every day is roughly equivalent to a 30-minute aerobics work-out,” the study claimed.
It concluded that sexual excitement gets the heart pumping and improves blood circulation, while gazing at breasts made men healthier, cutting the risk of stroke and heart attack by half.
“We believe that by doing so consistently, the average man can extend his life for four to five years,” the study stated.
Another study by Mark Eis, a professor of homeophatic medicine at Naple University, made similar claims with the researcher declaring that staring at women’s boobs could increase a man’s life expectancy by four to six years.
Eis claimed that he came up with the hypothesis after noticing how relaxed he felt when his wife got naked.
But, while the claims appear controversial, though popular, especially among men, Michael Stang, a science journalist based in Germany, has debunked it.
“There is no scientific research or papers to back the claims. It is a hoax and obviously a very unsuccessful one,” Stang snapped.
Snope, a fact-checking website launched in 1994, has also debunked the claims.
“This has to be one of the ultimate male fantasies sequel to the notion that drinking beer and watching football makes one more intelligent,” it said in 2000.
Mrs. Kemi Ogedengbe, a Nigerian psychologist, has also dismissed the claims, and wondered how it found its way back into the international media after it was reportedly disowned by the German professor said to be behind it.
She declared that there is no nexus between staring at a woman’s breast and longevity.
But for Mrs. Binta Meshela, an Abuja-based Midwife, the study may have some positives.
“Staring at a woman’s breast creates a positive mindset in men. A study in 2012, in the Archives of Internal Medicine, revealed that after a year, positive thinking improved heart health and high blood pressure,” Meshela said.
She, however, warned that such claims should not become any excuse to belittle and harass a woman.
“They better go find cute animals to stare at! Sometimes, I have to check to see if my button is out just because of the way men stare,” she fumed.
Dr. Michael Abam, a senior lecturer and Dean of Students Affairs, Western Delta University, said that he had a good laugh when he read the article on the said research.
“I was taken aback when I read that article. I think it is purely the psychological effect it may have on a man.
“The relaxing effect that comes from staring at something pleasurable calms down nerves, reduces stress and enacts a possible futuristic hope of grabbing the breasts someday if one remains alive,” he explained.
Abam said that whereas some men reduce stress by sniffing women undies, some prefer to stare at busty females to help release that calming hormones in men.
“The anticipation of holding unto a breast or having sex with these endowed women invariably helps the men folks, with hearts pumping faster, blood circulating better, arteries opening up, a pleasant glint appearing in the eyes and a sweet watery saliva in the mouths.
“All these point to the fact that men’s relax mode is activated on seeing the breasts. Blood pressure is invariably reduced leading to a relatively elongated life,” he argued.
Mr Frank Tietie, Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy and Social Economic Rights (CASER), has, however, described the claim as “a scientific question that requires a scientific answer”.
“The hypothesis is not sincere; it is an attempt at subtle justification of an overwhelming natural indulgence among men.
“Most men admire women’s breasts and, often, whenever they have the opportunity, they secretly stare at them because of the natural curvy sex appeal
“The secrecy of the indulgence of staring at the female breasts creates a sense of guilt in most men,” he said.
Dr. Dauda Adekunle, an obstetrician, said that a woman’s breast meant so many things, adding that the researchers knew what they were looking for, to arrive at such a conclusion.
“A woman’s breast make men happy and happiness is the key to unlocking a man’s full potential.
“I read a scientific research where men with coronary heart diseases, who immersed themselves in positive thinking, especially about a nice pair of breast, were more likely to exercise for their health.
“Similarly, men with high blood pressure were also more likely to follow their medication plan when they thought positively, as opposed to men who didn’t think positively, or in other words, didn’t think about breasts often enough,” he said.
Adekunle said that women were aware of the importance of their breast which was why most of them go for breast implants.
He advised women intending to go for breast implants because of a man’s lifespan not to do that because with or without a breast augmentation, all types of breasts are important to men, including the sagging variant.
Analysts say that the debate over the nexus between a woman’s breast and man’s longevity may last forever, but agree on one indisputable fact – the woman’s breast will always play a key role in the life of a man either as a life-giving nutrient at infancy, or a source of ultimate pleasure when fondled in adulthood.
λSheyin is a writer with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Trending
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
JUST IN: One dead, many injured in Ondo-Akure auto crash
-
News23 hours ago
APC begins clampdown of our members –PDP
-
Sports18 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Eaglets to face Holland in Round of 16
-
Back Page Column23 hours ago
Kegame’s Rwanda
-
Sports8 hours ago
Everton midfielder, Gomes, ‘to make full recovery’ after successful ankle surgery
-
News22 hours ago
NLC to Assemblies: Impeach govs who fail to pay minimum wage
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Three children dead as building collapses in Ebonyi
-
News22 hours ago
Obla: Osinbajo persecuting me because of Buhari