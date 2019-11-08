Four semifinalists emerge in Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

Four teams have emerged for the semifinal stage of the Delta State Principals Cup competition for all secondary schools in the state.

This is the 4th edition of the youth developmental competition revived three years ago as the schools continue to battle for the trophy and other goodies attached to it.

To get to this stage, Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asaba (Oshimili South), defeated Okpanam High School, Okpanam (Oshimili North) 2-1, while College of Commerce, Warri (Warri South) beat Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro (Isoko North) 1-0.

Destiny Secondary School, Ughelli (Ughelli North) secured a 3-1 win against Springate International School, Umutu (Ukwuani) as the game between Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele (Sapele) and Ogulagha Secondary School, Ogulagha (Burutu) ended 2-1 in favour of the Sapele side.

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said they were getting to the critical stage of the competition as he promised that all hands would be on deck to have another befitting semifinal game.

“We assured that a true winner must emerge and so we have to involve top referees from this stage, the attires would change while screening continues to ensure that only legitimate students are taking part,” he said.

“We now have the four semifinalists and like I said, as we move on, we up the standard in all areas till we get to the final of the event later this month.”

Meanwhile, the winners of the matches billed for Wednesday, November 13, will qualify for the final scheduled to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Warri on November 21, while the losers will play the third place match same day.

