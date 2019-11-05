From ‘Python Dance’ to ‘Dance of Peace’

CONTROVERSY

Again, the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities are at war over the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payment Information System (IPPIS). But, while ASUU has vowed not to key into the policy that will localise the university system, the government is insisting that it is a must for all federal workers. KAYODE OLANREWAJU and REGINA OTOKPA examine the controversy

Union: Policy’ll localise varsities, affect global ranking Minister: ASUU wants to be treated differently

There is no let up in the fresh controversy between the Federal Government and university lecturers, under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), over the autonomy of the Nigerian university system.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities is at loggerheads with the Federal Government over implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payment Information System (IPPIS), a policy introduced by the Federal Government to monitor finances and ensure transparency in its establishments.

Since the introduction of the policy, the government and the union have in the last few weeks been engaged in a running battle over its implementation, while the two parties are advancing reasons why the payment system should be implemented or not in the universities.

The Integrated Personnel Payment Information System (IPPIS) is a unit under the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) that is saddled with the responsibility of managing relevant deductions and payment of salaries of enrolled Federal Government employees directly to the bank with an acclaimed view to ensuring that payments were made timely, accurately and without fraud.

The IPPIS, which is aimed at enrolling all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) under the Federal Government that draw personnel cost from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, is also responsible for processing and payment of salary of more than 300,000 Federal Government employees across the 459 ministries, departments and agencies.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, while presenting the 2020 proposed budget to the National Assembly few weeks ago, had mandated all public sector workers in the country to register under the IPPIS as part of measures to block leakages in the Federal Government’s salary payment structure, save cost and fight corruption in the system.

President Buhari said: “I have directed the stoppage of the salary of any Federal Government staff that is not captured in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform by the end of October 2019.

However, this policy did not go down well with the university lecturers (ASUU), who have vehemently refused to accept and key into the policy, which the union said run contrary to the university autonomy.

While rejecting the policy, ASUU said the IPPIS would cost federal universities their hard-earned autonomy and compound the already existing problem of regular flow of funds and personnel management.

The union insisted further that the IPPIS lacks the flexibility to address, what it described as the “peculiarities” in the university system, saying the most disturbing aspect of the policy is that the IPPIS would slow down the university system, thereby reversing its ranking.

They explained that the solution to curbing the rate of corrupt practices in the country did not lie on the payroll and personnel management alone, but on the capability of the Governing Council of each university to perform its jobs optimally.

But, ASUU, which has vowed not to key into the policy, had through its National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, stressed that the IPPIS was not backed by law.

The union leader during a visit to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, insisted that there were no extant legal provisions and negotiated agreements arising from the nature and peculiarities of Nigerian universities that makes IPPIS necessary and applicable to universities.

He further argued that the system was said to have been designed to phase-pit university lecturers above the age of 60 rather than 70 years retirement age as contained in the new policy, while it also failed to make provisions for payment of promotion arrears, study leave allowance, responsibility allowance and a host of other allowances.

Ogunyemi, who told New Telegraph on Sunday that nothing has changed in the position of ASUU concerning the IPPIS policy, said that the Senate had directed that the union should provide alternative policy.

The union leader, who also said that “we are capable of providing the alternative,” added that though the proposed alternative had not yet presented, as they are still expecting the Senate’s invitation to present the document anytime for now.

According to him, shoving IPPIS down the throat of universities staff clearly amounts to subjecting the universities to the direction and control of the Office of Account-General of the Federation (AGF) with respect to the payment of staff remuneration, salaries and wages.

Ogunyemi, who alleged that the system was a brainchild of the World Bank thrown to the Federal Government, warned that the consequences of undertaking such action would result in anarchy and end up retarding the country’s growth and development.

ASUU said: “The objectives include centralisation of payroll systems of the Federal Government, facilitating easy storage, updating and retrieval of personnel records for administrative and pension processing.

“It should be noted that IPPIS is not a home-grown initiative; rather it is a prescription of the World Bank, and its ultimate consequence is to create anarchy and therefore further retard the growth and development of Nigeria.

“The exercise of the power of the Visitor to the universities in respect of the visitation exercise as explicitly stated in law, which ASUU has continued to advocate, should be activated.

“Nigerian universities have capacity to develop their own platform in place of IPPIS with different levels of control which can be accessed periodically to assess compliance with the regulations on transparency and accountability by each university.”

But, suddenly the Federal Government had issued a threat to stop the salaries of all federal workers, who are not featured on the IPPIS, specifically members of ASUU.

Explaining that university is a universal phenomenon, the ASUU President said the university system with its own system and tradition, has nothing to do with civil service laws, that the government plans to use to pigeon-hold the system.

“University should run as expected by law, and the university Governing Councils, and not the Head of Service of the Federation (SGF) or the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) should take over the running of the system,” he stressed, saying such policy violates the university autonomy as enshrined in the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act 2003 for universities to be free to deliver their mandates.

Meanwhile, stakeholders have criticised ASUU for being afraid to key into the IPPIS policy, saying whether the union has something it is hiding from the public.

But Ogunyemi, who expressed dismay over such insinuation, however, said that what Nigerians failed to understand is that what ASUU is fighting for, is not about naira and kobo.

He noted: “Well, what people forget to realise is that ASUU does not handle university finances. The union is only playing a watchdog role because ASUU is more interested in the system. We have been checking university administrators from mismanaging the finances of the system. We must also realise that university as a universal phenomenon is to create knowledge and for this reason, the government should not localise Nigerian universities.

“ASUU has responsibility to rise up against any unhealthy directive or circular that may hinder the growth of the universitysystem. And, that is exactly what we are doing as a union under this policy.”

He, therefore, noted that there are three levels of monitoring and ensuring transparency in the system, saying these are internal audit, external audit and visitation panel for universities.

Ogunyemi, who explained that both the internal and external audit are under the purview of the university governing councils, regretted that the Federal Government had neglected its own responsibility by failing to constitute visitation panels for the universities in the last nine or 10 years.

“We can vouch whether the first two levels of monitoring are being carried out in the universities for lack of visitation panel. So, let the government do this. This is how to track finances of the university, and not to subject the workers to the whims and caprices of the civil service system,” he added.

According to him, civil service is not run like the university system, which has flexibility for lecturers, part-time lecturers, visiting lecturers and programmes.

To forcefully migrate the university system like this, ASUU President added is not done anywhere, saying university cannot be under the civil service since they are two different phenomena.

He, however, recalled that similar policy was introduced in Ghana, but the university was exempted from its implementation, saying the policy will discourage lecturers or scholars from other countries from working in Nigerian university system.

Meanwhile, the academic union after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting had planned to withdraw their members’ services in all universities across the country.

The Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of ASUU, Dr. Deji Omole explained that the union was not by any means against accountability, but he however threatened that the union would embark on indefinite strike this month (November) should the Federal Government carry out its threat to withhold the lecturers’ October salary over the union’s refusal to comply and enroll in the system, considered to be a violation of existing laws and autonomy of the university.

But, responding to ASUU’s threat, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, however, insisted that she was obeying the directive of the President.

She, therefore, said that ASUU could not be treated differently from other staff under government’s payroll.

“It is a pity if ASUU carries out this strike because what ASUU is saying now is that they should be treated differently from other employees of the Federal Government, who are already on IPPIS. We will be engaging ASUU. We will be discussing the policy with them. But, at the end of the day, and as far as I am concerned, my instruction is from the President.”

ASUU, while suspending its planned strike further explained that contrary to claim that the union was against IPPIS because it wanted to perpetuate corruption, noted that it was much easier to control corruption at the lower level than from the centre.

According to ASUU President, the resolve to suspend the strike became necessary based on the union’s agreement with the Senate to come up with an alternative university-based pay system for its members, which can be easily monitored by governing councils.

Ogunyemi further noted: “Given the mechanism we have in place, the laws governing the universities have said that where the governing council is not performing, dissolve it and set up another one. The government is shying away from that because they are politicising appointments into the councils and perhaps do not want to offend their friends.

“The details of the proposal are being worked out by our team of experts. We are concerned about probity, transparency and accountability as any other person in this country because we have no other job than working in the system. Let nobody say ASUU’s opposition to IPPIS is an endorsement of corruption. That is cheap blackmail and cannot stand.

“We met with the Senate leadership, and the lawmakers have given us a challenge. From our discussion, we believe that they are willing to listen to us and we also believe that through the National Assembly, our voice would be heard that we are not against the war against corruption. We are fully in support, but IPPIS cannot guarantee the war against corruption.

“IPPIS is so carelessly handled that those who are already on it are suffering in silence. We have our colleagues who are consulting for teaching hospitals, who told us what they have been suffering. Salaries have been inconsistently paid. They have to leave their stations for Abuja to rectify the problem. There are cases where they could travel for five or six times, and paying for their transportation to Abuja, to correct an error in their salaries. Are we going to subject scholars from all parts of the world to that kind of arrangement?

