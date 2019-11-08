Ganduje presents N197.7bn 2020 budget to Kano Assembly

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday presented a budget of ‘sustainable social development’ of N197, 683,353,659 billion to the state House of Assembly.

The budget, which was higher than that of 2019 budget with about N40 billion, had a capital expenditure of N117.7 billion while the recurrent expenditure was N79.10 billion.

Governor Ganduje, who commended the state Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, for his loyalty, said unity was non-negotiable as it was only with unity that the state government would be able to achieve the desired growth and development.

The budget, which would be financed with internal and external loans of N23.122 billion, had a recurrent revenue projection of about N143.900 billion while internal revenue projection was N40 billion and federal allocation N72 billion.

The education sector, which took the lion share of N49.9 billion, was meant to consolidate the government’s free and compulsory education programme.

Also, the health sector was to gulp N30.7 billion, representing 15.5 per cent of the total budget estimate.

The governor also hinted that agriculture was taking N5.4 billion while Bureau for Land was having N3.6 billion.

He said his 2020 budget proposal took cognisance of agricultural development and food security in order to consolidate federal efforts in ensuring that Nigeria feeds itself.

Similarly the government introduced four new ministries of Religious Affairs, which had the budget of N646.877; Tourism and Culture, N382.340 million; Works and Infrastructure, N33.8 billion while Housing and Transport had N5.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje yesterday left Nigeria for Seattle, United States, to meet with Dangote and Gates and Melinda Foundations, alongside the French government at a conference on education and water supply. He would be away for 10 days.

While in the United States, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, would act on his behalf. All ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) were directed to work together with the acting governor.

The governor’s meeting with the foundations would be on the development of education in the state. Issues to do with accessibility, conducive environment for teaching and learning as well as quality control, were some of the major areas to be discussed at the meeting.

